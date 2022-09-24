Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on laptops, Samsung TVs: Get off up to 45%

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Samsung TVs and laptops: A 45% discount on such premium products is too much to resist.

How about watching your favourite movies and shows on a brand-new Samsung Smart LED TV? You can also play games on Samsung LEDs to enhance your experience as they create special effects and add personality to the gaming room. This was about TVs. But what about Samsung laptops? Imagine getting an incredible deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. You would not want to miss the amazing deals and offers you can get. Isn't it? Getting work done on a sleek new laptop with incredible savings that's what one looks for. So, let's check out the best deals on Samsung TVs and Laptops: 1. Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV The Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a great option for those looking for a high-quality display. It offers excellent picture quality and a wide range of features, like excellent connectivity, major OTT platforms, and Dolby Digital Plus sound output, making it a good choice for all types of viewers. Specifications: · Dimensions: ‎25 x 111.7 x 71.9 cm · Memory: ‎8GB · RAM: 1.5GB · OS: Tizen · Connectivity: ‎USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Has a good memory storage The price is relatively high compared to other TVs on the market Amazing picture quality Some users have reported issues with viewing angles

2. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series Smart TV For those in the market looking for a new TV, the Samsung Wondertainment Series is a great option. This model offers a variety of features that are sure to appeal to many users, including a sleek design and plenty of ports for connecting external devices. Specifications: · Dimensions: ‎8.3 x 73.2 x 43.9 cm · RAM: 1.5GB · Connectivity: ‎USB, HDMI · Resolution: ‎‎768p

Pros Cons Provides access to streaming apps and other contents It does not come with a full HD resolution It has a reasonable price The audio output of the TV is not very good.

3.Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV is an excellent option if you're looking for a reasonably priced HD TV. It has a sleek design and offers good picture quality. Moreover, this TV comes with several ports to connect HDMI and USB. Specifications: ·Dimensions: ‎15.5 x 73.2 x 46.9 cm ·Display size: ‎32 Inches ·Connectivity: ‎USB, HDMI ·Resolution: ‎‎‎720p

Pros Cons It comes with several handy features, like HDMI and USB ports Some users have reported issues with the remote control Affordable price The sound quality could be better.

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD TV This Samsung Ultra HD TV offers stunning picture quality, thanks to its 4K resolution and HDR support. It also has a wide viewing angle and good connectivity options. It has a new Bezzle-less display and features like Alexa, web browser, PC mode, mirror view, etc. Specifications: · Display size: 43 Inches · OTT: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Youtube, Hotstar · Display technology: LED · Resolution: 4K · Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Stunning picture quality No built-in speaker Good connectivity options A bit expensive

5.Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Frame Series If you're looking for a television that doubles as art, the Samsung Frame Series TV may be worth considering. This sleek and stylish TV features 4K UHD resolution, HDR support, and a built-in art gallery with 100+ pieces of artwork to choose from. Specifications: ·Dimensions: ‎22.8 x 112.4 x 67.9 cm ·Memory: ‎16GB ·OS: Tizen ·RAM: ‎2.5GB ·Connectivity: ‎USB, HDMI ·Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons It is easy to hang on the wall No built-in speaker Crystal clear image quality The price tag is relatively high

6. Samsung Galaxy Book Go Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Laptop If you're looking for a laptop that's both affordable and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go might be just what you need. This 14-inch FHD LED lightweight laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C processor and is one of the most affordable laptops on the market. It has 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eUFS storage capacity. Specifications: · Series: Samsung Galaxy Book Go · Display size: ‎14 Inches FHD · Colour: Silver · Weight: 1.38 kg

Pros Cons Comes with Windows 10 Home in S mode pre-installed Some users have reported issues with the touchscreen display Battery life is impressive The built-in storage is low.

7. Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen This Galaxy Book2 is a 2-in-1 device that's both a laptop and a tablet. An Intel 12th Gen processor powers it, so you can expect outstanding performance while working on documents, browsing the web, or streaming movies and TV shows. Specifications: · Model: ‎NP730QED-KA2IN · OS: Windows 11 Home · Memory: ‎512GB · RAM: ‎16 GB · Dimensions: ‎20.2 x 30.4 x 1.3 cm · Weight:1.16 kg

Pros Cons Lightweight and portable at just 2.4 pounds Very expensive compared to other options Perfect battery life at up to 11 hours The built-in storage is low.

8. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen Core The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a high-end 2-in-1 laptop released in late 2018. It's one of the first laptops to feature Intel's 12th Gen core processors, which offer significant performance improvements over previous generations. This laptop has 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office. Specifications: · Colour: ‎Silver · Dimensions: 22.9 x 35.7 x 1.5 cm · Weight: 1.55 kg · Display size: ‎15.6 Inches FHD

Pros Cons High-resolution display Consume a lot of power and generate a lot of heat Supports Samsung's S Pen stylus Highly expensive

9. Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13.3" AMOLED Display The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13.3" AMOLED Display is an excellent laptop for those who want a high-quality display and other advanced technologies in a compact and lightweight mode. This laptop has superb performance, thanks to its 12th Gen Core i5-1240U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB NVMe SSD. Specifications: · Colour: ‎Graphite · Display size: ‎13.3 Inches · Resolution : 1920 x 1080 pixels · Dimensions: ‎20.2 x 30.4 x 1.3 cm

Pros Cons High-resolution display Shorter battery life High-speed processor Speakers are not that powerful

10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as a laptop and a tablet. It has a large touchscreen display and is powered by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. You will get Windows 11 pre-installed with this laptop. Specifications: · Colour: ‎Silver · Display size: ‎13.3 Inches · Resolution ‎1920X1080 pixels · Dimensions: ‎20.2 x 30.3 x 1.2 cm; · Weight: 1.04 kg

Pros Cons Speedy performance Too highly priced Perfect for watching movies or working Currently not available in all markets

Price of Samsung TVs and laptops at a glance:

Product Price Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Rs. 43,990 Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series Smart TV Rs. 12,499 Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Rs. 13,390 Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD TV Rs. 30,990 Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Frame Series Rs. 64,990 Samsung Galaxy Book Go Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C laptop Rs. 34,990 Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen Rs. 89,290 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen core Rs. 74,999 Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13.3" AMOLED Display Rs. 98,980 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen Rs. 1,13,990

3 Best features for you Check out the table below that reflects the top three features of the best Samsung TV, Laptops:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Crystal 4K Pro UHD 8GB Storage 20 Watts audio output with Dolby Digital Plus and Q Symphony Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series Smart TV HD Ready (1366x768) 60 Hz refresh rate Supports major OTT platforms Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV LED panel Slim and stylish design It supports HDMI and USB Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD TV Crystal 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) All major OTT platforms Powerful speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and Q Symphony Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Frame Series Unique design 100+ artworks 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED display Samsung Galaxy Book Go Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C laptop 4GB LPDDR4x RAM 128GB eUFS storage Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 (Kryo 468 Octa-core CPU, up to 2.55 GHz) processor Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen 2-in-1 screen 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen core Intel Core-i5 12th Gen processor 2-in-1 screen Windows 11 and MS Office pre-installed Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13.3" AMOLED Display 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U Processor(1.3 GHz up to 4.4 GHz, 12MB L3 Cache) 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 512GB NVMe SSD Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen 12th Generation Intel EVOTM Core i7-1260P processor (2.1 GHz up to 4.6 GHz 18MB L3 Cache) 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 512GB NVMe SSD

Best value for money on Samsung TV/laptops The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is one of the best value-for-money laptops on the market today. The laptop is fantastic for daily use. Additionally, it has a long battery life and comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, which makes it user-friendly and beginner-friendly. Primarily, this laptop is perfect for all types of users, and one can buy it at a reasonable price of ₹34,990. Best overall Samsung TV/laptop For a long time, Samsung has been the go-to brand for televisions. Additionally, this 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series TV is the best option one can opt for during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. It's a tremendous all-around television that offers excellent features and value. The picture quality on this television is top-notch. It uses Samsung's Quantum Dot technology to produce over a billion colours, creating extraordinarily vibrant and realistic images. The HDR 10+ support gives you great contrast and detail in bright and dark scenes. How to find the perfect Samsung TVs and laptops? When it comes to choosing a new TV or laptop, here are a few things you can keep in mind: · You'll first want to determine what features you need in a TV or laptop. · Samsung offers a wide range of products at different price points, so consider how much you're willing to spend before making your final decision. · Before making your final purchase, read online reviews of Samsung TVs and laptops. You can also seek expert advice like checking the testimonials to make an informed decision.