Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 80% on cameras

Amazon Prime Sale: Digital cameras, digital SLRs to home security cameras, a whole range of cameras are part of this sale.

There are a variety of cameras on the market these days, and it can be tough to know which one is right for you. If you're looking for the best camera for your needs, Amazon has a great collection to choose from. We've rounded up some of the best cameras with their price and specifications available on Amazon so that you can find the perfect one for your needs. Let's check out the list of the finest cameras on sale on Amazon! BEST CAMERAS ON SALE 1. TP-LINK 360° Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera This camera offers full HD 1080p resolution for clear, detailed images and also features pan and tilt functionality for comprehensive home coverage. The camera is priced at Rs. 2,799. Specifications Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Connector Type: Wireless

Form Factor: Dome

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Power Source Corded: Electric Best Features: Wireless camera with Wi-Fi.

Pros Cons Night vision Requires electricity Motion detection Only for indoors

2. Canon EOS 200D The Canon EOS 200D II is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a new camera. It has numerous advanced features that make it a perfect choice. It is an excellent option for anyone who wants to take high-quality photos. With its many features, the camera is priced at just Rs. 56,499 after discount. Specifications Skill Level: Amateur, Professional

Special Feature: Eye Detection Auto Focus

White balance settings: Auto

Shooting Modes: Automatic

Lens Type: Zoom Best Features:Good budget camera for beginners

Pros Cons Best for entry-level Bit expensive Supports Bluetooth and WIFI Best for professional

3. Honeytecs Digital Camera The Honeytecs digital camera is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable camera within budget. It is priced at Rs. 5,132. Specifications: Powered: 4 * AA batteries

Zoom:16X

Resolution: 1280 * 720

Storage media: SD card

USB port: 2.0 Best Features:Close-up shot, affordable camera

Pros Cons Good for close-up shots Issues have been reported with autofocus Affordable price The battery life is short

4. Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera With 20.9 megapixels, it produces high-quality images that are perfect for printing or sharing online. It also has an impressive autofocus system and shooting speed. The camera holds a price of Rs. 87,990. Specifications: Form Factor: DSLR

Special Feature: Special effects modes (night vision)

JPEG quality level: Fine

White balance settings: Kelvin

Shooting Modes: Automatic Best Features:Action and night photography camera

Pros Cons Offer full HD recording High priced Best camera for Vloggers The battery life is short

5. Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 Sony's new digital vlog camera, the ZV-1, is designed explicitly for vloggers, YouTubers, and content creators. It's a compact point-and-shoot with a flip-up screen, and a built-in microphone makes it perfect for on-the-go shooting. The price of the camera is Rs. 59,989. Specifications: Form Factor: Compact

Special Feature: Time-lapse

JPEG quality level: Basic, Fine, Normal

Shooting Modes: Custom

Lens Type: Zoom Best Features:Budget camera for timelapse shots.

Pros Cons Offer full HD recording High priced Best camera for Vloggers The battery life is short

6. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera If you're looking for a user-friendly instant camera, this can be a great option. It's simple to use, takes wonderful photos, and is very compact, making it easy to carry around. This camera costs around Rs. 4,999. Specifications: Brand: Fujifilm

Film Format Type: Instant

Model Name: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Exposure Control Type: Automatic

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 6.8 x 11.6 x 11.8 Centimeters Best Features:Very affordable camera for kids

Pros Cons Affordable The mini Instax film is expensive Best camera for kids Image quality isn’t high

7. KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera This is a perfect stylish little camera that takes instant photos that can be printed on the go, which is excellent for sharing with friends and family. The camera costs Rs.9,999. Specifications: Brand: Kodak

Film Format Type: Instant

Model Name: C210R

Compatible Devices: Camera

Item Weight: 300 Grams Best Features:You can get instant pictures in your hand

Pros Cons Includes handy carrying case Price is expensive for instant camera Super easy to use for kids Doesn’t have editing features

8. TP-LINK 3MP 1296p High Definition Outdoor CCTV Security The camera is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable outdoor security camera. The camera is easy to install and can be controlled using the TP-LINK Camera app. The camera is priced at Rs.3,999. Specifications: Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Wired

Form Factor: Bullet

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Special Feature: Local Recording, Night Vision, Motion Sensor

Controller Type: Amazon Alexa Best Features:Wireless HD Camera

Pros Cons Affordable outdoor camera Does not have battery back up HD video quality Not waterproof

9. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera This Digital SLR Camera is a great camera for anyone looking to get into photography or videography. It offers excellent image quality and shooting performance in a small, lightweight body. The camera is priced at Rs. 1,09,990. Specifications: Form Factor: Mirrorless

Special Feature: Live View

JPEG quality level: Normal

White balance settings: Auto

Shooting Modes: High Dynamic Range

Lens Type: Wide Angle Best Features:Lightweight photography and videography camera

Pros Cons Best for professional photographers Lacks some advanced features HD video quality Expensive

10. Cason CN10 Professional 4K 60fps HD 24MP Action Camera If you are looking for a high-quality professional camera, this is a great option. It has built-in image stabilisation with a waterproof case, making it ideal for outdoor activities. The camera is priced at Rs. 7,889. Specifications: Image Sensor: Sony IMX386

External Microphone: Supported (USB External Mic included)

Memory Storage: Support up to 128 GB (SD Card Not Included)

WiFi: 2.4G WiFi, ZOOM IN/ OUT- Upto 4 x ( When EIS OFF)

Battery: 2x 1350 mAh batteries

Charging Time: About 2-3 Hours Best Features:Budget, 4k camera

Pros Cons Has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity Lacks some advanced features User-friendly A bit Expensive when compared to similar models

Price of best cameras at a glance:

Product Price TP-LINK 360° Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera Rs. 2,799 Canon EOS 200D Rs. 56,499 Honeytecs Digital Camera Rs. 5,132 Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera Rs. 87,990 Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 Rs. 59,989 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Rs. 4,999 KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera Rs. 9,999 TP-LINK 3MP 1296p High Definition Outdoor CCTV Security Rs. 3,999 Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Rs. 1,09,990 Cason CN10 Professional 4K 60fps HD 24MP Action Camera Rs. 7,889

Best 3 Features For You Below is a table that reflects the top three features of the best Cameras on Amazon:

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 TP-LINK 360° Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera Wireless connectivity HD, Night Vision, Motion Detection Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi Canon EOS 200D Skill Level: Amateur Professional Special Feature: Eye Detection Auto Focus Shooting Modes: Automatic Honeytecs Digital Camera Powered: 4 * AA battery Resolution: 1280 * 720Screen display: 2.4inches TFT Storage media: S D card Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera Skill Level: Amateur, Professional Special Feature: Special effects modes (night vision) White balance settings: Kelvin Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 Only Skill Level: Professional Special Feature: Time-lapse JPEG quality level: Basic, Fine, Normal Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Brand: Fujifilm Film Format Type: Instant Exposure Control Type: Automatic KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera Film Format Type: Instant Compatible Devices: Camera Item Weight: 300 Grams TP-LINK 3MP 1296p High Definition Outdoor CCTV Security Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi Special Feature: Local Recording, Night Vision, Motion Sensor Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Skill Level: Professional White balance settings: Auto Shooting Modes: High Dynamic Range processor Cason CN10 Professional 4K 60fps HD 24MP Action Camera WiFi: 2.4G WiFi, ZOOM IN/ OUT- Upto 4 x ( When EIS OFF) Battery: 2x 1350 mAh batteries Charging Time: About 2-3 Hours