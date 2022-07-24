Amazon Prime Sale: Get off of up to 80% on headphones from top brands By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Here's a list of top 10 wireless headphones from different brands. The list includes various headphones options with features like long battery backup, quick-charging, lightweight, Bluetooth, Aux cable, voice assistant, etc.

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: If you are lucky, you can heavy discount of headphones from top brands like boAt as well.

With plenty of options and brands out there, finding suitable wireless headphones from available options on Amazon headphone sale is a challenging and tedious task. So, we've gone through our research and made our list of top 10 wireless headphones available on the Amazon Sale. 1. boAt Rockerz 400 boAt Rockerz 400 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Rockerz 400 comes with up to 8 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, soft padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in black/blue, grey/green, and carbon black color. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 8 hours

up to 8 hours Charging Duration: 2 hours

2 hours Drivers: 40 mm

40 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range: 10 meters

Weight: 124 grams

124 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable

Pros Cons Noise cancellation and voice assistant Average battery life Very lightweight Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity

2. boAt Rockerz 450 boAt Rockerz 450 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Rockerz 450 comes with up to 15 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in aqua blue, hazel beige, and luscious black colors. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 15 hours

up to 15 hours Charging Duration : 2 hours

: 2 hours Drivers : 40 mm

: 40 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range : 10 meters

: 10 meters Weight: 168 grams

168 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable

Pros Cons Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity Moderate cost Good battery backup Lightweight

3. Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 are wireless Bluetooth-on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 comes with up to 72 hours of audio playback with quick charge, deep bass, dual equalizer, 36 mm drivers, comfort cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, red, and black colors. Specifications Battery Backup : up to 72 hours

: up to 72 hours Charging Duration: less than 3 hours

less than 3 hours Battery: Lithium Polymer

Lithium Polymer Drivers: 36 mm

36 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range: 10 metres

10 metres Weight: 220 grams

220 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity:Bluetooth

Pros Cons Long battery backup Only wireless connectivity Integrated controls with voice assistant Slightly heavy

4. JBL T460BT by Harman JBL T460BT by Harman are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. T460BT by Harman comes with up to 11 hours of audio playback, 32 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, white, and black colours. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 11 hours

up to 11 hours Charging Duration: less than 3 hours

less than 3 hours Drivers: 32 mm

32 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range: 10 metres

10 metres Weight: 300 grams

300 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Fast Charging Heavy weight Integrated call & music controls Only Bluetooth connectivity

5. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Zebronics Zeb-Thunder is wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb-Thunder comes with up to 9 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, blue with red, red, brown, teal green, sea green, and black colours. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 9 hours

up to 9 hours Charging Duration: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Battery: Lithium Polymer

Lithium Polymer Drivers: 40 mm

40 mm Bluetooth: v4.2

v4.2 Range: 10 metres

10 metres Weight: 270 grams

270 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable

Pros Cons Dual connectivity Average battery life Integrated controls Slightly heavy FM and microSD playback

6. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO are wireless Bluetooth-on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb-Thunder PRO comes with up to 21 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, deep bass, padded ear cushions, microSD, USB Type-C, and a voice assistant. They are currently available in blue and black colours. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 21 hours

up to 21 hours Charging Duration: 1 hour

1 hour Drivers: 40 mm

40 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range: 10 metres

10 metres Weight: 200 grams

200 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable

Pros Cons Long battery backup Moderate weight microSD slot Fast charging

7. Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155 Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Beatle 5155 comes with up to 8 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls, microSD, and dual connectivity. They are currently available in only black colour. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 8 hours

up to 8 hours Charging Duration: 2.5 hours

2.5 hours Battery: Lithium Polymer

Lithium Polymer Drivers: 40 mm

40 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range: 10 metres

10 metres Weight: 429 grams

429 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable

Pros Cons Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity Average battery life microSD slot Heavyweight Budget-friendly

8. MI Super Bass MI Super Bass are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Super Bass comes with up to 20 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual connectivity. They are currently available in only black/red color. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 20 hours

up to 20 hours Charging Duration: 2 hours

2 hours Drivers: 40 mm

40 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range: 10 meters

10 meters Weight: 150 grams

150 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable

Pros Cons Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity Slightly costlier Light weight Long battery backup

9. Sony WH-CH510 Sony WH-CH510 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. WH-CH510 comes with up to 35 hours of audio playback, 30 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and USB Type-C. They are currently available in blue and white colours. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 35 hours

up to 35 hours Charging Duration: 2 hours

2 hours Drivers: 30 mm

30 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range: 10 metres

10 metres Weight: 132 grams

132 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Long battery backup Only Bluetooth connectivity Very lightweight Costlier

10. Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb Duke 101 comes with up to 12 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, a microSD card slot, and built-in FM. They are currently available in red and grey colours. Specifications Battery Backup: up to 12 hours

up to 12 hours Charging Duration: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Drivers: 40 mm

40 mm Bluetooth: v5.0

v5.0 Range: 10 metres

10 metres Weight: 184 grams

184 grams Controls: Integrated

Integrated Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable

Pros Cons Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity Average battery backup microSD slot & built-in FM

Price of headphones at a glance:

Product Price boAt Rockerz 400 Rs. 899 boAt Rockerz 450 Rs. 999 Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 Rs. 1,399 JBL T460BT by Harman Rs. 2399 Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Rs. 499 Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO Rs. 899 Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155 Rs. 628 MI Super Bass Rs. 1,599 Sony WH-CH510 Rs. 2,835 Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 Rs. 949

Best 3 Features

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 boAt Rockerz 400 8 hrs Playback 100% charge in 2 hours Feather light boAt Rockerz 450 15 hrs Playback Adaptive earcups Voice Assistant Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 72 hrs Playback Dual equaliser Deep Bass JBL T460BT by Harman 11 hrs Playback Pure bass Flat-Foldable Zebronics Zeb-Thunder 9 hrs Playback Dual Pairing Call Function Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO 21 hrs Playback Bluetooth & Aux cable 1 hour to full charge Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155 10 hrs Playback 10 Mtr range 2.5 hrs to full charge MI Super Bass 20 hrs Playback Bluetooth 5.0 Pressure-less ear muff Sony WH-CH510 35 hrs Playback 2 hrs to full charge Swivel design Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 12 hrs Playback Dual Pairing 1.5 hours to full charge