Amazon Prime Sale: Get off of up to 80% on headphones from top brands

Summary:
With plenty of options and brands out there, finding suitable wireless headphones from available options on Amazon headphone sale is a challenging and tedious task.
So, we've gone through our research and made our list of top 10 wireless headphones available on the Amazon Sale.
1. boAt Rockerz 400
boAt Rockerz 400 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Rockerz 400 comes with up to 8 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, soft padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in black/blue, grey/green, and carbon black color.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Noise cancellation and voice assistant
|Average battery life
|Very lightweight
|Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity
2. boAt Rockerz 450
boAt Rockerz 450 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Rockerz 450 comes with up to 15 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in aqua blue, hazel beige, and luscious black colors.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity
|Moderate cost
|Good battery backup
|Lightweight
3. Infinity (JBL) Glide 510
Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 are wireless Bluetooth-on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 comes with up to 72 hours of audio playback with quick charge, deep bass, dual equalizer, 36 mm drivers, comfort cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, red, and black colors.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery backup
|Only wireless connectivity
|Integrated controls with voice assistant
|Slightly heavy
4. JBL T460BT by Harman
JBL T460BT by Harman are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. T460BT by Harman comes with up to 11 hours of audio playback, 32 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, white, and black colours.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast Charging
|Heavy weight
|Integrated call & music controls
|Only Bluetooth connectivity
5. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder is wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb-Thunder comes with up to 9 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, blue with red, red, brown, teal green, sea green, and black colours.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual connectivity
|Average battery life
|Integrated controls
|Slightly heavy
|FM and microSD playback
6. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO are wireless Bluetooth-on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb-Thunder PRO comes with up to 21 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, deep bass, padded ear cushions, microSD, USB Type-C, and a voice assistant. They are currently available in blue and black colours.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery backup
|Moderate weight
|microSD slot
|Fast charging
7. Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155
Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Beatle 5155 comes with up to 8 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls, microSD, and dual connectivity. They are currently available in only black colour.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity
|Average battery life
|microSD slot
|Heavyweight
|Budget-friendly
8. MI Super Bass
MI Super Bass are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Super Bass comes with up to 20 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual connectivity. They are currently available in only black/red color.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity
|Slightly costlier
|Light weight
|Long battery backup
9. Sony WH-CH510
Sony WH-CH510 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. WH-CH510 comes with up to 35 hours of audio playback, 30 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and USB Type-C. They are currently available in blue and white colours.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery backup
|Only Bluetooth connectivity
|Very lightweight
|Costlier
10. Zebronics Zeb Duke 101
Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb Duke 101 comes with up to 12 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, a microSD card slot, and built-in FM. They are currently available in red and grey colours.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity
|Average battery backup
|microSD slot & built-in FM
|Product
|Price
|boAt Rockerz 400
|Rs. 899
|boAt Rockerz 450
|Rs. 999
|Infinity (JBL) Glide 510
|Rs. 1,399
|JBL T460BT by Harman
|Rs. 2399
|Zebronics Zeb-Thunder
|Rs. 499
|Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO
|Rs. 899
|Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155
|Rs. 628
|MI Super Bass
|Rs. 1,599
|Sony WH-CH510
|Rs. 2,835
|Zebronics Zeb Duke 101
|Rs. 949
Best 3 Features
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|boAt Rockerz 400
|8 hrs Playback
|100% charge in 2 hours
|Feather light
|boAt Rockerz 450
|15 hrs Playback
|Adaptive earcups
|Voice Assistant
|Infinity (JBL) Glide 510
|72 hrs Playback
|Dual equaliser
|Deep Bass
|JBL T460BT by Harman
|11 hrs Playback
|Pure bass
|Flat-Foldable
|Zebronics Zeb-Thunder
|9 hrs Playback
|Dual Pairing
|Call Function
|Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO
|21 hrs Playback
|Bluetooth & Aux cable
|1 hour to full charge
|Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155
|10 hrs Playback
|10 Mtr range
|2.5 hrs to full charge
|MI Super Bass
|20 hrs Playback
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Pressure-less ear muff
|Sony WH-CH510
|35 hrs Playback
|2 hrs to full charge
|Swivel design
|Zebronics Zeb Duke 101
|12 hrs Playback
|Dual Pairing
|1.5 hours to full charge
Best value for money
MI Super Bass is the best value for money headphones with a mic, giving 20 hours long audio playback time and 40 mm large drivers at Rs. 1,599. It has both Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity and is 150 g lightweight, and it gets fully charged in just 2 hours.
Best overall
Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 is the best overall headphones with a mic, microSD slot, and built-in FM radio. Duke 101 gets fully charged in just 1.5 hours and has Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity. It is lightweight with only 184 g and has 12 hours of audio playback time. And it comes at a reasonable price of Rs. 949.
How to find the best Product?
To choose the best headphones to meet your needs, consider the main features you care about most.
Look for a long playback duration and quick charging time if you use it during travel or where charging isn’t frequently available. In this case, you may not need Aux cable connectivity.
If you use headphones for long durations, then select lightweight and comfortable cushioned headphones.
You can consider headphones with a microSD slot and built-in FM radio if you don’t want to use it with a device all the time.
Moreover, apart from all these features, look for the budget you have to spend on them. You’ll find the best choice of headphones considering the above factors.
FAQ
1. What does the driver size in headphones mean?
The driver size is the size of the speaker that converts the electrical signal to an audio signal to produce sound. A larger driver can produce louder sound and high bass but can lack treble sound production.
2. What is Aux connectivity in headphones?
Aux are wired connectors that are used to connect wireless headphones to the PC, smartphone, tablet, or TV’s headphone jack to be used as wired headphones.
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”