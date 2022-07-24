Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Prime Sale: Get up to 53% off on mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 24, 2022 13:11 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Are you looking to buy a new phone? Check out Amazon for the biggest smartphone sale. This article covers the top 8 phones worth buying from the online platform. Read on!

product info
Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Phones from a host of big brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus are part of this sale.

Buying a smartphone is easier than selecting which phone to buy. If you have no specifications in mind, you will spend hours browsing through Amazon. Thus, if you are planning to change, update, or buy a new phone for yourself or your loved ones, then this Amazon mobile phone sale guide will certainly come in handy.

The best phone to choose mostly depends on personal desire. Find the one that works best for you, and you'll have many years of use before you need to start looking for a new phone.

Top 8 Amazon Mobile Phones

1. Vivo iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor power the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, enabling you to access several features simultaneously and experience a fluid performance. The 6.44-inch AMOLED screen of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone has thin bezels and a punch-hole. It features a Full HD+ display with a 401PPI pixel density and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The smartphone has three back cameras, each positioned atop a small, rectangular bump.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 23,999
  • Display: 6.44-inch
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera:64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 4700mAh
  • It supports proprietary fast charging.
  • 4700 mAh Mega Battery with extended standby time.
ProsCons
Excellent camera quality 
Decent battery life 
cellpic
iQOO vivo Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G | 66W FlashCharge | 1300 nits Peak Brightness | HDR10+
14% off
23,999 27,990
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 50

The smartphone was unveiled on February 24, 2022 (Official) in India, and it comes with eye-catching features and sufficient specs. Realme Narzo 50 has a G96 CPU and is intended for gamers. It has a potent octa-core architecture with ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 processors. The CPU offers a fluid gaming experience at clock frequencies of up to 2.05 GHz.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 11,999
  • Display: 6.6-inch
  • Processor: Helio G96
  • Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Seamless and responsive performance
  • Excellent camera quality
ProsCons
Affordable phoneNon-removable battery
Durable phone 
cellpic
realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
25% off
11,999 15,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus 10R 5G

The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120 hertz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 2400x1080pixels.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: Rs34,999
  • Display: 6.70-inch
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
  • Camera: 50MP+16MP+2MP
  • RAM: 8,12GB
  • Storage: 128,256GB
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor
  • Excellent camera quality.
Pros Cons
Fast chargingExpensive
Durable phoneAvailable only in two colours
cellpic
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
10% off
34,999 38,999
Buy now

4. iQOO 9 Pro 5G

In the market, the iQOO 9 Pro is a strong contender with a ton of features and powerful hardware within.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 64,990
  • Display: 6.78-inch
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Camera: 50MP+50MP+16MP
  • RAM: 8,12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Battery: 4700mAh
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Impressive still camera performance
ProsCons
Excellent fingerprint sensorsExpensive
Good stereo speakersLow-light video recording
cellpic
iQOO 9 Pro 5G (Legend, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Processor | 120W FlashCharge | Upto 12 Months No Cost EMI
20% off
59,990 74,990
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a strong competitor. Although the phone's design seems high-end and is constructed of glass and metal, its lack of an actual IP classification may put some people off.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 62,999
  • Display: 6.73-inch
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Camera: 50MP+50MP+50MP
  • RAM: 8,12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Battery: 4600mAh
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
ProsCons
Excellent camera performanceExpensive
Powerful speakersHeats up during video recording
cellpic
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Noir Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship Cameras(OIS) | 10 bit 2K+ AMOLED Display | Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
21% off
62,999 79,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched on September 15, 2021, is another amazing phone. 6.55-inch display and a refresh rate of 90 hertz. Xiaomi is known to manufacture aesthetically designed and sturdy phones, and this phone never disappoints.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 23,999
  • Display: 6.55-inch
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera: 64MP+8MP+5MP
  • RAM: 6,8GB
  • Storage: 128,256GB
  • Battery: 4250mAh
  • The phone's small weight and ease of carrying make it easy to hold without slipping.
  • The mobile's camera features are quite astonishing and stunning, allowing you to record high-resolution photos and videos.
ProsCons
Excellent camera performanceExpensive
Powerful speakersHeats up during video recording
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Vinyl Black 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone was introduced on March 31, 2021. The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: Rs. 34,990
  • Display: 6.50-inch
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Camera: 12MP+12MP+8MP
  • RAM: 6,8GB
  • Storage: 128,256GB
  • Battery: 4500mAh
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
ProsCons
Excellent camera performanceExpensive
Premium designSlow charging
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
47% off
39,989 74,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Mobile Samsung Galaxy M33 The phone has a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate (FHD+). An octa-core CPU, with 6 cores running at 2.00 MHz and 2 cores running at 2.40 MHz, powers the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It has an 8GB RAM capacity.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 17,999
  • Display: 6.60-inch
  • Processor: Octa-Core
  • Camera: 50MP+50MP+2MP+2MP
  • RAM:8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has 128GB of internal storage and runs One UI 4.1, which is based on Android 12.
  • The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, and active 4G on both SIM cards as connectivity options.
ProsCons
Excellent camera performanceSingle front camera
Long-lasting battery 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately | Bank Cashback of 3500 Valid Till 24th July
28% off
17,999 24,999
Buy now

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo iqoo z6 pro 5g – Save 399123,999
Realme Narzo 50 – Save 400011,999
OnePlus 10R 5G – Save 400034,999
iQOO 9 Pro 5G – Save 1000064,990
Xiaomi 12 Pro – Save 1700062,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G – Save 800023,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Save 4000034,990
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G – Save 800017,999

Best value for money

The Vivo iQOO z6 pro 5g is a smartphone that gives the best value for the money. The Vivo iqoo z6 pro 5g gives the finest value for money if you want to get a powerful and high-performing phone at a reasonable price. It features a top-notch camera and a powerful battery backup.

Best overall

It's crucial to take into account all the characteristics while choosing the greatest phone. The greatest smartphone available is the iQOO 9 Pro, a reliable choice in the premium market that has a plethora of features and cutting-edge hardware. Excellent camera performance. The three cameras all function effectively in both bright and dim lighting. Video recordings made using the primary camera's gimbal stabilization perform admirably in the daylight, although the quality suffers slightly at night. In terms of total characteristics, the iQOO 9 Pro therefore prevails.

How to find the perfect mobile phone on amazon?

It's not simple to choose a smartphone for yourself or a loved one. Smartphones are often expensive but essential things, and there are methods to limit your options so that you spend your money wisely on the functions that are most important to you. Performance, CPU, camera quality, storage, RAM, and many more features are among the features. Your decision process may get daunting if there are hundreds of possibilities accessible, especially if your goals are unclear. Therefore, the list above might assist you in picking the best choice.

Conclusion

As you can see from the list above, we highlighted the best 8 smartphones you can buy in the Amazon sale. With the phones mentioned above, you may start generating the content, snap fantastic images, and film wonderful movies, among many other things.

FAQs

1. What is the ideal mobile phone storage capacity?

Generally, 64GB of phone memory is sufficient for the majority of casual smartphone users, while many individuals prefer to pick between 128GB and 256GB. People who utilize their phones to the fullest extent should look at models with 512GB and 1TB of storage to prevent running out of space and experiencing a slow phone.

2. Is 6GB ram enough for a phone?

Currently, if you are not a dedicated gamer, 6 GB of RAM should be sufficient. Most smartphones with 8 GB of RAM or more cost a lot of money, which is out of many users' pricing ranges.

3. Is 6GB RAM sufficient for editing videos?

Given that the majority of PCs only have 4GB of RAM, having 16GB will allow you to multitask without the computer stuttering. For editing 1080p projects or 4K files with minimal effects, 16GB is plenty.

4. Is it worth getting an M33 5G?

The Galaxy M33 5G is a solid choice to take into consideration if you're a fan of Samsung and want to get a phone at a reasonable price that delivers a simple user experience and a long battery life. There are smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Vivo iQOO z6 pro 5g, and others if performance and camera quality are what's important.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 80% on cameras
Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science products: Avail off of up to 50%
Amazon Prime Sale on Titan's watches: Avail up to 38% off
Amazon Prime Sale on Giva jewellery: Fetch up to 56% off
Amazon Prime Sale on Caprese's handbags: You can get them at up to 69% off
electronics FOR LESS