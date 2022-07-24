Amazon Prime Sale: Get up to 53% off on mobile phones

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Phones from a host of big brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus are part of this sale.

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor power the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, enabling you to access several features simultaneously and experience a fluid performance. The 6.44-inch AMOLED screen of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone has thin bezels and a punch-hole. It features a Full HD+ display with a 401PPI pixel density and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The smartphone has three back cameras, each positioned atop a small, rectangular bump.

The best phone to choose mostly depends on personal desire. Find the one that works best for you, and you'll have many years of use before you need to start looking for a new phone.

Buying a smartphone is easier than selecting which phone to buy. If you have no specifications in mind, you will spend hours browsing through Amazon. Thus, if you are planning to change, update, or buy a new phone for yourself or your loved ones, then this Amazon mobile phone sale guide will certainly come in handy.

The smartphone was unveiled on February 24, 2022 (Official) in India, and it comes with eye-catching features and sufficient specs. Realme Narzo 50 has a G96 CPU and is intended for gamers. It has a potent octa-core architecture with ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 processors. The CPU offers a fluid gaming experience at clock frequencies of up to 2.05 GHz.

The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120 hertz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 2400x1080pixels.

In the market, the iQOO 9 Pro is a strong contender with a ton of features and powerful hardware within.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a strong competitor. Although the phone's design seems high-end and is constructed of glass and metal, its lack of an actual IP classification may put some people off.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched on September 15, 2021, is another amazing phone. 6.55-inch display and a refresh rate of 90 hertz. Xiaomi is known to manufacture aesthetically designed and sturdy phones, and this phone never disappoints.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone was introduced on March 31, 2021. The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Mobile Samsung Galaxy M33 The phone has a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate (FHD+). An octa-core CPU, with 6 cores running at 2.00 MHz and 2 cores running at 2.40 MHz, powers the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It has an 8GB RAM capacity.

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

Best value for money

The Vivo iQOO z6 pro 5g is a smartphone that gives the best value for the money. The Vivo iqoo z6 pro 5g gives the finest value for money if you want to get a powerful and high-performing phone at a reasonable price. It features a top-notch camera and a powerful battery backup.

Best overall

It's crucial to take into account all the characteristics while choosing the greatest phone. The greatest smartphone available is the iQOO 9 Pro, a reliable choice in the premium market that has a plethora of features and cutting-edge hardware. Excellent camera performance. The three cameras all function effectively in both bright and dim lighting. Video recordings made using the primary camera's gimbal stabilization perform admirably in the daylight, although the quality suffers slightly at night. In terms of total characteristics, the iQOO 9 Pro therefore prevails.

How to find the perfect mobile phone on amazon?

It's not simple to choose a smartphone for yourself or a loved one. Smartphones are often expensive but essential things, and there are methods to limit your options so that you spend your money wisely on the functions that are most important to you. Performance, CPU, camera quality, storage, RAM, and many more features are among the features. Your decision process may get daunting if there are hundreds of possibilities accessible, especially if your goals are unclear. Therefore, the list above might assist you in picking the best choice.

Conclusion

As you can see from the list above, we highlighted the best 8 smartphones you can buy in the Amazon sale. With the phones mentioned above, you may start generating the content, snap fantastic images, and film wonderful movies, among many other things.

FAQs

1. What is the ideal mobile phone storage capacity?

Generally, 64GB of phone memory is sufficient for the majority of casual smartphone users, while many individuals prefer to pick between 128GB and 256GB. People who utilize their phones to the fullest extent should look at models with 512GB and 1TB of storage to prevent running out of space and experiencing a slow phone.

2. Is 6GB ram enough for a phone?

Currently, if you are not a dedicated gamer, 6 GB of RAM should be sufficient. Most smartphones with 8 GB of RAM or more cost a lot of money, which is out of many users' pricing ranges.

3. Is 6GB RAM sufficient for editing videos?

Given that the majority of PCs only have 4GB of RAM, having 16GB will allow you to multitask without the computer stuttering. For editing 1080p projects or 4K files with minimal effects, 16GB is plenty.

4. Is it worth getting an M33 5G?

The Galaxy M33 5G is a solid choice to take into consideration if you're a fan of Samsung and want to get a phone at a reasonable price that delivers a simple user experience and a long battery life. There are smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Vivo iQOO z6 pro 5g, and others if performance and camera quality are what's important.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”