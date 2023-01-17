Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get 5 must-try appliances for home, up to 55% off By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you looking to upgrade your home appliances this season? Then, check out the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. We've compiled a list of the top 5 must-try appliances for your home that are sure to make life easier and more efficient for you.

Thanks to Amazon Republic Day Sale, one can upgrade one's home appliances like TV, washing machine etc at a decent price.

When it comes to upgrading your home appliances, it can be overwhelming to navigate all the options available on the market. That's why we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the top 5 must-try home appliances available on Amazon India's website for this Republic Day Sale from 15th to 20th January. The criteria for choosing these products were based on their popularity, customer reviews, and overall functionality. Product list: 1. AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher The AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances. This dishwasher features 6 wash programs, including Intensive for heavily soiled crockery, Normal for normally soiled loads, ECO for saving water and electricity, and Rapid for a quick wash for lightly soiled loads that do not need drying. This dishwasher is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen, including stainless steel, ceramic, etc., and ideal for dishes with oil and masala stains. Claiming a warranty is hassle-free, paperless, and provides complete visibility to every step of the warranty claim. Specifications: Brand: AmazonBasics Product Dimensions: 50D x 55W x 43.8H Centimeters Colour: Silver Controls Type: Push Button Material: Stainless Steel Low noise level: 49 db Water Consumption: 6.5 L per cycle Energy Consumption: 0.61 Kilowatt Hours

Pros Cons 6 different wash programs for various cleaning needs Faucet tap to inlet pipe adapter is not included in the package. Suitable for Indian kitchen utensils and dishes with oil and masala stains

2. AmazonBasics Compact Portable Digital Tyre Inflator with Carrying Case The AmazonBasics Compact Portable Digital Tyre Inflator with Carrying Case is a must-have for any car owner. This 12-volt portable tyre inflator is designed to add air to tyres and can be plugged into a cigarette lighter port. The digital gauge has an auto shut-off capability, making it easy and safe to use. The built-in LED light offers useful illumination when working in dim or dark lighting. The compact size and carrying case make it easy to store and transport. Specifications: Brand: AmazonBasics Voltage: 12 Volts Power Source: Corded Electric Included: 1pc air compressor, 1 user manual, 2 accessories, 2 warning card Item Weight: 1.15 Kilograms Capacity: 0.78 Cubic Feet

Pros Cons Compact and portable Maximum continuous run time is only 10 minutes Easy to use digital gauge

3.AmazonBasics 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator The AmazonBasics 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser is the perfect addition to any kitchen. This refrigerator features Auto Defrost technology that prevents excess ice build-up automatically, and it also comes with a water dispenser for hot summers. The refrigerator comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor. Claiming a warranty is hassle-free, paperless, and provides complete visibility on every step of the warranty claim. Specifications: Brand: AmazonBasics Product Dimensions: - Colour: Black Glass Door Special Feature: Auto Defrost, Water Dispenser

Pros Cons Energy Efficient Sound level can be improved Auto Defrost technology

4.Amazon Basics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing machine The AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a top-of-the-line appliance that is sure to make your laundry days a breeze. This fully-automatic top load washing machine is packed with features. In conclusion, the AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an excellent option for those looking for a high-quality, feature-packed washing machine that is budget-friendly. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Basics Maximum Rotational Speed ‎700 RPM Noise Level ‎48 dB Special Feature: Auto Power Cut-off, Memory Feature Form Factor: ‎Top-Loading Colour ‎: Grey

Pros Cons Water and energy saving lint removal could be improved Auto Power Cut-off and Memory Feature

5.AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a great option for those looking for a high-quality, budget-friendly air conditioner. This split AC has a 1.5-ton capacity and features an inverter compressor with variable tonnage technology for faster cooling and higher energy savings. The Four Stage Filtration System with micro dust anti-bacterial filters keeps out both visible & invisible dust & other pollutants, making the air healthier. Specifications: Brand: AmazonBasics Product Dimensions: - Colour: White Special Feature: Air Purifier, Copper Condenser Included Components: ‎1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Remote Control, User manual, Warranty Card & 3m Copper wire/ Interconnecting pipe

Pros Cons Energy efficient Installation kit is not available Four Stage Filtration System

Price of home appliances at a glance:

Product Price AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher Rs. 14690 AmazonBasics Compact Portable Digital Tyre Inflator with Carrying Case ₹ 2199 AmazonBasics 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator ₹ 49690 Amazon Basics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing machine (Eco wash, Auto Power Cut-off ₹ 11990 AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 31990

Best value for money The AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money as it is packed with features such as an inverter compressor with variable tonnage technology, a 5 Star BEE rating, an ISEER rating of 4.6, a higher airflow volume, a 100% Copper Condenser with an extended lifespan, and a warranty of 1 year on product, 2 years on the condenser and 5 years on compressor. Additionally, the Four Stage Filtration System, micro dust anti-bacterial filters, and intelligent features like Auto-restart, Sleep mode, Auto-defrost, Hidden display, Emergency function and Self-diagnosis make it a great option for a budget-friendly air conditioner. Best overall product The Amazon Basics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in its category due to its wide range of features. The 8-wash programs, delay start function, digital timer, and 700 RPM spin speed make it easy and efficient. The fuzzy logic technology and waterproof LED display panel with push buttons make it easy to monitor the wash cycle's progress. Additionally, the stainless steel drum, Tub clean function, Delay start function, Air dry feature, Rat cover protection, Compact cabinet with large tub, Child Lock, Auto Power Cut-off, Memory Feature, and Adjustable Front Right Foot are some of the features which make it stand out among other washing machines. How to find the perfect home appliances? When looking for a washing machine, one should consider the capacity, wash programs, spin speed, energy efficiency, and special features such as fuzzy logic technology and delay start function. The AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an excellent choice as it has a large capacity, 8 wash programs, 700 RPM spin speed, and energy-efficient features like fuzzy logic technology and delay start function. Additionally, the stainless steel drum, Tub clean function, Delay start function, Air dry feature, Rat cover protection, Compact cabinet with large tub, Child Lock, Auto Power Cut-off, Memory Feature, and Adjustable Front Right Foot are some of the features which make it stand out among other washing machines.

