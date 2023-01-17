Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get 5 must-try appliances for home, up to 55% off

What is the capacity of the AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher?
The AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher has a capacity of 6 place settings.
Summary:
When it comes to upgrading your home appliances, it can be overwhelming to navigate all the options available on the market. That's why we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the top 5 must-try home appliances available on Amazon India's website for this Republic Day Sale from 15th to 20th January. The criteria for choosing these products were based on their popularity, customer reviews, and overall functionality.
Product list:
1. AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher
The AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances. This dishwasher features 6 wash programs, including Intensive for heavily soiled crockery, Normal for normally soiled loads, ECO for saving water and electricity, and Rapid for a quick wash for lightly soiled loads that do not need drying.
This dishwasher is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen, including stainless steel, ceramic, etc., and ideal for dishes with oil and masala stains. Claiming a warranty is hassle-free, paperless, and provides complete visibility to every step of the warranty claim.
Specifications:
Brand: AmazonBasics
Product Dimensions: 50D x 55W x 43.8H Centimeters
Colour: Silver
Controls Type: Push Button
Material: Stainless Steel
Low noise level: 49 db
Water Consumption: 6.5 L per cycle
Energy Consumption: 0.61 Kilowatt Hours
|Pros
|Cons
|6 different wash programs for various cleaning needs
|Faucet tap to inlet pipe adapter is not included in the package.
|Suitable for Indian kitchen utensils and dishes with oil and masala stains
2. AmazonBasics Compact Portable Digital Tyre Inflator with Carrying Case
The AmazonBasics Compact Portable Digital Tyre Inflator with Carrying Case is a must-have for any car owner. This 12-volt portable tyre inflator is designed to add air to tyres and can be plugged into a cigarette lighter port.
The digital gauge has an auto shut-off capability, making it easy and safe to use. The built-in LED light offers useful illumination when working in dim or dark lighting. The compact size and carrying case make it easy to store and transport.
Specifications:
Brand: AmazonBasics
Voltage: 12 Volts
Power Source: Corded Electric
Included: 1pc air compressor, 1 user manual, 2 accessories, 2 warning card
Item Weight: 1.15 Kilograms
Capacity: 0.78 Cubic Feet
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and portable
|Maximum continuous run time is only 10 minutes
|Easy to use digital gauge
3.AmazonBasics 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
The AmazonBasics 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser is the perfect addition to any kitchen. This refrigerator features Auto Defrost technology that prevents excess ice build-up automatically, and it also comes with a water dispenser for hot summers.
The refrigerator comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor. Claiming a warranty is hassle-free, paperless, and provides complete visibility on every step of the warranty claim.
Specifications:
Brand: AmazonBasics
Product Dimensions: -
Colour: Black Glass Door
Special Feature: Auto Defrost, Water Dispenser
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy Efficient
|Sound level can be improved
|Auto Defrost technology
4.Amazon Basics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing machine
The AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a top-of-the-line appliance that is sure to make your laundry days a breeze. This fully-automatic top load washing machine is packed with features.
In conclusion, the AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an excellent option for those looking for a high-quality, feature-packed washing machine that is budget-friendly.
Specifications:
Brand: Amazon Basics
Maximum Rotational Speed 700 RPM
Noise Level 48 dB
Special Feature: Auto Power Cut-off, Memory Feature
Form Factor: Top-Loading
Colour : Grey
|Pros
|Cons
|Water and energy saving
|lint removal could be improved
|Auto Power Cut-off and Memory Feature
5.AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a great option for those looking for a high-quality, budget-friendly air conditioner. This split AC has a 1.5-ton capacity and features an inverter compressor with variable tonnage technology for faster cooling and higher energy savings.
The Four Stage Filtration System with micro dust anti-bacterial filters keeps out both visible & invisible dust & other pollutants, making the air healthier.
Specifications:
Brand: AmazonBasics
Product Dimensions: - Colour: White
Special Feature: Air Purifier, Copper Condenser
Included Components: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Remote Control, User manual, Warranty Card & 3m Copper wire/ Interconnecting pipe
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Installation kit is not available
|Four Stage Filtration System
|Product
|Price
|AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher
|Rs. 14690
|AmazonBasics Compact Portable Digital Tyre Inflator with Carrying Case
|₹2199
|AmazonBasics 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|₹49690
|Amazon Basics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing machine (Eco wash, Auto Power Cut-off
|₹11990
|AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|₹31990
Best value for money
The AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money as it is packed with features such as an inverter compressor with variable tonnage technology, a 5 Star BEE rating, an ISEER rating of 4.6, a higher airflow volume, a 100% Copper Condenser with an extended lifespan, and a warranty of 1 year on product, 2 years on the condenser and 5 years on compressor. Additionally, the Four Stage Filtration System, micro dust anti-bacterial filters, and intelligent features like Auto-restart, Sleep mode, Auto-defrost, Hidden display, Emergency function and Self-diagnosis make it a great option for a budget-friendly air conditioner.
Best overall product
The Amazon Basics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in its category due to its wide range of features. The 8-wash programs, delay start function, digital timer, and 700 RPM spin speed make it easy and efficient. The fuzzy logic technology and waterproof LED display panel with push buttons make it easy to monitor the wash cycle's progress. Additionally, the stainless steel drum, Tub clean function, Delay start function, Air dry feature, Rat cover protection, Compact cabinet with large tub, Child Lock, Auto Power Cut-off, Memory Feature, and Adjustable Front Right Foot are some of the features which make it stand out among other washing machines.
How to find the perfect home appliances?
When looking for a washing machine, one should consider the capacity, wash programs, spin speed, energy efficiency, and special features such as fuzzy logic technology and delay start function. The AmazonBasics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an excellent choice as it has a large capacity, 8 wash programs, 700 RPM spin speed, and energy-efficient features like fuzzy logic technology and delay start function. Additionally, the stainless steel drum, Tub clean function, Delay start function, Air dry feature, Rat cover protection, Compact cabinet with large tub, Child Lock, Auto Power Cut-off, Memory Feature, and Adjustable Front Right Foot are some of the features which make it stand out among other washing machines.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
