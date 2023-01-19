Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get the best offers on these 10 TVs, up to 56% off

Grab great deals on TVs during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Republic Day sale is the opportunity for those looking for significant discounts on products across categories. You can get discounts on electronics, furniture, groceries, office products, and more. You can get everything through the Republic Day offer on Amazon at throwaway prices. If you are considering purchasing a perfect smart LED TV but are still deciding which one to get, here is a list of intelligent LEDs from various brands that you can buy from Amazon's Republic Day sale starting from 15th to 20th January and avail the best deals on it. 1. Redmi Smart Tv 32 Inch This TV comes with a 32-inch screen with a resolution of HD ready (1366x768) with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It has 2 HDMI ports to connect the setup box, Blu-ray players, and a gaming console. Furthermore, there are two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. In addition, the Redmi tv has a 3.5 mm jack to connect headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 to connect Bluetooth speakers, and TWS earphones. Specifications: Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, 5000+, Hotstar, etc. Display Technology - LED Resolution - 720p Refresh Rate - 60 Hz Model Name - Redmi Smart TV 32

Pros Cons Picture quality is good Does not come with bluetooth connectivity Sound quality is good

2. One Plus Y1S series Smart LED TV This TV is available in 32 and 43-inch sizes and is part of the Y1 and Y1S series, which have an HD-ready (1,366x768) resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This smart TV has a 93% color gamut, a powerful 64-bit processor, and Android 9.0. In addition, it has a bezel-less design feature with Oxygen Play and is easily connected with Oneplus. Specifications: Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. Resolution - 720p Refresh Rate - 60 Hz Model Name - 32Y Display: LED Panel | Noise Reduction | Colour Space Mapping |Dynamic Contrast | Anti-Aliasing | DCI-P3 93% colour gamut | Gamma Engine

Pros Cons Sound is awesome Average picture quality, can be improved Slim design, looks stylish, lightweight

3. MI Smart Android LED TV This is a Xiaomi smart Android TV, which comes in the 5A Series, 5A Pro Series, Horizon Edition, 2K Android, and 4A Pro Series in sizes 32 inches, 40 inches, and 43 inches. The Mi and Xiaomi brands are part of the same multinational conglomerate. My smart TV has HD-ready (1,376x768) resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and an angle of 178 degrees wide viewing with dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It is a smart TV with a quad-core cortex A35, Chromecast, and Android 11 pre-installed. Specifications: Screen size - 32 Inches Supported Internet Services - Netflix, 5000+apps, Hotstar, etc Resolution - 720p Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Audio quality is good Display can be improved Excellent design

4. LG Smart LED TV With a 50-hertz refresh rate and a 1376x768 HD Ready resolution, this TV is available in 32 and 43-inch sizes. In addition to 1 USB connector for hard discs and other USB devices, it offers 2 HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles and setting up Blu-ray players. It contains two DTS-simulated X speakers and a 10-watt sound output with a down-firing sound type. It comes with a straightforward return policy and an LG India one-year warranty. Specifications: Screen size - 32 Inches Resolution - 720p Refresh Rate - 60 Hz Sound output: DTS Virtual X | Sound Type: Down Firing with 10W X 2 Speakers Special Feature - Flat Model Name - LED SMART

Pros Cons The picture quality and sound quality are good. No Bluetooth option is available. Good colour reproduction. Voice command quality can be improved. Fast and responsive OS.

5. Sony Bravia 4K Ultra Smart LED TV Sony Bravia Tv is a 4K ultra smart HD (3840x2160) resolution, with wide viewing of 178 degrees and a 60 Hertz refresh rate. Enjoy life-like color and contrast with 4K HDR technology. The advanced imaging technology of Sony TV allows you to view vivid and bright colors. Sony delivers 20W unique sound ideal for movies, sports, and music with multi-dimensional audio for an immersive sound experience with Dolby Audio. It has an innovative home feature to adjust lighting or control connected devices. Specifications: Screen Size - 55 Inches Brand - Sony Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar, etc. Display Technology - LED Resolution - 4K Refresh Rate - 60 Hz Model Name - KD-55X74K

Pros Cons Picture and sound quality. Cannot install external apps. Apple TV and airplay are available along with all other apps.

6. Redmi Ultra HD 4K Android Smart LED TV Redmi smart led tv comes in an android series of 4K and 2K series. It has an impressive display with impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra HS viewing experience. Redmi creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation and contrast. Moreover, it has 30W powerful speakers to give you the impressive XL Audio Experience you have always wanted. Specifications: Screen Size - 43 Inches Brand - Redmi Supported Internet Service - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc Display Technology - LED Resolution - 4K Refresh Rate - 60 Hz Model Name - Redmi Smart TV X43

Pros Cons Picture quality is good as 1080p works smoothly. Casting can be improved. Sound quality is good as it contains a 20w speaker. Good wifi connectivity.

7. Redmi 4K UltraHD Android Smart LED Tv This Redmi tv has 4K HDR impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high-definition viewing experience with Dolby vision that would bring colors and details on the screen to life just as the creator intended it. In addition, HDR 10+ dynamically optimizes the content frame by frame, and hybrid log gamma helps display high-quality visuals and an extended color gamut with HDR. Specifications: Screen Size 50 Inches Brand Redmi Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Model Name Redmi Smart TV X50 (126 cm)

Pros Cons Android 11 version is very responsive.

8. Oneplus 4K UltraHD Android Smart LED Tv This is a 4K ultra-HD with a bezel-less design tv. This TV has Activating Allm (auto low latency mode) for easily connecting your game console via HDMI and 64-bit processor. In addition, kid's mode features allow you to easily restrict apps and set playtime limits for children with eye comfort mode. Specifications: Screen Size - 50 Inches Brand - OnePlus Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc. Display Technology - LED Resolution - 4K Refresh Rate - 60 Hz Model Name - 50 Y1S Pro

Pros Cons Voice recognition is good. Sound quality can be improved. The remote control is very responsive.

9. Samsung Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV This Samsung TV is an ultra-HD smart LED TV of crystal 4K series pattern type: Crystal 4K Neo Series, Crystal 4K series, and Crystal 4K Pro series in the sizes of 43 inches, 50 inches,55 inches,58 inches, and 65 inches. This one billion true colors technology brings reality to your TV screen with colors represented in their proper state as real as it gets, and powerful 4K feels the life-like shade of color as intended. Specifications: Screen Size - 43 Inches Brand - Samsung Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc. Display Technology - LED Resolution - 4K Refresh Rate - 50 Hz Model Name - UA43AUE65AKXXL

Pros Cons Amazing 4K crystal UHD display. Tizen OS, which is good, but is a bit laggy but can be improved. Important smart features like voice assistant and screen mirroring are pretty good. It can support many different video formats.

10. Sony Ultra HD Smart LED TV The Sony smart LED TV has a powerful X1 4K processor for an externally noise-free and detail-boosted experience. Moreover, you can enjoy life-like color and contrast with 4K HDR technology; everything you watch is full of life-like color and contrast thanks to advanced imaginary technology that allows you to view bright and vivid colors. In addition, your TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K. Specifications: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), with Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles; 2 USB ports which are used to connect USB devices and hard drives. Sound: 20 W Display: X1 4K Processor | 4K HDR | Live Color | 4K X Reality Pro | Motion Flow XR100

Pros Cons Connectivity is good. Poor, remote design can be improved. Company service is good. Does not have Wi-Fi direct. Apple TV and airplay are available along with all other apps.

TV Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Smart Tv 32 Inch It has patch wall 4 with IMDb Interaction. Kids mode with parental lock It has Dynamic contrast backlight One Plus Y1S series Smart LED TV 32 TV has fascinating visuals to treat your eyes to a vivid imagination Dolby Audio with a 20W box speaker which delivers crystal clear sound quality a phone controller to share photographs from your phone MI Smart Android LED TV 32 it has two USB ports DTS HD Dolby audio sound quality of 20-Watt output It is smart tv Quad-core cortex A35 Chromecast Built-in Android 11 LG Smart LED TV 43 It has 2 HDMI Ports and 1 USB Ports It has 10-Watt sound, including 2 speakers of DTS virtual X this is a backlight module slim LED active HDR flat display type Sony Bravia 4K Ultra Smart LED TV 55 It comes with X1 4K processor to provide an external noise-free and detail-boosted experience. This TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution images and make them clear, vibrant, and natural you can enjoy smooth and sharp details in fast-moving sequences with Motionflow XR Redmi Ultra HD 4K Android Smart LED TV 43 It has an impressive display with impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra HS viewing experience. It has 30W powerful speakers to give you an impressive XL Audio Experience. By using Dynamic audio, you can enjoy your favourite content in high-quality audio RedmiAndroid Ultra HD Android Smart LED Tv 50 4K HDR impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high-definition viewing experience Dolby Vision brings colours on the screen to life. HDR 10+ dynamically optimizes the content frame It has 30W x2 speakers to provide you with a powerful audio experience at home Oneplus 4K UltraHD Android Smart LED Tv 50 This is a 4K ultra HD with a bezel-less design tv One plus tv's advanced Gamma Engine optimizes the display quality Kids mode features set playtime limits for children with eye comfort mode Redmi 4K UltraHD Android Smart LED Tv 50 smooth motion for a clear picture with HDR 10+ Crystal 4K processor multiple voice assistance to speed up finding your favourite movies one billion true colours technology represents colours as real as it gets Redmi 4K UltraHD Android Smart LED Tv 50 advanced imaginary technology allows you to view bright and vivid colors Dolby audio support pure and natural audio. It has a smart voice control feature to adjust lighting or control connected devices.

Best overall product The best product on this list is the Xiaomi Redmi Android Smart LED TV. This company's product is cheap and has advanced technological features. So, if you are looking for a cheap TV packed with features, Redmi is the best brand for you. Best value for money Redmi 4K UltraHD Android Smart LED Tv 50 is a value-for-money product. This Redmi tv has 4K HDR impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high-definition viewing experience with Dolby vision that brings colors and details to the screen. Furthermore, Dolby audio takes your audio experience to a different level with high-quality surround sound with DTS Virtual X enhancing audio source for an immersive experience in any room. How find the perfect offers over TVs Picking the correct screen size for your TV is very important. If a screen is too big and you sit too close to it, you will suffer from eye strain or not be able to see the whole picture. Therefore, getting a TV that is the right size for your space is essential. to quickly find out what size you should buy, you can divide your TV viewing distance (in inches) roughly equals a 30-degree angle.