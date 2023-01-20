Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 50% off on these 10 latest TV technologies

Summary:
Amazon is now back with its second exclusive sale of the year- ‘the Great Republic Day sale’. It is a five-day sale with the best deals and huge discounts. For example, you can get a slashed price for the following:
* SBI card holders will get an extra 10% discount and credit EMI on purchases
* Many offers are available for buyers using the bank cards like Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, No-cost EMI using Bajaj FinServ EMI card, Amazon Pay Later, etc.
* Get various Exchange offers and No-Cost EMI options
Without further ado, let us take a sneak peek at the 10 latest TV technology showcased on Amazon’s Republic Day Sale deals. So, don’t miss out on checking the latest television technology since this is the right time for you to upgrade television technology for your home with the latest TVs.
1. Sony Bravia | 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
Sony Bravia is available in 55 inches, 43 inches and 65 inches, along with a 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. The product comes with a Protection Plan. It has a wide viewing angle with 4K HDR and Live Colour, launched in 2022, and is compatible with Android Phones, Home theatre, and iPhone support.
Specifications:
Support Internet Services- Google TV | Voice Search | Chromecast | Netflix | Amazon Prime Video | Additional Features: Apple Airplay | Apple HomeKit | Alexa
Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
On-mode Power Consumption- 142 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports bluetooth technology
|High-end product
|Theatre-like sound quality
|No security backups
|Minimalist, attractive and slim in design
2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) | HD Ready Smart LED TV
LG TV is available in 32 Inches LED display, 720p screen resolution and works on Wi-fi connections only. In addition, the product is designed with a Dark Iron Gray colour and exclusive features.
Specifications:
Smart TV Features- Web OS Smart TV | Wi-Fi | Home Dashboard | Screen Mirroring | Mini TV Browser | multi-tasking
On-Mode Power Consumption- 45 Watts
Operating System- WebOS
|Pros
|Cons
|Great picture quality
|Connectivity options are limited
|Magic Remote
3. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) | 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN
Redmi smart TV is designed with 4K resolution, 43 Inches screen size in black colour. It provides a 178 Degree wide viewing angle and connectivity with Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.
Specifications:
Supported Internet Services - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store
Smart TV Features- Android TV 10, Patch Wall 4 with IMDb integration | Quad-core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mode, 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage
On-Mode Power Consumption- 100 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Loud, clear speakers
|Lack in performance
|Clean and easy-to-use PatchWall 4
|Poor build quality
4. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) | Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro
OnePlus 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is available in 50 inches, 43 inches and 55 inches on the best deal. It is designed as a 4K resolution model with Bezel-less design. Being an Android TV incorporated with the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and Auto Low Latency Mode makes it a good choice within the average price listing deal.
Specifications:
Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Connectivity- Dual-band Wi-Fi | 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
On-Mode Power Consumption- 140 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|HDMI Port support for eARC
|No Dolby Vision support
|Android TV & clean UI
|No analogue audio output
5. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) | Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes in 45 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. You can enjoy a rich, accurate coloured display with a 3D sound effect that drives multichannel audio delivering a 360° cinematic audio experience.
Specifications:
Special features- Voice Assistants, Smart Remote, Universal Guide, PC Mode, Screen Mirroring, Tap View, Crystal Processor 4K, Tizen
Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
On-Mode Power Consumption- 105 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple voice assistant
|No local dimming
|Fair response time
|Low SDR and HDR peak brightness
6. OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) | Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro
The OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is available in 43 inches, 55 inches and 50 inches with the best deals. Android TV with OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA and Auto Low Latency Mode makes this product quite proficient.
Specifications:
Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, Sony Liv, YouTube, Hungama, Hotstar
Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
On-Mode Power Consumption- 145 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive sound
|UI seems buggy
|Stylish, sleek design
|Below-average image quality
7. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available in ceramic black colour with 55 inches, 43 inches and 65 inches on the best offer. Special features of this product include support of WebOS 22 with User Profiles | Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG | Unlimited OTT Apps | Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode | AI Brightness Control, 4K Upscaling & AI Sound.
Specifications:
Supported Internet Services- Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, Sony LIV, Discovery+, YouTube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Connector Type- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
On-Mode Power Consumption- 160 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|4K technology with built-in receiver
|Screen size is an issue
|Clear Dolby audio
|Expensive
8. VU 164 cm (65 inches) | The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED
VU might be a must have television for home that comes in grey colour with GLoLED Series and Premium 4K Series. The sizes available are 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches on the deal. Features like AI PQ Engine | Dynamic Backlight Control | Ambient Light Sensor | Digital Noise Reduction | Glo AI Processor with 16GB storage + 2GB RAM and Bezel-less Design make it worth a try.
Specifications:
Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Google Play Store, Hotstar, Spotify
Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
On-Mode Power Consumption- 180 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|High sound clarity
|Lack of phone mirroring
|Cost-effective
9. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) | The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL
Samsung The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV is designed in black colour, 4K resolution and is available in 55 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches with the best deals on Amazon Day sale.
Specifications:
Special Feature- Neo Quantum Processor 4K, One Billion Color, PQI, Quantum HDR 24x, Certified (HDR10+ Adaptive & HDR10+ GAMING), Expert Calibration, AI Upscale, 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot, PQI 4500, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, AI Upscale, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), Game Motion Plus, Auto Game Mode (ALLM)
Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
On-Mode Power Consumption- 140 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Gorgeous Design
|Expensive
|Excellent Picture Quality
10. MI 80 cm (32 inches) | 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN
MI 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is designed in black colour with 5A Series, 5A Pro Series and Horizon Edition now available in 32 inches, 40 inches and 43 inches.
Specifications:
Supported Internet Services - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store
Special Feature- Android TV 11 | PatchWall | IMDb Integration | Universal Search | 300+ Free Live Channels | Kids Mode with Parental lock | Smart Recommendations | Language Universe – 15+ Languages | User Centre | Okay Google | Quad core Cortex A35 | 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage
Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent Design
|Improve sound quality
Top 3 features for you:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|Supports bluetooth technology
|Minimalist, attractive and Slim in design
|Theatre-Like sound quality
|LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Great picture quality
|Magic remote
|Miracast and Web support
|Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|Loud clear speakers
|Clean and easy-to-use PatchWall 4
|Good connectivity options
|OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro
|HDMI Port support for eARC
|Android TV & clean UI
|Affordable
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) | Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV | UA43AUE65AKXXL
|Multiple voice assistant
|Fair response time
|4K UHD Resolution
|OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro
|Impressive sound
|Stylish, sleek design
|Screen mirroring
|LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF
|4K technology with built-in receiver
|Clear Dolby audio
|Internet access on remote
|VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED
|High sound clarity
|Cost effective
|Glo AI Processor
|Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL
|Gorgeous design
|Excellent picture quality
|QLED screen with 4K resolution
|MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN
|Excellent design
|Cortex A35 64-bit Quad Core Processor
|Mali G31 MP2 with 178 ° Viewing Angle
Best overall product
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro seems reliable in terms of specifications; advantages to buying this product on Amazon Republic Day Sale. Moreover, the feasible connectivity options, energy consumption and other factors are also cost-effective. So, you can give this product a try!
Best value for money
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF is the recommended budget-friendly television technology for home, considering the price ratio, features, specifications of AI support and services offered by the brand are exceptional, so this might be your best deal product.
How To find the perfect latest TV technology?
In this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, grab the best deal and start wishlisting your favourites by buying the best television technology for your home by buying more and saving more.
Analyse the best pocket-friendly price range that fits your budget
Go for an ideal balance of usability, price, and design-based product
Read consumer reviews on major portals/official webpage posted online
Watch videos on YouTube and rely on bonafide reviews
Choose products with long warranties
|Product
|Price
|Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|Rs. 57,990
|LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Rs. 12,990
|Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|Rs. 23,999
|OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro
|Rs. 32,999
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL
|Rs. 30,990
|OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro
|Rs. 39,999
|LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF
|Rs. 45,990
|VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED
|Rs. 52,999
|Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL
|Rs. 87,990
|MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN
|Rs. 11,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
QLED, which stands for "quantum dot LED TV” seems to be a fundamentally different technology from LCD and is the majority used in the latest type of TV.
A smart TV is designed as per user requirements and can be used without an online connection. However, without the internet, you might lose access to any of the device's advanced smart features, such as connecting to your fav streaming apps. Precisely, smart TVs without any net connection will function like a standard TV.
Along with internet streaming, smart TVs offer other features like Miracast and Screen Sharing.