Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 50% off on these 10 latest TV technologies

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 20, 2023 11:59 IST

The Amazon Republic Day sale offers irresistible offers across the latest TV technology that are worth trying on a short scale. Grab the best deal now!

TV technologies have come a long way and you can get the best content experience.

Amazon is now back with its second exclusive sale of the year- ‘the Great Republic Day sale’. It is a five-day sale with the best deals and huge discounts. For example, you can get a slashed price for the following:

* SBI card holders will get an extra 10% discount and credit EMI on purchases

* Many offers are available for buyers using the bank cards like Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, No-cost EMI using Bajaj FinServ EMI card, Amazon Pay Later, etc.

* Get various Exchange offers and No-Cost EMI options

Without further ado, let us take a sneak peek at the 10 latest TV technology showcased on Amazon’s Republic Day Sale deals. So, don’t miss out on checking the latest television technology since this is the right time for you to upgrade television technology for your home with the latest TVs.

1. Sony Bravia | 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony Bravia is available in 55 inches, 43 inches and 65 inches, along with a 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. The product comes with a Protection Plan. It has a wide viewing angle with 4K HDR and Live Colour, launched in ‎2022, and is compatible with ‎Android Phones, Home theatre, and iPhone support.

Specifications:

Support Internet Services- Google TV | Voice Search | Chromecast | Netflix | Amazon Prime Video | Additional Features: Apple Airplay | Apple HomeKit | Alexa

Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

On-mode Power Consumption- 142 Watts

ProsCons
Supports bluetooth technologyHigh-end product
Theatre-like sound qualityNo security backups
Minimalist, attractive and slim in design 
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
4.7 (6,292)
Get Price

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) | HD Ready Smart LED TV

LG TV is available in 32 Inches LED display, 720p screen resolution and works on Wi-fi connections only. In addition, the product is designed with a Dark Iron Gray colour and exclusive features.

Specifications:

Smart TV Features- Web OS Smart TV | Wi-Fi | Home Dashboard | Screen Mirroring | Mini TV Browser | multi-tasking

On-Mode Power Consumption- 45 Watts

Operating System- ‎WebOS

ProsCons
Great picture quality Connectivity options are limited
Magic Remote 
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
4.3 (12,116)
41% off
12,990 21,990
Buy now

3. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) | 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN

Redmi smart TV is designed with 4K resolution, 43 Inches screen size in black colour. It provides a 178 Degree wide viewing angle and connectivity with Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.

Specifications:

Supported Internet Services - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store

Smart TV Features- Android TV 10, Patch Wall 4 with IMDb integration | Quad-core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mode, 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage

On-Mode Power Consumption- 100 Watts

ProsCons
Loud, clear speakersLack in performance
Clean and easy-to-use PatchWall 4Poor build quality
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)
4.2 (45,920)
Get Price

4. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) | Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro

OnePlus 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is available in 50 inches, 43 inches and 55 inches on the best deal. It is designed as a 4K resolution model with Bezel-less design. Being an Android TV incorporated with the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and Auto Low Latency Mode makes it a good choice within the average price listing deal.

Specifications:

Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Connectivity- Dual-band Wi-Fi | 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

On-Mode Power Consumption- 140 Watts

ProsCons
HDMI Port support for eARCNo Dolby Vision support
Android TV & clean UINo analogue audio output
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)
4.2 (7,579)
28% off
32,999 45,999
Buy now

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) | Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes in 45 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. You can enjoy a rich, accurate coloured display with a 3D sound effect that drives multichannel audio delivering a 360° cinematic audio experience.

Specifications:

Special features- Voice Assistants, Smart Remote, Universal Guide, PC Mode, Screen Mirroring, Tap View, Crystal Processor 4K, Tizen

Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

On-Mode Power Consumption- 105 Watts

ProsCons
Multiple voice assistantNo local dimming
Fair response timeLow SDR and HDR peak brightness
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)
4.3 (7,302)
Get Price

6. OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) | Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro

The OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is available in 43 inches, 55 inches and 50 inches with the best deals. Android TV with OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA and Auto Low Latency Mode makes this product quite proficient.

Specifications:

Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, Sony Liv, YouTube, Hungama, Hotstar

Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

On-Mode Power Consumption- 145 Watts

ProsCons
Impressive soundUI seems buggy
Stylish, sleek designBelow-average image quality
OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black)
4.2 (7,579)
Get Price

7. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available in ceramic black colour with 55 inches, 43 inches and 65 inches on the best offer. Special features of this product include support of WebOS 22 with User Profiles | Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG | Unlimited OTT Apps | Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode | AI Brightness Control, 4K Upscaling & AI Sound.

Specifications:

Supported Internet Services- Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, Sony LIV, Discovery+, YouTube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Connector Type- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

On-Mode Power Consumption- 160 Watts

ProsCons
4K technology with built-in receiverScreen size is an issue
Clear Dolby audioExpensive
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
4.3 (1,441)
Get Price

8. VU 164 cm (65 inches) | The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED

VU might be a must have television for home that comes in grey colour with GLoLED Series and Premium 4K Series. The sizes available are 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches on the deal. Features like AI PQ Engine | Dynamic Backlight Control | Ambient Light Sensor | Digital Noise Reduction | Glo AI Processor with 16GB storage + 2GB RAM and Bezel-less Design make it worth a try.

Specifications:

Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Google Play Store, Hotstar, Spotify

Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

On-Mode Power Consumption- 180 Watts

ProsCons
High sound clarityLack of phone mirroring
Cost-effective 
VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED (Grey)
4.4 (3,870)
30% off
59,290 85,000
Buy now

9. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) | The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL

Samsung The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV is designed in black colour, 4K resolution and is available in 55 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches with the best deals on Amazon Day sale.

Specifications:

Special Feature- Neo Quantum Processor 4K, One Billion Color, PQI, Quantum HDR 24x, Certified (HDR10+ Adaptive & HDR10+ GAMING), Expert Calibration, AI Upscale, 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot, PQI 4500, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, AI Upscale, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), Game Motion Plus, Auto Game Mode (ALLM)

Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

On-Mode Power Consumption- 140 Watts

ProsCons
Gorgeous DesignExpensive
Excellent Picture Quality 
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)
4.2 (809)
42% off
84,700 144,900
Buy now

10. MI 80 cm (32 inches) | 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN

MI 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is designed in black colour with 5A Series, 5A Pro Series and Horizon Edition now available in 32 inches, 40 inches and 43 inches.

Specifications:

Supported Internet Services - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store

Special Feature- Android TV 11 | PatchWall | IMDb Integration | Universal Search | 300+ Free Live Channels | Kids Mode with Parental lock | Smart Recommendations | Language Universe – 15+ Languages | User Centre | Okay Google | Quad core Cortex A35 | 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage

Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

ProsCons
Excellent DesignImprove sound quality 
MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
4.2 (33,199)
40% off
14,999 24,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TVSupports bluetooth technologyMinimalist, attractive and Slim in designTheatre-Like sound quality
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TVGreat picture qualityMagic remoteMiracast and Web support
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TVLoud clear speakersClean and easy-to-use PatchWall 4Good connectivity options
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S ProHDMI Port support for eARCAndroid TV & clean UIAffordable
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) | Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV | UA43AUE65AKXXLMultiple voice assistantFair response time4K UHD Resolution
OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S ProImpressive soundStylish, sleek designScreen mirroring
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF4K technology with built-in receiverClear Dolby audioInternet access on remote
VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLEDHigh sound clarityCost effectiveGlo AI Processor
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXLGorgeous designExcellent picture qualityQLED screen with 4K resolution
MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AINExcellent designCortex A35 64-bit Quad Core ProcessorMali G31 MP2 with 178 ° Viewing Angle

Best overall product

OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro seems reliable in terms of specifications; advantages to buying this product on Amazon Republic Day Sale. Moreover, the feasible connectivity options, energy consumption and other factors are also cost-effective. So, you can give this product a try!

Best value for money

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF is the recommended budget-friendly television technology for home, considering the price ratio, features, specifications of AI support and services offered by the brand are exceptional, so this might be your best deal product.

How To find the perfect latest TV technology?

In this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, grab the best deal and start wishlisting your favourites by buying the best television technology for your home by buying more and saving more.

Analyse the best pocket-friendly price range that fits your budget

Go for an ideal balance of usability, price, and design-based product

Read consumer reviews on major portals/official webpage posted online

Watch videos on YouTube and rely on bonafide reviews

Choose products with long warranties

Prices of best TVs at a glance;

ProductPrice
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TVRs. 57,990
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TVRs. 12,990
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TVRs. 23,999
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S ProRs. 32,999
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXLRs. 30,990
OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S ProRs. 39,999
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSFRs. 45,990
VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLEDRs. 52,999
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXLRs. 87,990
MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AINRs. 11,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

Which is the latest technology in TVs?

QLED, which stands for "quantum dot LED TV” seems to be a fundamentally different technology from LCD and is the majority used in the latest type of TV. 

What features are important in a new TV?

 

  • Resolution
  • Smart TV
  • Refresh rate (Hertz)
  • LED (LCD), OLED and Plasma
  • HDR
  • Local Dimming
  • Viewing angle

Can Smart TV work without an Internet connection?

A smart TV is designed as per user requirements and can be used without an online connection. However, without the internet, you might lose access to any of the device's advanced smart features, such as connecting to your fav streaming apps. Precisely, smart TVs without any net connection will function like a standard TV.

