Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 50% off on these 10 latest TV technologies

Published on Jan 20, 2023





Summary: The Amazon Republic Day sale offers irresistible offers across the latest TV technology that are worth trying on a short scale. Grab the best deal now!

TV technologies have come a long way and you can get the best content experience.

Amazon is now back with its second exclusive sale of the year- ‘the Great Republic Day sale’. It is a five-day sale with the best deals and huge discounts. For example, you can get a slashed price for the following: * SBI card holders will get an extra 10% discount and credit EMI on purchases * Many offers are available for buyers using the bank cards like Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, No-cost EMI using Bajaj FinServ EMI card, Amazon Pay Later, etc. * Get various Exchange offers and No-Cost EMI options Without further ado, let us take a sneak peek at the 10 latest TV technology showcased on Amazon’s Republic Day Sale deals. So, don’t miss out on checking the latest television technology since this is the right time for you to upgrade television technology for your home with the latest TVs. 1. Sony Bravia | 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Sony Bravia is available in 55 inches, 43 inches and 65 inches, along with a 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. The product comes with a Protection Plan. It has a wide viewing angle with 4K HDR and Live Colour, launched in ‎2022, and is compatible with ‎Android Phones, Home theatre, and iPhone support. Specifications: Support Internet Services- Google TV | Voice Search | Chromecast | Netflix | Amazon Prime Video | Additional Features: Apple Airplay | Apple HomeKit | Alexa Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI On-mode Power Consumption- 142 Watts

Pros Cons Supports bluetooth technology High-end product Theatre-like sound quality No security backups Minimalist, attractive and slim in design

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) | HD Ready Smart LED TV LG TV is available in 32 Inches LED display, 720p screen resolution and works on Wi-fi connections only. In addition, the product is designed with a Dark Iron Gray colour and exclusive features. Specifications: Smart TV Features- Web OS Smart TV | Wi-Fi | Home Dashboard | Screen Mirroring | Mini TV Browser | multi-tasking On-Mode Power Consumption- 45 Watts Operating System- ‎WebOS

Pros Cons Great picture quality Connectivity options are limited Magic Remote

3. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) | 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN Redmi smart TV is designed with 4K resolution, 43 Inches screen size in black colour. It provides a 178 Degree wide viewing angle and connectivity with Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. Specifications: Supported Internet Services - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store Smart TV Features- Android TV 10, Patch Wall 4 with IMDb integration | Quad-core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mode, 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage On-Mode Power Consumption- 100 Watts

Pros Cons Loud, clear speakers Lack in performance Clean and easy-to-use PatchWall 4 Poor build quality

4. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) | Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro OnePlus 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is available in 50 inches, 43 inches and 55 inches on the best deal. It is designed as a 4K resolution model with Bezel-less design. Being an Android TV incorporated with the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and Auto Low Latency Mode makes it a good choice within the average price listing deal. Specifications: Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Connectivity- Dual-band Wi-Fi | 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices On-Mode Power Consumption- 140 Watts

Pros Cons HDMI Port support for eARC No Dolby Vision support Android TV & clean UI No analogue audio output

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) | Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes in 45 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. You can enjoy a rich, accurate coloured display with a 3D sound effect that drives multichannel audio delivering a 360° cinematic audio experience. Specifications: Special features- Voice Assistants, Smart Remote, Universal Guide, PC Mode, Screen Mirroring, Tap View, Crystal Processor 4K, Tizen Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI On-Mode Power Consumption- 105 Watts

Pros Cons Multiple voice assistant No local dimming Fair response time Low SDR and HDR peak brightness

6. OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) | Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro The OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is available in 43 inches, 55 inches and 50 inches with the best deals. Android TV with OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA and Auto Low Latency Mode makes this product quite proficient. Specifications: Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, Sony Liv, YouTube, Hungama, Hotstar Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI On-Mode Power Consumption- 145 Watts

Pros Cons Impressive sound UI seems buggy Stylish, sleek design Below-average image quality

7. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available in ceramic black colour with 55 inches, 43 inches and 65 inches on the best offer. Special features of this product include support of WebOS 22 with User Profiles | Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG | Unlimited OTT Apps | Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode | AI Brightness Control, 4K Upscaling & AI Sound. Specifications: Supported Internet Services- Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, Sony LIV, Discovery+, YouTube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar Connector Type- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI On-Mode Power Consumption- 160 Watts

Pros Cons 4K technology with built-in receiver Screen size is an issue Clear Dolby audio Expensive

8. VU 164 cm (65 inches) | The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED VU might be a must have television for home that comes in grey colour with GLoLED Series and Premium 4K Series. The sizes available are 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches on the deal. Features like AI PQ Engine | Dynamic Backlight Control | Ambient Light Sensor | Digital Noise Reduction | Glo AI Processor with 16GB storage + 2GB RAM and Bezel-less Design make it worth a try. Specifications: Supported Internet Services - Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Google Play Store, Hotstar, Spotify Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI On-Mode Power Consumption- 180 Watts

Pros Cons High sound clarity Lack of phone mirroring Cost-effective

9. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) | The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL Samsung The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV is designed in black colour, 4K resolution and is available in 55 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches with the best deals on Amazon Day sale. Specifications: Special Feature- Neo Quantum Processor 4K, One Billion Color, PQI, Quantum HDR 24x, Certified (HDR10+ Adaptive & HDR10+ GAMING), Expert Calibration, AI Upscale, 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot, PQI 4500, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, AI Upscale, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), Game Motion Plus, Auto Game Mode (ALLM) Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI On-Mode Power Consumption- 140 Watts

Pros Cons Gorgeous Design Expensive Excellent Picture Quality

10. MI 80 cm (32 inches) | 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN MI 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is designed in black colour with 5A Series, 5A Pro Series and Horizon Edition now available in 32 inches, 40 inches and 43 inches. Specifications: Supported Internet Services - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store Special Feature- Android TV 11 | PatchWall | IMDb Integration | Universal Search | 300+ Free Live Channels | Kids Mode with Parental lock | Smart Recommendations | Language Universe – 15+ Languages | User Centre | Okay Google | Quad core Cortex A35 | 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage Connector Type- Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Excellent Design Improve sound quality

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Supports bluetooth technology Minimalist, attractive and Slim in design Theatre-Like sound quality LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Great picture quality Magic remote Miracast and Web support Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Loud clear speakers Clean and easy-to-use PatchWall 4 Good connectivity options OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro HDMI Port support for eARC Android TV & clean UI Affordable Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) | Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV | UA43AUE65AKXXL Multiple voice assistant Fair response time 4K UHD Resolution OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro Impressive sound Stylish, sleek design Screen mirroring LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF 4K technology with built-in receiver Clear Dolby audio Internet access on remote VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED High sound clarity Cost effective Glo AI Processor Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL Gorgeous design Excellent picture quality QLED screen with 4K resolution MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN Excellent design Cortex A35 64-bit Quad Core Processor Mali G31 MP2 with 178 ° Viewing Angle

Best overall product OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro seems reliable in terms of specifications; advantages to buying this product on Amazon Republic Day Sale. Moreover, the feasible connectivity options, energy consumption and other factors are also cost-effective. So, you can give this product a try! Best value for money LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF is the recommended budget-friendly television technology for home, considering the price ratio, features, specifications of AI support and services offered by the brand are exceptional, so this might be your best deal product. How To find the perfect latest TV technology? In this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, grab the best deal and start wishlisting your favourites by buying the best television technology for your home by buying more and saving more. Analyse the best pocket-friendly price range that fits your budget Go for an ideal balance of usability, price, and design-based product Read consumer reviews on major portals/official webpage posted online Watch videos on YouTube and rely on bonafide reviews Choose products with long warranties Prices of best TVs at a glance;

Product Price Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 57,990 LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Rs. 12,990 Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Rs. 23,999 OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro Rs. 32,999 Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL Rs. 30,990 OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro Rs. 39,999 LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF Rs. 45,990 VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED Rs. 52,999 Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL Rs. 87,990 MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN Rs. 11,999

