Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 10 TVs to buy for gaming setup, up to 48% off

With many items available at steep discounts during Amazon's Republic Day Sale, now is a great time to replace your electronics. When it comes to monitors and TVs, a variety of choices are available. Several gadgets are available, whether you're looking for a new gaming monitor, a smart TV, or a large-screen television. Additionally, these bargains are much more affordable with bank and exchange incentives. You will look at TV bargains today as part of your TVs for gaming setup. It would help if you got that trigger finger ready because some are limited time offers. To get the most out of your PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, these TVs even include HDMI 2.1 features. The following list of 10 TVs was put together using information about which ones were offered during the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon. Product Lists 1. SONY KD-55X75K The Sony 55X80AJ is a great option for a TV with flagship-level performance. The TV incorporates the updated Google TV user interface and Sony's Triluminos Pro display for image processing. You may save money on this TV with no-cost EMI, rebates, and bank deals. Specifications Display Technology: 4K UHD Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Mounting Hardware: One LED TV, one warranty card, one AC power cord, one remote control, one tabletop stand, one user manual, and two AAA batteries LED TV, Table-Top Stand, Warranty Card, AC Power Cord, Remote Control

Pros Cons Set-top box connectivity through three HDMI ports HDMI version of this model is 2.0 2 USB ports are available for connecting USB devices, such as hard discs.

2. REDMI SMART TV X55 The Redmi Smart TV X55 is a cheap TV for gaming setup that you can look at. Features like ALLM from HDMI 2.1 are supported. The 55-inch model of the TV should perform similarly to the 65-inch model you reviewed for the Redmi Smart TV X65. The TV offers good picture quality for both SDR and Dolby Vision programming. On this TV, Xiaomi's PatchWall improves the smart TV experience. Specifications Display Technology: LED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Mounting Hardware: One LED television, two table stand bases, one user manual, one remote control, and four screws

Pros Cons Two USB connections for connecting hard drives and other USB devices, as well as an HDMI port for Dolby Atmos Passthrough. Display issues

3. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV If you want an LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV but don't care about gaming setup features like HDMI 2.1 For your connectivity needs, this LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes with three HDMI connectors and two USB ports. The TV supports HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and is powered by an LG Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor. The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is the best option if you're looking for a TV for gaming setup. Specifications Display Technology: LED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Mounting Hardware: A TV unit, a remote control, two tabletop stands, and an instruction manual

Pros Cons Hard discs and other USB devices can be connected to one USB port. Sound quality

4. OnePlus 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S The company that provides a selection of inexpensive QLED TVs with lots of smart features is OnePlus. The 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution and 30 watts of sound output on this OnePlus TV make it incredibly elegant. Along with 3 HDMI ports, it boasts a 178-degree broad viewing angle. Specifications Display Technology: LED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Mounting Hardware: One TV, one remote control, one AC power cord, one AV in adaptor, one set stand, one wall mount, one user manual, and one warranty card

Pros Cons Hard drives and other USB devices can be connected through two USB ports. Sometimes, Prime Video still has issues.

5. Vu Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV The QLED smart TV on the list is important to consider. One of its advantages is the 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display, which has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also has a 178-degree viewing angle. Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi, and HDMI are just a few available connectivity options. You must have TVs for gaming enthusiasts and this smart TV includes 4.1 internal speakers, including a subwoofer. Specifications Display Technology: QLED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Mounting Hardware: 1 TV, 1 remote control, 1 power cord, 1 user manual, 1 table mount stand, 1 VESA wall mount bracket, 2 AAA batteries 1 TV, 1 remote control, 1 power cord, 1 user manual, 1 table mount stand, 1 VESA wall mount bracket, 2 AAA batteries

Pros Cons There are two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. The Freesync 120ghz mode does not support local dimming.

6. Samsung Serif Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV The Samsung Serif Series TV stands out from the crowd thanks to its large 55-inch QLED panel and unique stand design. The Serif Series is your best bet if you want a premium TV that will stand out. Specifications Display Technology: QLED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Mounting Hardware: 1 LED television, 1 tabletop stand, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, and 2 AAA batteries

Pros Cons 4 HDMI ports for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles. Costly

7. Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV This tv has a 4K Ultra HD resolution and powerful 2X10W 6 ohm speakers. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and a sound output of 20 watts. It features an LED panel display and three HDMI ports. Specifications Display Technology: LED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Mounting Hardware: One LED television, two table stand bases, one user guide, one remote control, four screws, and two AAA batteries

Pros Cons For connecting the latest game consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray players, there are dual-band Wi-Fi and three HDMI connections. Clarity

8. Sony Bravia 4K TV This Sony model must be at the top of your list if you're looking for a 4K smart TV. It has a sizable 55-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz, so the image will appear fluid. You will have access to 3 HDMI ports for connectivity, making connecting gaming consoles and Blu-ray players simple. You also get two USB connections for connecting hard drives and pen drives in addition to HDMI connectors. Specifications Display Technology: LED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Mounting Hardware: One LED television, one warranty card, one AC power cord, one remote control, one tabletop stand, one user manual, and two AAA batteries

Pros Cons Set-top box connections are made via three HDMI ports. Many bugs

9. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV You must not pass up the opportunity to purchase this LG OLED TV while it is on sale. The 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display that comes with it is advertised as having genuine colors and sharp, crisp picture quality. There are numerous communication choices available, including HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB. With a Dolby Atmos sound setup, you receive 20W from two speakers. Specifications Display Technology: OLED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Mounting Hardware: 2 tabletop stands, 1 remote control, 1 user manual, and 1 LED TV

Pros Cons 1 AV input slot and 1 VGA slot for connecting your laptop or PC Costly

10. Samsung Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV The 55-inch display on this Samsung QLED smart TV has a maximum refresh rate of 100Hz. Blu-ray players and game consoles can be connected to its four HDMI ports. 2 USB ports are also provided for connecting hard discs and other USB devices. Specifications Display Technology: QLED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 100 Hz Mounting Hardware: 2 Stand-Tops, 1 Power Cord, 1 Remote, 1 LED TV

Pros Cons Connect set-top box through 4 HDMI ports. Costly

Price of TVs at a glance:

Product Price SONY 55X80AJ ₹ 99,900 REDMI SMART TV X55 ₹ 54,999 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV ₹ 89,990 OnePlus 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S ₹ 59,999 Vu Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV ₹ 80,000 Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV ₹ 1,19,990 Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV ₹ 59,999 Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K TV ₹ 99,900 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV ₹ 1,54,990 Samsung Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV ₹ 1,44,900

Best overall product The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UP7740PTZ is the greatest product overall. This LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV has two USB ports, and three HDMI ports for your connectivity needs and the TV is equipped with an LG Alpha 9 Gen 4 CPU and supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. If you want a TV for gaming, the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is the finest choice. Best value for money The OnePlus 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S offers the finest value for the money. This OnePlus TV has a 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution and 30 watts of sound output, giving it an exquisite appearance. It has a 178-degree wide viewing angle and 3 HDMI connectors. How to find the perfect budget gaming TV? The best televisions for gaming feature low latency. Your gaming TV's latency should preferably be 30ms or less. Unless you're an avid FPS player or competitive gamer, a 60Hz TV should perform excellently. If not, try to get 120Hz. Again, if you can afford it, invest in a 4K HDR TV that has low latency, a good refresh rate, and is future-proof. The coaxial, s-video, RCA, and HDMI video inputs are to be noticed, and you should invest in a TV with the required inputs.