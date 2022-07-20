Amazon sale: A whopping 50% discount awaits you on choicest smart TVs

Summary:
If you have been planning on replacing your old television set with a brand new one, now is the time to go for it. Amazon is currently having a sale on all kinds of gadgets and electronic items. among them are televisions. If you are in luck, you can get a discount of as much as 52%. Isn't that what is called a steal? Go for it.
Some of the brands vying for your attention include Hisense, Mi, LG, Sony Bravia and OnePlus. All of these are high definition television sets and many of them come with 4K resolution. Your gaming experience as well as movie watching and streaming content is enjoyable at another level.
If you are keen then are there a number of such TVs that are on sale. We have curated a list, which you might find useful. It has special features and other specifications that you might find handy before you decide on purchasing them. Take a look.
Sony Bravia
With a 55 inches screen and with an attractive black-coloured frame, this definitely a smart option to keep at home. This high definition TV supports internet services from Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, YouTube, Hungama and Hotstar.
Special features:
LLG 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV
This TV too is a high definition TV with 4K resolution. With its 55 inches screen, watching movies and streaming content is certainly a delight. This TV supports the following Internet services - Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Google Play Movies & TV, Disney+ Hotstar.
Special features:
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV
This TV comes in a classic black colour and is definitely an attractive addition to one's home appliances that make life comfortable. This too comes with 4K resolution and has a display screen of 43 inches. It supports the following internet services - Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv, JioCinema, Hungama, ErosNow, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, ALTBalaji, Voot, YouTube Kids, SunNxt, Game Center, YuppTV, MX Player TV.
Special features:
1. Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz
2. Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, gaming console etc | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | Bluetooth | Chromecast Built-in | 5G Wi-Fi | Stylish Voice Remote
3. Sound : 24 Watts Output | Dolby Atmos | Multi Channel Surround Sound for best sound experience | Powerful Sound
4. Smart TV Features: Official Android TV 9.0 PIE | Built-in Assistant | RAM: 2GB | ROM 16 GB | Quad Core | Search
5. Display: Dolby Vision HDR | Ultra Dimming | UHD AI Upscaler | HDR 10, HLG support | Near Bezel-Less, Ultra Slim Design
Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
This television also comes in a classic black colour and is sure to make an attractive addition to your home appliances. With 4K resolution, watching movies and the best of streaming content is certainly going to be a delight. This TV supports internet services by the following providers - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store.
Special features:
1. Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate : 60 Hertz | 178 Degree wide viewing angle
2. Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0 | 3 HDMI ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set top box, Blu-ray Players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | eARC - Dolby Atmos Passthrough eARC HDMI port | Optical Port
3. Sound: 30 Watts Output | Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X | Dolby Atmos pass through eARC | DTS-HD
4. Smart TV Features : Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration | Quad core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in
LG HD Ready Smart LED TV
This 32 inches television is a great option for those of us who wish to enjoy the benefits of a smart TV but on a budget. With its screen resolution at 768p, it is definitely not in the league of the 4K devices, but it certainly isn't bad either. The internet services it supports are: Netflix, Zee5, Shemaroo me, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, PrimeVideo, YuppTV and AppleTV. Compared to others, it may not seem as expansive, it would have covered a fair bit of content currently available on streaming platforms.
Special features:
1. Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz | Resolution Upscaler | 178 Degree wide viewing angle
2. Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 2-Way Bluetooth
3. Sound: 10 Watts Output | Dolby Digital Plus Sound Configuration | AI Sound | Virtual Surround 5.1 | Bluetooth Surround Ready | AI Acoustic Tuning
4. Smart TV Features: α5 Gen 5 AI Processor | Web OS Operating System | Wi-Fi | Magic Remote | Full Web Browser | Screen Share | Game Optimizer
5. Display: LED Panel | HD Ready Digital Video Format | Slim & Stylish Design
|Product
|Price
|Sony Bravia
|₹1,39,900.00
|LG 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV
|₹1,09,990.00
|Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV
|₹44,990.00
|Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|₹42,999.00
|LG HD Ready Smart LED TV
|₹23,990.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.