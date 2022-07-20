Amazon sale: A whopping 50% discount awaits you on choicest smart TVs

If you have been planning on replacing your old television set with a brand new one, now is the time to go for it. Amazon is currently having a sale on all kinds of gadgets and electronic items. among them are televisions. If you are in luck, you can get a discount of as much as 52%. Isn't that what is called a steal? Go for it.

Some of the brands vying for your attention include Hisense, Mi, LG, Sony Bravia and OnePlus. All of these are high definition television sets and many of them come with 4K resolution. Your gaming experience as well as movie watching and streaming content is enjoyable at another level.

If you are keen then are there a number of such TVs that are on sale. We have curated a list, which you might find useful. It has special features and other specifications that you might find handy before you decide on purchasing them. Take a look.

Sony Bravia

With a 55 inches screen and with an attractive black-coloured frame, this definitely a smart option to keep at home. This high definition TV supports internet services from Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, YouTube, Hungama and Hotstar.

Special features: