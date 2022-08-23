Sign out
Amazon sale on kitchen appliances: Grab up to 45% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 23, 2022 19:19 IST

You can now buy kitchen appliances on Amazon at slashed down prices. Don't miss the opportunity and the make the most of it.

Grab discounts on kitchen appliances on Amazon.

We all will agree how home appliances like juicer, mixer, grinder, sandwich maker, vegetable chopper, among many others, make our life easy. Imagine chopping vegetables, especially onion with knife, it will take a long time and most likely you will not be able to finely chop them. Hence, vegetable choppers. Similarly, other kitchen appliances too come in handy a great deal and make the entire experience of cooking or preparing something a lot easy and more fun. Amazon is offering a discount on kitchen appliances as part of its some sale. This is the best time to introduce new devices to your kitchen at slashed down prices.

We have curated a list of some appliances that are often used and are of good quality. They are durable and come with interesting features that make using them super easy. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our picks for you.

Clubx 200 Watts Mini Electric Mixer Blender Chopper Juicer
This device has a body made of ABS plastic and blades made of stainless steel. Easy to use and disassemble, this one can easily crush every ingredient - whether it is hard or soft. It comes with a protective cover to keep the ingredients in it sealed and safe. You can even crush ice in this device. Enjoy 45% off on this.

CLUBX 200 Watts Mini Electric Multifunction Food Meat Grinder Vegetable Fruit Mixer Blender Chopper Juicer (Multicolour)
45% off
827 1,499
Buy now

Bialetti Moka Express 3 Cup Espresso Maker
Brew fresh and strong coffee in this coffee maker. It comes in high quality polished aluminium and in the classic Bialetti octagon shape. There are many variants available in this one with three cups, four cups, six cups and so on. Available in silver colour, this one can easily be carried when travelling. You can fetch this one at 16% off.

Bialetti Moka Express 3 Cup Espresso Maker: Italian Made; Moka Pot/Percolator/Coffee Maker/Mocha Pot for an Authentic Italian Coffee-06799
16% off
4,300 5,100
Buy now

Rico Juicer Mixer Grinder
This juicer mixer has a stainless steel body and comes in white colour. There are two jars - one of them has a 1.5 litres capacity and the other one has 450 ml capacity. There are three variable speeds also for convenience. Super effective and durable, it comes with a two year warranty. Besides, you can grab 25% off on this one.

Rico Juicer Mixer Grinder 550W with Stainless Steel 2 Jars|1L Dry Jar,0.45L Chutney Jar | Nozzle Cap | 2 Years Replacement , ISI Certified, Made in India
25% off
4,749 6,300
Buy now

Prestige Sandwich Maker
This sandwich maker is made from plastic and is available in black colour. It comes with a non-stick coating that ensures oil-free toasting. You will find power indicators which will facilitate ease of use of this device. Easy to clean and super durable, make crispy and yummy toasts in this sandwich maker in no time. There is 28% off on this one.

Prestige Sandwich Maker PGMFD 01, Black
28% off
1,299 1,795
Buy now

Lifelong LLEK15 Electric Kettle
Do you feel lazy in warming drinking water every now and then? Then bring home this electric kettle that will be super easy and convenient to use. Available in silver colour, this device has a capacity of 1.5 litres. It has a stainless steel body and a 360 degree swivel base too. One can make tea and coffee in this one easily and in no time. Grab 45% off on this one.

Lifelong LLEK15 Electric Kettle 1.5L with Stainless Steel Body, Easy and Fast Boiling of Water for Instant Noodles, Soup, Tea etc. (1 Year Warranty, Silver)
45% off
549 1,000
Buy now

electronics FOR LESS