Amazon sale on sandwich makers: Grab a chance to get up to 53% off

Fixing a toast for yourself or grilling a dish can be super easy if one has a sandwich maker with oneself. These devices whip up crispy and delicious snacks in no time that help in satisfying hunger cravings and taste buds as well. Ready to use within a few seconds, sandwich makers are easy to use and come in compact designs. It is always preferable to go for devices that are made from non-stick coating and facilitate oil-free toasting. Cleaning these devices is also an important aspect. Hence, one should always opt for devices that are easy to clean. The best part is Amazon is offering a good discount on sandwich makers from the likes of Prestige, Kent etc.
To help you with selection, we have rounded up some of the devices that promise user-friendly experience. Scroll down through the list below and make a selection too. You will love the experience of using these devices.
Prestige Sandwich Maker
This sandwich maker from Prestige is made from plastic material. It has a simple design, is easy to operate and comes with durable die cast aluminum grill plates. It comes with a non-stick coating and is perfect for oil-free toasting. There are power indicators on this as well. It is super easy to clean and available at a decent 28% off.
Wipro Vesta Grill 1000 Watt Sandwich Maker
This multifunctional grill sandwich maker is easy to use and is made from metal. It gets ready to use within seconds and comes with an auto cut off feature to avoid excessive burning of food. It has a non-stick coating and can be used for grilling things as well. There is a 33% discount on this device; avail it now.
Borosil Super Jumbo 2000-Watt Grill Sandwich Maker
This sandwich maker comes with many interesting features. There is a large grill plate that is non-sticky in nature. You will also find an oil collector tray in this that helps remove excess oil. Super easy to use, it makes everyday operations in the kitchen a lot more easy. Available in black colour, it is at the moment available at a 30% discount.
KENT 16025 Sandwich Grill
This sandwich grill from Kent has an ergonomic handle with automatic temperature cut-off safety feature. It is easy to use, clean and store. A multi-functional grill, toaster and sandwich maker, you will love using this. Made from metal with a ceramic coating on it, this one will whip up amazing and crispy snacks in no time. Fetch 19% off on this one.
iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker
This sandwich maker is made from non-stick material. There are different sandwich plates available in this one - toast, grill and waffle plates - which makes it a very good option. The plates are all detachable and easy to clean and maintain. It also has a thermostatically controlled heating element. There is a whopping 53% off on this device.
|Sandwich makers
|Price
|Prestige Sandwich Maker
|₹1,795.00
|Wipro Vesta Grill 1000 Watt Sandwich Maker
|₹3,099.00
|Borosil Super Jumbo 2000-Watt Grill Sandwich Maker
|₹6,990.00
|KENT 16025 Sandwich Grill
|₹1,975.00
|iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker
|₹4,600.00
