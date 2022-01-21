Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Amazon sale: Tablets from Lenovo, Samsung up for grabs, get up to 47% off
electronics

Amazon sale: Tablets from Lenovo, Samsung up for grabs, get up to 47% off

Amazon is offering tablets from leading brands such as Lenovo and Samsung as part of its limited time deal. Check it out here.
Amazon has amazing offers on select tablets.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 06:35 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Amazon has a variety of discount and offers running on their website. If buying a tablet has been on your mind for a while, then this is the time to go for it.

 

Prices at a glance:

ProductPriceDiscount Price
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 32,000.00 16,999.00
Lenovo Tab M10 18,990.00 9,999.00
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 20,999.00 14,499.00
Lenovo Tab M10 35,000.00 18,999.00

While browsing the website of the online platform, you will notice that a number of tablets from leading brands like Lenovo and Samsung have been clubbed together under their ‘limited time deal’ offer.

If you are lucky, you can buy a tablet at a discount of 47% as well. If you already have laptops at home, you may be disinclined to invest further. However, there's no denying that owning a tablet does make life easy. For one, it is light. Even the lightest of laptop will weigh up to 1.5 kgs, whereas an average tablet will be well under a kg. So, portability is a major advantage.

A tablet is also a very convenient device when it comes to watching multimedia content - you can relax in your bed and watch your favourite web series. You can also carry it to the park or outdoor picnic spot when on a family picnic in case you wish to enjoy some me-time.  

Since it is light, the elderly and really young can also hold it and enjoy the multimedia content. If our argument sounds appealing, then Amazon is a place to explore. Check out some of the tablets we have shortlisted for you.

1) Lenovo Tab K10 FHD

 

Avail up to 47% discount on this product. There are two tablets with two different configurations listed on Amazon. However, the slashed rates are applicable only on the one with the following configuration - 4 + 64 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE.

 

Some features:
1) Operating system: Android
2) Screen size: 10.3 inches, 400 nits brightness
3) RAM: 4GB
4) ROM: 64GB; expandable up to 256 GB
5) Speakers: Dual speakers with Dolby Audio
6) Camera: 8 MP (primary camera), 5 MP (secondary camera)
7) Processor: Mediatek Helio P22T Octa Core

2) Lenovo Tab M10

 

On this Lenovo tablet too, you could get as much as 47% off. This deal is on a tablet with the following configuration - 2+32 GB, WiFi only. 

 

Some features: 
Operating system: Android 10
Screen size: 10.1 inches, 400 nits brightness
Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels
RAM: 2GB 
ROM: 32 GB, expandable up to 256 GB, ex-FAT up to 1 TB
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor
8 MP Rear Camera, 5 MP front camera
Sound: Dual Dolby Atmos optimized speakers

3) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

 

This tablet is available in three different colours - grey, gold and silver. The discount can be availed only on WiFi version in all three colours. You can avail as much as 31 % discount on this device.

Some features:
Operating system: Android 10
Screen size: 26.31 cms
Resolution: 2000 X 1200 pixels
Display: 10.4 inch (immersive)
Sound: Quad Stereo Sound
RAM: 3GB 
ROM: 32 GB internal memory (expandable to 1 TB)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
Camera: 8 MP (primary), 5 MP (front facing)

4) Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

 

You can get a discount of 46% on this tablet. It has the following configuration - 4+128 GB, LTE. However, if you were to opt for a different RAM + ROM combination, you can get a discount of as much as 53%. For this discussion we have chosen the former.

 

 

Some features:
Operating system: Android
Screen size: 10.3 inches
Display: 10.3-inches
Resolution: 1920 X 1200 pixels
Operating system: Android v9 Pie
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T Tab processor
RAM: 4GB
ROM: 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
