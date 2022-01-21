Amazon sale: Tablets from Lenovo, Samsung up for grabs, get up to 47% off
Amazon has a variety of discount and offers running on their website. If buying a tablet has been on your mind for a while, then this is the time to go for it.
Prices at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Discount Price
|Lenovo Tab K10 FHD
|₹32,000.00
|₹16,999.00
|Lenovo Tab M10
|₹18,990.00
|₹9,999.00
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
|₹20,999.00
|₹14,499.00
|Lenovo Tab M10
|₹35,000.00
|₹18,999.00
While browsing the website of the online platform, you will notice that a number of tablets from leading brands like Lenovo and Samsung have been clubbed together under their ‘limited time deal’ offer.
If you are lucky, you can buy a tablet at a discount of 47% as well. If you already have laptops at home, you may be disinclined to invest further. However, there's no denying that owning a tablet does make life easy. For one, it is light. Even the lightest of laptop will weigh up to 1.5 kgs, whereas an average tablet will be well under a kg. So, portability is a major advantage.
A tablet is also a very convenient device when it comes to watching multimedia content - you can relax in your bed and watch your favourite web series. You can also carry it to the park or outdoor picnic spot when on a family picnic in case you wish to enjoy some me-time.
Since it is light, the elderly and really young can also hold it and enjoy the multimedia content. If our argument sounds appealing, then Amazon is a place to explore. Check out some of the tablets we have shortlisted for you.
1) Lenovo Tab K10 FHD
Avail up to 47% discount on this product. There are two tablets with two different configurations listed on Amazon. However, the slashed rates are applicable only on the one with the following configuration - 4 + 64 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE.
Some features:
1) Operating system: Android
2) Screen size: 10.3 inches, 400 nits brightness
3) RAM: 4GB
4) ROM: 64GB; expandable up to 256 GB
5) Speakers: Dual speakers with Dolby Audio
6) Camera: 8 MP (primary camera), 5 MP (secondary camera)
7) Processor: Mediatek Helio P22T Octa Core
2) Lenovo Tab M10
On this Lenovo tablet too, you could get as much as 47% off. This deal is on a tablet with the following configuration - 2+32 GB, WiFi only.
Some features:
Operating system: Android 10
Screen size: 10.1 inches, 400 nits brightness
Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels
RAM: 2GB
ROM: 32 GB, expandable up to 256 GB, ex-FAT up to 1 TB
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor
8 MP Rear Camera, 5 MP front camera
Sound: Dual Dolby Atmos optimized speakers
3) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
This tablet is available in three different colours - grey, gold and silver. The discount can be availed only on WiFi version in all three colours. You can avail as much as 31 % discount on this device.
Some features:
Operating system: Android 10
Screen size: 26.31 cms
Resolution: 2000 X 1200 pixels
Display: 10.4 inch (immersive)
Sound: Quad Stereo Sound
RAM: 3GB
ROM: 32 GB internal memory (expandable to 1 TB)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
Camera: 8 MP (primary), 5 MP (front facing)
4) Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus
You can get a discount of 46% on this tablet. It has the following configuration - 4+128 GB, LTE. However, if you were to opt for a different RAM + ROM combination, you can get a discount of as much as 53%. For this discussion we have chosen the former.
Some features:
Operating system: Android
Screen size: 10.3 inches
Display: 10.3-inches
Resolution: 1920 X 1200 pixels
Operating system: Android v9 Pie
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T Tab processor
RAM: 4GB
ROM: 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.