Amazon summer sale 2022: 60% off on fitness trackers awaits you

Fitness trackers are a great accessory that help you track your activity progress.

Are you a fitness enthusiast who is meticulous about time taken to complete a particular activity, or the number of calories burnt during working out? Then fitness trackers are for you. These wearable accessories are worn around the wrist and can help you track the progress of your activities. From telling you about the number of steps taken, monitoring your heart rate 24x7, tracking your sleep to telling you the duration of time you were active in a day and notifying you of messages and calls, fitness trackers have gone through a lot of improvisation over the course of time.



There are many options available online. Before navigating through the list, you should know what you're seeking for and then zero in on one that supports the activities you prefer doing. It can be anything - swimming, running, walking, jumping rope etc. So, it's time to optimise your workouts and achieve your desired goals. To help you in your fitness journey, fitness trackers can help you in a big way. Besides, now is the time to invest in them, as Amazon's ongoing summer sale 2022 is live, offering heavy discounts on a host of electronic accessories, including fitness trackers. Scroll through the list to take a look at our picks for you. Price of fitness trackers at a glance:

Fitness tracker Price after discount MRP Mi Smart Band 5 ₹ 1,799.00 ₹ 2,999.00 Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Unisex Activity Tracker ₹ 1,795.00 ₹ 2,995.00 Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker ₹ 9,499.00 ₹ 11,999.00 GOQii Vital 3.0 Full Touch Smart tracker ₹ 1,499.00 ₹ 3,999.00

Mi Smart Band 5

This Mi fitness band has a 1.1 inches AMOLED colour display screen and a battery back of 14 days. It features 11 professional sports mode, which include yoga and rope skipping. It is also 5ATM water resistant. In addition, you can monitor your stress level and other women’s health-related issues via this band.

Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Unisex Activity Tracker

This activity tracker from Fastrack is a unisex accessory. It is available in striking colours and has a strap made of premium quality silicone material. The display is fully touchscreen and the band comes with 20 unique bandfaces. It features 10 plus sports mode and is IP68 rated, which means it is water resistant. Besides, it comes with a massive battery that lasts for a good up to 10 days.

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker

This stunning-looking fitness and activity tracker comes with a built-in GPS. A lightweight accessory, it is available in black colour and has a battery life of a good 7 days or so. From monitoring your heart rate 24x7, measuring calorie burn count to notifying you of calls and messages, this fitness tracker can be of great help in keeping a tab on your health and activity progress.

GOQii Vital 3.0 Smart tracker

This fitness trcker is compatible with Android phones and is waterproof. It can monitor your sleep, measure the calories burnt and distance covered, tell you about your body temperature and so on. There are multiple exercise modes available in this device xto track the progress of activities.