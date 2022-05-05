Amazon summer sale 2022: As discounts galore, bring home LG, IFB, Hitachi ACs By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 05, 2022





Summary: Avail heavy discounts on air conditioners from different brands as part of the summer sale on Amazon. Read on.

Not all can afford an AC and hence the need to pick one up during the sale season.

The long Indian summer is here, may be ahead of its time in northern and central parts of India. If it isn't soaring temperatures, then it is humidity that will bog you down. There are, of course, different ways to deal with the issue - the right kind of clothing, the right kind of food to the right way to control the temperature and humidity inside our homes - to ensure that we can live our lives peacefully despite the blistering heat. One of the most effective ways to deal with heat is to bring home an air conditioner. While buying one would definitely be on everyone's minds, affording one may not be the most obvious of choices. However, if you are smart, you would be constantly on the lookout for discounts and offers. Well then, Amazon is currently having its summer sale. Among the various products on sale are air conditioners. Brands range from LG, Samsung, Hitachi, Lloyd, IFB and many more. We have curated a list of 1.5 ton ACs that you must consider for your home. Their capacity is enough to cool a large room and would serve the purpose well as an ideal choice of an AC for your living room. What's better is that discounts go up to 41%. Price of ACs after summer sale discount:

Product Price Price After Discount LG 1.5 Ton AI DUAL Inverter Split AC ₹ 75,990.00 ₹ 44,999.00 Hitachi 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC ₹ 66,600.00 ₹ 43,599.00 Panasonic 1.5 Ton Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC ₹ 54,400.00 ₹ 35,990.00 Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC ₹ 65,990.00 ₹ 41,990.00 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC ₹ 62,200.00 ₹ 32,990.00 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 60,990.00 ₹ 38,990.00 IFB 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC ₹ 50,090.00 ₹ 36,490.00

LG 1.5 Ton AI DUAL Inverter Split AC This 1.5 ton AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 square feet). As it comes with an inverter compressor, its variable speed compressor adjusts power depending on heat load. This feature makes this AC an energy efficient and lowest-noise operation device. Other features: 1) Energy rating: 5 star 2) Annual energy consumption: 818.81 units per year 3) ISEER value: 4.73 4) Copper with ocean black protection: Prevents from rust and corrosion; increases durability and gives uninterrupted cooling

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This 1.5 ton AC is so designed to give you a stabilizer-free working. It is an inverter AC which means that the temperature gets adjusted without turning the motor on and off. Other features: 1) Special features: Inverter compressor, high-density filter, anti-bacterial filter, dehumidifier and fast cooling 2) Filter-clean indicator 3) On/off timer 4) Auto mode

Panasonic 1.5 Ton Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC This split AC comes with an auto convertible twin cool inverter compressor. It basically means that it adjusts power depending on heat load. It is energy efficient and has low-noise operation. Other features: Energy Star Rating: 3 Star Annual power consumption: 1002.72 kWh ISEER: 3.9 Manufacturer warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 5 years on PCB and 10 years on compressor Copper condenser coil with Shield Blu Technology: Comes with anti corrosion Blue Fin Technology which enhances durability in high humidity coastal areas.

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This AC too is an inverter split AC which means that it comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load, making it energy efficient and low-noise machine. This .5 ton AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. Other features: 1) Energy rating: 5 star 2) Annual energy consumption 832.80 units per year 3) ISSER value: 4.65 4) Copper condenser coil: Better cooling with low maintenance requirement 5) R32 refrigerant - Protect the planet by reducing the impact of climate change. The air conditioner uses the next generation R32 refrigerant, which helps conserve the ozone layer and has a low impact on global warming. 6) Warranty : 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor 7) Comes with an easy filter plus feature, which is a component located outside, on the top. It can easily be taken out and cleaned easily.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC This is a Split inverter AC which comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. With a capacity of 1.5 ton, it is ideal for medium-sized rooms. Other features: 1) Copper condenser coil: provides better cooling and requires low maintenance 2) Cools even at 50 degrees 3) Special features: 6th sense technology; dust filter, dehumidifier, stabilizer free operation (145v-290v) 4) Refrigerant gas: R32 which is environmental friendly with no ozone depletion potential

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This Split AC with inverter compressor is best suited for your office or home. With a capacity of 1.5 ton, it works well for a small or medium-size room of up to 160 square feet. Other features:

1) Energy rating: 5 star 2) Annual energy consumption: 864.66 units 3) ISEER value: 4.57 4) Warranty: 1 year comprehensive on AC and 10 years on compressor 5) Comes with 100% inner grooved copper tubes, which enhance cooling and also ensure durability of the product

IFB 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC This spilt inverter AC has powerful compressor that works at peak efficiency even in heat wave conditions. With a capacity of 1.5 ton it can comfortably cool medium-sized rooms of up to 150 square feet. Other features: 1) Energy rating: 4 star 2) Annual energy consumption: 5210 KW 3) ISEER value: 4.08 4) Copper condenser coil: The copper pipes and tubes for condensers, evaporators conducts heat better, to cool faster and increase machine longevity 5) Special features: Flexi 8-in-1 cooling, dual temperature display, 4 way air swing, cools at 55° c, PM 0.3 filter and activated carbon filter 6) Refrigerant gas: R32- environmental friendly - no ozone depletion potential