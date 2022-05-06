Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail as much as 73% off on laptops from leading brands

With so much of our work happening on laptops, the strain on these machines is always high. Like all things, the performance of these devices also sees a gradual dip over time. And hence the need to keep upgrading them or investing in new ones. In recent times, with work from home and online studies becoming a reality, the need to invest in good laptops is a top priority for many families. But buying a new laptop can severely dent the budget of many middle class homes, more so since we are not talking of one or two laptops in use at home. Often families need as many as four to five laptops at the same time. Hence, the need to have budget-friendly laptops becomes a must. If you have a plan to change your laptop, this should be a good time to do so as Amazon is hosting its summer sale.

You can avail as much as 73% discount on laptops. An important point to remember is that all these laptops are refurbished versions, which essentially means that they were in use before, sold to the makers and have been thoroughly checked and refurbished for sale again. But that should not be a matter of concern as all of them come with the warranty from the seller. We have shortlisted some of these products for your perusal. Do take a look.

Price of laptops during summer sale 2022 at a glance: