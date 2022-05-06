Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail as much as 73% off on laptops from leading brands

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
With so much of our work happening on laptops, the strain on these machines is always high. Like all things, the performance of these devices also sees a gradual dip over time. And hence the need to keep upgrading them or investing in new ones. In recent times, with work from home and online studies becoming a reality, the need to invest in good laptops is a top priority for many families. But buying a new laptop can severely dent the budget of many middle class homes, more so since we are not talking of one or two laptops in use at home. Often families need as many as four to five laptops at the same time. Hence, the need to have budget-friendly laptops becomes a must. If you have a plan to change your laptop, this should be a good time to do so as Amazon is hosting its summer sale.
You can avail as much as 73% discount on laptops. An important point to remember is that all these laptops are refurbished versions, which essentially means that they were in use before, sold to the makers and have been thoroughly checked and refurbished for sale again. But that should not be a matter of concern as all of them come with the warranty from the seller. We have shortlisted some of these products for your perusal. Do take a look.
|Product
|Price
|Price After Discount
|(Refurbished) DELL Latitude E5440-i5-8 GB-120 GB 14 inch Laptop
|₹69,990.00
|₹22,146.00
|(Refurbished) HP Probook 6570b-i5-4 GB-240 GB 15.6 inch Laptop
|₹1,12,000.00
|₹29,990.00
|(Renewed) HP EliteBook 840 G1 Intel i5 4th Gen 14 inches HD Laptop
|₹89,999.00
|₹26,000.00
|(Refurbished) Dell Intel Core i5 12.5 inch Ultra Light Laptop
|₹1,00,000.00
|₹38,804.00
DELL Latitude E5440-i5-8 GB-120 GB Laptop
This Dell laptop is grey in colour and uses an Intel Core i5 processor and has 8 GB RAM. Its storage capacity of 120 GB. Its 14 inches is comfortable to work on on a regular basis.
Some other features:
1) Operating system: Windows 10
2) Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels
3) RAM: 8 GB
4) Item weight: 2 kg
5) Item height: 8 cms
6) Item width: 20 cms
HP Probook 6570b-i5-4 GB-240 GB Laptop
This 15.6 inches laptop from HP uses an Intel Core i5 processor. Its RAM capacity stands at 4 GB, while its storage capacity stands at 240 GB.
Other features:
1) Operating system: Windows 7
2) Item weight: 2.5 kgs
3) RAM: 4 GB
4) Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels
5) Item height: 50 mm
6) Item width: 15 cm
HP EliteBook 840 G1 Intel i5 4th Gen HD Laptop
This laptop gives you fast performance at an affordable price. It comes with 8 GB RAM. It has a Intel Core i5 processor. Its screen is 14 inches in size.
Some features:
1) Operating system: Windows 10 Pro
2) Item height: 1 inches
3) Item width: 10inches
4) Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels
5) Hard drive size: 500 GB
6) Item weight: 2.5 kg
Dell Intel Core i5 ultra light laptop
This laptop comes with a huge RAM capacity (16 GB). It comes with Intel Core i5 processor but its screen size is a smaller than is normally popular - 12.5 inches.
Some features:
1) RAM: 16 GB
2) Operating system: Windows 10 Pro
3) Item height: 2 cms
4) Item width: 21.5 cms
5) Resolution Full HD: 1920 x 1080 pixels
6) Item weight: 1.26 kgs
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.