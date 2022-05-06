Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail up to 30% discount on personal air coolers By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Personal air coolers are portable and easy to install.

The soaring temperatures are sending most of us scrambling in the search of cooling devices to keep our homes and surrounding cool. Among the many options, a personal air cooler is quite a good option. It is portable, easy to install, effective in cooling surroundings at a fast speed and also energy efficient. There are many options available online that come with a host of interesting features to provide users with a hassle-free experience. Not only does it cool surroundings, it also helps to make air healthy too. Besides, these devices are pocket-friendly and hence affordable. What's more is you can buy it on Amazon at a discounted price, as the online platform's summer sale is offering great discounts. So, saying goodbye to summer heat won't be that difficult as long as you have right cooling devices with you.



To breathe clean air and enjoy cool surroundings, take a look at our options curated in the list below. Price of personal air coolers at a glance:

Personal air coolers MRP Price after discount Bajaj PX 97 Personal Air Cooler ₹ 9,050.00 ₹ 5,999.00 Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler ₹ 8,150.00 ₹ 5,099.00 Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler ₹ 7,360.00 ₹ 4,599.00 Symphony HiFlo 27 Personal Air Cooler ₹ 7,499.00 ₹ 5,918.00

Bajaj PX 97 Personal Air Cooler

This 100 watt personal air cooler from Bajaj is available in pristine white colour. Made from plastic and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, it comes with a 36 litre water tank and three speed controls. Its turbo fan technology throws air up to 30 feet. Besides, it has anti-bacterial honeycomb pads.

Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

This Havells 160 watt personal cooler is made of plastic and available in white colour. It is portable and weighs only about 7 kg. It has 18 L water tank storage capacity and is ideal to keep summer heat at bay. Its odourless and thicker honeycomb pads provide superior and prolonged cooling for hours. Besides, the blower has an air delivery of 1200 m3/hr.

Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler

This lightweight and portable air cooler comes with three speed controls. Its water tank has a capacity of 24 litres. Equipped with turbo fan technology, it cools the surrounding area up to 18 feet. Besides the honeycomb pads ensure efficient cooling.

Symphony HiFlo 27 Personal Air Cooler

This 150 watt personal air cooler weighs just about 7.7 kg, which makes it highly portable. It is made of plastic and its water tank’s storage capacity is about 27 litres. Its multistage filter combats air pollution, odour-causing microorganisms and allergies to give you fresh air to breathe. The high water retention capacity honeycomb pads and cool flow dispenser can distribute water evenly on all sides to keep your surroundings cool and refreshing. It consumes less power and its ergonomically designed dial knobs make it easy to operate the cooler.