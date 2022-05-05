Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail up to 70% off on kitchen chimneys By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 05, 2022





Summary: Make the best of Amazon's summer sale 2022 and enjoy heavy discounts on kitchen chimneys.

A kitchen chimney keeps grease and grime at bay.

We all love deep fried food items, however the smoke and oil fumes that fill up our kitchen area can leave stains of grease and grime on our kitchen cabinets, slab and walls. To avoid this, the best way is to install a kitchen chimney that can suck in all the vapours, leaving no room for any stain of grease and dirt. You should look for a following things before buying one - the noise level, suction capacity, filterless technology, autoclean technology, among other things. To help you with selection, we have drawn up a list below which include our best picks. Also, since Amazon's summer sale is live, you must cash in on the opportunity and get heavy discounts up on kitchen chimneys. Keep your kitchen clean and oil-free and install chimneys that are supremely effective in keeping air healthy and surroundings stain-free. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.

Price of kitchen chimneys at a glance:

Kitchen chimneys Price after discount Price before discount Faber kitchen chimney ₹ 24,990.00 ₹ 7,490.00 Eurodomo kitchen chimney ₹ 15,990.00 ₹ 6,490.00 Hindware Nadia kitchen chimney ₹ 27,990.00 ₹ 17,299.00 GLEN kitchen chimney ₹ 20,990.00 ₹ 10,995.00

Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

This pyramid-shaped kitchen chimney is supposed to be mounted on a wall. It is made of premium quality steel material and weighs about 7 kg. Available in black colour, this comes equipped with three layers of baffle filter? that is best-suited for Indian kitchens. You can do heavy frying and grilling activities in your kitchen and remain assured of squeaky clean surroundings. Other features:

1)Size: 60 C (2-4 burner stove for wall mounted chimneys)

2) Suction capacity: 1000 m3/hr

3) Warranty: 1 year on product | 12 years on motor

4) Control type: push button control

5) Noise level: 52 db

Eurodomo Kitchen Chimney

This Eurodomo chimney has a curved glass and can be mounted on a wall. It is available in black colour with tempered glass on it. Equipped with a baffle filter, it makes an impenetrable barrier for grease and grime, thus ensuring your kitchen is free from their stains. You can fry food items and grill them all you want without worrying about your kitchen getting dirty. Other features:

1) Warranty: 1 year on product | 5 years on motor

2) Suction capacity: 1050 m3/hr | Filter Surface Area: 52 x 30 cmsq.

3) Control type: Push button

4) Max noise(dB): 58

Hindware Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

This chimney is available in two colours. It is made of durable steel and promises a user-friendly experience. It has three speed touch controls that allow for smooth operation with very low noise. The stainless steel oil collector present in this chimney is easy to clean and attracts all residue of grease and grime. Besides, the auto clean technology helps in cleaning the oil and residue formed inside the motor with just one touch. Other features:

1) Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

2) Thermal auto clean | Filterless technology | Feather touch control | Motion sensor technology

3) Warranty: 1 year on product | 5 years on motor

GLEN Kitchen Chimney

This curved glass kitchen chimney is made of stainless steel material and is supposed to be mounted on wall. Available in black colour, it comes with touch control and motor sensor technology that assures the user of hassle-free experience. Other features:

1) Auto clean

2) Size: 60cm ( ideal for 2-4 burner stove)

3) Suction capacity: 1050 m3/hr

4) Filterless technology, which mean you won’t have the need to clean the chimney

5) Max noise: 58 dB