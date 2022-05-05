Story Saved
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail up to 70% off on kitchen chimneys

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 05, 2022 19:00 IST
Summary:

Make the best of Amazon's summer sale 2022 and enjoy heavy discounts on kitchen chimneys. 

A kitchen chimney keeps grease and grime at bay.

We all love deep fried food items, however the smoke and oil fumes that fill up our kitchen area can leave stains of grease and grime on our kitchen cabinets, slab and walls. To avoid this, the best way is to install a kitchen chimney that can suck in all the vapours, leaving no room for any stain of grease and dirt. You should look for a following things before buying one - the noise level, suction capacity, filterless technology, autoclean technology, among other things. To help you with selection, we have drawn up a list below which include our best picks. 

Also, since Amazon's summer sale is live, you must cash in on the opportunity and get heavy discounts up on kitchen chimneys. Keep your kitchen clean and oil-free and install chimneys that are supremely effective in keeping air healthy and surroundings stain-free.  Scroll down to take a look at our picks.


Price of kitchen chimneys at a glance:

Kitchen chimneysPrice after discountPrice before discount
Faber kitchen chimney 24,990.00 7,490.00
Eurodomo kitchen chimney 15,990.00 6,490.00
Hindware Nadia kitchen chimney 27,990.00 17,299.00
GLEN kitchen chimney 20,990.00 10,995.00

Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
This pyramid-shaped kitchen chimney is supposed to be mounted on a wall. It is made of premium quality steel material and weighs about 7 kg. Available in black colour, this comes equipped with three layers of baffle filter? that is best-suited for Indian kitchens. You can do heavy frying and grilling activities in your kitchen and remain assured of squeaky clean surroundings.

Other features:
1)Size: 60 C (2-4 burner stove for wall mounted chimneys)
2) Suction capacity: 1000 m3/hr
3) Warranty: 1 year on product | 12 years on motor
4) Control type: push button control
5) Noise level: 52 db

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CLASS PLUS PB BK LTW 60, 2 Baffle Filters,Black)
68% off
Rs 8,000 Rs 24,990
Buy now

Eurodomo Kitchen Chimney
This Eurodomo chimney has a curved glass and can be mounted on a wall. It is available in black colour with tempered glass on it. Equipped with a baffle filter, it makes an impenetrable barrier for grease and grime, thus ensuring your kitchen is free from their stains. You can fry food items and grill them all you want without worrying about your kitchen getting dirty.

Other features:
1) Warranty: 1 year on product | 5 years on motor
2) Suction capacity: 1050 m3/hr | Filter Surface Area: 52 x 30 cmsq.
3) Control type: Push button
4) Max noise(dB): 58

Eurodomo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Onyx PB BK 60, Baffle Filter, Black)
37% off
Rs 9,999 Rs 15,990
Buy now

Hindware Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney
This chimney is available in two colours. It is made of durable steel and promises a user-friendly experience. It has three speed touch controls that allow for smooth operation with very low noise. The stainless steel oil collector present in this chimney is easy to clean and attracts all residue of grease and grime. Besides, the auto clean technology helps in cleaning the oil and residue formed inside the motor with just one touch.

Other features:
1) Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr
2) Thermal auto clean | Filterless technology | Feather touch control | Motion sensor technology
3) Warranty: 1 year on product | 5 years on motor

Hindware Nadia 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor & Touch Control (Curved Glass, Black)
39% off
Rs 21,990 Rs 35,990
Buy now

GLEN Kitchen Chimney
This curved glass kitchen chimney is made of stainless steel material and is supposed to be mounted on wall. Available in black colour, it comes with touch control and motor sensor technology that assures the user of hassle-free experience.

Other features:
1) Auto clean
2) Size: 60cm ( ideal for 2-4 burner stove)
3) Suction capacity: 1050 m3/hr
4) Filterless technology, which mean you won’t have the need to clean the chimney
5) Max noise: 58 dB

GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (Senza Black)
16% off
Rs 17,695 Rs 20,995
Buy now

