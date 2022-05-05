Amazon summer sale 2022: Get amazing discounts on tablets By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 05, 2022





It's always fun to work on tablets with big display screens.

Whether it is binge-watching content, playing games, or surfing the internet, a big screen size of the device is always a bonus. It makes the experience more enjoyable and convenient. Even though there are many mobile phones available online that have a decent screen size, however, tablets are the one device to go for if you love working on big display screens. These are portable, lightweight devices that come with many interesting features. And the best time to invest in one is now, as it's discount season on Amazon once again. The Amazon summer sale 2022 is live and you will find amazing discounts on an array of products of different categories, including tablets.



Among the many options available from trusted brands like Lenovo and Samsung, we have curated a list below wherein you will find our best picks for your perusal. Go, grab the attractive offer deals on them before it's too late.

Price of tablets at a glance:

Tablets Price after discount Price before discount TCL Tab 10s ₹ 11,999.00 ₹ 30,999.00 Nokia T20 Tab ₹ 16,999.00 ₹ 21,999.00 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 ₹ 18,348.00 ₹ 22,998.00 Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus ₹ 20,999.00 ₹ 39,000.00

TCL Tab 10s

Now enjoy bingeing on this 10.1 inches tablet from TCL which has an amazing display screen and great features. It comes with a T-pen, a writing pad, a type case and a charging chart. This device is IP52 rated and is thus dust and water resistant. Other features: 1) Memory storage capacity: 32 GB 2) Display: Super bright 10.1 inches IPS screen | 1920x1200 pixel resolution | 83% screen to body ratio 3) Processor: Helio P22 Octacore 2.0Ghz processor (4*A53 2.0GHz, 4*A53 1.5 GHz) | GPU: GE8320 650MHz 4) Battery: 8000mAh battery

Nokia T20 Tab

This Nokia tablet comes in Deep Ocean Blue colour. It runs on Android 11, has 4 GB RAM and can store data up to 64 GB; the storage capacity can be further expandable up to 512 GB. Other features: 1) Display: 10.36 inches 2K display tablet | low blue light certified 2) Battery: 8200 mAh battery 3) Processor: Octa-core Unisoc T610 4) Camera: 8MP rear camera with flash | 5MP front camera

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

This Samsung tablet provides a user-friendly experience. The device’s body is slim and made of metal. It runs on Android 10 and has an internal storage capacity of 32 GB. Its 3 GB RAM ensures smooth operations and the quad stereo sound promises great sound experience. Other features: 1) Display: 10.4 inches immersive display | 2000 X 1200 pixels resolution 2) Camera: ‎8 MP rear camera | 5 MP front camera 3) Battery: 7,040 mAh battery

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen)

This Lenovo tablet comes with an active pen. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie and has 4 GB RAM. You can store a good amount of data on it, thanks to its massive internal storage capacity of 128 GB. Working on it will prove absolutely fun. Other features: 1) Display: 10.3 inch FHD display 2) Camera: 8 MP primary camera | 5 MP secondary camera 3) Battery: 5000 mAH battery 4) Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T (8C, 8x A53 @2.3GHz)