Amazon summer sale 2022: Get huge discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi phones

It is always a good time to invest in a new phone. Why, you may ask. For one, every now and then technology keeps getting upgraded and new features get getting added. Over time, a phone's efficiency goes down. While being regular with your phone updates is a good practice, in reality one does notice that the phone gets slow and working on it becomes a pain.
Amazon is having its summer sale. There are number of products from across a whole range of brands that are up for sale. For this copy, we are focusing on discounts on mobile phones. On sale are phones from Redmi, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and many other brands. You can get as much as 26% off on phones from one of these brands.
We have shortlisted some phones from these brands for your perusal. They are all smartphones and come with very decent specs. The prices after discount should definitely be a reason for you to consider going in for one of them. Read on to know more.
|Product
|Price
|Price After Discount
|Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
|₹28,999.00
|₹24,999.00
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|₹32,999.00
|₹26,499.00
|Apple iPhone 13
|₹79,900.00
|₹67,900.00
|OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
|₹64,999.00
|₹47,999.00
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
This phone is available in three different colours - Mirage Blue, Phantom White and Stealth Black. They are available in a number of different configurations online but for this discussion we are sticking to the following: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage.
Some other features:
1) Operating system: MIUI 13
2) RAM: 256 GB
3) Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G SoC ensures superior performance and gaming experience. The device is future-ready with support for 7 5G bands.
4) Display: 6.67" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5
5) Battery: 5000mAh
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
This phone is available in two colours - Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green. This phone comes in two configurations - 6 GB, 128 GB storage and 8 GB, 128 GB storage. We have considered the former for this discussion.
Some other features:
1) Operating system: Android 12.0
2) RAM: 6 GB
3) Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels with 120Hz refresh rate
4) Processor: MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm processor
5) Battery: Massive 5000 mAh
Apple iPhone 13
This phone is available in 6 different colours - blue, red, green, Midnight, pink and Starlight. It is available in three different storage capacities - 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. For this discussion, we have considered the first of the lot.
Some other features:
1) Display: 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display
2) Camera: Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras
3) Processor: A15 Bionic chip for fast performance
4) Video playback: Up to 19 hours
5) Industry-leading IP68 water resistant
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
This phone is available three striking colours - Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black. While this phone is available in two different configurations - 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM, 356 GB storage - for this discussion we have picked the former.
Some other features:
1) Operating system: Android
2) RAM: 8 GB
3) Camera:
Rear camera lens 1: 48 megapixels
Rear camera lens 2: Quad rear camera (48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP) | Front camera 16MP
4) Screen size: 6.7 inches
5) Battery (in mAH): 4500
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.