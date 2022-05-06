Sign out
Amazon summer sale 2022: Get up to 58% off on vacuum cleaners, grab them now

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 06, 2022 19:09 IST

Summary:

A vacuum cleaner can go a long way in keeping our homes clean- and dust-free. And now would be a good time to go for it as Amazon's summer sale is currently live. See options here.

Vacuum cleaner is an effective tool to keep homes clean. 

A clean home is the dream of every homemaker. In India, for as long as any of us can recall, cleaning of our homes has been done by house maids. Our mothers' homes and our grandmothers' homes would not be the same without them. While the ‘didi’ or 'bai' remains a constant at our homes even today, our lifestyles have undergone changes. Increasingly, doing housework will fall for the family as social upward mobility will mean few of us will be able to afford them. Hence it is wise to go in for a tool at helps us keep our homes clean. 

A vacuum cleaner is one such device. From cleaning floors (these days you also have vacuum cleaners that clean wet dirt), removing cobwebs, cleaning upholstery to substituting dusting, thanks to its ‘blower’ feature, a vacuum cleaner is a great tool to keep at home. These days vacuum cleaners are so advanced that they also remove allergens from the air we breathe. If you have pets at home, pet hair can be a real bother. Relax as that issue too can be taken care of with a vacuum cleaner. 

Price of vacuum cleaners at a glance:

ProductPricePrice After Discount
AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner 5,400.00 3,499.00
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 4,499.00 3,299.00
Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner 8,995.00 3,812.00
AGARO Ace 9,999.00 5,199.00

We have shortlisted some vacuum cleaners which are currently available at hugely discounted rates.

AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner

One of the biggest reasons why people may not be inclined towards using vacuum cleaners are electric bills. This machine is 700 watt cylinder vacuum cleaner and is an energy efficient device. It consumes 25 kWh consumption per year. It is also a quiet machine (78 decibels). Also part of it are the following - cord storage, practical accessories and pouch (1 fabric and 2 paper). It comes with washable HEPA-12 filter that captures more than 99.5 percent of all particles for a cleaner air release.

AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency and 2 Years Warranty (1.5L Reusable Dust Bag, Black)
35% off
Rs 3,499 Rs 5,400
Buy now

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner comes with a dust bag full indicator and an automatic cord winder, which is easy to use and store. It also has a suction control on handle to control the airflow (dimensions in mm (WxDxH): 210 x 330 x 230). Its voltage requirement is as follows: 230 V AC, 50 Hz. This vacuum cleaner has a comfortable operation mode. You can operate it using your feet to switch the power ‘on-off’ button.

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth Rs 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd
11% off
Rs 3,999 Rs 4,499
Buy now

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner

This is a very versatile cleaner - whether the dirt is wet or dry, this machine is useful is keeping your home and surroundings clean. Whether it is dust, hair, daily waste, this device can clean all kinds of dirt very well. You don't need to change filter during operation. (You will need to take out the cloth dust filter and use sponge filter when sucking liquid). It comes with a blower function which is suitable for drying and cleaning of narrow and hard- to-reach indoor or outdoor areas. It comes equipped with powerful motor that delivers 14 KPA strong suction power and ensures long time operation.

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Micro WD10 with 3in1 Multifunction Wet/Dry/Blowing| 14KPA Suction and Impact Resistant Polymer Tank,(Yellow/Black)
54% off
Rs 4,099 Rs 8,995
Buy now

Agaro Ace

This vacuum cleaner is suitable for wet and dry dual cleaning operations. It has a capacity of 21 litres. It comes with a powerful 1600W motor that has strong 21.5 kPa suction power. It is equipped with a blower function. It has 360 degree four swivel wheels for easily cleaning in any direction. Its accessories include main unit, hose pipe, telescopic metal tube, floor brush, crevice nozzle, multipurpose brush and absorbing brush. The vacuum cleaner has five meters long power cord.

AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Wet & Dry Stainless Steel Vacuum Cleaner with Blower Function and Washable Dust Bag
48% off
Rs 5,199 Rs 9,999
Buy now

