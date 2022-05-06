Amazon summer sale 2022: Get up to 58% off on vacuum cleaners, grab them now By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 06, 2022 19:09 IST





Summary: A vacuum cleaner can go a long way in keeping our homes clean- and dust-free. And now would be a good time to go for it as Amazon's summer sale is currently live. See options here.

Vacuum cleaner is an effective tool to keep homes clean.

A clean home is the dream of every homemaker. In India, for as long as any of us can recall, cleaning of our homes has been done by house maids. Our mothers' homes and our grandmothers' homes would not be the same without them. While the ‘didi’ or 'bai' remains a constant at our homes even today, our lifestyles have undergone changes. Increasingly, doing housework will fall for the family as social upward mobility will mean few of us will be able to afford them. Hence it is wise to go in for a tool at helps us keep our homes clean. A vacuum cleaner is one such device. From cleaning floors (these days you also have vacuum cleaners that clean wet dirt), removing cobwebs, cleaning upholstery to substituting dusting, thanks to its ‘blower’ feature, a vacuum cleaner is a great tool to keep at home. These days vacuum cleaners are so advanced that they also remove allergens from the air we breathe. If you have pets at home, pet hair can be a real bother. Relax as that issue too can be taken care of with a vacuum cleaner. Price of vacuum cleaners at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 5,400.00 ₹ 3,499.00 Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 4,499.00 ₹ 3,299.00 Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 8,995.00 ₹ 3,812.00 AGARO Ace ₹ 9,999.00 ₹ 5,199.00

We have shortlisted some vacuum cleaners which are currently available at hugely discounted rates. AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner One of the biggest reasons why people may not be inclined towards using vacuum cleaners are electric bills. This machine is 700 watt cylinder vacuum cleaner and is an energy efficient device. It consumes 25 kWh consumption per year. It is also a quiet machine (78 decibels). Also part of it are the following - cord storage, practical accessories and pouch (1 fabric and 2 paper). It comes with washable HEPA-12 filter that captures more than 99.5 percent of all particles for a cleaner air release.

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner This vacuum cleaner comes with a dust bag full indicator and an automatic cord winder, which is easy to use and store. It also has a suction control on handle to control the airflow (dimensions in mm (WxDxH): 210 x 330 x 230). Its voltage requirement is as follows: 230 V AC, 50 Hz. This vacuum cleaner has a comfortable operation mode. You can operate it using your feet to switch the power ‘on-off’ button.

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner This is a very versatile cleaner - whether the dirt is wet or dry, this machine is useful is keeping your home and surroundings clean. Whether it is dust, hair, daily waste, this device can clean all kinds of dirt very well. You don't need to change filter during operation. (You will need to take out the cloth dust filter and use sponge filter when sucking liquid). It comes with a blower function which is suitable for drying and cleaning of narrow and hard- to-reach indoor or outdoor areas. It comes equipped with powerful motor that delivers 14 KPA strong suction power and ensures long time operation.

Agaro Ace This vacuum cleaner is suitable for wet and dry dual cleaning operations. It has a capacity of 21 litres. It comes with a powerful 1600W motor that has strong 21.5 kPa suction power. It is equipped with a blower function. It has 360 degree four swivel wheels for easily cleaning in any direction. Its accessories include main unit, hose pipe, telescopic metal tube, floor brush, crevice nozzle, multipurpose brush and absorbing brush. The vacuum cleaner has five meters long power cord.