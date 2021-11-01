Antivirus software to protect your devices from cyber attacks, some picks

Diwali is almost here, and deals and offers on Amazon are at their peak. While discounts are available on a number of lucrative items, there's one utility item that should not be missed - antivirus software.

If you are planning on investing in a new antivirus software, here are few offers and deals you could pick from. All products will be delivered two hours after ordering. Also, the order will be delivered only on your registered email ID with Amazon. All are meant for one PC use.

McAfee Antivirus

This brand of antivirus software is available in two price variants. This is an easy-to-use software. It automatically detects and removes viruses, Trojans, malware and protects your devices against malicious virus attacks. With 30 years of experience behind them, McAfee is a trusted brand.

There is a technical specification that is needed - minimum system requirements:

Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit) / Windows 8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit) / Windows 2) 8 (32-bit and 64-bit) / Windows 7, Service Pack 1 (32-bit and 64-bit) + 3) mandatory patches. 2 GB RAM, 500 MB free drive space, 1 GHz processor, 4) internet connection (high-speed connection recommended)

MRP: ₹899.00Deal of the Day: ₹550.00

2. McAfee Anti-Virus

Another version of the McAfee antivirus is available online, and it is cheaper than the other version.

Some of its features include:

Real time anti malware - blocks/prevents threats and issues like viruses, malware, Trojans, ransomware and spyware. It has an adaptive two-way firewall- which safeguards your system.

Minimum system requirements: 1) Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit) / Windows 8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit) / Windows 2) 8 (32-bit and 64-bit) / Windows 7, Service Pack 1 (32-bit and 64-bit) + 3) mandatory patches. 2 GB RAM, 500 MB free drive space, 1 GHz processor, 4) internet connection (high-speed connection recommended).

MRP: ₹499.00Deal of the Day: ₹250.00

3. Quick Heal Total Security

Here's another dependable antivirus software. Apart from providing protection and automatically detecting and removing viruses, Trojans, malware and keeps device safe, secure and protects against malicious virus attacks, this software also comes with parental control. It lets you manage and control internet and computer access for your kids.

MRP: ₹1,909.00Deal of the Day: ₹875.00

Kaspersky Total Security

This software too provides all the necessary precautions against viruses, Trojans and malware. What's more is it blocks dangerous links, apps, websites and malware. It filters out unwanted texts and calls to protect privacy. It remote controls lost or stolen mobile device and helps protect your personal data. It provides protection against phishing attempts and helps keep calls, contacts, texts private.

MRP: ₹3,999.00Deal of the Day: ₹969.00

Kaspersky Total Security

Another software from the same company, in a much cheaper price, is also available. It performs the same functions.

MRP: ₹2,299.00

Deal of the Day: ₹440.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

