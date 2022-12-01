Story Saved
New Delhi 23oCC
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
New Delhi 23oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Are you looking for the best Racold geyser? Check out our list

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 30, 2022 18:52 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Are you wondering which are the best Racold geysers? And how to choose them? Don’t worry! Here are some of the best options for you to choose from.

product info
Racold geysers are a great option at the price they come for.

When it comes to the best-performing geysers, Racold has to be on your list. It is a renowned brand in India. Since the brand has been in existence for more than 60 years, it has drawn a variety of consumers. The icing on the cake is the pricing, too. The company sells geysers of excellent quality for affordable costs. You may get baffled, though, given the wide range of choices. So, in order to help you pick the best Racold geyser that perfectly fits your needs, we've put together this list of the 7 best Racold geysers.

7 best Racold geysers

1. Racold Pronto Pro 3 Litres

One of the best Racold geysers in India is the Pronto Pro 3L model. It is highly recommended for everyday use. Plus, it comes at a reasonable price, and is also very energy-efficient. The Racold Pronto Pro 3L geyser has a powerful heating element that can quickly heat water and hold it at that temperature for an extended period of time. And it’s anti-siphoning technology stops the water from siphoning back from the container, preventing dry heating.

Specifications

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 33.5 x 20.9 x 20.5 Centimeters

Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 3 Volts

Item Weight: 2700 Grams

Heat Output: 3 Kilowatts

Item Depth: 11 inch

Style: PRONTO PRO

Maximum Pressure: 6.5 Bars

Mounting Type: Wall

ProsCons
PUF insulation for better energy efficiency and reduced energy billsDesign isn’t aesthetically pleasing enough
High power heating element 
Three levels of safety against pressure and high temperature 
Auto cut-off 
cellpic
Racold Pronto Pro 3Litres 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser)
38% off 2,999 4,849
Buy now

2. Racold Buono Pro 10 Litres

Next on our list of the best Racold geysers in India is the Buono Pro. The geyser has a titanium steel tank, which increases its toughness. Titanium is also used in the heating element, ensuring long-lasting performance. The Safety Plus function on this Racold geyser ensures that you and your family are protected from extreme temperatures and pressure levels. This geyser's heating element has corrosion resistance, which lengthens its life.

Specifications

Capacity: 10 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.2 x 29 x 29 Centimeters

Colour: White

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 6300 Grams

Style: Capacity- 10 Litres

ProsCons
Superior durability and withstanding capacityDoes not include inlet and outlet pipes
Rust proof outer body 
High pressure resistance 
Smart guard to protect heating element from corrosion 
Three levels of safety against pressure and high temperature 
cellpic
Racold Buono Pro 10 Litres Vertical 5 star Storage Water Heater (Geyser), with Free Standard Installation and Pipes
31% off 5,799 8,399
Buy now

3. Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 Litres

This Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litres model comes next on our list of the best Racold geysers. The geyser has a nice design and a knob for controlling the temperature. This makes adjusting the geyser to your needs even simpler. By removing any microorganisms present in the water, the silver-ion technology used in this geyser ensures that the water is pure and healthy. Titanium makes up the heating element, which heats the water quickly and effectively so you can enjoy long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 34.6 x 36 Centimeters

Colour: White with Sandstone (Metallic finish)

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 8260 Grams

Item Depth: 34.6

Style: Indoor Installation

ProsCons
Titanium enamel coating and heating elementDesign isn’t aesthetically pleasing
Silver Ion technology for healthy and clean bathing 
Temperature regulation knob 
Special flexomix deflector 
cellpic
Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 Litres Vertical 4 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White, with Free Standard Installation and Pipes
36% off 8,599 13,490
Buy now

4. Racold Eterno Pro 25 Litres

The Eterno Pro is the next item on our list of the best Racold geysers in India because of its appealing design and great functionality. The geyser has been specifically created to satisfy all of your hot water needs. Instant hot water is available thanks to the titanium heating element. The heating element's shelf life is also extended by the titanium. This Racold geyser features Smart Bath technology, which enables you to personalize your bathing needs and save up to 30% on electricity.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎25 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 Centimeters

Colour: White and Metallic Violet

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 10000 Grams

Style: 25 White and Metallic Violet

ProsCons
Smart bath logic that gives you two options- bucket bath & shower bathAvailable only in one colour
Titanium plus technology 
Smart mix for slow mixing of hot and cold water 
Smart guard to protect heating element from corrosion 
cellpic
Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with free Standard Installation and free Installation Pipes
47% off 8,899 16,899
Buy now

5. Racold Andris Slim 30 Litres

The final item on our list of the best Racold geysers is this Andris Slim 30L geyser. This water geyser has an Italian design and is the ideal synthesis of excellent looks and good performance. The Flexomix function allows the geyser to regulate the water's input flow, producing up to 10% more hot water than standard geysers.

Specifications

Capacity: 30 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 70.4 x 28.2 x 30.1 Centimeters

Colour: White

Voltage: 230 Volts

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 14700 Grams

Style: Indoor Installation

ProsCons
Space saving horizontal design for urban bath spacesAvailable only in one colour
Temperature control knob 
25% faster heating technology 
Shower ready indicator 
Titanium plus technology 
cellpic
Racold Andris Slim 30 Litres Horizontal 4 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White, with Free Standard Installation and Pipes
31% off 12,135 17,649
Buy now

6. Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 Litres

Omnis Wifi water heater features superior strength and endurance. It contains a heating element and titanium enamel coating on a specifically constructed titanium steel tank, which helps it withstand pressure and water contaminants.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.7 x 38.6 x 44.7 Centimeters

Colour: Silver

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Polypropylene

Item Weight: 13000 Grams

Style: Indoor Installation

ProsCons
Ease of control with Wi-FiAvailable only in one colour
Customise bathing experienceNo Alexa or Google Assistant support
Microprocessor based Auto-diagnosis function 
Saves energy without compromising on comfort 
cellpic
Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 Litres Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White, with Free Standard Installation and Pipes
28% off 14,439 19,990
Buy now

7. Racold Pronto Neo 1 Litres

Racold Pronto Neo is simple, strong, and quick. It makes baths instant by elevating instant water heating through the use of high-pressure resistant technology.

Specifications

Capacity: 1 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 28.1 x 17.5 x 17.2 Centimeters

Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 2300 Grams

Style: Indoor Installation

ProsCons
Useful for kitchen and bath bothAvailable only in one colour
Elegant Italian design. Rare combination of style and technology 
Auto cut-off ensures automatic temperature control and safety 
No back flow of water 
cellpic
Racold Pronto Neo 1 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White
27% off 2,719 3,749
Buy now

Price of Racold geysers at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Racold Pronto Pro 3 litresRs.2,999
Racold Buono Pro 10 litresRs.6,599
Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litresRs.8,999
Racold Eterno Pro 25 litresRs.8,999
Racold Andris Slim 30 litresRs.12,300
Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 litresRs.14,460
Racold Pronto Neo 1 litresRs. 2,779

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Racold Pronto Pro 3 litresPUF insulation, no Titanium Plus technologyAutomatic temperature controlNo Flexomix or Smart mix
Racold Buono Pro 10 litresTitanium Plus technologyAutomatic temperature controlNo Flexomix or Smart mix
Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litresTitanium Plus technology and Silver Ion technologyTemperature regulation knobFlexomix deflector
Racold Eterno Pro 25 litresTitanium Plus technologyTemperature regulation knobSmart mix and Smart bath logic
Racold Andris Slim 30 litresTitanium Plus technologyTemperature regulation knobFlexomix and Shower ready indicator
Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 litresTitanium Plus and Smart Control technologyTemperature regulation via Wi-Fi connectSmart bath logic
Racold Pronto Neo 1 litresPUF insulation and Anti Syphon system, no Titanium Plus technologyAutomatic temperature controlNo Flexomix, Smart mix or Smart bath logic

Best budget-friendly

Racold Pronto Pro 3 litres is one of the most reasonable yet best Racold water geysers of the company. Even though it lacks some features, it is worth the price. This budget-friendly geyser offers faster heating, auto cut-off, safety plus, PUF insulation, and high pressure resistance– all at just Rs.2999, which makes it one of the best Racold geysers for the price.

Best overall

The best overall Racold geyser has to be the Racold Andris Slim 30 litres. This water geyser is well-equipped with all the best features– Titanium plus technology, Flexomix, 25% faster heating, temperature regulation knob, space saving aesthetically pleasing design, shower ready indicator and more. You name it and it has all the best features a water geyser should have, which also makes it the best overall Racold geyser.

How to find the best Racold geyser?

Let's get started on choosing the best Racold geyser that suits your needs.

Start with creating a list of all the specifications you need for your new Racold geyser.

Browse through different online e-commerce websites such as Amazon India to get a better idea on trends, new features, availability etc.

Insert your option in the search bar and choose filters to find the right product for you - for example, water heater tank capacity, power source, colour, water heater special features etc.

Compare prices and features from brand to brand from the official websites with accurate information.

Check for the deals and discounts too.

And choose the one which is satisfactory and perfectly caters to your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best iVoltaa mobile accessories to enhance your productivity
Here are best Candes heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter
Here are best fat fryers for your cooking needs
Best electric blanket double bed queen size for your comfort
Best mechanical bathroom scales you can buy for easy weight monitoring

Best racold geyser?

Are Racold brand water geysers good?

Is Racold brand from India?

How does Titanium Plus technology help in keeping the water warm for a longer time?

Is it necessary to switch off the geyser at night?

Which water geysers are the best to cut down on electricity?

View More
electronics FOR LESS