Are you looking for the best Racold geyser? Check out our list

Are Racold brand water geysers good?
Racold water geysers are popular among customers for excellent water heating performance. They use high-quality material for designing water geysers.
When it comes to the best-performing geysers, Racold has to be on your list. It is a renowned brand in India. Since the brand has been in existence for more than 60 years, it has drawn a variety of consumers. The icing on the cake is the pricing, too. The company sells geysers of excellent quality for affordable costs. You may get baffled, though, given the wide range of choices. So, in order to help you pick the best Racold geyser that perfectly fits your needs, we've put together this list of the 7 best Racold geysers.
7 best Racold geysers
1. Racold Pronto Pro 3 Litres
One of the best Racold geysers in India is the Pronto Pro 3L model. It is highly recommended for everyday use. Plus, it comes at a reasonable price, and is also very energy-efficient. The Racold Pronto Pro 3L geyser has a powerful heating element that can quickly heat water and hold it at that temperature for an extended period of time. And it’s anti-siphoning technology stops the water from siphoning back from the container, preventing dry heating.
Specifications
Power Source: Corded Electric
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 33.5 x 20.9 x 20.5 Centimeters
Colour: White
Wattage: 3000 Watts
Voltage: 3 Volts
Item Weight: 2700 Grams
Heat Output: 3 Kilowatts
Item Depth: 11 inch
Style: PRONTO PRO
Maximum Pressure: 6.5 Bars
Mounting Type: Wall
|Pros
|Cons
|PUF insulation for better energy efficiency and reduced energy bills
|Design isn’t aesthetically pleasing enough
|High power heating element
|Three levels of safety against pressure and high temperature
|Auto cut-off
2. Racold Buono Pro 10 Litres
Next on our list of the best Racold geysers in India is the Buono Pro. The geyser has a titanium steel tank, which increases its toughness. Titanium is also used in the heating element, ensuring long-lasting performance. The Safety Plus function on this Racold geyser ensures that you and your family are protected from extreme temperatures and pressure levels. This geyser's heating element has corrosion resistance, which lengthens its life.
Specifications
Capacity: 10 litres
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.2 x 29 x 29 Centimeters
Colour: White
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Plastic
Item Weight: 6300 Grams
Style: Capacity- 10 Litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior durability and withstanding capacity
|Does not include inlet and outlet pipes
|Rust proof outer body
|High pressure resistance
|Smart guard to protect heating element from corrosion
|Three levels of safety against pressure and high temperature
3. Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 Litres
This Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litres model comes next on our list of the best Racold geysers. The geyser has a nice design and a knob for controlling the temperature. This makes adjusting the geyser to your needs even simpler. By removing any microorganisms present in the water, the silver-ion technology used in this geyser ensures that the water is pure and healthy. Titanium makes up the heating element, which heats the water quickly and effectively so you can enjoy long-lasting performance.
Specifications
Capacity: 15 litres
Power Source: Corded Electric
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 34.6 x 36 Centimeters
Colour: White with Sandstone (Metallic finish)
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Plastic
Item Weight: 8260 Grams
Item Depth: 34.6
Style: Indoor Installation
|Pros
|Cons
|Titanium enamel coating and heating element
|Design isn’t aesthetically pleasing
|Silver Ion technology for healthy and clean bathing
|Temperature regulation knob
|Special flexomix deflector
4. Racold Eterno Pro 25 Litres
The Eterno Pro is the next item on our list of the best Racold geysers in India because of its appealing design and great functionality. The geyser has been specifically created to satisfy all of your hot water needs. Instant hot water is available thanks to the titanium heating element. The heating element's shelf life is also extended by the titanium. This Racold geyser features Smart Bath technology, which enables you to personalize your bathing needs and save up to 30% on electricity.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 litres
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 Centimeters
Colour: White and Metallic Violet
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Plastic
Item Weight: 10000 Grams
Style: 25 White and Metallic Violet
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart bath logic that gives you two options- bucket bath & shower bath
|Available only in one colour
|Titanium plus technology
|Smart mix for slow mixing of hot and cold water
|Smart guard to protect heating element from corrosion
5. Racold Andris Slim 30 Litres
The final item on our list of the best Racold geysers is this Andris Slim 30L geyser. This water geyser has an Italian design and is the ideal synthesis of excellent looks and good performance. The Flexomix function allows the geyser to regulate the water's input flow, producing up to 10% more hot water than standard geysers.
Specifications
Capacity: 30 litres
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 70.4 x 28.2 x 30.1 Centimeters
Colour: White
Voltage: 230 Volts
Material: Plastic
Item Weight: 14700 Grams
Style: Indoor Installation
|Pros
|Cons
|Space saving horizontal design for urban bath spaces
|Available only in one colour
|Temperature control knob
|25% faster heating technology
|Shower ready indicator
|Titanium plus technology
6. Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 Litres
Omnis Wifi water heater features superior strength and endurance. It contains a heating element and titanium enamel coating on a specifically constructed titanium steel tank, which helps it withstand pressure and water contaminants.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 litres
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.7 x 38.6 x 44.7 Centimeters
Colour: Silver
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Polypropylene
Item Weight: 13000 Grams
Style: Indoor Installation
|Pros
|Cons
|Ease of control with Wi-Fi
|Available only in one colour
|Customise bathing experience
|No Alexa or Google Assistant support
|Microprocessor based Auto-diagnosis function
|Saves energy without compromising on comfort
7. Racold Pronto Neo 1 Litres
Racold Pronto Neo is simple, strong, and quick. It makes baths instant by elevating instant water heating through the use of high-pressure resistant technology.
Specifications
Capacity: 1 litres
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 28.1 x 17.5 x 17.2 Centimeters
Colour: White
Wattage: 3000 Watts
Material: Plastic
Item Weight: 2300 Grams
Style: Indoor Installation
|Pros
|Cons
|Useful for kitchen and bath both
|Available only in one colour
|Elegant Italian design. Rare combination of style and technology
|Auto cut-off ensures automatic temperature control and safety
|No back flow of water
|Product
|Price
|Racold Pronto Pro 3 litres
|Rs.2,999
|Racold Buono Pro 10 litres
|Rs.6,599
|Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litres
|Rs.8,999
|Racold Eterno Pro 25 litres
|Rs.8,999
|Racold Andris Slim 30 litres
|Rs.12,300
|Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 litres
|Rs.14,460
|Racold Pronto Neo 1 litres
|Rs. 2,779
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Racold Pronto Pro 3 litres
|PUF insulation, no Titanium Plus technology
|Automatic temperature control
|No Flexomix or Smart mix
|Racold Buono Pro 10 litres
|Titanium Plus technology
|Automatic temperature control
|No Flexomix or Smart mix
|Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litres
|Titanium Plus technology and Silver Ion technology
|Temperature regulation knob
|Flexomix deflector
|Racold Eterno Pro 25 litres
|Titanium Plus technology
|Temperature regulation knob
|Smart mix and Smart bath logic
|Racold Andris Slim 30 litres
|Titanium Plus technology
|Temperature regulation knob
|Flexomix and Shower ready indicator
|Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 litres
|Titanium Plus and Smart Control technology
|Temperature regulation via Wi-Fi connect
|Smart bath logic
|Racold Pronto Neo 1 litres
|PUF insulation and Anti Syphon system, no Titanium Plus technology
|Automatic temperature control
|No Flexomix, Smart mix or Smart bath logic
Best budget-friendly
Racold Pronto Pro 3 litres is one of the most reasonable yet best Racold water geysers of the company. Even though it lacks some features, it is worth the price. This budget-friendly geyser offers faster heating, auto cut-off, safety plus, PUF insulation, and high pressure resistance– all at just Rs.2999, which makes it one of the best Racold geysers for the price.
Best overall
The best overall Racold geyser has to be the Racold Andris Slim 30 litres. This water geyser is well-equipped with all the best features– Titanium plus technology, Flexomix, 25% faster heating, temperature regulation knob, space saving aesthetically pleasing design, shower ready indicator and more. You name it and it has all the best features a water geyser should have, which also makes it the best overall Racold geyser.
How to find the best Racold geyser?
Let's get started on choosing the best Racold geyser that suits your needs.
Start with creating a list of all the specifications you need for your new Racold geyser.
Browse through different online e-commerce websites such as Amazon India to get a better idea on trends, new features, availability etc.
Insert your option in the search bar and choose filters to find the right product for you - for example, water heater tank capacity, power source, colour, water heater special features etc.
Compare prices and features from brand to brand from the official websites with accurate information.
Check for the deals and discounts too.
And choose the one which is satisfactory and perfectly caters to your needs.
Yes. Racold is India’s most trusted water geyser brand. It has been providing water heaters for more than 60 years.
The Titanium Plus technology geysers are equipped with a specially designed titanium steel tank that has titanium enamel coating and heating element that ensures the water remains warm for a longer time.
Yes. It is highly recommended to switch off the geyser at night as keeping them on for a longer time might affect the hot water pipes and further cause the water geyser to explode.
Instant water geysers are the best to save up on the electricity.