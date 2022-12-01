Are you looking for the best Racold geyser? Check out our list

Racold geysers are a great option at the price they come for.

When it comes to the best-performing geysers, Racold has to be on your list. It is a renowned brand in India. Since the brand has been in existence for more than 60 years, it has drawn a variety of consumers. The icing on the cake is the pricing, too. The company sells geysers of excellent quality for affordable costs. You may get baffled, though, given the wide range of choices. So, in order to help you pick the best Racold geyser that perfectly fits your needs, we've put together this list of the 7 best Racold geysers. 7 best Racold geysers 1. Racold Pronto Pro 3 Litres One of the best Racold geysers in India is the Pronto Pro 3L model. It is highly recommended for everyday use. Plus, it comes at a reasonable price, and is also very energy-efficient. The Racold Pronto Pro 3L geyser has a powerful heating element that can quickly heat water and hold it at that temperature for an extended period of time. And it’s anti-siphoning technology stops the water from siphoning back from the container, preventing dry heating. Specifications Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 33.5 x 20.9 x 20.5 Centimeters Colour: White Wattage: 3000 Watts Voltage: 3 Volts Item Weight: 2700 Grams Heat Output: 3 Kilowatts Item Depth: 11 inch Style: PRONTO PRO Maximum Pressure: 6.5 Bars Mounting Type: Wall

Pros Cons PUF insulation for better energy efficiency and reduced energy bills Design isn’t aesthetically pleasing enough High power heating element Three levels of safety against pressure and high temperature Auto cut-off

2. Racold Buono Pro 10 Litres Next on our list of the best Racold geysers in India is the Buono Pro. The geyser has a titanium steel tank, which increases its toughness. Titanium is also used in the heating element, ensuring long-lasting performance. The Safety Plus function on this Racold geyser ensures that you and your family are protected from extreme temperatures and pressure levels. This geyser's heating element has corrosion resistance, which lengthens its life. Specifications Capacity: 10 litres Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.2 x 29 x 29 Centimeters Colour: White Wattage: 2000 Watts Material: Plastic Item Weight: 6300 Grams Style: Capacity- 10 Litres

Pros Cons Superior durability and withstanding capacity Does not include inlet and outlet pipes Rust proof outer body High pressure resistance Smart guard to protect heating element from corrosion Three levels of safety against pressure and high temperature

3. Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 Litres This Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litres model comes next on our list of the best Racold geysers. The geyser has a nice design and a knob for controlling the temperature. This makes adjusting the geyser to your needs even simpler. By removing any microorganisms present in the water, the silver-ion technology used in this geyser ensures that the water is pure and healthy. Titanium makes up the heating element, which heats the water quickly and effectively so you can enjoy long-lasting performance. Specifications Capacity: 15 litres Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 34.6 x 36 Centimeters Colour: White with Sandstone (Metallic finish) Wattage: 2000 Watts Material: Plastic Item Weight: 8260 Grams Item Depth: 34.6 Style: Indoor Installation

Pros Cons Titanium enamel coating and heating element Design isn’t aesthetically pleasing Silver Ion technology for healthy and clean bathing Temperature regulation knob Special flexomix deflector

4. Racold Eterno Pro 25 Litres The Eterno Pro is the next item on our list of the best Racold geysers in India because of its appealing design and great functionality. The geyser has been specifically created to satisfy all of your hot water needs. Instant hot water is available thanks to the titanium heating element. The heating element's shelf life is also extended by the titanium. This Racold geyser features Smart Bath technology, which enables you to personalize your bathing needs and save up to 30% on electricity. Specifications Capacity: ‎25 litres Item Dimensions LxWxH: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 Centimeters Colour: White and Metallic Violet Wattage: 2000 Watts Material: Plastic Item Weight: 10000 Grams Style: 25 White and Metallic Violet

Pros Cons Smart bath logic that gives you two options- bucket bath & shower bath Available only in one colour Titanium plus technology Smart mix for slow mixing of hot and cold water Smart guard to protect heating element from corrosion

5. Racold Andris Slim 30 Litres The final item on our list of the best Racold geysers is this Andris Slim 30L geyser. This water geyser has an Italian design and is the ideal synthesis of excellent looks and good performance. The Flexomix function allows the geyser to regulate the water's input flow, producing up to 10% more hot water than standard geysers. Specifications Capacity: 30 litres Item Dimensions LxWxH: 70.4 x 28.2 x 30.1 Centimeters Colour: White Voltage: 230 Volts Material: Plastic Item Weight: 14700 Grams Style: Indoor Installation

Pros Cons Space saving horizontal design for urban bath spaces Available only in one colour Temperature control knob 25% faster heating technology Shower ready indicator Titanium plus technology

6. Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 Litres Omnis Wifi water heater features superior strength and endurance. It contains a heating element and titanium enamel coating on a specifically constructed titanium steel tank, which helps it withstand pressure and water contaminants. Specifications Capacity: 25 litres Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.7 x 38.6 x 44.7 Centimeters Colour: Silver Wattage: 2000 Watts Material: Polypropylene Item Weight: 13000 Grams Style: Indoor Installation

Pros Cons Ease of control with Wi-Fi Available only in one colour Customise bathing experience No Alexa or Google Assistant support Microprocessor based Auto-diagnosis function Saves energy without compromising on comfort

7. Racold Pronto Neo 1 Litres Racold Pronto Neo is simple, strong, and quick. It makes baths instant by elevating instant water heating through the use of high-pressure resistant technology. Specifications Capacity: 1 litres Item Dimensions LxWxH: 28.1 x 17.5 x 17.2 Centimeters Colour: White Wattage: 3000 Watts Material: Plastic Item Weight: 2300 Grams Style: Indoor Installation

Pros Cons Useful for kitchen and bath both Available only in one colour Elegant Italian design. Rare combination of style and technology Auto cut-off ensures automatic temperature control and safety No back flow of water

Price of Racold geysers at a glance:

Product Price Racold Pronto Pro 3 litres Rs.2,999 Racold Buono Pro 10 litres Rs.6,599 Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litres Rs.8,999 Racold Eterno Pro 25 litres Rs.8,999 Racold Andris Slim 30 litres Rs.12,300 Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 litres Rs.14,460 Racold Pronto Neo 1 litres Rs. 2,779

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Racold Pronto Pro 3 litres PUF insulation, no Titanium Plus technology Automatic temperature control No Flexomix or Smart mix Racold Buono Pro 10 litres Titanium Plus technology Automatic temperature control No Flexomix or Smart mix Racold Andris Lux Plus 15 litres Titanium Plus technology and Silver Ion technology Temperature regulation knob Flexomix deflector Racold Eterno Pro 25 litres Titanium Plus technology Temperature regulation knob Smart mix and Smart bath logic Racold Andris Slim 30 litres Titanium Plus technology Temperature regulation knob Flexomix and Shower ready indicator Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 litres Titanium Plus and Smart Control technology Temperature regulation via Wi-Fi connect Smart bath logic Racold Pronto Neo 1 litres PUF insulation and Anti Syphon system, no Titanium Plus technology Automatic temperature control No Flexomix, Smart mix or Smart bath logic

Best budget-friendly Racold Pronto Pro 3 litres is one of the most reasonable yet best Racold water geysers of the company. Even though it lacks some features, it is worth the price. This budget-friendly geyser offers faster heating, auto cut-off, safety plus, PUF insulation, and high pressure resistance– all at just Rs.2999, which makes it one of the best Racold geysers for the price. Best overall The best overall Racold geyser has to be the Racold Andris Slim 30 litres. This water geyser is well-equipped with all the best features– Titanium plus technology, Flexomix, 25% faster heating, temperature regulation knob, space saving aesthetically pleasing design, shower ready indicator and more. You name it and it has all the best features a water geyser should have, which also makes it the best overall Racold geyser. How to find the best Racold geyser? Let's get started on choosing the best Racold geyser that suits your needs. Start with creating a list of all the specifications you need for your new Racold geyser. Browse through different online e-commerce websites such as Amazon India to get a better idea on trends, new features, availability etc. Insert your option in the search bar and choose filters to find the right product for you - for example, water heater tank capacity, power source, colour, water heater special features etc. Compare prices and features from brand to brand from the official websites with accurate information. Check for the deals and discounts too. And choose the one which is satisfactory and perfectly caters to your needs.