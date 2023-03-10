Bajaj DMH 90 Neo: The budget desert cooler for your summer needs

Desert coolers are a good way of ensuring cooling during summer. Desert coolers are more powerful than regular air coolers, and provide better cooling. These coolers are not very effective in the coastal regions of the country due to the high levels of humidity, but they work well in the drier regions. We will be taking a closer look at the Bajaj DMH 90 to see what are the features on offer, and why you should consider bringing it home this summer.

Summer months are approaching soon. Summer in India hits different parts of the country at different times. Some parts start experiencing signs of summer during the start of March, whereas, some areas get the summer experience is early April. Irrespective of the time, summer in India can be very harsh. Some people experience temperatures exceeding 50-degree Celsius. This takes a toll on the physical health of people, as it gives rise to issues like heat flashes and heat strokes. One can not control the weather outside, but the temperature indoors can be controlled.

Basic features

Air coolers require water to throw cool air into the room. The water tank capacity needs to be on the higher side for ensuring all-night cooling. The Bajaj DMH 90 comes with a 90 litre tank capacity. This capacity is enough to deliver cold air constantly for 6–7 hours. The range of the airflow is 90 feet, so you do not have to worry about any hot corners in the room. The 5600CMH peak air flow ensures any room is cooled down fast, and remains cool for long.

If a desert cooler runs out of water in the tank, it starts throwing out hot air. The Bajaj DMH 90 not only comes with a big tank, but also has the option of ice chamber. The ice chamber functionality allows users to store ice to ensure the presence of cool water in the tank. The ice chamber increases the cooling effect, taking off the hassle of refilling the cooler in the middle of the night. During summer months, the water in our taps also gets heated. The option of putting ice cubes in the cooler tackles that problem and enables the desert cooler to instantly start spreading cool air in the room.

The Bajaj DMH 90 is an extremely powerful desert cooler, and one might not need the maximum cooling at all times. You can regulate the level of cooling by adjusting the airflow with the 3 speed controls. These speed controls allow you to regulate the air flow according to your preference and the number of people in a room. You can also play around with the controls when you have more people in one room, and require more cooling than usual.

Special features

DuraMarine pump

The pump is the most essential component in a cooler, as it throws the water along with air to deliver a cooling effect. The Bajaj DMH 90 comes with a DuraMarine pump that has higher insulation to protect the pump for catching any moisture. This elongates the life span of the pump, allowing the desert cooler to be functional for more years. The pump of a desert cooler stays submerged in water for most of the time, and this can lead to rusting, moss development, and moisture that can affect the pump's performance in the long run. The insulation in the DuraMarine pump keeps the temperature of the pump in check to avoid any kind of unwanted growth or wear and tear. Additionally, the pump comes with a 2-year warranty.

Turbofan technology with antibacterial hexacool pads

The turbofan technology offers fan-based cooling for better air circulation, but how do you determine that the air is germ-free. The stagnant water in the desert cooler can give rise to multiple germs and bacteria. The antibacterial hexa cool pads in the Bajaj DMH 90 ensure that every user receives cool and clean air. The pads keep away the development of any germs and bacteria, so you can be sure of no germs every time you turn on the cooler. The hexagonal design of the water pads are better than the regular pads used in coolers as it can hold the water in for a longer period. You need to replace the pad at the start of every summer season while cleaning the cooler to ensure fresh, cool, and germ-free air.

4-way deflection

Most people experience that a cooler is only spreading cool air in one direction or one specific area of the room. This is no more a problem with the Bajaj DMH 90. The desert cooler has 4-way air deflection that spreads cool air in every corner of the room. The vertical auto-swing with 4-way deflection makes sure that every corner of the room receives cool air and the temperature of the room lowers.

Consumer support

Most people don't worry about the consumer support, or the after sale service of the product. This can be a hassle if the company does not have an active consumer support. Bajaj is one of the oldest and most reputed brands in the country. You get constant consumer support for any issues you might encounter.