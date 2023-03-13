Bajaj PX 97 Torque: Powerful mini cooler for personal use

One can not control the weather outside, but making sure that you are protected from the heat indoors is important. Coolers and air conditioners are the go-to options to bear the summer heat, but those are big appliances and not everyone might need a big cooler or AC. A mini cooler is a good option for personal use for people looking for a smaller cooling option for personal use. The Bajaj PX 97 Torque is a powerful mini cooler that is ideal for the summer months. Let's see what the product has to offer.

The summer months of India are right at our doorsteps, and everyone wants to be well-prepared for the scorching heat that will be on offer. The summer in India is merciless, with temperatures rising above 50-degree Celsius in some parts of north India. This kind of extreme weather can be a threat to health as it can lead to heat strokes, heat flashes and dehydration.

Basic features

Coolers rely on water to ensure cool air is circulated in every corner of the room. Most people might think that a mini cooler might run out of water in the middle of the night, but that is not the case with the Bajaj PX 97 Torque. The mini cooler comes with a 36 litre tank that can keep you cool and comfortable for a long time. The range of the mini cooler is 30 feet, and it can cool a small room easily. This is an ideal option for people living alone who do not want to spend a lot of money on a cooler, and also want to save space in their homes.

The mini cooler has small wheels at the bottom of the frame, making it portable. You can move the cooler to any corner of the house or room to ensure that you receive maximum cooling at all times. The wheels also make it easier to fill the tank, as you can move the mini cooler to the bathroom or balcony to refill it. You don't need to worry about overflowing water creating a mess in your room or home.

You can manage the cooling and the airflow according to yourself with the help of the 3 speed control that allows you to be in charge of the required airflow irrespective of the temperature outside.

Special features

Hexacool technology

Cooling is an important aspect of a cooler. Most people think that mini coolers are not very powerful, and can not provide enough cooling. However, this is not the case with the Bajaj PX 97. The mini cooler comes with hexacool technology and pads. This allows the cooler to provide maximum cooling without utilizing a lot of water. The hexagonal design of the pads allow longer water retention, resulting in cooler air for longer.

Turbofan technology

One of the best features of this cooler is the turbofan technology. You do not need to rely on the cooling done by water, the fan-based cooling provides better circulation and temperature control of the room. You can rely on the fans for cooler air as unlike other coolers, the Bajaj PX 97 Torque does not throw out warm water.

Antibacterial

The pads inside the Bajaj PX 97 Torque come with antibacterial properties. The pads do not let any mould settle, and the germs are also kept away. The inside of the cooler is always hygienic, and the air coming out of it is cleaner and fresher. There are times that the air from a cooler starts smelling pungent after a couple of months of usage. This is due to the germs and bacteria inside the cooler. This air can then cause to some health issues. This mini cooler takes care of that and provides healthy air at all times.

Customer support

Bajaj is one of the renowned companies in India, and the customer support network is well laid out. You can reach out to the customer support helpline at any time, and you will receive assistance. Most people ignore the after-sales service part of the product before purchasing, but it is equally important as the product.