Best 1 ton ACs for small rooms in 2023: Top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 13, 2023 15:38 IST
Summary:

In this article, we have listed some of the best ACs that can fit into small rooms. Also given are tips on how to choose the AC for a small room that meets your needs and is worth the buy.

product info
A one ton AC is more than enough for a small room and is cost effective too.

An air conditioner has become necessary because of the rising temperatures nationally. For efficient cooling and steady temperature, an inverter air conditioner employs a compressor that operates at lower and variable speeds. Air conditioners with inverters offer effective cooling while using less power. If you're looking for a system to cool a tiny area, a 1-ton air conditioner can be the solution. When choosing an air conditioner for your house, you should take power consumption, condenser quality, and required maintenance into account.

1. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split air conditioning system with inverter compressor: variable speed compressor that modifies power based on heat load. With AI Convertible 6-in-1, the customer has the freedom to alter cooling capacity per their needs.

Specification

Indoor Unit dimension IDU (W x H x D cms): (83.7 x 30.8 x 18.9)

Outdoor Unit dimension ODU (W x H x D cms): (77 x 54.5 x 28.8)

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: ‎850 Watts

ProsCons
Lower noiseThe remote control is not good
Cheaper compared to other ACsNot a smart AC
LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q14YNZE, white)
4.3 (1,120)
4.3 (1,120)
43,490 65,990
2. Split AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S Inverter

The Split AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S Inverter is the best air conditioner for small rooms. It has 12,000 British Thermal Units of cooling power. The special features are Inverter Compressor, High-Density Filter, Anti Bacterial Filter, Dehumidifier, and Fast Cooling.

Specification

Annual Energy Consumption: 688.96 Kilowatt Hours

Noise Level: ‎37 dB

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: ‎1180 KW

ProsCons
It has a variable-speed compressorUnit makes noise
Good efficiencyCooling is not circulated on all the sides
SPLIT AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S INVERTER - R32 - RAPG312HFEOZ1 (Gold)
3.7 (90)
3.7 (90)
33,480 48,200
3. Voltas Inverter Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star

The Voltas Inverter Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star is the best 1-ton ac for a small room. It has voltage and wattage of 230 Volts & 3440 Watts respectively. The item dimensions L x W x H is 30 x 84 x 56 Centimeters. The annual energy consumption is 34440 Watts and the noise level is 46 dB.

Specification

Wattage: ‎3440 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 30 x 84 x 56 Centimeters

Annual Energy Consumption: 3440 Watts

Noise Level: ‎46 dB

ProsCons
Brilliant DisplayNoise from the outdoor unit
Good user experienceInstallation is not good
Voltas 1 Ton, 3 Star Split Inverter AC (Copper, 23V CAZX, 2023 Model, Adjustable Cooling, White)
4.3 (655)
4.3 (655)
33,599 55,990
4. Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC

The Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC has the Capacity of 1 Ton Suitable for 150 Sq Ft. sized rooms and, Energy Rating of 3 Star. It has an ISEER Value of 3.80, a Cooling Capacity of 3500, a Voltage of 230 V AC, and, Frequency of 50 Hz.

Specification

Indoor Unit (80 W X 23 D X 29.5 H) in cm

Outdoor Unit (78 W X 24 D X 55.7 H) in cm

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Wattage: ‎1070 Watts

ProsCons
It is a durable companionOutdoor is noisy
The heat transfer is fast and cools the room very quicklyService could be charging extra
Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser & Evaporator Coil, CRLAIN0123T0251, White, Free Standard Installation)
4 (55)
4 (55)
5. Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with inverter compressor comes with a variable speed compressor that changes power according to the amount of heat being produced. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 18.9 x 81.2 x 29.7 Centimeters

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎586.17 Kilowatt Hours

Noise Level: 43 dB

ProsCons
Good coolingAC doesn’t provide a water drainage pipe
Energy efficiency is goodInstallation is trick
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, 2020 Model, GIC 12HTC5-WTA Split 5S, White)
4.3 (228)
4.3 (228)
39,900 42,000
6. Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled Smart

The Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled Smart is quick cooling and little noise, use a split air conditioner with a single rotary inverter compressor. 1 Ton has capacity appropriate for small rooms (110 square feet), Energy Efficiency is 5 Stars, and Power use per year is up to 588.97 kWh.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 11.4 x 34 x 8 Centimeters

Included Components: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Remote Control

Item Weight: 9 kg

Power usage: 588.97 kWh

ProsCons
Four-stage air filtrationWiFi connection is a little trick
Good AC for the priceThe noise level is average
Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled Smart(Alexa/Google Assistant), Single Rotary Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser, Turbo Mode, PM 2.5 Filter, White)
3.7 (85)
3.7 (85)
7. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with inverter has a Variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. It operates quietly and is the most energy-efficient. Copper Condenser Coil has better cooling and requires low maintenance.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 29.8 x 88.5 x 22.9 Centimeters

Noise Level: 26 dB

Voltage: 230 Volts

Included Components: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, Inter Connecting Pipe

ProsCons
Super silent indoor unitDoesn’t display the temperature on the display
Good energy efficiencyNo clock on remote
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper FTKM35TV White)
4.2 (32)
4.2 (32)
42,979 52,000
8. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter

The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Spilt AC with inverter compressor that has variable speed compressor that changes power according to the amount of heat being produced. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 54.6 x 175.7 x 85.6 Centimeters

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 48 kg

Airflow Displacement: 600 CMPH

ProsCons
Keeps dust and fungi particles awayThe design is a little bad
Good for indoor airLittle noisy
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter, Dehumidifier, Remote Control Split System AC (Copper, Inverter, 2020, 123V CZT3 (R32), White)
4.3 (655)
4.3 (655)
33,990 48,990
9. Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with inverter has a Variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. The volume of the AC is One Ton suitable for rooms with a modest size.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 84 x 21 x 27 Centimeters

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Wattage: 3500 Watts

Annual Energy Consumption: 600.91 Watts

Noise Level: ‎41 dB

ProsCons
Cools very quickCooling fails to satisfy
Clean UI and good user experienceDesign is okay
Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, IC512EBTU, 2021, White)
4.1 (257)
4.1 (257)
38,990 56,990
10. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner

The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner with variable-speed inverter compressor has power adjusted by heat demand. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency. It is the best air conditioner for small room in the market.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 80 x 23 x 29.5 Centimeters

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎676.37 Kilowatt Hours

Noise Level:‎37 dB

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Wattage: 1095 Watts

ProsCons
The good model compared to other ACsLittle less cooling during peak summer days
Power SavingLittle noise
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, PM 2.5 Air Purification, 2022 Model, CS/CU-RU12XKYA, White)
4.2 (314)
4.2 (314)
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split ACLow noiseCheaper than other ACsGood in all the aspects
Split AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S InverterVariable speed compressorGood efficiencyThe Indoor noise level is 37 dB
Voltas Inverter Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 starBrilliant DisplayGood user experienceAutomatically adjusts the power
Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Split ACDurable companionCools rooms quickGood affordable product
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACGood coolingGood energy efficiencyAttractive design
Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled SmartWorth the priceNice designUses Voice command
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACSuper silent indoor unitGood energy efficiency Runs on low voltage
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust FilterKeeps dust awayGood indoor airEnergy consumption is low
Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACCooling is quickNice UIGood user experience
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACThe Good model compared to other ACsPower savingQuick heat transfer

Best overall product

Choosing the best product from the above list is a very tough job however, the 1 tonne, 5 stars AC, fixed blue star. Split air conditioners for small room are extremely energy-efficient, make very little noise, and provide you with the ultimate comfort on hot, muggy days. Larger rooms are better suited for this 1-ton air conditioner (up to 120 sq. ft). The appliance also has other unique functions including a dust filter, summer chill mode, turbo cool, comfortable sleep, and self-diagnosis. So the blue star AC is good for small rooms and what you are waiting for buy the AC on Amazon now.

Best value for money

Bring this Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Split Fixed Speed AC into your house to protect you and your family from the summer's effects. This small room air conditioner efficiently cools a sizable space with a 1-ton capacity. This appliance, which has a 100% copper coil condenser, is a reliable friend. Because of its copper coil, the room may chill more quickly thanks to quick heat transmission. The air conditioner unit for small room contains a PM 2.5 filter that catches micro-particles to provide clean air and a blue fin evaporator that shields the heat exchanger.

How to find the perfect 1-ton ACs?

The important steps are to select the product which you desire to buy and check the reviews on YouTube, Amazon buyer’s review and check the features of the AC that is selected by you and see whether it meets your requirements and budget. Check the reviews on every platform and come to conclusions about which you want to buy. Finally, select the product which has the maximum rating on the product and mentioned has the best 1-ton AC review in 2023.

Product Price
LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q14YNZE, white) ₹ 43,490
SPLIT AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S INVERTER - R32 - RAPG312HFEOZ1 (Gold) ₹ 33,480
Voltas 1 Ton, 3 Star Split Inverter AC (Copper, 23V CAZX, 2023 Model, Adjustable Cooling, White) ₹ 33,599
Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser & Evaporator Coil, CRLAIN0123T0251, White, Free Standard Installation)
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, 2020 Model, GIC 12HTC5-WTA Split 5S, White) ₹ 39,900
Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled Smart(Alexa/Google Assistant), Single Rotary Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser, Turbo Mode, PM 2.5 Filter, White)
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper FTKM35TV White) ₹ 42,979
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter, Dehumidifier, Remote Control Split System AC (Copper, Inverter, 2020, 123V CZT3 (R32), White) ₹ 33,990
Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, IC512EBTU, 2021, White) ₹ 38,990
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, PM 2.5 Air Purification, 2022 Model, CS/CU-RU12XKYA, White)

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
FAQs

Which 1-ton air conditioner uses less power?

Which AC is the best in India?

Which AC has the lowest electricity costs?

Which AC requires the least maintenance?

How long is an AC system suitable for?

Is it OK to run the air conditioner continuously?

