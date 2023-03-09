Best 1 ton ACs for small rooms in 2023: Top 10 picks

Which 1-ton air conditioner uses less power?
The Panasonic 1-ton 5-star AC may help you save money on electricity bills since it has the greatest energy efficiency with a power of 576.2 kilowatt hours.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
An air conditioner has become necessary because of the rising temperatures nationally. For efficient cooling and steady temperature, an inverter air conditioner employs a compressor that operates at lower and variable speeds. Air conditioners with inverters offer effective cooling while using less power. If you're looking for a system to cool a tiny area, a 1-ton air conditioner can be the solution. When choosing an air conditioner for your house, you should take power consumption, condenser quality, and required maintenance into account.
1. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
The LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split air conditioning system with inverter compressor: variable speed compressor that modifies power based on heat load. With AI Convertible 6-in-1, the customer has the freedom to alter cooling capacity per their needs.
Specification
Indoor Unit dimension IDU (W x H x D cms): (83.7 x 30.8 x 18.9)
Outdoor Unit dimension ODU (W x H x D cms): (77 x 54.5 x 28.8)
Voltage: 230 Volts
Wattage: 850 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Lower noise
|The remote control is not good
|Cheaper compared to other ACs
|Not a smart AC
2. Split AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S Inverter
The Split AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S Inverter is the best air conditioner for small rooms. It has 12,000 British Thermal Units of cooling power. The special features are Inverter Compressor, High-Density Filter, Anti Bacterial Filter, Dehumidifier, and Fast Cooling.
Specification
Annual Energy Consumption: 688.96 Kilowatt Hours
Noise Level: 37 dB
Voltage: 230 Volts
Wattage: 1180 KW
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a variable-speed compressor
|Unit makes noise
|Good efficiency
|Cooling is not circulated on all the sides
3. Voltas Inverter Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star
The Voltas Inverter Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star is the best 1-ton ac for a small room. It has voltage and wattage of 230 Volts & 3440 Watts respectively. The item dimensions L x W x H is 30 x 84 x 56 Centimeters. The annual energy consumption is 34440 Watts and the noise level is 46 dB.
Specification
Wattage: 3440 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Dimensions L x W x H: 30 x 84 x 56 Centimeters
Annual Energy Consumption: 3440 Watts
Noise Level: 46 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|Brilliant Display
|Noise from the outdoor unit
|Good user experience
|Installation is not good
4. Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC
The Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC has the Capacity of 1 Ton Suitable for 150 Sq Ft. sized rooms and, Energy Rating of 3 Star. It has an ISEER Value of 3.80, a Cooling Capacity of 3500, a Voltage of 230 V AC, and, Frequency of 50 Hz.
Specification
Indoor Unit (80 W X 23 D X 29.5 H) in cm
Outdoor Unit (78 W X 24 D X 55.7 H) in cm
Voltage: 230 Volts
Wattage: 1070 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|It is a durable companion
|Outdoor is noisy
|The heat transfer is fast and cools the room very quickly
|Service could be charging extra
5. Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with inverter compressor comes with a variable speed compressor that changes power according to the amount of heat being produced. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency.
Specification
Item Dimensions L x W x H: 18.9 x 81.2 x 29.7 Centimeters
Voltage: 230 Volts
Annual Energy Consumption: 586.17 Kilowatt Hours
Noise Level: 43 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|Good cooling
|AC doesn’t provide a water drainage pipe
|Energy efficiency is good
|Installation is trick
6. Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled Smart
The Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled Smart is quick cooling and little noise, use a split air conditioner with a single rotary inverter compressor. 1 Ton has capacity appropriate for small rooms (110 square feet), Energy Efficiency is 5 Stars, and Power use per year is up to 588.97 kWh.
Specification
Item Dimensions L x W x H: 11.4 x 34 x 8 Centimeters
Included Components: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Remote Control
Item Weight: 9 kg
Power usage: 588.97 kWh
|Pros
|Cons
|Four-stage air filtration
|WiFi connection is a little trick
|Good AC for the price
|The noise level is average
7. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with inverter has a Variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. It operates quietly and is the most energy-efficient. Copper Condenser Coil has better cooling and requires low maintenance.
Specification
Item Dimensions L x W x H: 29.8 x 88.5 x 22.9 Centimeters
Noise Level: 26 dB
Voltage: 230 Volts
Included Components: 1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, Inter Connecting Pipe
|Pros
|Cons
|Super silent indoor unit
|Doesn’t display the temperature on the display
|Good energy efficiency
|No clock on remote
8. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter
The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Spilt AC with inverter compressor that has variable speed compressor that changes power according to the amount of heat being produced. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency.
Specification
Item Dimensions L x W x H: 54.6 x 175.7 x 85.6 Centimeters
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 48 kg
Airflow Displacement: 600 CMPH
|Pros
|Cons
|Keeps dust and fungi particles away
|The design is a little bad
|Good for indoor air
|Little noisy
9. Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with inverter has a Variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. The volume of the AC is One Ton suitable for rooms with a modest size.
Specification
Item Dimensions L x W x H: 84 x 21 x 27 Centimeters
Voltage: 230 Volts
Wattage: 3500 Watts
Annual Energy Consumption: 600.91 Watts
Noise Level: 41 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|Cools very quick
|Cooling fails to satisfy
|Clean UI and good user experience
|Design is okay
10. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner
The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner with variable-speed inverter compressor has power adjusted by heat demand. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency. It is the best air conditioner for small room in the market.
Specification
Item Dimensions L x W x H: 80 x 23 x 29.5 Centimeters
Annual Energy Consumption: 676.37 Kilowatt Hours
Noise Level:37 dB
Voltage: 230 Volts
Wattage: 1095 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|The good model compared to other ACs
|Little less cooling during peak summer days
|Power Saving
|Little noise
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC
|Low noise
|Cheaper than other ACs
|Good in all the aspects
|Split AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S Inverter
|Variable speed compressor
|Good efficiency
|The Indoor noise level is 37 dB
|Voltas Inverter Split AC, 1 Ton, 3 star
|Brilliant Display
|Good user experience
|Automatically adjusts the power
|Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Split AC
|Durable companion
|Cools rooms quick
|Good affordable product
|Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Good cooling
|Good energy efficiency
|Attractive design
|Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled Smart
|Worth the price
|Nice design
|Uses Voice command
|Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Super silent indoor unit
|Good energy efficiency
|Runs on low voltage
|Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter
|Keeps dust away
|Good indoor air
|Energy consumption is low
|Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Cooling is quick
|Nice UI
|Good user experience
|Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|The Good model compared to other ACs
|Power saving
|Quick heat transfer
Best overall product
Choosing the best product from the above list is a very tough job however, the 1 tonne, 5 stars AC, fixed blue star. Split air conditioners for small room are extremely energy-efficient, make very little noise, and provide you with the ultimate comfort on hot, muggy days. Larger rooms are better suited for this 1-ton air conditioner (up to 120 sq. ft). The appliance also has other unique functions including a dust filter, summer chill mode, turbo cool, comfortable sleep, and self-diagnosis. So the blue star AC is good for small rooms and what you are waiting for buy the AC on Amazon now.
Best value for money
Bring this Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Split Fixed Speed AC into your house to protect you and your family from the summer's effects. This small room air conditioner efficiently cools a sizable space with a 1-ton capacity. This appliance, which has a 100% copper coil condenser, is a reliable friend. Because of its copper coil, the room may chill more quickly thanks to quick heat transmission. The air conditioner unit for small room contains a PM 2.5 filter that catches micro-particles to provide clean air and a blue fin evaporator that shields the heat exchanger.
How to find the perfect 1-ton ACs?
The important steps are to select the product which you desire to buy and check the reviews on YouTube, Amazon buyer’s review and check the features of the AC that is selected by you and see whether it meets your requirements and budget. Check the reviews on every platform and come to conclusions about which you want to buy. Finally, select the product which has the maximum rating on the product and mentioned has the best 1-ton AC review in 2023.
|Product
|Price
|LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q14YNZE, white)
|₹ 43,490
|SPLIT AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S INVERTER - R32 - RAPG312HFEOZ1 (Gold)
|₹ 33,480
|Voltas 1 Ton, 3 Star Split Inverter AC (Copper, 23V CAZX, 2023 Model, Adjustable Cooling, White)
|₹ 33,599
|Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser & Evaporator Coil, CRLAIN0123T0251, White, Free Standard Installation)
|Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, 2020 Model, GIC 12HTC5-WTA Split 5S, White)
|₹ 39,900
|Amazon Basics 1 Ton, 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled Smart(Alexa/Google Assistant), Single Rotary Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser, Turbo Mode, PM 2.5 Filter, White)
|Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper FTKM35TV White)
|₹ 42,979
|Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter, Dehumidifier, Remote Control Split System AC (Copper, Inverter, 2020, 123V CZT3 (R32), White)
|₹ 33,990
|Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, IC512EBTU, 2021, White)
|₹ 38,990
|Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, PM 2.5 Air Purification, 2022 Model, CS/CU-RU12XKYA, White)
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
The Panasonic 1-ton 5-star AC may help you save money on electricity bills since it has the greatest energy efficiency with a power of 576.2 kilowatt hours.
Among the top 10 AC brands in India are LG, Samsung, Blue Star, Voltas, Hitachi, Daikin, and Panasonic.
When compared to 3-star ACs, 5-star ACs operate substantially better and run at their peak efficiency. It cools the space more quickly than a 3-star AC and is also ecologically beneficial.
A window air conditioner just needs one unit, which lowers maintenance costs and makes servicing simpler.
Every unit is indeed unique, and every homeowner has a distinct idea of when their central air conditioner is irreparably damaged, but with the right maintenance and care, you can anticipate a new high-efficiency air conditioning system to provide cooling for around 15 to 20 years.
It's perfectly OK, according to HVAC experts, for your AC to run continuously. Some air conditioning units are made to operate at maximum capacity. It's usually preferable to plan a yearly inspection and have your AC repaired as necessary.