Best 1 ton window AC: Great option for budget users

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:40 IST

Are you looking for the best 1-ton window AC in terms of efficiency and cost-worthiness? This list helps you find the top 1-Ton window ACs in India as of July 2022. 

1 ton window ACs are budget-friendly

One tonne of air conditioning should be sufficient for an average-sized room. Compared to split ACs, window ACs are more economical. A window AC will help you tackle the sweltering heat of India’s summer. Look for the star rating before purchasing your 1-ton window AC to keep your electricity costs manageable. Here are the best 1-ton window AC purchases you can make.

Top 1-ton Window ACs

1. Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL

With its multiple fan modes, the Blue Star 1-ton window AC can keep you cool in hot and humid weather. This 1-ton window ACby Blue Star provides your room with speedy and effective cooling, thanks to its high cooling capacity. The dehumidification feature on this Blue Star product eliminates moisture from the air and provides cool, clean air even during monsoons. When power gets restored following an outage, the auto-restart feature on this Blue Star 1-ton window AC gets activated through pre-set parameters. This window AC functions quietly so as not to disturb the surrounding environment.

Key Specifications

  • Price: INR 28,880
  • Energy Specifications: 5-Star Rating
  • Capacity: 1 T
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 840 Units
  • Weight: 41 kg
  • Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

ProsCons
Auto temperature adjustment systemBulky and heavy
5-star rating for low power consumptionLower warranty on compressor and condenser
Quick cooling   
Blue Star 1 ton 3 star Window AC (Copper, WFA312LL, 2022, White)
7% off
28,800 31,000
Buy now

2. Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZF

The extremely effective, all-weather Voltas 1-ton window AC 123LZF/123LZF (R32) is your perfect air conditioner this summer. However, regardless of the season, this window Ac’s two-stage filtration system ensures you always get fresh air. With its high ambient cooling feature, this Voltas 1-ton window AC keeps your room cool even when the temperature outside is scorching. The vent on this AC allows you to ventilate your room with fresh air from outside. The anti-dust filter that comes with this window AC makes sure there are no dust particles in your room.

Key Specifications

  • Price: INR 26,095
  • Energy Specifications: 3-Star Rating
  • Capacity: 1 T
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 885 Units
  • Weight: 43 kg
  • Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

ProsCons
Power-efficientLess warranty
Timer optionNoisy operations
Quick cooling 
Suitable for average Indian household rooms 
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (123 Lyi/123 LZF White)
22% off
26,100 33,490
Buy now

3. Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-AC

You can activate the energy-saving mode on the Carrier 1-ton window AC 12K ESTRA N (3 STAR) WRAC AC R22 to regulate the amount of energy used by this window AC. This 1-ton window AC by Carrier has a turbo mode that enables you to quickly chill your room by accelerating heat transfer and generating high-speed airflow. Additionally, this air conditioner has auto-swing technology, which enables it to change the settings according to the temperature and environment.

Key Specifications

  • Price: INR 23,490
  • Energy Specifications: 3-Star Rating
  • Capacity: 1 T
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 867 Units
  • Weight: 42 kg
  • Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty, 1-year product warranty

ProsCons
High build qualityLess warranty
Timer optionNoisy operations
Brilliant display 
Carrier 12K Estrella Cx 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper Condenser, CAW12EC3R31F1, White)
22% off
28,990 37,300
Buy now

4. Panasonic 1-Ton Window AC

You can't go wrong with this Panasonic 1-ton window AC CW-XN121AM if you're seeking the best of its kind in India. This AC will provide you with effective cooling while consuming minimal electricity. This air conditioner has a dual cool inverter, which has two compressor rotors that operate independently to help with the load, and deliver steady, smooth, and effective cooling. Turning on the power mode of this Panasonic 1-ton window AC will make this gadget run at full speed, providing you with a powerful and quicker cooling experience.

Key Specifications

  • Price: INR 25,990
  • Energy Specifications: 5-Star Rating
  • Capacity: 1 T
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 793 Units
  • Weight: 53 kg
  • Warranty: 10-year compressor warranty

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyLess free service
Smart cleaning and maintenance indicators 
Humidity controller 
Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2020 Model, CW-XN121AM White)
Buy now

5. Lloyd 1-Ton Window AC

The self-diagnosis feature on this Lloyd 1-ton window AC enables you to find and fix any problem or fault in the air conditioner's operation. The interior system's LED display shows these flaws, which activates the AC's protection feature. You won't have to worry about power outages as this AC has an auto-start feature. Once the power is restored, this 1-ton window AC by Lloyd will run as per the previous settings. This window AC operates remotely, making it simple and convenient to use. A fresh air filter is included with this 1-ton window AC, which helps keep away allergens and dust flakes.

Key Specifications

  • Price: INR 25,990
  • Energy Specifications: 3-Star Rating
  • Capacity: 1 T
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 905 Units
  • Weight: 55 kg
  • Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

ProsCons
Auto temperature adjustment systemLower warranty on compressor and condenser
Self-diagnosis feature 
Quick cooling 
Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW12B3YWSEW, White)
Buy now

6. Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC

An air conditioner with a tropical style, the Hitachi 1-ton window AC is appropriate for locations with exceptionally high temperatures that touch 52°C. This Hitachi 1-ton window AC’s interior grooved copper tubes provide a turbulent refrigerant flow to accelerate heat transfer and hasten room cooling. It comes pre-charged with a green refrigerant, making it an appliance that is beneficial to the environment. A super-fine mesh filter on this Hitachi 1-ton window AC provides hassle-free cleaning while capturing even the smallest dust particles from the air.

Key Specifications

  • Price: INR 25,190
  • Energy Specifications: 3-Star Rating
  • Capacity: 1 T
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 851 Units
  • Weight: 43 kg
  • Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

ProsCons
Intelligent cooling modesAdditional service fee applicable for installation and maintenance.
Daikin brand has a lot of consumer trust for quality. 
Powerful cooling 
Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White)
4% off
27,650 28,900
Buy now

7. Croma 1-Ton Window AC

The complete copper condenser on this Croma 1-ton window AC CRAC1156 assures endurance of the appliance, while also enabling minimal maintenance and making it easy to clean. This 1-ton window air conditioner has a 2-way auto swing feature that adjusts the airflow from the unit based on the environment and guarantees constant, effective cooling. With its several user-friendly settings, including turbo, dry, sleep, and chill, this Hitachi 1-ton air conditioner provides you with comfort and convenience, while delivering a strong and highly efficient performance.

Key Specifications

  • Price: INR 20,990
  • Energy Specifications: 3-Star Rating
  • Capacity: 1 T
  • Annual Energy Consumption:864 Units
  • Weight: 44 kg
  • Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

ProsCons
Various superior cooling modesLess warranty on product
Powerful cooling 
Low noise of operation 
Free Installation 
Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, CRAC1156, White) with FREE Installation
Buy now

8. LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC

This 1-ton window AC JW-Q12WUZA by LG can be your best choice if you're searching for a really energy-efficient 1-ton window AC that offers effective and strong cooling. The LG 1-ton window AC has a dual inverter compressor with variable speed, and a dual rotary motor with a broader rotational frequency to conserve more energy, while offering you fast cooling. You can easily operate the LG 1-ton window with the LGThinQ application and give it voice commands by partnering with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This window AC also comes with LGThinQ and voice control.

Key Specifications

  • Price: INR 28,980
  • Energy Specifications: 3-Star Rating
  • Capacity: 1 T
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 707 Units
  • Weight: 40 kg
  • Warranty: 10-year compressor warranty

ProsCons
Various superior cooling modesInstallation costs not included
Powerful cooling 
Low noise of operation 
10-year warranty on compressor 
Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled 
LG 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC (Copper, Air filter, 2020 Model, JW-Q12WUZA, White)
Buy now

Price of best 1 ton window AC at a glance:

 Best 1 ton window ACsPrice in rupees
Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL28,880
Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZF26,095
Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-AC23,490
LLyod 1-Ton Window AC25,990
Panasonic 1-Ton Window AC25,990
Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC25,190
Croma 1-Ton Window AC20,990
LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC28,940

3 important features to consider before purchasing window ACs

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL10-year warrantyClimate control system5-star rating for low power consumption
Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZFPower-efficientSmart cleaning and maintenance indicatorsLow noise of operation 
Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-ACLow noise of operationEco-friendly and energy savingVarious superior cooling modes
LLyod 1-Ton Window ACSef-healing featureAuto temperatur management and climate control technologyCompetitive price point
Panasonic 1-Ton Window ACEco-friendly and energy savingSmart cleaning and maintenance indicatorsTimer options and night mode settings
Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC4-in-1 multifunctionCompact and lightweight designDaikin brand has a lot of consumer trust for quality
Croma 1-Ton Window ACVarious superior cooling modesLow noise of operation Free installation
LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC10-year warranty on compressorAlexa and Google Assistant-enabled Various superior cooling modes

Best overall

The LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC is the best overall AC to choose. It comes with inverter technology that offers considerable savings in electricity usage and operates quietly while giving off powerful cooling. Considering its multiple features, this AC’s pricing is also quite cost-effective,

How to find the perfect Window AC under 40,000

How you want to use your AC is most important when choosing from the top air conditioner models. The amount of power used and operating noise levels are among the most crucial aspects. Given that it is a one-time expenditure, these aspects should be taken into account.

Window and split models are the two most popular types of air conditioners used across homes. They have similar characteristics, even though they come in different sizes and configurations. Considering their size, weight, and build, both air conditioners have unique advantages and disadvantages.

Window units are the most popular single-room air conditioners, as a single scaffold can hold the entire air conditioning system. As a result, window air conditioners are easier to install.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I ensure a long life of my AC?

The best way to do so is through regular maintenance. You need to periodically check whether there are any leakages and how effective the cooling is. You can change the air filters and gas biannually.

2. What is the ideal AC for one room ?

A 1-ton window AC Is ideal for a room measuring 200 sq ft to 300 sq ft.

3. Which has a more noisy operation: split AC or window AC?

Typically, split ACs are quieter than window ACs, but recent technological breakthroughs are making the latter a lot quieter.

4. Do ACs come with inverter technology?

The best AC in our list is the LG AC-with inverter, which delivers the best power efficiency amongst all competitors.

5. Do window ACs cool the room quickly?

A high power 1-ton window AC usually cools a 200-300 sq ft room within 5 minutes of operation and consumes less power if it has an in-built inverter.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

