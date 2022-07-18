Best 1 ton window AC: Great option for budget users By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:40 IST





Summary: Are you looking for the best 1-ton window AC in terms of efficiency and cost-worthiness? This list helps you find the top 1-Ton window ACs in India as of July 2022.

1 ton window ACs are budget-friendly

One tonne of air conditioning should be sufficient for an average-sized room. Compared to split ACs, window ACs are more economical. A window AC will help you tackle the sweltering heat of India’s summer. Look for the star rating before purchasing your 1-ton window AC to keep your electricity costs manageable. Here are the best 1-ton window AC purchases you can make. Top 1-ton Window ACs 1. Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL With its multiple fan modes, the Blue Star 1-ton window AC can keep you cool in hot and humid weather. This 1-ton window ACby Blue Star provides your room with speedy and effective cooling, thanks to its high cooling capacity. The dehumidification feature on this Blue Star product eliminates moisture from the air and provides cool, clean air even during monsoons. When power gets restored following an outage, the auto-restart feature on this Blue Star 1-ton window AC gets activated through pre-set parameters. This window AC functions quietly so as not to disturb the surrounding environment. Key Specifications Price : INR 28,880

: INR 28,880 Energy Specifications : 5-Star Rating

: 5-Star Rating Capacity : 1 T

: 1 T Annual Energy Consumption : 840 Units

: 840 Units Weight : 41 kg

: 41 kg Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

Pros Cons Auto temperature adjustment system Bulky and heavy 5-star rating for low power consumption Lower warranty on compressor and condenser Quick cooling

2. Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZF The extremely effective, all-weather Voltas 1-ton window AC 123LZF/123LZF (R32) is your perfect air conditioner this summer. However, regardless of the season, this window Ac’s two-stage filtration system ensures you always get fresh air. With its high ambient cooling feature, this Voltas 1-ton window AC keeps your room cool even when the temperature outside is scorching. The vent on this AC allows you to ventilate your room with fresh air from outside. The anti-dust filter that comes with this window AC makes sure there are no dust particles in your room. Key Specifications Price : INR 26,095

: INR 26,095 Energy Specifications : 3-Star Rating

: 3-Star Rating Capacity : 1 T

: 1 T Annual Energy Consumption : 885 Units

: 885 Units Weight : 43 kg

: 43 kg Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

Pros Cons Power-efficient Less warranty Timer option Noisy operations Quick cooling Suitable for average Indian household rooms

3. Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-AC You can activate the energy-saving mode on the Carrier 1-ton window AC 12K ESTRA N (3 STAR) WRAC AC R22 to regulate the amount of energy used by this window AC. This 1-ton window AC by Carrier has a turbo mode that enables you to quickly chill your room by accelerating heat transfer and generating high-speed airflow. Additionally, this air conditioner has auto-swing technology, which enables it to change the settings according to the temperature and environment. Key Specifications Price : INR 23,490

: INR 23,490 Energy Specifications : 3-Star Rating

: 3-Star Rating Capacity : 1 T

: 1 T Annual Energy Consumption : 867 Units

: 867 Units Weight : 42 kg

: 42 kg Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty, 1-year product warranty

Pros Cons High build quality Less warranty Timer option Noisy operations Brilliant display

4. Panasonic 1-Ton Window AC You can't go wrong with this Panasonic 1-ton window AC CW-XN121AM if you're seeking the best of its kind in India. This AC will provide you with effective cooling while consuming minimal electricity. This air conditioner has a dual cool inverter, which has two compressor rotors that operate independently to help with the load, and deliver steady, smooth, and effective cooling. Turning on the power mode of this Panasonic 1-ton window AC will make this gadget run at full speed, providing you with a powerful and quicker cooling experience. Key Specifications Price : INR 25,990

: INR 25,990 Energy Specifications : 5-Star Rating

: 5-Star Rating Capacity : 1 T

: 1 T Annual Energy Consumption : 793 Units

: 793 Units Weight : 53 kg

: 53 kg Warranty: 10-year compressor warranty

Pros Cons Energy efficiency Less free service Smart cleaning and maintenance indicators Humidity controller

5. Lloyd 1-Ton Window AC The self-diagnosis feature on this Lloyd 1-ton window AC enables you to find and fix any problem or fault in the air conditioner's operation. The interior system's LED display shows these flaws, which activates the AC's protection feature. You won't have to worry about power outages as this AC has an auto-start feature. Once the power is restored, this 1-ton window AC by Lloyd will run as per the previous settings. This window AC operates remotely, making it simple and convenient to use. A fresh air filter is included with this 1-ton window AC, which helps keep away allergens and dust flakes. Key Specifications Price : INR 25,990

: INR 25,990 Energy Specifications : 3-Star Rating

: 3-Star Rating Capacity : 1 T

: 1 T Annual Energy Consumption : 905 Units

: 905 Units Weight : 55 kg

: 55 kg Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

Pros Cons Auto temperature adjustment system Lower warranty on compressor and condenser Self-diagnosis feature Quick cooling

6. Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC An air conditioner with a tropical style, the Hitachi 1-ton window AC is appropriate for locations with exceptionally high temperatures that touch 52°C. This Hitachi 1-ton window AC’s interior grooved copper tubes provide a turbulent refrigerant flow to accelerate heat transfer and hasten room cooling. It comes pre-charged with a green refrigerant, making it an appliance that is beneficial to the environment. A super-fine mesh filter on this Hitachi 1-ton window AC provides hassle-free cleaning while capturing even the smallest dust particles from the air. Key Specifications Price : INR 25,190

: INR 25,190 Energy Specifications : 3-Star Rating

: 3-Star Rating Capacity : 1 T

: 1 T Annual Energy Consumption : 851 Units

: 851 Units Weight : 43 kg

: 43 kg Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

Pros Cons Intelligent cooling modes Additional service fee applicable for installation and maintenance. Daikin brand has a lot of consumer trust for quality. Powerful cooling

7. Croma 1-Ton Window AC The complete copper condenser on this Croma 1-ton window AC CRAC1156 assures endurance of the appliance, while also enabling minimal maintenance and making it easy to clean. This 1-ton window air conditioner has a 2-way auto swing feature that adjusts the airflow from the unit based on the environment and guarantees constant, effective cooling. With its several user-friendly settings, including turbo, dry, sleep, and chill, this Hitachi 1-ton air conditioner provides you with comfort and convenience, while delivering a strong and highly efficient performance. Key Specifications Price : INR 20,990

: INR 20,990 Energy Specifications : 3-Star Rating

: 3-Star Rating Capacity : 1 T

: 1 T Annual Energy Consumption :864 Units

:864 Units Weight : 44 kg

: 44 kg Warranty: 5-year compressor warranty

Pros Cons Various superior cooling modes Less warranty on product Powerful cooling Low noise of operation Free Installation

8. LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC This 1-ton window AC JW-Q12WUZA by LG can be your best choice if you're searching for a really energy-efficient 1-ton window AC that offers effective and strong cooling. The LG 1-ton window AC has a dual inverter compressor with variable speed, and a dual rotary motor with a broader rotational frequency to conserve more energy, while offering you fast cooling. You can easily operate the LG 1-ton window with the LGThinQ application and give it voice commands by partnering with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This window AC also comes with LGThinQ and voice control. Key Specifications Price : INR 28,980

: INR 28,980 Energy Specifications : 3-Star Rating

: 3-Star Rating Capacity : 1 T

: 1 T Annual Energy Consumption : 707 Units

: 707 Units Weight : 40 kg

: 40 kg Warranty: 10-year compressor warranty

Pros Cons Various superior cooling modes Installation costs not included Powerful cooling Low noise of operation 10-year warranty on compressor Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled

Price of best 1 ton window AC at a glance:

Best 1 ton window ACs Price in rupees Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL 28,880 Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZF 26,095 Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-AC 23,490 LLyod 1-Ton Window AC 25,990 Panasonic 1-Ton Window AC 25,990 Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC 25,190 Croma 1-Ton Window AC 20,990 LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC 28,940

3 important features to consider before purchasing window ACs

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL 10-year warranty Climate control system 5-star rating for low power consumption Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZF Power-efficient Smart cleaning and maintenance indicators Low noise of operation Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-AC Low noise of operation Eco-friendly and energy saving Various superior cooling modes LLyod 1-Ton Window AC Sef-healing feature Auto temperatur management and climate control technology Competitive price point Panasonic 1-Ton Window AC Eco-friendly and energy saving Smart cleaning and maintenance indicators Timer options and night mode settings Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC 4-in-1 multifunction Compact and lightweight design Daikin brand has a lot of consumer trust for quality Croma 1-Ton Window AC Various superior cooling modes Low noise of operation Free installation LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC 10-year warranty on compressor Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled Various superior cooling modes