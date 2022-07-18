Best 1 ton window AC: Great option for budget users

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
One tonne of air conditioning should be sufficient for an average-sized room. Compared to split ACs, window ACs are more economical. A window AC will help you tackle the sweltering heat of India’s summer. Look for the star rating before purchasing your 1-ton window AC to keep your electricity costs manageable. Here are the best 1-ton window AC purchases you can make.
Top 1-ton Window ACs
1. Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL
With its multiple fan modes, the Blue Star 1-ton window AC can keep you cool in hot and humid weather. This 1-ton window ACby Blue Star provides your room with speedy and effective cooling, thanks to its high cooling capacity. The dehumidification feature on this Blue Star product eliminates moisture from the air and provides cool, clean air even during monsoons. When power gets restored following an outage, the auto-restart feature on this Blue Star 1-ton window AC gets activated through pre-set parameters. This window AC functions quietly so as not to disturb the surrounding environment.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto temperature adjustment system
|Bulky and heavy
|5-star rating for low power consumption
|Lower warranty on compressor and condenser
|Quick cooling
2. Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZF
The extremely effective, all-weather Voltas 1-ton window AC 123LZF/123LZF (R32) is your perfect air conditioner this summer. However, regardless of the season, this window Ac’s two-stage filtration system ensures you always get fresh air. With its high ambient cooling feature, this Voltas 1-ton window AC keeps your room cool even when the temperature outside is scorching. The vent on this AC allows you to ventilate your room with fresh air from outside. The anti-dust filter that comes with this window AC makes sure there are no dust particles in your room.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Power-efficient
|Less warranty
|Timer option
|Noisy operations
|Quick cooling
|Suitable for average Indian household rooms
3. Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-AC
You can activate the energy-saving mode on the Carrier 1-ton window AC 12K ESTRA N (3 STAR) WRAC AC R22 to regulate the amount of energy used by this window AC. This 1-ton window AC by Carrier has a turbo mode that enables you to quickly chill your room by accelerating heat transfer and generating high-speed airflow. Additionally, this air conditioner has auto-swing technology, which enables it to change the settings according to the temperature and environment.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|High build quality
|Less warranty
|Timer option
|Noisy operations
|Brilliant display
4. Panasonic 1-Ton Window AC
You can't go wrong with this Panasonic 1-ton window AC CW-XN121AM if you're seeking the best of its kind in India. This AC will provide you with effective cooling while consuming minimal electricity. This air conditioner has a dual cool inverter, which has two compressor rotors that operate independently to help with the load, and deliver steady, smooth, and effective cooling. Turning on the power mode of this Panasonic 1-ton window AC will make this gadget run at full speed, providing you with a powerful and quicker cooling experience.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficiency
|Less free service
|Smart cleaning and maintenance indicators
|Humidity controller
5. Lloyd 1-Ton Window AC
The self-diagnosis feature on this Lloyd 1-ton window AC enables you to find and fix any problem or fault in the air conditioner's operation. The interior system's LED display shows these flaws, which activates the AC's protection feature. You won't have to worry about power outages as this AC has an auto-start feature. Once the power is restored, this 1-ton window AC by Lloyd will run as per the previous settings. This window AC operates remotely, making it simple and convenient to use. A fresh air filter is included with this 1-ton window AC, which helps keep away allergens and dust flakes.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto temperature adjustment system
|Lower warranty on compressor and condenser
|Self-diagnosis feature
|Quick cooling
6. Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC
An air conditioner with a tropical style, the Hitachi 1-ton window AC is appropriate for locations with exceptionally high temperatures that touch 52°C. This Hitachi 1-ton window AC’s interior grooved copper tubes provide a turbulent refrigerant flow to accelerate heat transfer and hasten room cooling. It comes pre-charged with a green refrigerant, making it an appliance that is beneficial to the environment. A super-fine mesh filter on this Hitachi 1-ton window AC provides hassle-free cleaning while capturing even the smallest dust particles from the air.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Intelligent cooling modes
|Additional service fee applicable for installation and maintenance.
|Daikin brand has a lot of consumer trust for quality.
|Powerful cooling
7. Croma 1-Ton Window AC
The complete copper condenser on this Croma 1-ton window AC CRAC1156 assures endurance of the appliance, while also enabling minimal maintenance and making it easy to clean. This 1-ton window air conditioner has a 2-way auto swing feature that adjusts the airflow from the unit based on the environment and guarantees constant, effective cooling. With its several user-friendly settings, including turbo, dry, sleep, and chill, this Hitachi 1-ton air conditioner provides you with comfort and convenience, while delivering a strong and highly efficient performance.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Various superior cooling modes
|Less warranty on product
|Powerful cooling
|Low noise of operation
|Free Installation
8. LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC
This 1-ton window AC JW-Q12WUZA by LG can be your best choice if you're searching for a really energy-efficient 1-ton window AC that offers effective and strong cooling. The LG 1-ton window AC has a dual inverter compressor with variable speed, and a dual rotary motor with a broader rotational frequency to conserve more energy, while offering you fast cooling. You can easily operate the LG 1-ton window with the LGThinQ application and give it voice commands by partnering with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This window AC also comes with LGThinQ and voice control.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Various superior cooling modes
|Installation costs not included
|Powerful cooling
|Low noise of operation
|10-year warranty on compressor
|Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled
|Best 1 ton window ACs
|Price in rupees
|Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL
|28,880
|Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZF
|26,095
|Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-AC
|23,490
|LLyod 1-Ton Window AC
|25,990
|Panasonic 1-Ton Window AC
|25,990
|Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC
|25,190
|Croma 1-Ton Window AC
|20,990
|LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC
|28,940
3 important features to consider before purchasing window ACs
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Bluestar 1-Ton Window ACs - WFA312LL
|10-year warranty
|Climate control system
|5-star rating for low power consumption
|Voltas 1-Ton Window AC - 123 LZF
|Power-efficient
|Smart cleaning and maintenance indicators
|Low noise of operation
|Carrier 1-Ton Estra Window-AC
|Low noise of operation
|Eco-friendly and energy saving
|Various superior cooling modes
|LLyod 1-Ton Window AC
|Sef-healing feature
|Auto temperatur management and climate control technology
|Competitive price point
|Panasonic 1-Ton Window AC
|Eco-friendly and energy saving
|Smart cleaning and maintenance indicators
|Timer options and night mode settings
|Hitachi 1-Ton Window AC
|4-in-1 multifunction
|Compact and lightweight design
|Daikin brand has a lot of consumer trust for quality
|Croma 1-Ton Window AC
|Various superior cooling modes
|Low noise of operation
|Free installation
|LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC
|10-year warranty on compressor
|Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled
|Various superior cooling modes
Best overall
The LG 1-Ton 5-star Window AC is the best overall AC to choose. It comes with inverter technology that offers considerable savings in electricity usage and operates quietly while giving off powerful cooling. Considering its multiple features, this AC’s pricing is also quite cost-effective,
How to find the perfect Window AC under ₹40,000
How you want to use your AC is most important when choosing from the top air conditioner models. The amount of power used and operating noise levels are among the most crucial aspects. Given that it is a one-time expenditure, these aspects should be taken into account.
Window and split models are the two most popular types of air conditioners used across homes. They have similar characteristics, even though they come in different sizes and configurations. Considering their size, weight, and build, both air conditioners have unique advantages and disadvantages.
Window units are the most popular single-room air conditioners, as a single scaffold can hold the entire air conditioning system. As a result, window air conditioners are easier to install.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I ensure a long life of my AC?
The best way to do so is through regular maintenance. You need to periodically check whether there are any leakages and how effective the cooling is. You can change the air filters and gas biannually.
2. What is the ideal AC for one room ?
A 1-ton window AC Is ideal for a room measuring 200 sq ft to 300 sq ft.
3. Which has a more noisy operation: split AC or window AC?
Typically, split ACs are quieter than window ACs, but recent technological breakthroughs are making the latter a lot quieter.
4. Do ACs come with inverter technology?
The best AC in our list is the LG AC-with inverter, which delivers the best power efficiency amongst all competitors.
5. Do window ACs cool the room quickly?
A high power 1-ton window AC usually cools a 200-300 sq ft room within 5 minutes of operation and consumes less power if it has an in-built inverter.
