best 10 24v inverters to buy

Summary: Confused with the multitude of inverter options? Follow this guide to know the specifications, pros and cons of various brands and make the right decision.

24V inverters are efficient and come with a reduced risk of fire.

The invention of inverters has been revolutionary in many ways. From the days of lightless nights, candlelight studying, and lamp-side cooking, inverter technology has grown to provide households with uninterrupted power and happy lives.Power cuts are quite common in countries like India, especially in rural areas. Though cities have a better power supply, the inconsistency is annoying and kills the zeal to do anything. Thus, inverters have become variably significant for consumers in different regions. Moreover, inverters are a lifesaver during harsh summers when frequent outages occur. Recently, the 24V inverters are leading the demand curve of the inverter battery market due to better efficiency, voltage regulation and reduced fire risk. Though customer interest has been exceptionally good, many buyers need more proper knowledge and direction in their inverter purchase journey. Read more to find and make the right decision now! Product list: Luminous Zelio+ 1700VA Sine wave inverter Indian power scenario is highly unstable and unpredictable. Luminous Zelio+ is a 1700VA pure sine wave inverter designed to suit these inconsistent conditions. It is a state-of-the-art home UPS powered by a 32-bit DSP processor, powerful enough to offset the outage difficulties. The 24V wave inverter supports two 12V batteries and includes MCB protection from input mains. In addition, the inverter's process can intelligently calculate backup and charging time, and its low harmonic distortion feature provides noiseless operations. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Power Capacity: 1500VA Dimensions: 35 x 20 x 36cm Voltage: 230V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 15.2 kg

Pros Cons Power backup status via a smart LED in hours and minutes It is expensive The sine wave output ensures the safety of sensitive appliances.

2. Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter An intelligent home UPS from the popular name, the Luminous Zolt 1700 is a pure sinewave inverter that supports two batteries. Zolt 1700 stands out with its in-build alarm management system, an external MCB and a Bypass switch that ensures direct and uninterrupted supply from the mains to the household with any change in the wiring. It also checks the box for greater user experience providing noiseless functioning and dual-mode operation between UPS and Eco-mode. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Zolt Power Capacity: 1500 VA Item Dimensions: 35 x 34 x 20 cm Voltage: 230V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 15.8 kg

Pros Cons Intuitive user interface with LCD Displays Not suitable for commercial use Self-learning 32-bit DSP processor for backup and battery charging optimisation. MCB for sensitive appliance protection

3. Smarten Superb 2500VA 24V MPPT Solar PCU Inverter The Smarten Superb 2500VA 24V MPPT Solar PCU Inverter is for those who prioritise renewability and durability. Claiming to be 30% more efficient, the 24V hybrid inverter comes with 4 levels of its battery’s discharge depth to tend to different power conditions. In addition, the solar PCU inverter ranks higher in being environment-friendly and technologically advanced, given its DSP controller, LCD Display, and maximum panel capacity of 1800W. Specifications: Brand: Smarten Power Capacity: 2500 VA Item Dimensions: 35 x 26 x 26 cm Voltage: 230V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 21.5 kg

Pros Cons Low voltage charging from 90V AC. It is expensive It is easy to install.

4. Luminous HKVA 2 KVA Sine Cruze Wave UPS Inverter Luminous, the most popular and trustworthy brand for home appliances, has once again proved its worth with its Cruze+ 2 KVA sine wave inverter. This 24v wave inverter is your solution to handling sensitive appliances with its intelligent 32-bit DSP processor and comprehensive backup system. In addition, its auto-overload handling capacity and Adaptive battery charging control system technology (ABCC) are other highlight features to rave about. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Power Capacity: 2000 VA Item Dimensions: 44 x 35 x 30 cm Voltage: 180 - 230 V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 20.6 kg

Pros Cons High-quality and reliable power backup solution. The purchase does not include the battery. Provides cost advantage over diesel generators. Supports a wide battery range including Flat Plate, Tubular & VRLA (SMF)

5. Microtek Digital UPS HB 24v Hybrid Sinewave Inverter The user-friendly series of Microtek has been the largest selling, and the Digital UPS HB 1650 VA 24v is a sinewave inverter with advanced hybrid technology for noiseless and improved performance in terms of longer backup and battery life. Moreover, the 24v hybrid inverter is truly enviable with its unique IBGM technology for a healthy battery and a PWM-controlled multistage ATM (Automatic Trickle Mode) feature for efficient charging. In addition, it supports two modes of battery charging current- standard (10 Amps) and fast charging (14 Amps), enabled with a selection switch making it compatible with all power conditions. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Power Capacity: 1650 VA Item Dimensions: 45 x 42 x 21 cm Voltage: 120 V Input Frequency: 60 Hz Weight: 17 kg

Pros Cons Noiseless smooth operation. Poor customer service Long battery life via IBGM Technology that maintains correct battery gravity

6. MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 24V Hybrid Solar Inverter When we talk about superior-quality inverters, we talk about MuscleGrid. The brand has gained quite a reputation for producing AI-based hybrid technology like no other. The MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 3.5 KVA 24V Hybrid Solar Inverter adds to this list of exceptionalities with its integrated hybrid solar system. The microcontroller-based innovation supports 6 modes, producing a pure sine wave output with an efficient low-voltage charging feature. Specifications: Brand: MuscleGrid Power Capacity: 3500 VA Item Dimensions: 38 x 40 x 25 cm Voltage: 230 V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 28 kg

Pros Cons Intuitive Alphanumeric Display. Little on the higher end of the price Highly durable with a metallic build.

7. UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24V rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter Solar-based inverters are highly prospective in the inverter battery industry; UTL rMPPT-based Gamma+ solar inverter brings the future equipped with the latest technology here. The 24v solar hybrid inverter has more than 94% efficiency with an in-built MPPT charge controller. Its unique controller-based design produces pure sine wave output with 100% solar panel tracking. Moreover, it enables the user to set his priority with 3 selection modes- PCU, Smart (Default) & Hybrid. Specifications: Brand: UTL Power Capacity: 2000 VA Item Dimensions: 33.9 x 30.6 x 15.9 cm Voltage: 220 V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 17.6 kg

Pros Cons Eco-friendly and easy to install The durability is not guaranteed Availability of 3 priority selection modes. Increased battery backup with multistage charging- Bulk, Absorption, and float.

8. Sparkel Solar 24v Compact Inverter Your portability concerns with inverter batteries are put to rest with Sparkel Solar 24v Compact Inverter. The 100% pure sine wave 24v inverter checks all the boxes for renewable energy usage, compactness, affordability, and electricity bill saving. In addition, its ability to handle resistive and sensitive loads is highly impressive and increases the trust in the brand to perform under uncertain power conditions. Specifications: Brand: Sparkel Rated Power: 2000 W Item Dimensions: 29 x 18 x 9 cm Voltage: 220 V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 2.2 kg

Pros Cons It is proven to be highly efficient. Very loud beeper for low input voltage. Comprises of smart soft start function. Comes with a universal socket, compatible with all kinds of plugs.

9. Livguard LG1950iPV Square Wave Inverter A smart AI invention from one of the strong players in the energy solution space, the Livguard LG1959iPV Square wave inverter comes with just the right features. The smart AI technology-based inverter has an elegant, ergonomic design with an intuitive LED display. Its 4-type Battery selector switch allows battery charging in different modes: TU, FP, SMF, and Local, with a specific charging method for each. The 24v wave inverter's Dual Sensor Thermal Protect is another highlight feature to rave about, providing great overheating protection. Specifications: Brand: Livguard Power Capacity: 1650 VA Item Dimensions: 27.5 x 28.1 x 14.5 cm Voltage: 180 - 260 V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 14 kg

Pros Cons Supports all battery types. Less efficient than pure sine wave inverters Longer battery life with smart AI technology.

10.Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter If you are the one to never compromise on quality, efficiency, and eco-friendliness, Flinslim Lite is your thing. The 24v Solar Hybrid Inverter is one of the proud innovations of Flin Energy, claiming 93% peak efficiency. It stands out from conventionality with a built-in PWM high-quality solar charge controller that powers the house directly from the solar energy without an intermediate battery or grid, making it highly cost-efficient. It also comes with a power factor 1, enabling the user to get full 3kW power. Specifications: Brand: Flin Energy Power Capacity: 3000 VA Item Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 12 cm Voltage: 230 V Input Frequency: 50Hz Weight: 7.9 Kg

Pros Cons Slim Design, Light Weight & Wall Mountable. No stabiliser. High efficiency & easy to install.

Top 3 Features Table

Product Brand Product Feature 1 Product Feature 2 Product Feature 3 Luminous Zelio+ Intuitive LCD Display Electrolyte Level Indicator adaptive learning capability Luminous Zolt 1700 It has a bypass switch for safety. Safety Alarm to alert short circuit Maintenance reminder for battery water level checks Smarten Superb 2500VA 24V MPPT Grid Charging Enable/Disable Deep Discharge battery Advanced DSP Controller Luminous HKVA 2 KVA Sine Cruze Overload protection Comprehensive power backup system Intelligent 32-bit DSP processor Microtek Digital UPS HB 24v Comprises of IBGM technology PWM-controlled multistage ATM Automatic Trickle Mode) charging Battery charging current selection switch MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 24V Alphanumeric Display AI-based hybrid technology 6 modes of power charging UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24V In-built MPPT charge controller Multistage charging (Bulk, Absorption, and Float) 3 priority selection modes– PCU, Smart (Default) & Hybrid Sparkel Solar 24v It boasts a smart soft start switch High-precision voltage stability technology Universal socket Compatibility Livguard LG1950iPV Dual Sensor Thermal Protect IT comes with a battery Selector switch ECO & UPS Model Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter In-built PWM high-quality solar charge controller Double Surge Power Capacity Customisable user interface with inbuilt LCD screen and menu buttons

Best value for money Though inverter battery is considered a blessing for power cut issues, the solution is out of reach for the majority due to budget constraints. Microtek, a major Inverter manufacturer, produces a wide range of product variants, among which the 24v range best serves your pocket. Microtek Digital UPS HB 1650 VA 24v Hybrid Sinewave Inverter is the most affordable solution for multiple features, such as an in-built bypass switch and battery gravity management. It has a rated capacity of 1650 VA, 1320 W output power, a two-battery system (24 VDC), and a solid warranty of 2 years. Weighing about 17 Kg, the specifications are worth the price with a decent dimensional offering. Best overall product The Luminous brand has a preferred identity in the inverter battery industry. 1500VA Zelio + 1700 Sine Wave Inverter is one of its wide-range innovative products known for its effective overload protection consisting of an MCB, and its unique electrolyte level indicator offers hassle-free battery maintenance. Providing both high-efficiency output and performance, the Zelio+ 24v inverter is an all-rounder option at a decent price point. How to find the best product? Knowing your specific power requirements is primary when choosing an inverter. Looking for a hybrid solar inverter (both solar and electricity charging) with a good feature set and performance can go a long run. Do check the warranty and opt for a long-term policy. Other important factors are checking the VA rating and selecting the right battery for your use. Finally, setting your budget helps you shortlist and choose the best inverter within your range, given the many options.

