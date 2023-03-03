Story Saved
Best 10 24V inverters to buy

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 03, 2023 15:09 IST
Summary:

Confused with the multitude of inverter options? Follow this guide to know the specifications, pros and cons of various brands and make the right decision.

product info
24V inverters are efficient and come with a reduced risk of fire.

The invention of inverters has been revolutionary in many ways. From the days of lightless nights, candlelight studying, and lamp-side cooking, inverter technology has grown to provide households with uninterrupted power and happy lives.Power cuts are quite common in countries like India, especially in rural areas. Though cities have a better power supply, the inconsistency is annoying and kills the zeal to do anything. Thus, inverters have become variably significant for consumers in different regions. Moreover, inverters are a lifesaver during harsh summers when frequent outages occur. Recently, the 24V inverters are leading the demand curve of the inverter battery market due to better efficiency, voltage regulation and reduced fire risk.

Though customer interest has been exceptionally good, many buyers need more proper knowledge and direction in their inverter purchase journey. Read more to find and make the right decision now!

Product list:

Luminous Zelio+ 1700VA Sine wave inverter

Indian power scenario is highly unstable and unpredictable. Luminous Zelio+ is a 1700VA pure sine wave inverter designed to suit these inconsistent conditions. It is a state-of-the-art home UPS powered by a 32-bit DSP processor, powerful enough to offset the outage difficulties. The 24V wave inverter supports two 12V batteries and includes MCB protection from input mains. In addition, the inverter's process can intelligently calculate backup and charging time, and its low harmonic distortion feature provides noiseless operations.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Power Capacity: 1500VA

Dimensions: 35 x 20 x 36cm

Voltage: 230V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 15.2 kg

ProsCons
Power backup status via a smart LED in hours and minutesIt is expensive
The sine wave output ensures the safety of sensitive appliances. 
cellpic 19% off
Luminous Zelio+ 1700 Pure Sine Wave 1500VA/ 12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops
4.2 (8,806)
4.2 (8,806)
19% off
10,100 12,500
Buy now

2. Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter

An intelligent home UPS from the popular name, the Luminous Zolt 1700 is a pure sinewave inverter that supports two batteries. Zolt 1700 stands out with its in-build alarm management system, an external MCB and a Bypass switch that ensures direct and uninterrupted supply from the mains to the household with any change in the wiring. It also checks the box for greater user experience providing noiseless functioning and dual-mode operation between UPS and Eco-mode.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous Zolt

Power Capacity: 1500 VA

Item Dimensions: 35 x 34 x 20 cm

Voltage: 230V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 15.8 kg

ProsCons
Intuitive user interface with LCD DisplaysNot suitable for commercial use
Self-learning 32-bit DSP processor for backup and battery charging optimisation. 
MCB for sensitive appliance protection 
cellpic 27% off
Luminous Zolt 1700 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS 24Volt
4.1 (2,410)
4.1 (2,410)
27% off
9,137 12,500
Buy now

3. Smarten Superb 2500VA 24V MPPT Solar PCU Inverter

The Smarten Superb 2500VA 24V MPPT Solar PCU Inverter is for those who prioritise renewability and durability. Claiming to be 30% more efficient, the 24V hybrid inverter comes with 4 levels of its battery’s discharge depth to tend to different power conditions. In addition, the solar PCU inverter ranks higher in being environment-friendly and technologically advanced, given its DSP controller, LCD Display, and maximum panel capacity of 1800W.

Specifications:

Brand: Smarten

Power Capacity: 2500 VA

Item Dimensions: 35 x 26 x 26 cm

Voltage: 230V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 21.5 kg

ProsCons
Low voltage charging from 90V AC.It is expensive
It is easy to install. 
cellpic 19% off
Smarten Superb 2500VA 2.5kVA 24 V 50 A MPPT Solar PCU Inverter (White & Black)
3.9 (356)
3.9 (356)
19% off
16,149 20,000
Buy now

4. Luminous HKVA 2 KVA Sine Cruze Wave UPS Inverter

Luminous, the most popular and trustworthy brand for home appliances, has once again proved its worth with its Cruze+ 2 KVA sine wave inverter. This 24v wave inverter is your solution to handling sensitive appliances with its intelligent 32-bit DSP processor and comprehensive backup system. In addition, its auto-overload handling capacity and Adaptive battery charging control system technology (ABCC) are other highlight features to rave about.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Power Capacity: 2000 VA

Item Dimensions: 44 x 35 x 30 cm

Voltage: 180 - 230 V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 20.6 kg

ProsCons
High-quality and reliable power backup solution.The purchase does not include the battery.
Provides cost advantage over diesel generators. 
Supports a wide battery range including Flat Plate, Tubular & VRLA (SMF) 
cellpic 16% off
Luminous Cruze 2KVA Pure Sine Wave 2000VA/ 12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops
4.2 (209)
4.2 (209)
16% off
16,820 20,000
Buy now

5. Microtek Digital UPS HB 24v Hybrid Sinewave Inverter

The user-friendly series of Microtek has been the largest selling, and the Digital UPS HB 1650 VA 24v is a sinewave inverter with advanced hybrid technology for noiseless and improved performance in terms of longer backup and battery life. Moreover, the 24v hybrid inverter is truly enviable with its unique IBGM technology for a healthy battery and a PWM-controlled multistage ATM (Automatic Trickle Mode) feature for efficient charging. In addition, it supports two modes of battery charging current- standard (10 Amps) and fast charging (14 Amps), enabled with a selection switch making it compatible with all power conditions.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Power Capacity: 1650 VA

Item Dimensions: 45 x 42 x 21 cm

Voltage: 120 V

Input Frequency: 60 Hz

Weight: 17 kg

ProsCons
Noiseless smooth operation.Poor customer service
Long battery life via IBGM Technology that maintains correct battery gravity 
cellpic
MICROTEK Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V 1320- Watt 24X7 Hybrid Sinewave Inverter, Blackish Grey, Standard
4 (91)
4 (91)
Get Price

6. MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 24V Hybrid Solar Inverter

When we talk about superior-quality inverters, we talk about MuscleGrid. The brand has gained quite a reputation for producing AI-based hybrid technology like no other. The MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 3.5 KVA 24V Hybrid Solar Inverter adds to this list of exceptionalities with its integrated hybrid solar system. The microcontroller-based innovation supports 6 modes, producing a pure sine wave output with an efficient low-voltage charging feature.

Specifications:

Brand: MuscleGrid

Power Capacity: 3500 VA

Item Dimensions: 38 x 40 x 25 cm

Voltage: 230 V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 28 kg

ProsCons
Intuitive Alphanumeric Display.Little on the higher end of the price
Highly durable with a metallic build. 
cellpic 62% off
MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 3.5KVA (3500VA) 24V Hybrid Solar Inverter with 6 Modes AI Charge and Inbuilt Stabilizer (3.5KVA (3500VA) 24V, Gun Metal)
3.6 (26)
3.6 (26)
62% off
15,299 39,999
Buy now

7. UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24V rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter

Solar-based inverters are highly prospective in the inverter battery industry; UTL rMPPT-based Gamma+ solar inverter brings the future equipped with the latest technology here. The 24v solar hybrid inverter has more than 94% efficiency with an in-built MPPT charge controller. Its unique controller-based design produces pure sine wave output with 100% solar panel tracking. Moreover, it enables the user to set his priority with 3 selection modes- PCU, Smart (Default) & Hybrid.

Specifications:

Brand: UTL

Power Capacity: 2000 VA

Item Dimensions: 33.9 x 30.6 x 15.9 cm

Voltage: 220 V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 17.6 kg

ProsCons
Eco-friendly and easy to installThe durability is not guaranteed
Availability of 3 priority selection modes. 
Increased battery backup with multistage charging- Bulk, Absorption, and float. 
cellpic 33% off
UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24Volt rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter, Support 2000 Watt Solar Panels (2kVA 24V)
4.2 (293)
4.2 (293)
33% off
19,999 29,990
Buy now

8. Sparkel Solar 24v Compact Inverter

Your portability concerns with inverter batteries are put to rest with Sparkel Solar 24v Compact Inverter. The 100% pure sine wave 24v inverter checks all the boxes for renewable energy usage, compactness, affordability, and electricity bill saving. In addition, its ability to handle resistive and sensitive loads is highly impressive and increases the trust in the brand to perform under uncertain power conditions.

Specifications:

Brand: Sparkel

Rated Power: 2000 W

Item Dimensions: 29 x 18 x 9 cm

Voltage: 220 V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 2.2 kg

ProsCons
It is proven to be highly efficient.Very loud beeper for low input voltage.
Comprises of smart soft start function. 
Comes with a universal socket, compatible with all kinds of plugs. 
cellpic 23% off
Sparkel Solar 24V Compact Inverter - Ideal for Indoor Usage & Automotive Usage - 24V DC to 230V AC Pure Sine Wave Output 1000W (SPSCAR-100024) (24V1000W)
4.6 (14)
4.6 (14)
23% off
12,759 16,500
Buy now

9. Livguard LG1950iPV Square Wave Inverter

A smart AI invention from one of the strong players in the energy solution space, the Livguard LG1959iPV Square wave inverter comes with just the right features. The smart AI technology-based inverter has an elegant, ergonomic design with an intuitive LED display. Its 4-type Battery selector switch allows battery charging in different modes: TU, FP, SMF, and Local, with a specific charging method for each. The 24v wave inverter's Dual Sensor Thermal Protect is another highlight feature to rave about, providing great overheating protection.

Specifications:

Brand: Livguard

Power Capacity: 1650 VA

Item Dimensions: 27.5 x 28.1 x 14.5 cm

Voltage: 180 - 260 V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 14 kg

ProsCons
Supports all battery types.Less efficient than pure sine wave inverters
Longer battery life with smart AI technology. 
cellpic 54% off
Livguard LG1950iPV Square Wave 1650 VA / 24V, Inverter Supports 2 Batteries for Home, Small Shops and Small Office with 3 Years Warranty
3.2 (11)
3.2 (11)
54% off
7,699 16,700
Buy now

10.Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter

If you are the one to never compromise on quality, efficiency, and eco-friendliness, Flinslim Lite is your thing. The 24v Solar Hybrid Inverter is one of the proud innovations of Flin Energy, claiming 93% peak efficiency. It stands out from conventionality with a built-in PWM high-quality solar charge controller that powers the house directly from the solar energy without an intermediate battery or grid, making it highly cost-efficient. It also comes with a power factor 1, enabling the user to get full 3kW power.

Specifications:

Brand: Flin Energy

Power Capacity: 3000 VA

Item Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 12 cm

Voltage: 230 V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Weight: 7.9 Kg

ProsCons
Slim Design, Light Weight & Wall Mountable.No stabiliser.
High efficiency & easy to install. 
cellpic 15% off
Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter - 3KVA / 2400W, 24V with 1500W Solar Capacity- Grey and Black
3.3 (45)
3.3 (45)
15% off
35,500 42,000
Buy now

Top 3 Features Table

Product BrandProduct Feature 1Product Feature 2Product Feature 3
Luminous Zelio+Intuitive LCD DisplayElectrolyte Level Indicatoradaptive learning capability
Luminous Zolt 1700It has a bypass switch for safety.Safety Alarm to alert short circuitMaintenance reminder for battery water level checks
Smarten Superb 2500VA 24V MPPTGrid Charging Enable/DisableDeep Discharge batteryAdvanced DSP Controller
Luminous HKVA 2 KVA Sine CruzeOverload protectionComprehensive power backup systemIntelligent 32-bit DSP processor
Microtek Digital UPS HB 24vComprises of IBGM technology PWM-controlled multistage ATM Automatic Trickle Mode) chargingBattery charging current selection switch
MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 24VAlphanumeric DisplayAI-based hybrid technology6 modes of power charging
UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24VIn-built MPPT charge controllerMultistage charging (Bulk, Absorption, and Float)3 priority selection modes– PCU, Smart (Default) & Hybrid
Sparkel Solar 24vIt boasts a smart soft start switchHigh-precision voltage stability technologyUniversal socket Compatibility
Livguard LG1950iPVDual Sensor Thermal ProtectIT comes with a battery Selector switchECO & UPS Model
Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid InverterIn-built PWM high-quality solar charge controllerDouble Surge Power CapacityCustomisable user interface with inbuilt LCD screen and menu buttons

Best value for money

Though inverter battery is considered a blessing for power cut issues, the solution is out of reach for the majority due to budget constraints. Microtek, a major Inverter manufacturer, produces a wide range of product variants, among which the 24v range best serves your pocket. Microtek Digital UPS HB 1650 VA 24v Hybrid Sinewave Inverter is the most affordable solution for multiple features, such as an in-built bypass switch and battery gravity management. It has a rated capacity of 1650 VA, 1320 W output power, a two-battery system (24 VDC), and a solid warranty of 2 years. Weighing about 17 Kg, the specifications are worth the price with a decent dimensional offering.

Best overall product

The Luminous brand has a preferred identity in the inverter battery industry. 1500VA Zelio + 1700 Sine Wave Inverter is one of its wide-range innovative products known for its effective overload protection consisting of an MCB, and its unique electrolyte level indicator offers hassle-free battery maintenance. Providing both high-efficiency output and performance, the Zelio+ 24v inverter is an all-rounder option at a decent price point.

How to find the best product?

Knowing your specific power requirements is primary when choosing an inverter. Looking for a hybrid solar inverter (both solar and electricity charging) with a good feature set and performance can go a long run. Do check the warranty and opt for a long-term policy. Other important factors are checking the VA rating and selecting the right battery for your use. Finally, setting your budget helps you shortlist and choose the best inverter within your range, given the many options.

Product Price
Luminous Zelio+ 1700 Pure Sine Wave 1500VA/ 12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops ₹ 10,100
Luminous Zolt 1700 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS 24Volt ₹ 9,137
Smarten Superb 2500VA 2.5kVA 24 V 50 A MPPT Solar PCU Inverter (White & Black) ₹ 16,149
Luminous Cruze 2KVA Pure Sine Wave 2000VA/ 12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops ₹ 16,820
MICROTEK Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V 1320- Watt 24X7 Hybrid Sinewave Inverter, Blackish Grey, Standard
MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 3.5KVA (3500VA) 24V Hybrid Solar Inverter with 6 Modes AI Charge and Inbuilt Stabilizer (3.5KVA (3500VA) 24V, Gun Metal) ₹ 15,299
UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24Volt rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter, Support 2000 Watt Solar Panels (2kVA 24V) ₹ 19,999
Sparkel Solar 24V Compact Inverter - Ideal for Indoor Usage & Automotive Usage - 24V DC to 230V AC Pure Sine Wave Output 1000W (SPSCAR-100024) (24V1000W) ₹ 12,759
Livguard LG1950iPV Square Wave 1650 VA / 24V, Inverter Supports 2 Batteries for Home, Small Shops and Small Office with 3 Years Warranty ₹ 7,699
Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter - 3KVA / 2400W, 24V with 1500W Solar Capacity- Grey and Black ₹ 35,500

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
best 10 24v inverters to buy

