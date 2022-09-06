Sign out
Best 10 kg washing machines: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:37 IST

If you are thinking of buying a new washing machine to clean a huge load of laundry efficiently, check this list of the best 10 kg washing machines available on Amazon.

10 kg washing machines are efficient in working and seamless to operate.

The 10 kg washing machines mentioned in this article are reliable and durable, so you can count on them to complete the job quickly and efficiently every time. These washing machines will help you clean your clothes seamlessly, providing ample relief. In addition, they have a larger capacity vis-a-vis other machines, so you can wash more clothes at once, which means less time spent doing laundry. But, out of so many washing machines available today, it can become daunting to find the best one. This is why we have come up with this guide to help you choose the washing machine catering to all your needs.

1. Samsung 10.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Samsung is one of the most reputed brands in the electronics and home appliances category, and this washing machine is one of the best ones on the market. Fitted with a diamond drum and armed with digital inverter technology, this machine can efficiently clean a huge load of your weekly laundry in minutes. Samsung's wobble pulsators help in the effective cleansing of stains and dirt. This washing machine has a child lock for security and comes with a three years warranty.

Specifications:

· Special features: ‎Wobble, Child lock, Digital Inverter Technology, Quick Wash, Diamond Drum

· Maximum Rotational Speed: ‎700 RPM

· Colour: Gray

· Noise Level: ‎48 dB

· Capacity: 10 Kgs

· Annual Energy Consumption: 200 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

· Installation Type: ‎Free Standing

ProsCons
Digital inverter technologyA bit more expensive than other brands
Makes no noiseNot available in every place
Samsung 10.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Wooble Technology WA10T5260BY/TL (Lavender Gray)
13% off
30,490 35,000
Buy now

2. LG 10 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The large 10 kg top-loading washing machine by LG is a high-quality appliance with several features and benefits. In addition, it comes with a two years warranty.

Specifications:

· Noise Level Spinning: ‎74 dB

· Installation Type: ‎Free Standing

· Number of Option Cycles: ‎5

· Colour: Free Silver

· Control Console: ‎Fully Automatic

· Access Location: Top Load

· Brand: ‎LG

· Special Features: ‎Inverter

ProsCons
Ideal for large familiesThe machine is relatively expensive because of the inverter technology
Conserves less energyThe machine is quite heavy, so you need a solid table base.
LG 10 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T10SJSS1Z, Free Silver)
21% off
36,140 45,990
Buy now

3. LG 10 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

As the name suggests, it has a five-star rating and is highly energy efficient. In addition, it has several innovative features that make laundry days much more easy.

Specifications:

· Access Location: Top Load

· Maximum Rotational Speed: 1300 RPM

· Colour: ‎Grey

· Noise Level Spinning: 75 dB

· Installation Type: ‎Free Standing

· Capacity: ‎10 Kilograms

· Number of Option Cycles: ‎4

· Noise Level Washing: ‎65 dB

· Special Features: ‎Collar scrubber, Lint collector, and a rust-free body

· Control Console: ‎Semi-Automatic

ProsCons
Automated detergent dispenserThe dryer is not available.
Saves electric billsBeing semi-automatic, the price is a bit high.
LG 10 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1055SGAZ, Dark Gray, Wind Jet Dry), Large
Check Price on Amazon

4. IFB 10.0 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve

With its five-star rating for energy efficiency, the IFB Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve is an excellent choice if you want to conserve water. It also has several other features: it is eco-friendly and has child lock buttons on top of safety locks!

Specifications:

· Brand: ‎IFB

· Colour: ‎Inox

· Water Consumption: ‎20 Gallons per Hour

· Maximum Rotational Speed: 720 RPM

· Capacity: ‎10 Kilograms

· Access Location: ‎Top Load

· Installation Type: Free Standing

· Special Features: Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Machine Level Indicator, 2X Power Steam, Program Memory Backup

· Part Number: ‎IFBST16

ProsCons
Comes with a built-in water heaterLarge washing tub with slow spin speed
Variety of different washing programmesToo expensive
IFB 10.0 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-SIBS 10.0KG AQUA, Inox, Power Dual Steam, Inbuilt Heater)
14% off
31,990 36,990
Buy now

5. AmazonBasics 10.2 kg Semi-automatic Washing Machine

One of the most reasonable washing machines on the market, this machine is 10.2 kg semi-automatic. It is an ideal choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

Specifications:

· Maximum Rotational Speed: 1300 RPM

· Special Features: ‎Anti-rust plastic body, Buzzer, twin water inlet, and lint filter, Punch-type pulsator

· Annual Energy Consumption: ‎320 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

· Form Factor: Top-Loading Access Location: Front Load

· Noise Level: ‎48 dB

· Part Number: ‎AB2019INWM018

· Colour: ‎Blue

· Brand: ‎AmazonBasics

ProsCons
Reasonable price with several featuresNo dryer available
Variety of different washing programmesA bit noisy
AmazonBasics 10.2 kg Semi-automatic Washing Machine (with Heavy wash function, White/Blue color)
Check Price on Amazon

6. LG 11 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Are you looking for an affordable and reliable washing machine? Then, the LG 11 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machines is a great choice for you. Reasonably priced, it has many amazing features.

Specifications:

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Energy Efficiency: ‎5 Star

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Noise Level: 48 dB

· Capacity: ‎11 Kilograms

· Colour: Middle Black

· Form Factor: ‎Standalone

· Maximum Rotational Speed: ‎1300 RPM

· Control: Console Touch

· Installation Type: ‎Counter Top

ProsCons
Energy efficientNo dryer available
Not noisyLacks some major features compared to other machines
LG 11 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Middle Black, Roller Jet Pulsator), large
32% off
17,670 25,990
Buy now

7. Whirlpool 10.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This 10.5-kg plastic washing machine by Whirlpool is a bestseller in India. It has an attractive price tag to match its durability, with two years of warranty.

Specification:

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Maximum Rotational Speed: ‎1400 RPM

· Noise Level Washing: ‎64 dB

· Noise Level Spinning: ‎70.5 dB

· Number of Option Cycles: ‎5Colour: Grey

· Special Features: 3D Lint filter, Auto restart, 3d scrub technology, End of cycle buzzer, Hard Water wash, Water Proof Control Panel

· Capacity: ‎10.5 kilograms

· Access Location: Top Load

· Control Console: Semi-Automatic

ProsCons
Has a child lock featureNo dryer available
Machine is durableThe price tag is high compared to other machines
Whirlpool 10.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE XL 10.5, Graphite Grey, 3D Scrub Technology)
28% off
17,550 24,300
Buy now

8. IFB 10 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

If you are searching for a high-end, fully automatic washing machine that does it all, look no further than this IFB model. With 15 different wash programmes, a child lock function, and a delay start feature, this machine has everything you need to get your laundry done quickly and easily.

Specifications:

· Brand: ‎IFB

· Number of Option Cycles: ‎12

· Capacity: ‎10 Kilograms

· Special Features: ‎‎Express wash, LED display, 3D wash

· Maximum Rotational Speed: ‎800 RPM

· Voltage: 220 Volts

· Access Location: Top Load

· Colour: ‎Grey

ProsCons
Built-in water heaterHave reported issues with the washing machine's customer service and warranty coverage
Feature-rich washing machineA bit expensive
IFB 10 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (TL SDIN Aqua, Grey,In-Built Heater,4D Wash Technology)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of 10 kg washing machines at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung 10.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 30,990
LG 10 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 37,990
LG 10 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 18,460
IFB 10.0 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua ConserveRs. 32,540
Amazon Basics 10.2 kg Semi-automatic Washing MachineRs. 12,999
 LG 11 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 17,790
Whirlpool 10.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 17,129
IFB 10 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 32,840

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung 10.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine-Capacity: 10 KilogramsMaximum Rotational Speed: ‎700 RPMAnnual Energy Consumption: 200 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
LG 10 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineCapacity: 10 KilogramsNoise Level Washing: ‎48 dBMaximum Rotational Speed: ‎700 RPM
LG 10 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineCapacity: 10 KilogramsMaximum Rotational Speed: ‎720 RPMMaximum Rotational Speed: ‎1300 RPM
IFB 10.0 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua ConserveAccess Location: ‎Top LoadNoise Level Washing: ‎65 dBWater Consumption: ‎20 Gallons per Hour
Amazon Basics 10.2 kg Semi-automatic Washing MachineAnnual Energy Consumption: ‎320 Kilowatt Hours Per YearMaximum Rotational Speed: ‎1300 RPMNoise Level: ‎48 dB
LG 11 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineEnergy Efficiency: ‎5 StarAnnual Energy Consumption: ‎320 Kilowatt Hours Per YearCapacity: ‎11 Kilograms
Whirlpool 10.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineCapacity: ‎10.5 KilogramsNoise Level Washing: ‎64 dBMaximum Rotational Speed: ‎1400 RPM
IFB 10 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineSpecial Features: ‎‎Express wash, LED display, 3D washMaximum Rotational Speed: ‎800 RPMCapacity: ‎10 Kilograms

Best value for money

The newest Amazon Basics 10.2 kg semi-automatic washing machine provides the best value for money. This 10 kg washing machineis precisely what your home needs and will make your life easier and more relaxed.

With an affordable price of Rs.12,999, this machine is bundled with many advantages, such as a buzzer, castor wheel, lint filter, twin water inlet, chrome knobs, and washing & drying functions. Furthermore, the higher spin speeds help in faster drying.

With the considerable Amazon offers on this washing machine, you will surely get the best price.

Best overall product

If you're looking for a top-of-the-range10 kg washing machine, then you can't go wrong with the LG WM1388HW; it is an excellent 10 kg washing machine. This machine has many handy features, including an auto-load sensing function and an energy-saving setting. It has safety features such as an overheat protection system and child lock, making it reliable and efficient.

How to find the best 10 kg washing machine?

There are a few things to remember when searching for the best10 kg washing machine. Amazon provides the best deals on washing machines.While searching for a perfect washing machine for a big family, machine size is vital. Some households may do better with a smaller device, while others may require a larger one.

Another critical factor is the type of fabric that will be washed. Every machine has a different technique. Select the type of machine that has several fabric washing options.

It is also necessary to evaluate the features that are most important to you. Some

washing machines have special features, such as automatic temperature control or steam cleaning. These features can be helpful, but they are not essential for everyone.

Finally, be sure to compare the prices before making a purchase. With so many options in the market, finding the best value for your money is essential. You can check out the market in person and compare the prices with online stores to choose the best one for your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

