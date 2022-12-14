Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best 10-litre water geysers: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 13, 2022 21:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This list of the 10 best water geysers with 10 litre storage capacity will tell you where to look and which ones to buy, regardless of your price range or preferences!

product info
Water geysers are a necessity in today's households.

Warming water is quick and easy with geysers, ideal for homes today. The majority of homes today have solar or gas geysers as standard features, but you can upgrade to a better and more modern model whenever you want. Many businesses offer 10 Litre geysers in a range of configurations, including Crompton, Havells, AO Smith and others. You should consider the power consumption, water capacity, and heating time before purchasing one. Furthermore, safety precautions must also be considered in the design process. Have a glance at the below list!

1. Crompton Arno Neo

Crompton's storage water heater with fast heating is the perfect solution for your needs. Equipped with a Capillary Thermostat, Multi-Functional Valve and Anti-Rust Anode to prevent corrosion, this unit offers the highest level of safety available and is ideal for family homes or small offices that require high levels of both energy efficiency and maximum performance.

Specifications:

Brand: Crompton

Colour: White

Dimensions: 31.5 x 33 x 36.2 Cm

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyNothing to mention
Easy to install 
Control Temperature 
cellpic
Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
34% off 6,085 9,200
Buy now

2. V-Guard Divino

V-Guard Divino's inner tank is shielded by cutting-edge vitreous enamel covering. Extra Thick Magnesium Anode offers further defence against corrosion and scaling, while Superior Incoloy 800 Heat Component guarantees sustained Performance. Having many layers of protection against corrosion and scaling provides additional safety.

Specifications;

Brand: V-Guard

Colour: White

Dimensions: 32.1 x 30.1 x 43.2 Cm

Capacity: 6 litres, 15 litres, 10 Litres and 25 litres

ProsCons
Convenient to useShould be less heat time
Easy to install 
Safe and secure 
cellpic
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
19% off 6,099 7,500
Buy now

3. Racold Eterno Pro

The Eterno Pro water heater has a specially designed titanium steel tank that's coated with titanium enamel and contains a heating element which is designed to resist pressure and hold out against water impurities. In addition to Smart Guard which protects the heating element from corrosion, Smart Mix and Smart Logic give you the option of choosing between bucket baths, shower baths, etc.

Specifications:

Brand: Racold

Colour: Metallic Violet and White

Dimensions: 31 x 31 x 43.5 Cms

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
The Smart Mix feature is goodWater heating speed could be fast
Easy to maintainServices could be better
Temperature control 
cellpic
Racold Eterno Pro 10L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with free Standard Installation and free Installation Pipes
33% off 7,549 11,320
Buy now

4. Havells Adonia Spin

Adonia spin combines the best of design and technology to create the ultimate stylish and practical water heater. With the innovative Feroglas technology, this will be your new favourite. The 10 Litre capacity is ideal for large families or those who need their showers on demand. This powerful unit comes with an integrated Single Weld Handle design allowing for a fast-pouring shower system. It also has a water temperature sensing ring that changes colour to provide you with the exact water temperature to use.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Colour: White Blue

Dimensions: 42 x 41 x 35 Cms

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
Good in designInstallation is paid
Good heating capacity 
Fast installation 
cellpic
Havells Adonia Spin 10-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star
Check Price on Amazon

5. Orient Electric Evoke

Orient Electric Evoke is the most efficient heating element that provides you with an intense and long-lasting bath. It features an 8-bar pressure capacity and a high-quality nickel-coated copper, which allows for more water flow when it comes to the outflow of water from your shower stall. It features a built-in Whirl Flow Technology that further helps reduce interruptions during your shower experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: Beige

Material: Metal, Copper

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
Smooth functioningBit noisy
Good overall performance 
Fast installation 
cellpic
Orient Electric Evoke 10L Storage Glassline Water Heater(Geyser), 5-star BEE rated, Suitable for high rise
45% off 5,798.11 10,590
Buy now

6. Activa Amazon

The Activia Amazon AP3 Instant Water Heater provides deluxe installation and water quality as it has a self-install unit which prevents any potential damages to the water heater. It comes with four independent tanks that can be used simultaneously. A thermostat prevents overheating of the inner tank and ensures better performance and safety.

Specifications:

Brand: ACTIVA

Colour: Ivory

Dimensions: 34 x 34 x 54 Cms

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
DurableThe heater quality could be better
Easy to use 
Cost friendly 
cellpic
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm )Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY)
53% off 3,049 6,490
Buy now

7. V-Guard Victo

The V-Guard Victo is one of the most energy-efficient products on the market, with a rating of BEE 5 STAR. It's also incredibly durable for outdoor use and will last for years to come. The advanced Vitreous Enamel coating protects against corrosion, scaling and rust. The strong yet lightweight magnesium anode adds extra protection from shock loadings, helping to prevent costly damage during transportation.

Specifications:

Brand: V-Guard

Colour: White

Dimensions: 32.1 x 30.1 x 43.2 Cms

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
Good overall performanceServices could be better
Fast installation 
Easy to operate 
cellpic
V-Guard Victo 10 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (10 Litre)
24% off 6,799 8,900
Buy now

8. Havells Instanio

Smart water heating system Instantly delivers excellent temperature accuracy and superior heating performance. Unlike old devices which require the user to time and turn their hot water, this innovative new gadget indicates how hot the water is by changing the colour of its LEDs. As a result of its ultra-thick, super-cold rolled steel plates, Instanio has a longer life than standard inner tanks. Its Incoloy glass-coated heating element provides superior heating performance with excellent durability, and a special coating prevents stress cracks when exposed to high temperatures.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Colour: White Mustard

Dimensions: 31.8 x 47.8 x 30.8 Cms

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
Overheat ProtectionNot optimal heating
Smooth functioning 
Hasselfree installation 
cellpic
Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Mustard)
51% off 6,990 14,290
Buy now

9. AGARO Acme

AGARO Acme is a vertical mount storage heater with a 2000-watt rating. It has 8 bars of pressure, 5-star vertical mount and superior safety features. The heater's inner tank is made of E-glass lined enamel and is encased in hardened PUF insulation that provides high heat retention while providing additional protection against hard water. The outer body is made of metal, coated with SPCC, and the heater comes with a warranty for 2 years on the glass liner.

Specifications:

Brand: AGARO

Colour: White

Dimensions: 40.5 x 37 x 51.4 Cms

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
Heavy and strongNothing to mention
Smooth functioning 
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
AGARO Acme 10 Liter Vertical Water Heater/Geyser, 5 Star Rated, With Temperature Dial
34% off 5,290 7,990
Buy now

10. AO Smith SGS-GREEN

With an AO Smith SGS-GREEN Vertical Water Heater, you can finally have a hot shower in the bathroom every day. The 3000W heater has a capacity of 10 litres and features a glass-coated heating element that prevents scale formation and extends the life of the heating element. It has a patented rod material that ensures optimal performance even in hard water conditions.

Specifications:

Brand: AO Smith

Colour: White Mustard

Dimensions: 37.3 x 37.3 x 27.7 Cms

Capacity: 10 Litres

ProsCons
Save energyNothing to mention
Glass-coated heating 
Fast heating 
cellpic
AO Smith SGS-GREEN-010 Storage 10 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White Express Heat 5 Star
23% off 9,199 12,000
Buy now

Price of geyser at a glance:

ProductPrice
Crompton Arno Neo 5699
V-Guard Divino 6301
Racold Eterno Pro 7999
Havells Adonia Spin 9199
Orient Electric Evoke 6234
Activa Amazon 3049
V-Guard Victo 7048
Havells Instanio 7790
AGARO Acme 5290
AO Smith SGS-GREEN 9199

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Crompton Arno NeoANTI-RUST3 Level SafetyEnergy efficiency
V-Guard DivinoAnti-corrosive2000 wattsConvenient to use
Racold Eterno ProSmart Mix featureSmart Bath Logic2000 watts
Havells Adonia Spin2000 wattsGood heating capacityFast installation
Orient Electric EvokeWhirl Flow TechnologyFast installationSmooth functioning
Activa AmazonAntirust coated3 KWCost friendly
V-Guard VictoAnti-corrosiveMulti-function SafetyFast installation
Havells InstanioSmooth functioningOverheat ProtectionHasselfree installation
AGARO AcmeHeavy and strongGood build qualitySmooth functioning
AO Smith SGS-GREENGlass-coated heatingSave energyFast heating

Best value for money

Crompton Arno Neo is the best value-for-money water geyser. Crompton's storage water heater with fast heating is the perfect solution for your water heater needs. Featuring a Capillary Thermostat, Multi-Functional Valve, and Anti-Rust Anode to prevent corrosion, this unit offers the highest level of safety and is ideal for small offices or homes that require maximum energy efficiency. This helps to ensure your home's water temperature keeps within safe limits at all times. It has a capillary thermostat, which automatically changes the temperature of the water supply in response to the surrounding environment of your home.

Best overall

Havells Adonia Spin is one of the best water geyser 10 ltr. Featuring Feroglas technology, the Adonia spin water heater combines the best of design and technology to become your new favourite. For big families and those in need of showers quickly, this unit can be used. It comes with a Single Welded Handle so water can be poured quickly into the tub. You can also use a water temperature sensing ring to determine the exact water temperature. The mid-range temperature setting lets you enjoy a relaxing soak anywhere you go - great for your home or office!

How to find the best water geyser of 10 litre storage capacity

Study the features and prices of the models you're considering, then decide what features you'll be most comfortable with and go with a model at a comparable price.

If you are considering purchasing a water geyser, make a list of your specifications and do not make your decision until you know what you want. Determine the brand and type that best suits your needs. Searching through filters on Amazon is the best way to find what you need.

RELATED STORIES
Best Water Purifiers for Your Home!
Best GoPro cameras: A buyer's guide
Best Pantum printer options for you
Best mobile mounts and stands you can buy online
Best luggage bags in India: Travelling light and in style can now be fun

Best water geyser

Would 10 Litres be enough?

Are electric heaters safe to use?

Would you like to bathe in the steaming geyser?

What are the health benefits of geyser water?

What is the length of a geyser's duration? 

View More
electronics FOR LESS