Best 10 mini fridges to buy in 2023

Be it vegetables for your favourite recipe or a cheesecake for your late-night craving, a refrigerator is that caring partner of a household with something for everyone. The fridge market has seen many ups and downs, with a growing demand curve. The present-day scenario is quite interesting, with a volatile customer base.
Many producers today have to deal with highly variant user requirements in size, capacity, colour, rating, etc. In the age where convenience and portability go hand in hand, the demand for mini fridges has spiked and changed the dynamics of the buyer-supplier relationship. Mini fridges are ideal for college dorms, outdoor kitchens, bedrooms, or garages. With a huge middle-class population in India, a small fridge bridges the gap between affordability and luxury. That’s it for the introduction. Let's jump into the top choices for you to pick your favourite.
Best Products to choose from
LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Mini Refrigerator
This small Fridge comes with an in-built stabilizer and an anti-fungal gasket that prevents food contamination by fungi and bacteria. In addition, this extremely durable product has a virtual-steel finish that finger imprints and smudges. It can cool as low as 3 degrees Fahrenheit and has a removable glass shelf, lamp, and adjustable thermostat.
Specifications
Brand: LEONARD
Model: LEUSADDREFUF
Capacity: 115 L
Item Dimensions: 48.7 x 51.2 x 85.4 Cm
|Pros
|Cons
|The anti-fungal gasket prevents fungal contamination and, therefore, food poisoning.
|It's overpriced.
|Good cooling.
2. Haier 53 L Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator
Haier, as with many other appliances, has coped with the rising demand for mini fridges very well. The Haier 53 L 2-Star direct-cool single-door mini refrigerator has received great acceptance in its class with its quick ice-cooling technology. Furthermore, the small-size Fridge has a non-inverter, 32Db super mute & low vibration compressor ideal for optimum cooling and noise-free operation. In addition, it supports Stabilizer-free operation to handle power fluctuations well. Furthermore, the mini Fridge is both energy and eco-friendly being non-CFC and energy-saving (less than 200 units/day).
Specifications
Brand: Haier
Model: HR-65KS
Capacity: 53 L
Item Dimensions: 49.4 x 47.6 x 2.7 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Big ice-making room.
|No lighting inside the Fridge
|Large capacity and ideal for bachelor.
3. CROWNFUL Mini Fridge
Need a small mini fridge for your food, skincare, and cosmetics? Then, CROWNFUL has the ideal option for you. The CROWNFUL 4 L mini fridge is a perfect small room fridge for your bedroom, office, car, dorm, etc. It is a 4L/6 can portable cooler and warmer, fitting into the personal use category. The mini-fridge is compatible with small surroundings with an operational noise level of 25dB and a supporting voltage of 120 volts.
Specifications:
Brand: CROWNFUL
Model: CF-PC4LBLK
Capacity: 4 L
Item Dimensions: 19 x 25 x 27.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly portable.
|Missing provisions for temperature adjustment
|Best for single-person use
4. Amazon Basics 44 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator
AmazonBasics presents an efficient mini fridge option for bachelor and commercial use in retail outlets and restaurants. Its 44 L 2-Star direct-cool single-door mini refrigerator is suitable for places with an ambient temperature between 16-430C. The mini Fridge is easy to install and comes ready to use with features like a freezer compartment, drip tray, dairy rack, removable shelf, and a reversible door to provide handy daily convenience.
Specifications:
Brand: Amazon Basics
Model: AB2022RFMR01
Capacity: 44 L
Item Dimensions: 46.8 x 44.5 x 50 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy build.
|High power consumption
|High-quality foaming material provides high thermal insulation and cooling retention.
5. LG Mini Refrigerator
LG, the pioneer of electrical appliances, also has an impressionable reputation when it comes to mini-refrigerators. The LG 45 L mini fridge aims to offer its customers the freshest and healthiest experience. The small bar fridge is exquisite with a metallic body and offers optimum cooling to store small items like water bottles, small juice bottles, cans, fruits, and medicines. In addition, it comes with a reciprocating compressor and adjustable shelves for customized usage.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Model: GL-M051RSWC
Capacity: 45 L
Item Dimensions: 45 x 44.3 x 50.1 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Huge capacity
|No defrost button.
|Adjustable shelves
6. Tropicool PC05W PC-05 Portable Chiller cum Warmer
Specially designed for personal and portable applications, the Tropicool PC-05 chiller cum warmer is a car mini-refrigerator. The small room fridge is ideal for storing your cold beverages at work, medicine or insulin carrier, dairy products, fresh fruits, and baby food. It includes AC and DC cords for both home and car use. In addition, the refrigerator is unique with Peltier cooling technology and requires no compressor or refrigerator gas.
Specifications:
Brand: Tropicool
Model: PC05W PC-05
Capacity: 5 L
Dimensions: 25.5 x 21 x 26.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly and maintenance-free.
|Limited cooling and food preservation.
|Highly portable.
7. Kelvinator 95 litres Single Door Refrigerator
Kelvinator 95 L 1-star single-door refrigeration is designed to suit the latest trends in the market. The mini Fridge is functional and makes an excellent pick for a prospective buyer. It has high capacity, storage space for multiple applications, and a compact freezer-on-top configuration. In addition, the cooling performance, storage ability, and in-build LED make it a value for the price product.
Specifications:
Brand: Kelvinator
Model: KRC-A110SGP
Capacity: 95 L
Item Dimensions: 46.5 x 52 x 88.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Separate freezer
|Require manual defrosting.
|Good storage
8.Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge 6 Litre
This mini Fridge is ideal for storing cosmetics and household items and comes with an innovative clip lock. In addition, it has an adjustable thermostat and is compatible with vehicles like cars. So, a perfectly portable refrigerator that you can take on your vacation.
Specifications:
Brand: VYBE
Capacity: 6 L
Item Dimensions: 26.7 x 20.3 x 29.2 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|It cannot be used for frosting.
|Noiseless operation
9. Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator
Midea 45 L 2-star Direct cool single door mini refrigerator should be in your The R600A refrigerant is an ecologically sound gas refrigerator with optimal thermodynamic performance and less energy consumption. Its 0 ODP (Ozone Depletion Potential), and very low GWP (Global Warming Potential) are other highlights you can never miss. In addition, the mini Fridge has a built-in stabilizer which reduces the hassle and is portable with adjustable legs.
Specifications:
Brand: Midea
Model: MDRD86FGF31
Capacity: 45 L
Dimensions: 47.2 x 45 x 49.2 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Non-polluting
|Cooling could be improved
|No need for external stabilizer
10. Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator
A direct-cool refrigerator from one of the largest home appliance manufacturers, the Hisense 46 L 2-Star single-door mini refrigerator, is very economical. The mini fridge functions full-sized with a big space, a chiller zone, and a reversible door. The refrigerator is equipped with an adjustable thermostat to customize temperature as required. It also offers stable performance and low-noise level with a good compressor system.
Specifications:
Brand: Hisense
Model: RR46D4SSN
Capacity: 46 L
Item Dimensions: 47 x 44.5 x 50 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Big space.
|No interior lighting.
|Adjustable legs
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Haier 53 L Direct-Cool Single Door
|Quick ice cooling technology
|Stabilizer-free operation
|Low noise & vibration compressor
|CROWNFUL
|4L/6 can portable cooler and warmer
|120 Volts supporting voltage
|No battery requirement
|Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge
|Lightweight
|Adjustable thermostat
|Compatibility with cars2-star BEE rating
|Amazon Basics 44 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door
|Cyclopentane foaming agent for enhanced cooling retention
|R600a for cooling for superior thermodynamic performance and low environmental impact
|2-star BEE rating
|Tropicool PC05W PC-05 Portable Chiller cum Warmer
|Single Thermoelectric cooling technology
|Pre-Cooling for long time food maintenance
|Hot & Cold switch modes
|LG 45 L Mini Refrigerator
|Reciprocating Compressor
|Metallic body
|Optimum cooling
|LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Mini Refrigerator
|Anti-Fungal gasket
|Built-in stabilizer
|Good cooling
|Kelvinator 95 litres 1 Star Single Door
|Compact Freezer-on-Top configuration
|95 L capacity
|Door lock feature
|Midea 45 L Direct Cool Single Door
|Ecologically Sound Refrigerant
|Reciprocating Compressor
|Built-in Stabilizer & recessed handle
|Hisense 46 L 2 Direct-Cool Single Door
|Mechanical control
|Low noise with build-in fan and compressor
|Recessed handle and reversible door
Best overall product
Haier is well-reputed for its global leadership in the home appliance industry competition. Therefore, it is obvious that its products top the list for mini-refrigerators. The Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door mini fridge is an all-rounder product offering a good energy rating to decent pricing. The mini bar fridge is the perfect size and capacity, ideal for a single-person utility. It is also highly durable, made of stainless steel, and has a shelf with toughened glass. The annual consumption totals around 179 Kilowatt hours which is a great deal for the rating and performance.
Best value for money
Choosing a small version of a big product is greatly underrated. The case is evident when it comes to mini-refrigerators. While conventional refrigerators have a preferential customer base, mini fridge choices are quite volatile with the users. Tropicool’s PC05W PC-05 Portable Chiller cum Warmer (White) is the most affordable brand in the market and is the best choice for a small fridge under 5000. The product is value for every penny, studded with advanced features like Single Thermoelectric cooling technology, ABS Body & PU Foam Insulation. As a result, the refrigerator is desirable for home and car use.
How to find the best product?
Portability and convenience are the primary objectives of buying a mini refrigerator. Thus, considering the setting space is important in deciding the choice size. The type of cooling system and duration are very important factors in drawing leverage over the portability feature. The power rating and capacity are as essential as for a conventional refrigerator. Finally, the type of contents (food or cosmetics) to be stored, style, configuration, and special features also form the criteria for selection.
Mini refrigerators are generally designed for small personal applications like storing fruits, drinks, cosmetics, medicines, baby food, and skincare. The applications are highly user-specific and are important in buying the right mini Fridge for your requirement. The cooling system and the retention ability are vital in deciding the storage capability and setting the usage limitations accordingly.
Mini refrigerators, on average, consume about 150 to 400 Kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually. Of course, the usage depends on the energy rating and capacity of the refrigerators and also differs from one brand to another. However, there is a very interesting comparison with the power consumption of a desktop computer that draws about 600kWh per year.
Most mini refrigerators do not have a divided freezer section and are conventionally single-doored. But many options come with a separate ice compartment inside the single cabinet which provides freezer storage and ice-making capability. The defrosting feature is also designed according to the configuration of the mini Fridge, with size and capacity being the major affecting factors.
Please ensure that the area the mini refrigerator is being placed is free of paper and other flammable materials. Always open free the interior and exterior ventilator openings. Carefully use the appliance outdoors and ensure the main cable is properly attached and placed. Do not place the mini Fridge near microwaves, radiators, cookers, or other high-power conducting appliances.
Mini refrigerators come in various sizes and capacities but are widely used for small-volume applications. Therefore, the capacity of a mini fridge is less than a conventional fridge. The capacity range usually varies between 4 L to 120 L.