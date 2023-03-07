Story Saved
Best 10 Smarten inverters to buy

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 07, 2023 19:04 IST
Summary:

The top 10 latest Smarten inverters available in India are affordable and will allow you to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

Smarten inverters come with the promise of great efficiency.

Smarten inverters are a more sophisticated power electronic that can make autonomous decisions to maintain grid stability. These smart inverters have a charging system and do not require an external charger. So, no hassle with an external charger. AVR support in smarten inverters also protects your device from voltage issues. At the time of power outranges, these inverters have more efficient transmission and distribution of electricity. They also have a quicker restoration of electricity after power outages. Take a closer look below to learn which smart solar inverters can meet India's growing demand for reliable power during power outages.

1. Smarten Saver 1000 900VA

The Smarten Saver 1000 900VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter is designed to provide the best performance for sensitive electronic devices during power failures or surges. This UPS can be used as a backup power source and provides power for up to 8 hours. It is an effective and efficient product with a user-friendly interface that is perfect for all sensitive electronics. Smarten inverter saver home UPS inverter makes your life so much easier by forgetting that saving electricity is disrupting your life. It has a key feature of LCD battery status. You can check notifications such as load percentage and battery charge statuses such as overload, short circuit, low voltage and high voltage protection. The device also has an auto-restart feature that operates after a power outage is resolved with minimal disruption to service.

Specifications:

Brand: Smarten

Product Dimensions: 35.5 x 35.5 x 19.5 Centimeters

Weight: 9.8 Kilograms

Colour: Grey

Watt: 1 KW

Voltage: 12 Volts

ProsCons
Boost solar system performance The operations are noisy
Cut down on costs 
It is power-packed with low-voltage charging. 
Smarten Saver 1000 900VA 12V Pure Sine Wave Solar Hybrid Inverter
3.3 (10)
3.3 (10)
2. Smarten Superb 3050

For those looking for a two-in-one power supply unit (PSU) and inverter in one, the Smart Superb 3050, 50A MPPT Solar PCU Inverter is perfect. This UPS contains a pure sine wave inverter compatible with loads requiring constant power, such as Computers. It also features an LCD screen for easy monitoring of system performance and an audible alarm to alert you to problems. In addition, this smarten solar inverter is powered by its own battery, so it does not require a second power supply.

Specifications:

Material: Metal

Power Source: 1800 Watts

Watt: 1800 Watts

Voltage: ‎ ‎24V

Product dimension: ‎42.5 x 31.5 x 33.5 cm

Weight: ‎21 kg

ProsCons
Efficient for large-scale projectsTechnical challenges while installation
High power handling of voltage and frequency disturbances 
Absorbing reactive power along with real power, which helps with voltage fluctuations 
Smarten Superb 3050, 50 A MPPT Solar PCU Inverter (White & Black)
4 (18)
4 (18)
3. Smarten Shine Solar 2500VA

The Smarten Shine 2500VA, a pure sine wave inverter, is a high-end inverter perfect for anyone looking to harness the sun's power. This inverter can convert direct to alternating current, making it ideal for use with solar panels. Smart solar inverters are perfect for those who want to save money and energy. It can also be used to power low-power electronic devices like laptops. You can remove the battery and use it alone to power devices that don't need the full 2500VA of this inverter or charge it from an external solar panel.

Specifications:

Brand: Smarten

Colour: Orange

Watt: 2.5 KW

Voltage: 24 Volts

Product dimension: 35 x 24 x 26 cm

Weight: 18.3 Kilograms

ProsCons
A pure sine wave inverterThe shelf life is low.
This inverter is a digital display type 
24 VDC input voltage 
Smarten Shine Solar PCU | 2500VA - 50A/24V Shine Pure Sine Wave Inverter
3.4 (5)
3.4 (5)
4. Smarten Superb 2500VA

Smarten Superb 2500VA Solar Inverter PCU optimizes matching between solar and battery banks. Additionally, it efficiently converts the high-voltage DC output from the solar panel to the low voltage required to charge the battery. Moreover, it comes with an advanced DSP controller and triple protection feature.

Specifications:

Power Source: AC & Solar Power

Watt: 1750 Watts

Voltage: 24V

Product dimension: ‎35 x 26 x 26 cm

Weight: 21.5 Kilograms

ProsCons
30% more efficientConstant maintenance needed
Selectable four levels for the battery's Depth of Discharge 
Advanced DSP Controller for efficient working 
Smarten Superb 2500VA 2.5kVA 24 V 50 A MPPT Solar PCU Inverter (White & Black)
3.9 (356)
3.9 (356)
5. SMARTEN NOVA Home UPS | 2500VA/24V

Smarten has launched Nova Pure Sine Wave HOME UPS in India with unique features. Its user-friendly interface is perfect for consumer electronics. The Smarten Saver-1000 900VA Pure Sine Wave Solar Hybrid Inverter is Smartens top quality product. All smarten are manufactured using quality-assured materials and advanced technology to comply with standards. With a 10 minutes switch-over time, triple protection and 88% system efficiency, SAVER enables continuous power supply even during extended power outages, increasing grid independence.

Specifications:

Colour: Grey and blue

Watt: 2.5 KW

Voltage: ‎ ‎24 Volts

Product dimension: 40 x 30 x 20 Centimeters

Weight: ‎ ‎17 kg 300 g

Special feature: Higher shelf life

ProsCons
Proper packagingOperation noise is high
Easy to maintain 
Shelf life is high 
SMARTEN NOVA Home UPS | 2500VA/24V Pure Sine Wave Inverter
5 (1)
5 (1)
6. Smarten Superb 4000VA/4kVA 48V 50A

Smarten Superb 4000VA/4kVA is made with high-grade quality. It is a technically advanced Solar PCU. This innovative solar inverter gives you the joy of uninterrupted power supply during power outages. This smartens wave inverter comes with exciting features like LCD Screen, Advanced DSP Controller, and more to make your life easy. It is a smart and economical choice for those who want to power their household. It's a resourceful choice that combines the best solar power in a compact package. The smarten superb inverter caters to clean, safe AC capacity and is an affordable smarten inverter for your entire household.

Specifications:

Brand: Smarten

Colour: White & Blue

Voltage: 24V

Product dimension: 36 x 43 x 46.5 Centimeters

Weight: 26 kg

Special feature: It can run 1.5 Ton AC

ProsCons
Reliable for continuous power supplyLiberation of heat
Doesn’t affect the system’s efficiency 
Do not require separate cooling. 
Smarten Superb 4000VA/4kVA 48V 50A MPPT Solar PCU Inverter (Support 3500W Panels) Run 1.5 Ton AC
3.4 (8)
3.4 (8)
7. Smarten Superb 3050VA 24V 50A MPPT Solar PCU

The Smarten superb 3050 24V 50A Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter is Smartens top quality product. Not only this product almost all the smartens are manufactured using quality-assured materials and advanced technology to comply with standards. A high-quality solar panel powers Smarten Saver. With a 10 minutes switch-over time, triple protection and 88% system efficiency, SAVER enables continuous power supply even during extended power outages, increasing grid independence.

Specifications:

Display type: ‎LCD

Power Source: Solar Powered

Voltage: ‎24 Volts (DC)

Product dimension: 35 x 24 x 26 Centimeters

Weight: ‎‎21 kg

Special feature: Higher shelf life

ProsCons
Proper packagingOperation noise is loud
Easy to maintain 
Shelf life is high 
Smarten Superb 3050VA 24V 50A MPPT Solar PCU
4.6 (5)
4.6 (5)
8. Smarten Saver 3050VA 24V 70A PWM Solar PCU

The Smart Saver 3050VA Solar PCU is a tool that increases the output efficiency of solar panels by stabilizing the voltage and current delivered to them. To stop solar panel overloading, it has an automatic overload prevention system. The voltage and current output of the solar panel are managed using PWM technology. This makes it possible to charge the battery more effectively while avoiding overcharging. Additionally, it keeps your battery from being overcharged or undercharged, extending the battery life. This device's UPS capability permits continuous charging even when there are temporary outages in the grid or solar panel power source.

Specifications:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Watt: 70

Voltage:‎ 24V

Product dimension: 35 x 24 x 26 Centimeters

Weight: 19.9 Kilograms

ProsCons
It can run on any voltage from 10 to 40 voltsThe initial cost is high
Mechanism to control the voltage and current output from solar panels 

9. Smarten Hybrid inverter Saver Series, 1000VA

The Smarten Hybrid inverter Saver Series 1000VA increases the output efficiency of solar panels by steadying the voltage and current delivered to them. In addition, this inverter can convert DC to AC, making it ideal for use with solar panels. Smart solar inverters are the best choice for people who want to save money and energy. It may also be used to power laptops and other low-power electrical devices.

Specifications:

Brand: Smarten

Colour: Grey

Watt: 1 KW

Voltage: ‎12 Volts

Product dimension: 35.5 x 35.5 x 19.5 Centimeters

Weight: ‎9 kg 800 g

ProsCons
Maintenance cost is lowThe noise of the fan is very high
Provides a reliable source of energy 
Easy to set up 
Smarten Saver 1000 900VA 12V Pure Sine Wave Solar Hybrid Inverter
3.3 (10)
3.3 (10)
10. SDV Smarten Superb 4000 VA

SDV Smarten Superb 4000VA uses Intelligent Solar Optimization Technology. Once the battery is charged, it cuts off the mains power supply and powers it through the solar panel, maximizing the use of solar energy. This saves up to 3 units of power per day and has significant cost savings in the long run.

Specifications:

Colour: Grey

Product dimension: ‎53 x 36 x 58.5 cm

Weight: 48 Kilograms

Special feature: Easy maintenance as it operates without problems

ProsCons
Intelligent charge sharingNeeds proper electricity
Maximum capacity utilization 
Intelligent Solar Optimization Technique 
SDV Smarten Superb 4000 VA / 4kVA 48 Volt 50 Amp MPPT Solar PCU Inverter (Support 3000watts Panels / 1.5ton Air conditioners, 1.5 HP Submersible Pumps)
3.6 (4)
3.6 (4)
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Smarten Saver 1000 900VAMore efficient transmissionLess noisyThe repair cost is low
Smarten Superb 3050 Ease of Maintenance and Troubleshootingdistribution of electricitywithstand rainy weather
Smarten Shine Solar 2500VAefficient integration of variable renewable energy systemsQuicker restoration of electricity after power outagesEnvironment-friendly
Smarten Superb 2500VAwhole system’s efficientMore efficient transmissionNo separate cooling system is required
SMARTEN NOVA Home UPS | 2500VA/24Vsmart and can be remotely accessibleThe repair cost is lowSuitable for residential purposes
Smarten Superb 4000VA/ 4kVA 48V 50Ahigh efficiency with short circuit protectionEnvironment-friendlyrequires zero maintenance
Smarten Superb 3050VA 24V 50A MPPT Solar PCUQuicker restoration of electricity after power outagesrequires zero maintenancedistribution of electricity
Smarten Saver 3050VA 24V 70A PWM Solar PCUincreased heat reluctant modified hybrid alloy used in its gridsEase of Maintenance and Troubleshootingefficient integration of variable renewable energy systems
Smarten Hybrid inverter Saver Series, 1000VAdistribution of electricityhigh efficiency with short circuit protectionUser-Friendly Interface
SDV Smarten Superb 4000 VAEnvironment-friendlyMore efficient transmissionCan be remotely accessible

Best overall product

Picking the Smarten inverter from this amazing collection above is a difficult challenge. But if we were to pick only one, we would go for the Smarten Superb 2500VA. This inverter improves the efficiency of electricity distribution and transmission. The Smarten Superb 2500VA is the finest in its class and can draw 100% of its power from the panel.

Best value for money

Smarten Shine Solar PCU | 2500VA with ISOT Technology is best suitable at Rs. 15,499. They are known for their efficient integration of variable renewable energy systems. Moreover, it has more advantages like Fast battery charging through i-Charge Technology; Battery type selector.

How to find the perfect Smarten inverter?

The crucial stage of buying the best smarten inverter is understanding your power requirement. An inverter generates backup electricity that transforms low-voltage direct current into the kind of alternating current used in typical homes. This ensures that your home has a constant supply of electricity. Then the next step is choosing between two choices depending on what you look: a sine wave inverter and a square wave inverter. It's a little more expensive, but buying a safer and longer-lasting sine wave inverter is better. Finally, an inverter is a considerable investment to keep your family convenient during a power outage.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

