Best 15-inch laptops in India in 2022: A buying guide 

Buying a laptop these days can quickly get complicated because of so many alternatives available. The surging demand for laptops of 15 inch screen size is that many people spend long hours on their devices and hence have a high daily screen time. Another major reason behind it is the availability of so many different options. Different processors, graphic cards, RAM and storage options are available in 15-inch laptops. We have mentioned some of the best 15-inch laptops to get in 2022. Top 15-inch laptops in India 1. HP NB 255 G8 The HP 255 Laptop's slim and light design maintains up with mobile work trends. The lovely display's large screen-to-body ratio and narrow border design offer plenty of room for work or streaming material. With a USB Type C data connector, an RJ-45 port, and an HDMI port, this laptop is equipped to connect to all of your auxiliary devices. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

15.6 inches (39.62 cm) Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

1366 x 768 pixels Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Speed: 2.6 GHz

2.6 GHz RAM: 8 GB DDR4 RAM

8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD

1 TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Battery: 3-cell Lithium Battery, lasts up to 10 hours

3-cell Lithium Battery, lasts up to 10 hours Graphics: ‎AMD Radeon Vega 8

Pros Cons Light Weight No SSD Big screen-to-body-ratio No fingerprint sensor Good storage capacity

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is a budget-friendly laptop that offers excellent performance and dependable features. It is designed for long-lasting performance. With considerate features like break reminders, distance reminders, and posture reminders, Lenovo Aware contains an ecosystem of wellness tools that are intended to help users maintain their health. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U

Processor Speed: 1.6 GHz

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium Polymer, lasts up to 8 hours

Graphics: ‎‎NVIDIA® GeForce® MX330 2GB GDDR5

Pros Cons Fast SSD No backlit keyboard Xbox GamePass subscription No fingerprint sensor Anti-Glare Panel No DVD player Good battery life

3. ASUS VivoBook 15 The dual-storage ASUS VivoBook 15 provides you with the advantages of extremely quick data speed and a sizable storage space. Install applications on the SSD for faster response and loading times, and store huge items like movies, music collections, and photo albums on the HDD. The incredibly lightweight ASUS VivoBook 15 is the lightest notebook, weighing only 1.8 kg altogether. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Processor Speed: 1.6 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 6 hours

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor No DVD player Fast SSD Limited colour options Anti-glare panel Less battery backup

4. Samsung Galaxy Book2 With a computing experience unlike any other, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 lets you push the limits of what's possible. It is powered by our most powerful CPU. Response times that are lightning fast. Incredible graphics. really strong multitasking skills. really quick download times. Each work is made a really satisfying experience with the newest 12th Gen Evo-certified CPU that powers them all. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U

Processor Speed: 4.4 GHz

RAM: 16GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 5 hours

Graphics: ‎‎‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor Limited Colour Options Backlit keyboard No Optical Drive FHD LED Display Lightweight Ambient Light Sensor

5. RedmiBook 15 Start up your thoughts with the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 CPU. Memory loss is a thing of the past with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. 10 hour daytime battery to ensure that no power outage prevents you from finishing that assignment. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3- 1115G4

Processor Speed: 3.0 GHz

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 10 hours

Graphics: Intel UHD graphics

Pros Cons Anti-glare display No fingerprint sensor 2 X 2W stereo speakers Limited storage capacity Precision touchpad

6. Honor MagicBook X 15 The HONOR MagicBook X 15's Intel Core i3-10110U CPU promises increased productivity and fluid multitasking. It is equipped with a cutting-edge, supersized cooling fan that distributes heat so that heavy-duty chores and gaming may be done uninterrupted. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U

Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 7.8 hours

Graphics: Intel UHD graphics

Pros Cons FHD IPS No Optical Drive Anti-glare Panel Limited Colour Options Compact and thin TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

7. HP 15s-ey2000au With a long battery life and a small micro-edge bezel design, you can stay connected to what matters most. The HP 15.6-inch Laptop is designed to keep you busy and entertained wherever you are. It has dependable performance and a large display so you can stream, surf, and do chores quickly. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 4 hours

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Pros Cons HP True Vision 720p HD camera Limited storage capacity Anti-glare display Limited Colour Options Alexa No fingerprint sensor

8. Acer Extensa 15 The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU allows you to multitask with ease and complete tasks fast and effectively. Additionally, benefit from quicker file access thanks to the 4 GB of single-channel DDR4 system memory that is onboard. This memory can be upgraded to 12 GB of dual-channel DDR4 system memory. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor

Processor Speed: 3.1 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 6.5 hours

Graphics: Intel UHD graphics

Pros Cons Wide Display Less storage capacity Compact Less colour options Fast SSD No fingerprint sensor

9. Dell New Inspiron 3525 Using the most recent AMD CPUs with HDD or PCIe SSD choices, enjoy a more responsive but quieter performance. Looking to improve your graphics? Enjoy a wide touchpad and keycaps that make it simpler to access your material. The TUV Rheinland certified ComfortView software minimises harmful blue light emissions to keep your eyes pleasant over prolonged viewing periods. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Processor: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U

Processor Speed: 2.3 GHz

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 4 hours

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Pros Cons Anti-glare panel Limited storage capacity Wide Display No fingerprint sensor Fast SSD No backlit keyboard

10. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Powered by a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and an Intel Core H-Series processor up to 10th generation. supports up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory running at 2933 MHz. It is made for simple access and updates, and it provides comprehensive cooling for your extended gaming sessions. Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor

Processor Speed: 2.5 GHz

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium polymer, lasts up to 6 hours

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Pros Cons Anti-glare display No fingerprint sensor Backlit keyboard No DVD player Fast SSD Heavier than other laptops Multi-monitor support

Price of best 15-inch laptops at a glance:

Product Price HP NB 255 G8 – Save ₹ 8,274 ₹ 29,640 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - ₹ 51,830 ASUS VivoBook 15 ₹ 26,990 Samsung Galaxy Book2 ₹ 79,990 RedmiBook 15 ₹ 32,990 Honor MagicBook X 15 ₹ 32,990 HP 15s-ey2000au ₹ 36,990 Acer Extensa 15 ₹ 26,990 Dell New Inspiron 3525 ₹ 29,990 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 ₹ 57,990

Best 3 features of 15-inch laptops

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 HP NB 255 G8 Anti-Glare Screen Micro-Edge Display AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Upgradeable RAM Premium audio & sound Lightweight and Thin ASUS VivoBook 15 Inbuilt fingerprint reader Incredible graphics Anti-Glare Plane Samsung Galaxy Book2 Upgradeable storage capacity Intel Iris Xe Graphics Accelerometer Sensor RedmiBook 15 1.5mm deep key travel keyboard Lightweight and compact DTS audio processing Honor MagicBook X 15 Pop-up Webcam Stylish Appearance 65W Fast Charging HP 15s-ey2000au Micro-Edge Display Island-style keyboard Aluminium Metal Body Acer Extensa 15 Responsive performance 6.5 hrs good Battery Life Enhanced Video Conferencing Dell New Inspiron 3525 Narrow Border Display Numerous ports Quality graphics ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Upgradeable RAM and Storage Powerful Processor Dedicated graphic card