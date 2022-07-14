Best 15-inch laptops in India in 2022: A buying guide 

Summary:
Buying a laptop these days can quickly get complicated because of so many alternatives available. The surging demand for laptops of 15 inch screen size is that many people spend long hours on their devices and hence have a high daily screen time. Another major reason behind it is the availability of so many different options. Different processors, graphic cards, RAM and storage options are available in 15-inch laptops. We have mentioned some of the best 15-inch laptops to get in 2022.
Top 15-inch laptops in India
1. HP NB 255 G8
The HP 255 Laptop's slim and light design maintains up with mobile work trends. The lovely display's large screen-to-body ratio and narrow border design offer plenty of room for work or streaming material. With a USB Type C data connector, an RJ-45 port, and an HDMI port, this laptop is equipped to connect to all of your auxiliary devices.
|Pros
|Cons
|Light Weight
|No SSD
|Big screen-to-body-ratio
|No fingerprint sensor
|Good storage capacity
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is a budget-friendly laptop that offers excellent performance and dependable features. It is designed for long-lasting performance. With considerate features like break reminders, distance reminders, and posture reminders, Lenovo Aware contains an ecosystem of wellness tools that are intended to help users maintain their health.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast SSD
|No backlit keyboard
|Xbox GamePass subscription
|No fingerprint sensor
|Anti-Glare Panel
|No DVD player
|Good battery life
3. ASUS VivoBook 15
The dual-storage ASUS VivoBook 15 provides you with the advantages of extremely quick data speed and a sizable storage space. Install applications on the SSD for faster response and loading times, and store huge items like movies, music collections, and photo albums on the HDD. The incredibly lightweight ASUS VivoBook 15 is the lightest notebook, weighing only 1.8 kg altogether.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fingerprint sensor
|No DVD player
|Fast SSD
|Limited colour options
|Anti-glare panel
|Less battery backup
4. Samsung Galaxy Book2
With a computing experience unlike any other, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 lets you push the limits of what's possible. It is powered by our most powerful CPU. Response times that are lightning fast. Incredible graphics. really strong multitasking skills. really quick download times. Each work is made a really satisfying experience with the newest 12th Gen Evo-certified CPU that powers them all.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fingerprint sensor
|Limited Colour Options
|Backlit keyboard
|No Optical Drive
|FHD LED Display
|Lightweight
|Ambient Light Sensor
5. RedmiBook 15
Start up your thoughts with the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 CPU. Memory loss is a thing of the past with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. 10 hour daytime battery to ensure that no power outage prevents you from finishing that assignment.
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare display
|No fingerprint sensor
|2 X 2W stereo speakers
|Limited storage capacity
|Precision touchpad
6. Honor MagicBook X 15
The HONOR MagicBook X 15's Intel Core i3-10110U CPU promises increased productivity and fluid multitasking. It is equipped with a cutting-edge, supersized cooling fan that distributes heat so that heavy-duty chores and gaming may be done uninterrupted.
|Pros
|Cons
|FHD IPS
|No Optical Drive
|Anti-glare Panel
|Limited Colour Options
|Compact and thin
|TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
7. HP 15s-ey2000au
With a long battery life and a small micro-edge bezel design, you can stay connected to what matters most. The HP 15.6-inch Laptop is designed to keep you busy and entertained wherever you are. It has dependable performance and a large display so you can stream, surf, and do chores quickly.
|Pros
|Cons
|HP True Vision 720p HD camera
|Limited storage capacity
|Anti-glare display
|Limited Colour Options
|Alexa
|No fingerprint sensor
8. Acer Extensa 15
The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU allows you to multitask with ease and complete tasks fast and effectively. Additionally, benefit from quicker file access thanks to the 4 GB of single-channel DDR4 system memory that is onboard. This memory can be upgraded to 12 GB of dual-channel DDR4 system memory.
|Pros
|Cons
|Wide Display
|Less storage capacity
|Compact
|Less colour options
|Fast SSD
|No fingerprint sensor
9. Dell New Inspiron 3525
Using the most recent AMD CPUs with HDD or PCIe SSD choices, enjoy a more responsive but quieter performance. Looking to improve your graphics?
Enjoy a wide touchpad and keycaps that make it simpler to access your material. The TUV Rheinland certified ComfortView software minimises harmful blue light emissions to keep your eyes pleasant over prolonged viewing periods.
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare panel
|Limited storage capacity
|Wide Display
|No fingerprint sensor
|Fast SSD
|No backlit keyboard
10. ASUS TUF Gaming F15
Powered by a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and an Intel Core H-Series processor up to 10th generation. supports up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory running at 2933 MHz. It is made for simple access and updates, and it provides comprehensive cooling for your extended gaming sessions.
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare display
|No fingerprint sensor
|Backlit keyboard
|No DVD player
|Fast SSD
|Heavier than other laptops
|Multi-monitor support
|Product
|Price
|HP NB 255 G8 – Save ₹8,274
|₹29,640
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 -
|₹51,830
|ASUS VivoBook 15
|₹26,990
|Samsung Galaxy Book2
|₹79,990
|RedmiBook 15
|₹32,990
|Honor MagicBook X 15
|₹32,990
|HP 15s-ey2000au
|₹36,990
|Acer Extensa 15
|₹26,990
|Dell New Inspiron 3525
|₹29,990
|ASUS TUF Gaming F15
|₹57,990
Best 3 features of 15-inch laptops
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|HP NB 255 G8
|Anti-Glare Screen
|Micro-Edge Display
|AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|Upgradeable RAM
|Premium audio & sound
|Lightweight and Thin
|ASUS VivoBook 15
|Inbuilt fingerprint reader
|Incredible graphics
|Anti-Glare Plane
|Samsung Galaxy Book2
|Upgradeable storage capacity
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Accelerometer Sensor
|RedmiBook 15
|1.5mm deep key travel keyboard
|Lightweight and compact
|DTS audio processing
|Honor MagicBook X 15
|Pop-up Webcam
|Stylish Appearance
|65W Fast Charging
|HP 15s-ey2000au
|Micro-Edge Display
|Island-style keyboard
|Aluminium Metal Body
|Acer Extensa 15
|Responsive performance
|6.5 hrs good Battery Life
|Enhanced Video Conferencing
|Dell New Inspiron 3525
|Narrow Border Display
|Numerous ports
|Quality graphics
|ASUS TUF Gaming F15
|Upgradeable RAM and Storage
|Powerful Processor
|Dedicated graphic card
Best budget 15-inch laptop
RemdiBook 15 has 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, 256 GB SATA SSD storage, 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3- 1115G4 processor and Windows 10 operating system.
It also offers special features, including an anti-glare display, precision touchpad and 2 X 2W stereo speakers, incredible keyboard and is lightweight.
Best overall
Samsung Galaxy Book2 is one of the most premium laptops on the list. Currently, it is on Amazon for Rs79,990.
This laptop is extremely lightweight and packed with numerous features, including 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor and Windows 11 operating system.
It has other remarkable features, including a fingerprint sensor, backlight keyboard, FHD LED display and Ambient light sensor. This makes it the best laptop on the list.
How to find the perfect 15 inches laptops in 2022
Invest in a system that has a discrete GPU, at least an Intel Core i7/AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, and 16 GB of RAM if you want to play games well.
The majority of popular 15-inch laptops use integrated graphics, which can handle simple games but aren't the best for complex visual tasks or graphically demanding games. High refresh rate panels or OLED display alternatives are available on 15-inch laptops. Choose a laptop with a high-refresh screen if you intend to play a lot of games on it.
FAQs
1. Are 15-inch laptops too heavy to carry?
While there are a few laptops of 15 inches screen size that weigh on the higher end, most laptops are pretty compact and can be carried around easily.
2. Are 15-inch laptops ideal for gaming?
The gaming performance of a laptop will vary on different factors, including the RAM, Storage, Graphic Card, Processor, Display and more. As a result, there is a wide variety of 15-inch laptops in the market from which you can find the one that suits you the most.
3. Can the laptop be connected to a mobile or television?
Most laptops these days let you connect to a phone or tv. An HDMI cable is used to connect the laptop to the television. Different applications are available as well to connect the mobile to the laptop.
4. What should be the ideal RAM for high-end gaming?
A minimum of 8 GB of RAM is required to enjoy most games without noticeable lagging. Ideally, 16 GB of RAM would be enough to play most games. However, professional gamers usually use top-notch laptops with 32 GB of RAM and a strong processor.
5. Which processor should an average user prefer?
Since most people do not engage in international gaming competitions or use video editing software, Intel's i5 or AMD's Ryzen 5 would be a great fit. They can perform all the major tasks with great processing speed.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.