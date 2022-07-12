Best 16-inch laptops in 2022: A buyer's guide By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Published on Jul 12, 2022 10:23 IST





Summary: While numerous people prefer bigger laptops because of their long screen time, many others are impressed by the hardware capabilities of these 16-inch laptops.

16-inch laptops are a popular choice for gamers.

16 inch laptops are pretty popular particularly among gamers as they prioritise a high-quality visual experience that is available on big screens. Such laptops offer higher specs in all aspects, including processor, RAM, storage, graphic card and battery. Such premium specifications might not be available in small screen sizes, or in case they are, one thing or the other is often lacking. Hence, premium 16-inch laptops can be a lifesaver for the average user as well the professional gamers. 1. Dell Inspiron 16 7610 The most rigorous creative endeavours are powered by high-performance Core i7 11th Gen 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Intel Core H-series CPUs with optional uncompromising NVIDIA 4GB RTX graphics. Take advantage of this new, sleek Inspiron 16-inch laptop's large display and the best of both worlds. With technology that lessens harmful blue light emissions, ComfortView Plus display is a Low Blue Light Technology solution that has been approved by TÜV Rheinland. Screen Size - 16 inches (40.64 cm)

- 16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution - ‎3072 x 1920 pixels

- ‎3072 x 1920 pixels Battery life - Upto ‎10 Hours

- Upto ‎10 Hours RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB Storage - 1TB SSD

- 1TB SSD Processor - 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H

- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H Operating system- Windows 11

Pros Cons Wide Display No Optical Drive Fast SSD Heavier than other laptops Fingerprint sensor Powerful Processor

2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 The Zephyrus M16 offers an amazing Windows 10 experience since it is quick, stylish, and ultraslim. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and an Intel Core CPU that supports liquid metal up to the 11th generation, everything from professional-level content production to competitive gaming runs smoothly. 6 Dolby Atmos speakers and two force-canceling woofers will immerse you in surround sound and enhance any type of entertainment. Screen Size - 16 inches (40.64 cm)

- 16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution - ‎2560 x 1600 pixels

- ‎2560 x 1600 pixels Battery life - Up to ‎10 Hours

- Up to ‎10 Hours RAM - ‎16GB

- ‎16GB Storage - 1 TB SSD

- 1 TB SSD Processor - Intel Core i7-11800H Processor

- Intel Core i7-11800H Processor Operating system- Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Backlit keyboard No fingerprint sensor Good storage capacity No DVD player Pantone Validated display Limited colour options

3. HP Victus 16-d0354TX The HP Victus 16.1-inch laptop, powered by an Intel Core processor, provides all the capabilities you'll need for regular use and gaming. With a rapid refresh rate display and an all-purpose gaming keyboard, you can play more versatilely. With the OMEN Gaming Hub, you can enhance your gameplay experience beyond your hardware. Screen Size - 16.1 inches (40.9 cm)

- 16.1 inches (40.9 cm) Resolution - 1920 x 1080 pixels

- 1920 x 1080 pixels Weight - 2 kg 480 g

- 2 kg 480 g RAM - 8 GB RAM

- 8 GB RAM Storage - 512 GB SSD

- 512 GB SSD Processor - Intel Core i5-11800H

- Intel Core i5-11800H Operating system- Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Pre-installed Alexa Less storage capacity Anti-glare Panel No fingerprint sensor Backlit keyboard Wide Display Good graphic card

4. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro For designers who want next-level speed, the IdeaPad 5Pro offers hardware-accelerated ray tracing and AI capabilities. The IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (16, AMD) laptop has stunning images on its up to-QHD display, making it ideal for streaming and entertainment. Screen Size - 16 inches (40.64 cm)

- 16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution - 2560x1600 pixels

- 2560x1600 pixels Battery life - Up to ‎10 Hours

- Up to ‎10 Hours RAM - 16 GB RAM DDR4-3200

- 16 GB RAM DDR4-3200 Storage - 512 GB SSD

- 512 GB SSD Processor - 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

- 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Operating system- Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription No Optical Drive Good RAM No fingerprint sensor Incredible Battery Backup Limited colour options Anti-glare display

5. MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A11MT With Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 360-degree hinge, the Summit E16 Flip offers powerful performance and featherweight mobility to keep you productive wherever you are. the new 16:10 Golden Ratio panel with Dynamic Cooler Boost. The combination of battery life, performance, agility, and spectacular graphics is made possible by working with Intel Evo. Screen Size - 16 inches (40.64 cm)

- 16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution - 2560x1600 pixels

- 2560x1600 pixels Weight - 2 kg

- 2 kg RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB Storage - 64 GB

- 64 GB Processor - ‎Intel Core i7

- ‎Intel Core i7 Operating system- Windows 10 Pro

Pros Cons Good RAM Limited storage capacity Wide Display No fingerprint sensor Hardware-based security No Optical Drive

6. ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X With the speed and accuracy of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Laptop, you can maintain your active and creative lifestyle. Additionally, this laptop provides the best viewing comfort because of its NanoEdge 4K OLED display, which measures 40.64 cm (16 inches). Additionally, its dual-fan cooling technology guarantees low noise and efficient system cooling. Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)

16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution - ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

- ‎3840 x 2160 pixels Battery life - Up to 4 Hours

- Up to 4 Hours RAM- 16 GB

16 GB Storage - 1 TB PCIe SSD

- 1 TB PCIe SSD Processor - Ryzen 9 Octa Core 5900HX

- Ryzen 9 Octa Core 5900HX Operating system- Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Lightweight and compact Battery backup could be higher Good graphic card No DVD player Fast SSD Good storage capacity

7. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro The Legion 5 Pro is equipped with ray tracing and the most recent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a maximum TGP of 130W, as well as the most recent H-series AMD mobile CPUs. delivering the ideal balance of performance and battery life. With auto detection, it automatically optimises performance for the games you're playing. Screen Size - 16 inches (40.64 cm)

- 16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution - 2560x1600 pixels

- 2560x1600 pixels Battery life - Up to ‎8 Hours

- Up to ‎8 Hours RAM - 6 GB RAM DDR4- 3200

- 6 GB RAM DDR4- 3200 Storage - 1 TB SSD

- 1 TB SSD Processor- 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7- 5800H

5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7- 5800H Operating system- Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons 3D Nahimic audio Heavier than other laptops Backlit keyboard No Optical Drive Good graphic card

8. HP Victus 16-E0162ax You may work for a longer period of time with maximum comfort on this laptop's durable, full-length, and ergonomic Standard Notebook Keyboard. The HP Victus 16-e0076AX Laptop is furthermore equipped with a premium Li-Ion battery that doesn't overheat or swell. boasts excellent colour accuracy and covers 99% of the sRGB display. Screen Size - 16.1 inches (40.9 cm)

- 16.1 inches (40.9 cm) Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

- ‎1920 x 1080 pixels Battery life - Up to ‎4 Hours

- Up to ‎4 Hours RAM - 8 GB RAM

- 8 GB RAM Storage - 512 GB SSD

- 512 GB SSD Processor - 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

- 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Operating system- Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Wide Display Battery backup could be higher Optimum performance Heavier than other laptops Fast SSD No Optical Drive

9. MSI Creator M16 The MSI Creator M16 is a high-performance laptop with proportions that are reminiscent of classical architecture, a factory-calibrated 16" QHD+ (60Hz, IPS-Level) display with E2, and high-end internal hardware to support the demanding technical needs of designers, digital artists, and creative professionals. Screen Size - 16 inches (40.64 cm)

- 16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution - 2560x1600 pixels

- 2560x1600 pixels Graphic Card - NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti GDDR6 4GB

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti GDDR6 4GB RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB Storage - 1TB NVMe SSD

- 1TB NVMe SSD Processor - Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800

- Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800 Operating system- Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons QHD IPS Level Display No DVD player High Performance Cooling No fingerprint sensor Backlit keyboard Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2

10. LG Gram 16 With a 16:10 professional display, a productivity-enhancing design, and potent CPUs, the LG gram is specifically designed to boost your work while maintaining its lightweight form. So you may complete difficult tasks whenever and wherever you choose. Flat and extra-large keycaps make typing easier and less prone to errors. Make the most of your productivity and follow your hobbies with the all new Windows 11. Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)

16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution- 2560x1600 pixels

2560x1600 pixels Battery life - Up to 16.5 hours

- Up to 16.5 hours RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB Storage - 512 GB SSD

- 512 GB SSD Processor - Intel Core i7-1165G7

- Intel Core i7-1165G7 Operating system- Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Upgradeable RAM and Storage No fingerprint sensor Fast Processor No Optical Drive Lightweight and compact Immersive Sound Experience Quality graphic card

Best 3 features of 16 inch laptop

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Dell Inspiron 16 7610 Numerous ports and slots Exceptional processor Fast charging ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU Six Dolby Atmos speakers 94% screen-to-body ratio HP Victus 16-d0354TX Gaming keyboard super-fast charging Amazing camera Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro 10 hours of battery life Powerful NVIDIA graphic card IPS Technology MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A11MT Touchscreen display Privacy protection Powerful processor ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X Nano Edge 4K OLED Remarkable 1TB SSD 86% screen-to-body ratio Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Upgradable RAM and Storage Anti-glare Panel Auto Detect and Optimisation Mode HP Victus 16-E0162ax B&O Dual speakers Powerful processor 16.5 hours of battery backup MSI Creator M16 Cooling technology Light Weight Extremely lightweight LG Gram 16 AMD Radeon RX 5500 M Graphics Dedicated Graphics widened touchpad