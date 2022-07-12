Best 16-inch laptops in 2022: A buyer's guide

Summary:
16 inch laptops are pretty popular particularly among gamers as they prioritise a high-quality visual experience that is available on big screens. Such laptops offer higher specs in all aspects, including processor, RAM, storage, graphic card and battery. Such premium specifications might not be available in small screen sizes, or in case they are, one thing or the other is often lacking. Hence, premium 16-inch laptops can be a lifesaver for the average user as well the professional gamers.
1. Dell Inspiron 16 7610
The most rigorous creative endeavours are powered by high-performance Core i7 11th Gen 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Intel Core H-series CPUs with optional uncompromising NVIDIA 4GB RTX graphics. Take advantage of this new, sleek Inspiron 16-inch laptop's large display and the best of both worlds. With technology that lessens harmful blue light emissions, ComfortView Plus display is a Low Blue Light Technology solution that has been approved by TÜV Rheinland.
Pros Cons Wide Display No Optical Drive Fast SSD Heavier than other laptops Fingerprint sensor Powerful Processor
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
The Zephyrus M16 offers an amazing Windows 10 experience since it is quick, stylish, and ultraslim. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and an Intel Core CPU that supports liquid metal up to the 11th generation, everything from professional-level content production to competitive gaming runs smoothly. 6 Dolby Atmos speakers and two force-canceling woofers will immerse you in surround sound and enhance any type of entertainment.
Pros Cons Backlit keyboard No fingerprint sensor Good storage capacity No DVD player Pantone Validated display Limited colour options
3. HP Victus 16-d0354TX
The HP Victus 16.1-inch laptop, powered by an Intel Core processor, provides all the capabilities you'll need for regular use and gaming. With a rapid refresh rate display and an all-purpose gaming keyboard, you can play more versatilely. With the OMEN Gaming Hub, you can enhance your gameplay experience beyond your hardware.
Pros Cons Pre-installed Alexa Less storage capacity Anti-glare Panel No fingerprint sensor Backlit keyboard Wide Display Good graphic card
4. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro
For designers who want next-level speed, the IdeaPad 5Pro offers hardware-accelerated ray tracing and AI capabilities. The IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (16, AMD) laptop has stunning images on its up to-QHD display, making it ideal for streaming and entertainment.
Pros Cons Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription No Optical Drive Good RAM No fingerprint sensor Incredible Battery Backup Limited colour options Anti-glare display
5. MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A11MT
With Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 360-degree hinge, the Summit E16 Flip offers powerful performance and featherweight mobility to keep you productive wherever you are. the new 16:10 Golden Ratio panel with Dynamic Cooler Boost. The combination of battery life, performance, agility, and spectacular graphics is made possible by working with Intel Evo.
Pros Cons Good RAM Limited storage capacity Wide Display No fingerprint sensor Hardware-based security No Optical Drive
6. ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X
With the speed and accuracy of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Laptop, you can maintain your active and creative lifestyle. Additionally, this laptop provides the best viewing comfort because of its NanoEdge 4K OLED display, which measures 40.64 cm (16 inches). Additionally, its dual-fan cooling technology guarantees low noise and efficient system cooling.
Pros Cons Lightweight and compact Battery backup could be higher Good graphic card No DVD player Fast SSD Good storage capacity
7. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
The Legion 5 Pro is equipped with ray tracing and the most recent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a maximum TGP of 130W, as well as the most recent H-series AMD mobile CPUs. delivering the ideal balance of performance and battery life. With auto detection, it automatically optimises performance for the games you're playing.
Pros Cons 3D Nahimic audio Heavier than other laptops Backlit keyboard No Optical Drive Good graphic card
8. HP Victus 16-E0162ax
You may work for a longer period of time with maximum comfort on this laptop's durable, full-length, and ergonomic Standard Notebook Keyboard. The HP Victus 16-e0076AX Laptop is furthermore equipped with a premium Li-Ion battery that doesn't overheat or swell. boasts excellent colour accuracy and covers 99% of the sRGB display.
Pros Cons Wide Display Battery backup could be higher Optimum performance Heavier than other laptops Fast SSD No Optical Drive
9. MSI Creator M16
The MSI Creator M16 is a high-performance laptop with proportions that are reminiscent of classical architecture, a factory-calibrated 16" QHD+ (60Hz, IPS-Level) display with E2, and high-end internal hardware to support the demanding technical needs of designers, digital artists, and creative professionals.
Pros Cons QHD IPS Level Display No DVD player High Performance Cooling No fingerprint sensor Backlit keyboard Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2
10. LG Gram 16
With a 16:10 professional display, a productivity-enhancing design, and potent CPUs, the LG gram is specifically designed to boost your work while maintaining its lightweight form. So you may complete difficult tasks whenever and wherever you choose. Flat and extra-large keycaps make typing easier and less prone to errors. Make the most of your productivity and follow your hobbies with the all new Windows 11.
Pros Cons Upgradeable RAM and Storage No fingerprint sensor Fast Processor No Optical Drive Lightweight and compact Immersive Sound Experience Quality graphic card
Best 3 features of 16 inch laptop
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Dell Inspiron 16 7610
|Numerous ports and slots
|Exceptional processor
|Fast charging
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU
|Six Dolby Atmos speakers
|94% screen-to-body ratio
|HP Victus 16-d0354TX
|Gaming keyboard
|super-fast charging
|Amazing camera
|Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro
|10 hours of battery life
|Powerful NVIDIA graphic card
|IPS Technology
|MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A11MT
|Touchscreen display
|Privacy protection
|Powerful processor
|ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X
|Nano Edge 4K OLED
|Remarkable 1TB SSD
|86% screen-to-body ratio
|Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
|Upgradable RAM and Storage
|Anti-glare Panel
|Auto Detect and Optimisation Mode
|HP Victus 16-E0162ax
|B&O Dual speakers
|Powerful processor
|16.5 hours of battery backup
|MSI Creator M16
|Cooling technology
|Light Weight
|Extremely lightweight
|LG Gram 16
|AMD Radeon RX 5500 M Graphics
|Dedicated Graphics
|widened touchpad
Best budget
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro is one of the best budget laptops in the market that offer a 16-inch screen size. It is listed on Amazon for an incredible price of ₹86,900. This device has astounding features, including 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor and much more.
Best overall
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of the best laptops offering a 16 inches screen size. It has an MRP of ₹2,05,000 but is currently available at a price of ₹1,55,800. Enough though it might sound like a lot of money, it is vital to remember the incredible features that come with it. It would not be wrong to say that it justifies the price range.
Speaking of specifications, it offers 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD storage, and an Intel Core i7-11800H Processor. It might be the perfect device for gaming as it has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.
How to find the best 16-inch laptops in 2022?
In order to find the ideal laptop, it is vital to write down all your specific requirements. And that requires deep research. As tough as it may sound, it is totally worth it. Popular 16-inch laptops typically have inbuilt graphics that can manage simple games but aren't the greatest for demanding games or complicated visual activities. Also, look for faster refresh rate panels or alternate OLED displays that are available. The next step is to check out the desired model online on various sites and choose the one that is trustworthy and offers the product at a reasonable price.
|Laptops
|Price
|Dell Inspiron 16 7610
|₹ 1,42,500
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
|₹ 1,55,800
|HP Victus 16-d0354TX
|₹ 69,680
|Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro
|₹ 86,900
|MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A11MT
|₹ 1,50,990
|ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X
|₹ 1,26,990
|Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
|₹ 1,42,990
|HP Victus 16-E0162ax
|₹ 55,990
|MSI Creator M16
|₹ 1,39,990
|LG Gram 16
|₹ 86,990
1. Are most of the 16-inch laptops heavier in size?
Yes, a majority of 16-inch laptops weigh more than the ones with smaller screen sizes. However, there are some compact and lightweight 16-inch laptops available in the market.
2. Which is the best brand for a 16-inch laptop?
Numerous reputed brands like HP, Dell, Asus and Lenovo offer laptops with a 16-inch laptop screen.
3. Why do 16-inch laptops cost more?
16-inch laptops are usually pricier because they have superior hardware capacities.
4. Can a laptop be connected to mobile or television?
Most laptops these days let you connect to a phone or TV. An HDMI cable is used to connect the laptop to the television. Different applications are available as well to connect the mobile with the laptop.
5. Are 16-inch laptops ideal for gaming?
16-inch laptops are considered best for gaming as they have bigger screens and more powerful specifications.
