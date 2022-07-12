Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best 16-inch laptops in 2022: A buyer's guide

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022 10:23 IST

Summary:

While numerous people prefer bigger laptops because of their long screen time, many others are impressed by the hardware capabilities of these 16-inch laptops.

16-inch laptops are a popular choice for gamers.

16 inch laptops are pretty popular particularly among gamers as they prioritise a high-quality visual experience that is available on big screens. Such laptops offer higher specs in all aspects, including processor, RAM, storage, graphic card and battery. Such premium specifications might not be available in small screen sizes, or in case they are, one thing or the other is often lacking. Hence, premium 16-inch laptops can be a lifesaver for the average user as well the professional gamers.

1. Dell Inspiron 16 7610

The most rigorous creative endeavours are powered by high-performance Core i7 11th Gen 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Intel Core H-series CPUs with optional uncompromising NVIDIA 4GB RTX graphics. Take advantage of this new, sleek Inspiron 16-inch laptop's large display and the best of both worlds. With technology that lessens harmful blue light emissions, ComfortView Plus display is a Low Blue Light Technology solution that has been approved by TÜV Rheinland.

  • Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)
  • Resolution- ‎3072 x 1920 pixels
  • Battery life- Upto ‎10 Hours
  • RAM- 16 GB
  • Storage- 1TB SSD
  • Processor- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Operating system- Windows 11

ProsCons
Wide DisplayNo Optical Drive
Fast SSDHeavier than other laptops
Fingerprint sensor
Powerful Processor

Dell Inspiron 16 7610 Laptop Intel Core I7 -11800H Gaming Processor 16 Inches 3K 3072 X 1920 Qhd 16 Gb Ram 1Tb Ssd Nvidia 4Gb Rtx 3050 Gaming Graphics Windows 11+ Ms Office H&S 2021 2.1Kg
20% off
159,000 199,199
Buy now

2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

The Zephyrus M16 offers an amazing Windows 10 experience since it is quick, stylish, and ultraslim. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and an Intel Core CPU that supports liquid metal up to the 11th generation, everything from professional-level content production to competitive gaming runs smoothly. 6 Dolby Atmos speakers and two force-canceling woofers will immerse you in surround sound and enhance any type of entertainment.

  • Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)
  • Resolution- ‎2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Battery life- Up to ‎10 Hours
  • RAM- ‎16GB
  • Storage- 1 TB SSD
  • Processor- Intel Core i7-11800H Processor
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Backlit keyboardNo fingerprint sensor
Good storage capacityNo DVD player
Pantone Validated displayLimited colour options

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM-K8073TS Intel i7-11800H/ RTX3060- 6GB/8GB+8GB/ 1T SSD-Gen4/ 16.0 inches QHD-165hz/ Backlit KB- 1 Zone RGB/ 90Wh/ Windows 10/ Office Home & Student 2019/ / 2A-Off-Black
27% off
160,990 220,990
Buy now

3. HP Victus 16-d0354TX

The HP Victus 16.1-inch laptop, powered by an Intel Core processor, provides all the capabilities you'll need for regular use and gaming. With a rapid refresh rate display and an all-purpose gaming keyboard, you can play more versatilely. With the OMEN Gaming Hub, you can enhance your gameplay experience beyond your hardware.

  • Screen Size- 16.1 inches (40.9 cm)
  • Resolution- 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Weight- 2 kg 480 g
  • RAM- 8 GB RAM
  • Storage- 512 GB SSD
  • Processor- Intel Core i5-11800H
  • Operating system- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Pre-installed AlexaLess storage capacity
Anti-glare PanelNo fingerprint sensor
Backlit keyboard
Wide Display
Good graphic card

HP Victus 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/250 nits/144 Hz/GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/Backlit KB/Win 11/MSO), 16-d0354TX Performance Blue
21% off
69,080 87,716
Buy now

4. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro

For designers who want next-level speed, the IdeaPad 5Pro offers hardware-accelerated ray tracing and AI capabilities. The IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (16, AMD) laptop has stunning images on its up to-QHD display, making it ideal for streaming and entertainment.

  • Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)
  • Resolution- 2560x1600 pixels
  • Battery life- Up to ‎10 Hours
  • RAM- 16 GB RAM DDR4-3200
  • Storage- 512 GB SSD
  • Processor- 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Operating system- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscriptionNo Optical Drive
Good RAMNo fingerprint sensor
Incredible Battery BackupLimited colour options
Anti-glare display

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro AMD Ryzen NVIDIA 7 5800H 16 Inches QHD Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB GFX/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/120Hz/Storm Grey/1.9Kg), 82L500LXIN
17% off
86,850 105,000
Buy now

5. MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A11MT

With Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 360-degree hinge, the Summit E16 Flip offers powerful performance and featherweight mobility to keep you productive wherever you are. the new 16:10 Golden Ratio panel with Dynamic Cooler Boost. The combination of battery life, performance, agility, and spectacular graphics is made possible by working with Intel Evo.

  • Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)
  • Resolution- 2560x1600 pixels
  • Weight- 2 kg
  • RAM- 16 GB
  • Storage- 64 GB
  • Processor- ‎Intel Core i7
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Pro

ProsCons
Good RAMLimited storage capacity
Wide DisplayNo fingerprint sensor
Hardware-based securityNo Optical Drive

6. ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X

With the speed and accuracy of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Laptop, you can maintain your active and creative lifestyle. Additionally, this laptop provides the best viewing comfort because of its NanoEdge 4K OLED display, which measures 40.64 cm (16 inches). Additionally, its dual-fan cooling technology guarantees low noise and efficient system cooling.

  • Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)
  • Resolution- ‎3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Battery life- Up to 4 Hours
  • RAM- 16 GB
  • Storage- 1 TB PCIe SSD
  • Processor- Ryzen 9 Octa Core 5900HX
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Lightweight and compactBattery backup could be higher
Good graphic cardNo DVD player
Fast SSD
Good storage capacity

7. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

The Legion 5 Pro is equipped with ray tracing and the most recent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a maximum TGP of 130W, as well as the most recent H-series AMD mobile CPUs. delivering the ideal balance of performance and battery life. With auto detection, it automatically optimises performance for the games you're playing.

  • Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)
  • Resolution- 2560x1600 pixels
  • Battery life- Up to ‎8 Hours
  • RAM- 6 GB RAM DDR4- 3200
  • Storage- 1 TB SSD
  • Processor- 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7- 5800H
  • Operating system- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
3D Nahimic audioHeavier than other laptops
Backlit keyboardNo Optical Drive
Good graphic card

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 16" (40.64cm) 500nits WQXGA Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/6GB RTX 3060/165Hz/Win11/Office/RGB Backlit/3Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Storm Grey/2.45Kg), 82JQ00JCIN
33% off
135,549 202,890
Buy now

8. HP Victus 16-E0162ax

You may work for a longer period of time with maximum comfort on this laptop's durable, full-length, and ergonomic Standard Notebook Keyboard. The HP Victus 16-e0076AX Laptop is furthermore equipped with a premium Li-Ion battery that doesn't overheat or swell. boasts excellent colour accuracy and covers 99% of the sRGB display.

  • Screen Size- 16.1 inches (40.9 cm)
  • Resolution- ‎1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Battery life- Up to ‎4 Hours
  • RAM- 8 GB RAM
  • Storage- 512 GB SSD
  • Processor- 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Wide DisplayBattery backup could be higher
Optimum performanceHeavier than other laptops
Fast SSDNo Optical Drive

Hp Victus Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 16.1 Inches Fhd Gaming Laptop (8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd/4Gb Radeon Rx5500M Graphics/Flicker Free Display/B&O/Backlit Kb/Windows 10 Home/Ms Office), 16-E0162Ax
19% off
59,990 73,682
Buy now

9. MSI Creator M16

The MSI Creator M16 is a high-performance laptop with proportions that are reminiscent of classical architecture, a factory-calibrated 16" QHD+ (60Hz, IPS-Level) display with E2, and high-end internal hardware to support the demanding technical needs of designers, digital artists, and creative professionals.

  • Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)
  • Resolution- 2560x1600 pixels
  • Graphic Card- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti GDDR6 4GB
  • RAM- 16 GB
  • Storage- 1TB NVMe SSD
  • Processor- Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
QHD IPS Level DisplayNo DVD player
High Performance CoolingNo fingerprint sensor
Backlit keyboard
Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2

MSI Creator M16, Intel i7-11800H, 16" QHD+ IPS-Level 60Hz Panel Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia RTX3050 Ti 4GB Graphics/Black/2.26Kg), A11UD-898IN
3% off
152,417 156,990
Buy now

10. LG Gram 16

With a 16:10 professional display, a productivity-enhancing design, and potent CPUs, the LG gram is specifically designed to boost your work while maintaining its lightweight form. So you may complete difficult tasks whenever and wherever you choose. Flat and extra-large keycaps make typing easier and less prone to errors. Make the most of your productivity and follow your hobbies with the all new Windows 11.

  • Screen Size- 16 inches (40.64 cm)
  • Resolution- 2560x1600 pixels
  • Battery life- Up to 16.5 hours
  • RAM- 16 GB
  • Storage- 512 GB SSD
  • Processor- Intel Core i7-1165G7
  • Operating system- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Upgradeable RAM and StorageNo fingerprint sensor
Fast ProcessorNo Optical Drive
Lightweight and compact
Immersive Sound Experience
Quality graphic card

LG Gram 16 Intel Evo 11th Gen i7 Thin & Light Laptop 2K+ IPS 16:10 Display [16 GB RAM/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 11 / Iris Xe Graphics/ Thunderbolt 4, USC -C x 2 / 1.19 kg, Black/ 3Yr Warranty] 16Z90P
41% off
85,499 145,000
Buy now

Best 3 features of 16 inch laptop

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Dell Inspiron 16 7610Numerous ports and slotsExceptional processorFast charging
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUSix Dolby Atmos speakers94% screen-to-body ratio
HP Victus 16-d0354TXGaming keyboardsuper-fast chargingAmazing camera
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro10 hours of battery lifePowerful NVIDIA graphic cardIPS Technology
MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A11MTTouchscreen displayPrivacy protectionPowerful processor
ASUS Vivobook Pro 16XNano Edge 4K OLEDRemarkable 1TB SSD86% screen-to-body ratio
Lenovo Legion 5 ProUpgradable RAM and StorageAnti-glare PanelAuto Detect and Optimisation Mode
HP Victus 16-E0162axB&O Dual speakersPowerful processor16.5 hours of battery backup
MSI Creator M16Cooling technologyLight WeightExtremely lightweight
LG Gram 16AMD Radeon RX 5500 M GraphicsDedicated Graphicswidened touchpad

Best budget

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro is one of the best budget laptops in the market that offer a 16-inch screen size. It is listed on Amazon for an incredible price of 86,900. This device has astounding features, including 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor and much more.

Best overall

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of the best laptops offering a 16 inches screen size. It has an MRP of 2,05,000 but is currently available at a price of 1,55,800. Enough though it might sound like a lot of money, it is vital to remember the incredible features that come with it. It would not be wrong to say that it justifies the price range.

Speaking of specifications, it offers 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD storage, and an Intel Core i7-11800H Processor. It might be the perfect device for gaming as it has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.

How to find the best 16-inch laptops in 2022?

In order to find the ideal laptop, it is vital to write down all your specific requirements. And that requires deep research. As tough as it may sound, it is totally worth it. Popular 16-inch laptops typically have inbuilt graphics that can manage simple games but aren't the greatest for demanding games or complicated visual activities. Also, look for faster refresh rate panels or alternate OLED displays that are available. The next step is to check out the desired model online on various sites and choose the one that is trustworthy and offers the product at a reasonable price.

Price of 16-inch laptops at a glance:

LaptopsPrice
Dell Inspiron 16 7610 1,42,500
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 1,55,800
HP Victus 16-d0354TX 69,680
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro 86,900
MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A11MT 1,50,990
ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X 1,26,990
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 1,42,990
HP Victus 16-E0162ax 55,990
MSI Creator M16 1,39,990
LG Gram 16 86,990

FAQs

1. Are most of the 16-inch laptops heavier in size?

Yes, a majority of 16-inch laptops weigh more than the ones with smaller screen sizes. However, there are some compact and lightweight 16-inch laptops available in the market.

2. Which is the best brand for a 16-inch laptop?

Numerous reputed brands like HP, Dell, Asus and Lenovo offer laptops with a 16-inch laptop screen.

3. Why do 16-inch laptops cost more?

16-inch laptops are usually pricier because they have superior hardware capacities.

4. Can a laptop be connected to mobile or television?

Most laptops these days let you connect to a phone or TV. An HDMI cable is used to connect the laptop to the television. Different applications are available as well to connect the mobile with the laptop.

5. Are 16-inch laptops ideal for gaming?

16-inch laptops are considered best for gaming as they have bigger screens and more powerful specifications.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
7 best 32 GB RAM laptops in 2022: A buyer’s guide
Windows 11 laptops: These rank high when it comes to overall performance
Energy tablets for men boost stamina and endurance  
Formal shoes for men: Pick those that have snug fit and premium look
Face creams for men: Options include moisturisers to brightening creams  
electronics FOR LESS