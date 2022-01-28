Best 17-inch laptops: Great way to watch films, sport and play games

Laptops are part of our everyday lives. Whether you are a student, a multimedia professional, a business executive, a homemaker or an elderly enjoying your twilight years, a laptop is used by just about anyone in a family or in the office space. Hence, it is wise not only to invest in a good laptop but also to constantly keep upgrading and changing old laptops with new ones.





Prices at a glance:

Product Price LG Gram Intel Evo 11th Gen Core i7 17 inches Ultra-Light Laptop ₹ 94,999.00 ASUS 17 M712UA-AU521TS AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core R5-5500U 5th Gen Thin and Light 17.3 inches FHD VivoBook ₹ 64,838.00 MSI GF75 Intel Core i7-10750H, 17.3 inches FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Thin Gaming Laptop ₹ 70,990.00 ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop ₹ 79,990.00

There is a huge variety of laptops in the market. If you happen to be a multimedia professional, whose work involves dealing with graphics and various picture and video media, or you are a avid gamer (professional or otherwise) or are a homemaker but passionate about watching movies or your favourite Netflix or Hotstar shows online, then going in for a 17-inch laptop is a good option.

Imagine the immersive experience of watching your favourite superhero franchise film like Spiderman or Avengers series in the comfort of your room on your favourite couch but with an experience similar to that in a theatre. That would be great. For gaming enthusiasts too, a big screen is almost a necessity.

In case, we have convinced you to check out such laptops, here are a few options we have shortlisted for you. Take a look.

1) LG Gram Intel Evo 11th Gen Core i7 17 inches Ultra-Light Laptop

B09MHV4CHB

This laptop is ideal for students, multimedia and business professionals. Despite being a 17-inch laptop, it is lightweight at 1 kg 350 gms. Its height is ‎18 millimeters while its width is ‎38 centimeters.



Some features:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Processor: Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7

Resolution: 2560 x 1600 pixels

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD



2) ASUS 17 M712UA-AU521TS AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core R5-5500U 5th Gen Thin and Light 17.3 inches

B097PMDLWG

This lightweight and thin laptop is available in a pretty transparent silver colour. It comes with a backlit keyboard. This laptop has a height of ‎3 centimeters and width of ‎14 centimeters.



Some features:

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

RAM: 16 GB

Hard Drive: ‎512 GB

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core R5-5500U 5th Gen



3) MSI GF75 Intel Core i7-10750H, 17.3 inches FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Thin Gaming Laptop

B09BR9RQY7

This laptop is well-suited for multimedia professionals, students and gaming enthusiasts. It is a lightweight laptop and comes with a backlit keyboard and built-in microphone.

Some features:

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Up To 5 GHz

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Memory: 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, expandable to 64 GB

Storage: 512GB NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) SSD



4) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop

B09CCQ453Z

This laptop is ideally suited for multimedia professionals, gamers and business executives. One of its special feature includes its anti-glare screen.



Some features:

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON