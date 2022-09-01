Sign out
Best 2.5 GHz processor phones: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 01, 2022 20:00 IST

With a wide range of top brands and models, it is the right time of the year to buy a new device you've been waiting for. Check out some of the best 2.5 GHz processor phones on Amazon!

Check out the best 2 GHz processor phones on Amazon.

With a 2.5 GHz processor, your smartphone will be faster and more efficient than any other phone on the market. You won't have to wait for your apps or web pages to load as they will operate at a lightning-fast speed.

The sleek design and large display of such phones make it a perfect choice for anyone who wants a powerful device that still looks great. Let's check out the list of a handful of such reliable and cool smartphones.

1. Redmi Note 10S

Released in March 2021, the Redmi Note 10S is available in three colours. The Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and has 6GB of RAM. The phone runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 12 operating system and has a powerful processor.

Specifications:

· Brand: Redmi

· OS: Android 11

· CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz

· Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

· Screen Size: 6.43 Inches

ProsCons
Outstanding performanceNo wireless charging
Great camerasAverage battery life
Redmi Note 10S (Frost White, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
18% off
13,999 16,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

This smartphone with 5G connectivity is extremely handy and affordable. This phone is a great option for someone who wants to enjoy every benefit of advanced phones without too much spending.

Specifications:

· Other display features: Wireless

· RAM: ‎6 GB

· Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required

· Display technology: ‎LCD

· OS: ‎Android | 12.0

· Device interface: Primary‎Touchscreen

· Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm; 215 Grams

· Audio Jack: 3.5 mm

· Connectivity technologies: ‎WiFi, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.1

· Other camera features: Rear, Front

· GPS: ‎True

ProsCons
Good storageNo option to extend storage space
Good picture qualityBattery life is not good
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
24% off
18,999 24,999
Buy now

3. OPPO A31 Mystery Black

The OPPO A31 offers good value for money with its impressive triple rear camera setup and large battery capacity. The phone has a powerful battery backup and a great display.

Specifications:

· Device interface – primary: ‎Touchscreen

· RAM: 6 GB

· Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth, WiFi

· Other display features: Wireless

· Product Dimensions: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams

· OS: ‎Android 9.0

· Audio Jack: ‎3.5 mm

· Connectivity technologies: ‎4G

· Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required

· Other camera features: ‎Triple Rear Camera (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) | 8 MP Front Camera

ProsCons
Good battery qualityThe phone’s display is not sharp
AffordableLess storage space
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
11,990 15,990
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Interstellar Black

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a great phone for those looking for a budget-friendly option that still offers features and great performance comparable to more expensive phones.

Specifications:

· RAM: ‎4 GB

· Connectivity technologies: 4G

· Item model number: ‎Redmi Note 9 Pro

· OS: Android 10.0

· Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required

· Audio Jack: ‎3.5 mm

· Wireless communication technologies: ‎Bluetooth, WiFi

· Other display features: ‎Wireless

· Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 209 Grams

· Display technology: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 PPI density), Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 450 nits type. brightness

· Resolution: ‎2400 x 1080

· Device interface – primary: ‎Touchscreen

· Other camera features: ‎Rear

ProsCons
Great phone for gaming and videosDoes not come with a headphone jack
Budget-friendly smart phoneBattery life is poor
Redmi Note 9 Pro (Interstellar Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)- Latest 8nm Snapdragon 720G & Alexa Hands-Free Capable
10% off
15,280 16,999
Buy now

5. iQOO 9 SE 5G

The iQOO 9 SE, 5G phone, is one of the latest smartphones of iQOO. The smartphone comes with an excellent and powerful processor with 5G connectivity.

Specifications:

· Brand: IQOO

· Model Number: I2019

· OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

· RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

· CPU Speed: 2.84 GHz

ProsCons
High quality three rear camerasNo IP rating for dust or water resistance
Large 4500mAh battery capacity for extended useExpensive
iQOO 9 SE 5G (Space Fusion, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | 66W Flash Charge
15% off
33,990 39,990
Buy now

6. Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black)

One of the newest smartphones on the market is the Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black). With lots of amazing features, this is a perfect 2.5 GHz processor phone.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 11 - MiUI 12.5

· Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required

· Item model number: ‎Mi 11X

· RAM: ‎6 GB

· Colour: Cosmic BlackWireless communication technologies, ‎Bluetooth, WiFi

· Other display features: Wireless

· Product Dimensions: ‎16.37 x 0.78 x 7.68 cm; 196 Grams

· Connectivity technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth; Infrared; USB

· GPS: ‎True

· Other camera features: ‎Triple Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) | 20 MP Front Camera

· Device interface – primary: Touchscreen

· Form factor: ‎Bar

ProsCons
5G connectivityA bit expensive
Good overall performanceNo wireless charging
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | Upto 18 Months No Cost EMI | Extra offers on Exchange
18% off
27,999 33,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is the perfect smartphone for people who love taking pictures and watching videos. It has an incredible camera and a powerful processor that can handle any task you throw at it without slowing down or crashing - all in a sleek design with a large screen.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: ‎15.8 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm; 189 Grams

· Device interface - primary: ‎Touchscreen

· Wireless communication technologies: ‎Bluetooth, WiFi

· RAM: ‎6 GB

· Display technology: ‎AMOLED

· OS: ‎Android

· Connectivity technologies: ‎GSM, (1900/1800/850/900 MHz), HSPA+, 4G, 3G, (2100/1900/850/900 MHz), (2100/1800/2600/900/800 MHz), LTE

· Batteries: ‎1 A battery is required

· Colour: ‎Midnight Black

Other display features: Wireless

· Other camera features: Front

· Form factor: ‎Touchscreen Phone

ProsCons
The screen is great for watching movies and videosHigh priced
Excellent cameraNo headphone jack
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Midnight Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
51% off
38,999 80,000
Buy now

Price of 2.5 GHz processor phone at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Note 10SRs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GRs. 18,999
OPPO A31 Mystery BlackRs. 11,990
Redmi Note 9 Pro Interstellar BlackRs. 14,249
iQOO 9 SE 5GRs. 33,900
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black)Rs. 27,999
Samsung Galaxy S9 PlusRs. 53,999

3 Best features for you

Check out the table below that reflects the top three features of the best 2.5 GHz Processor phones on Amazon:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Note 10SMediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core Processor5000 mAh large battery6.43 inches Super AMOLDED Display‎
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GRAM: ‎6 GBProduct Dimensions: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 GrmsDisplay technology: ‎LCD
OPPO A31 Mystery BlackOS: ‎Android 9.0Product Dimensions: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 GramsRAM:‎6 GB
Redmi Note 9 Pro Interstellar BlackOS: ‎Android 10.0Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 209 GramsRAM:‎4 GB
iQOO 9 SE 5GScreen Size: 6.62 inchesBattery Power (In mAH): 4500Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128 GB
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black)OS: ‎Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11)Product Dimensions: ‎16.37 x 0.78 x 7.68 cm; 196 GramsRAM:‎6 GB
Samsung Galaxy S9 PlusOS: ‎AndroidProduct Dimensions: ‎15.8 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm; 189 GramsRAM:‎6 GB

Best value for money

Looking for the best deals on top-quality phones? Among the list of products we have mentioned above, you can check out the latest Samsung Galaxy M33 5G from mobile collections worth value for money. If you are planning to purchase one for your need, this can be the perfect time to pick one with a 2.5 GHz processor. So, check out the list and grab one that you need.

Best overall 2.5 GHz processor phone

The best overall 2.5 GHz processor phone is the Samsung Galaxy S9+. It has a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6 GB of RAM. Plus, it has a beautiful 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy S9+ isn't just a great phone for gaming and other demanding tasks. It also has excellent battery life.

Its dual rear cameras have fantastic picture quality (12 MP + 12 MP). If you're looking for the best phone with a 2.5 GHz processor, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is a clear choice.

How to find the best 2.5 GHz Processor Phone?

With the advancement of technologies, the features of smartphones have also increased. One area where this is particularly evident is in the processor speed. A few years ago, 1 GHz was considered to be a fast processor speed for a smartphone. But now, we're seeing speeds of 2.5 GHz and even higher in some phones.

So, what does this mean for you? If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you may wonder if a 2.5 GHz processor phone is the best option. Here are a few things to consider:

Battery life - A faster processor generally results in shorter battery life. So, if you're looking for a phone with great battery life, you may opt for a phone with a slower processor speed.

Price - Phones with speedy processors tend to be more expensive. So, if you're on a budget, you may want to stick with a phone with a 1 GHz or lower processor speed.

Usage - For those using their phone for basic tasks like email and social media, a 2.5 GHz processor isn't necessary. However, if you're a user who likes to play games or use resource-intensive apps, a 2.5 GHz processor will likely be worth the investment.

Future-proofing - A 2.5 GHz processor phone is a good option if you want to use the latest technology.

If you are searching for a new smartphone, many options are available. Do some research and find the phone that's right for your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

