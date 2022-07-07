Story Saved
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Best 2-ton split ACs in India: Ideal option for large rooms

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  Published on Jul 07, 2022 12:17 IST
Summary:

ACs have become a necessity as the temperature of the country is rising. You can buy a 2-ton split AC, keep your home cool during the scorching heat and have a comfortable summer.

2-ton split AC is best-suited for big sized rooms.

Air conditioners are no longer a luxury. They have become necessary given the soaring temperatures and the increased humidity across the cities. You can buy a 2-ton split AC and keep your house cool. If you have huge rooms, a 2-ton split AC will meet all of the requirements and help you reach a comfortable temperature that will make you feel at ease.

People prefer buying split ACs as they add to the house's aesthetic appeal. Also, you do not have to make any major adjustments to the infrastructure of your house when you get a 2-ton split AC installed in your home. Let's look at some of the best options that will help you choose the best 2-ton split AC for your home.

The Best 2 Ton Split ACs Out There.

There are several 2-ton split ACs in the market. It would be best if you understood what each of the AC has to offer so that you can make a well-informed purchase decision:

1. LG Dual Inverter Split AC, PS-Q24HNXE

The convertible 6 in 1 2-ton split ACis one of the best 2-ton ACs available on the market. Also, it has an inverter compressor which ensures that it works well on inverter backup. Also, the AC has an anti-bacterial filter that ensures the outflow of purified air. The AC also has a fast-cooling option, which can bring down the room's temperature in the next 10 minutes.

Pros

Cons

Dust filter and a high-density filter

No Wi-Fi option

Convertible

No voice assistant

Dehumidifier

No warranty on outdoor casting

Anti-bacterial filter

3-Star

· MRP: Rs. 64,990

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 32 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 1232.78 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 11 kg

· Dimensions: 21 X 99.8 X 34.5 cms

LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q24HNXE, White)
15% off
54,990 64,990
Buy now

2. Panasonic Wi-Fi Twin Cool CS/CU-XU24YKYF

The best part about this 2-ton split AC is that you can control it with your Alexa or Google Assistant. You need to connect your devices with your home's Wi-Fi connection. Also, the dust filter ensures that the air that comes from the air conditioner is free from harmful particles. You can also customise the sleep profiles of the AC so that it works based on your requirements.

Pros

Cons

Dust filter and a high-density filter

Heavy

Works with Voice assistant

A little loud

Customised sleep profiles

No drainage pipe

Stabilizer-free

· MRP: Rs. 61,990

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 40 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 1042.48 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 49 kg

· Dimensions: 107 X 24.1 X 29.6 cm

Panasonic 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, nanoe-G Air Purification, 2022 Model, CS/CU-XU24YKYF, White)
27% off
59,849 82,400
Buy now

3. Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 AR24BY4YAWK

This 2-ton split ACBy Samsung comes with a dehumidifier, and you can also activate sleep mode on this AC based on your needs. The 4-star energy rating ensures you don't waste much electricity while using the air-conditioner. Also, it is a 5-in-one device where you can enjoy other benefits.

Pros

Cons

HD filter

No dust filter

2 Way Swing

No voice assistant

Dehumidifier

No Wi-Fi

Auto-clean feature

Stabiliser needed

·MRP: Rs. 53,999

·Capacity: 2 tons

·Noise Level: 40 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 230 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 40 kg 600

Samsung 2.0 Ton 4 Star Convertible 5in1 Inverter Split AC (AR24BY4YAWK, White)
38% off
47,990 77,990
Buy now

4. Voltas 2 Ton Split Ac 243 CZZ (R32)

Voltas is known for manufacturing some of the best budget-friendly air conditioners, and this 2-ton split ACalso has several good features. The AC has a dust and anti-bacterial filter that keeps your surroundings safe and dust-free. Also, the multi-stage filtration process ensures that you breathe in the fresh air.

Pros

Cons

Dust Filter

Bit noisy

Anti-bacterial filter

No voice assistant

Self-diagnosis

No Wi-Fi

Eco-friendly refrigerant

Stabiliser needed

· MRP: Rs. 49,390

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 51 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 1499.44 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 57 kg 100 gm

· Dimensions: 110 X 65 X 36.5 cm

Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC (243 CZZ (R32))
24% off
52,979 69,990
Buy now

5. Carrier 4-in-1 Flexicool R32

This 2-ton split AC by Carrier is one of the best air conditioners on the market. It comes with an advanced dust filter and an air purification filter, ensuring that you breathe fresh and clean air. Also, you can use the air-conditioner as a dehumidifier. The best part about buying this AC is that you don't need to spend much on its upkeep.

Pros

Cons

Dust Filter

No self-diagnosis

Air purification filter

No voice assistant

dehumidifier

No Wi-Fi

Stabilizer Free

· MRP: Rs. 51,999

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 39 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 1257.12 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 14 kg 200 gm

· Dimensions: 104.5 X 23.5 X 31.5 cm

6. Panasonic Wi-Fi Twin Cool

This air conditioner comes with a Wi-Fi feature and is an auto convertible 2-ton split AC.You can easily connect it with any voice assistant and then use your voice to operate the air conditioner. The AC is well equipped with smart diagnosis and can adjust the temperature based on the external temperature. The AC also offers customised sleep profiles to meet all your needs.

Pros

Cons

Dust filter and a high-density filter

Heavy

Works with Voice assistant

A little loud

Customised sleep profiles

No drainage pipe

Stabilizer-free

· MRP: Rs. 54,990

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 43 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 1044.47 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 12 kg

· Dimensions: 107 X 23.5 X 29 cm

7. Hitachi Inverter RMQG322HEEA

This 2-ton split AC by Hitachi comes with a one-touch silent fan speed accompanied by a soft dry feature. The air conditioner makes use of an eco-friendly refrigerant. The AC comes with an immersive display that helps you manage your room's temperature better. Also, the multiple slits provide a greater area for heat exchange, enabling the AC to cool the room faster.

Pros

Cons

Low noise level

No auto cleaning

Auto fan speed

No Wi-Fi

Eco-friendly refrigerant

No voice assistant

Soft dry feature

· MRP: Rs. 48,999

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 37 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 1282.37 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 52 kg 300 gm

· Dimensions: 176 X 53.9 X 89.4 cm

Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RMQG322HEEA, White)
17% off
52,700 63,200
Buy now

8.Croma 4 in 1 Convertible AC

The 2 top split AC by Croma comes with a nano shield coating and blue fins. The dust filters are pre-installed along with the anti-microbial filters. If you are tight on your budget and are looking for a budget-friendly option, this will be a good choice. The air-conditioner uses R-32 green refrigerant for the cooling process.

Pros

Cons

Anti-microbial filter

No auto cleaning

Dust Filter

No Wi-Fi

Eco-friendly refrigerant

No voice assistant

Stabiliser free

· MRP: Rs. 42,990

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 49 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 2070 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 49 kg

9. IFB Convertible 8-in-1 AC

This budget-friendly 2-ton split ACcomes with eight different features. It has a copper condenser coil, ensuring that the AC gives better cooling and works efficiently. Also, the dual-display feature makes it easier to control the room's temperature. The AC also has an in-built activated carbon filter which removes the dust particles from the air conditioner.

Pros

Cons

Eight different features

No auto cleaning

Activated Carbon filter

No Wi-Fi

4-way air swing

No voice assistant

R-32 refrigerant

· MRP: Rs. 46,490

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 32 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 3600 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 280 Volts

· Weight: 24 kg

· Dimensions: 77 X 20.5 X 25 cm

10. Hitachi Inverter Split

The AC by Hitachi comes with a variable speed compressor where you can easily switch between temperatures and fan speed. Also, it ensures best-in-class efficiency as it has a 5-star energy rating. Therefore, it ensures you will waste a lot of energy while using the air conditioner. The immersive display on the AC helps you in having better control over the temperature of your room. Also, it indicates when the AC's filter needs cleaning.

Pros

Cons

Low noise level

No auto cleaning

Auto fan speed

No Wi-Fi

Eco-friendly refrigerant

No voice assistant

Soft dry feature

· MRP: Rs. 57,950

· Capacity: 2 tons

· Noise Level: 37 dB

· Annual Energy Consumption: 1158.94 KW hours per year

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Weight: 60 kg 600 gm

· Dimensions: 178.9 X 55.2 X 89.4 cm

Hitachi 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RMRG524HEEA White)
18% off
65,000 79,000
Buy now

All the air conditioners listed above are the best 2-ton split ACavailable in the market.

Best 3 Important Features for Customers

There are several features that you must look for in a 2-ton split ACbefore you buy one. However, for your convenience, we have listed the three most essential features that will help you make a better purchase decision. These features are:

·Energy Star Rating:ACs are known to consume a lot of electricity, especially when the tonnage of the AC increases. Therefore, you should check the energy star rating of your AC before you buy one. The more stars the AC has, the lesser electricity the AC will consume, ensuring you don't burn a hole in your pocket.

·The coil used:You should check if your AC uses a copper or an aluminium coil for cooling. Copper ensures better heat transfer; hence, it cools your room faster. On the other hand, aluminium offers slower cooling as compared to copper. Also, an aluminium coil tends to erode faster than a copper coil. The coil impacts the cost of the 2-ton split AC.The air conditioners with copper coils are usually more expensive than those with aluminium coils.

· Inverter technology:There are several air conditioners out there that come with the inverter technology, while some don't have it. The inverter technology essentially means that the air conditioner has a compressor that adjusts the air conditioner's settings based on your needs. If you are buying a 2-ton split AC,it is better to buy one that offers this technology.

Best Value for Money

If you are looking for a 2-ton split ACthat offers the best value for money, you should go ahead with Voltas 2 Ton Split AC 243 CZZ (R32). It is cheaper than most of the 2-ton split ACs out there. Also, the warranty of the products offered by Tata is great. The AC comes with a turbo cooling feature and uses an eco-friendly refrigerant that ensures the environment is not negatively impacted

Best Overall

If you are looking for some of the best-advanced features in your 2-ton split AC,you should go ahead with Panasonic Wi-Fi Twin Cool CS/CU-XU24YKYF.The AC connects to the Wi-Fi, and you can use voice control to operate the air conditioner. This AC is a smart-home-friendly AC that offers wireless control. Also, the AC has inverter technology and is auto-convertible, ensuring you have the best of all worlds.

How to Find the Perfect 2 Ton Split AC

It would be best if you took care of several things while searching for a 2-ton split AC.You can start by the following steps:

· Search for the perfect 2-ton AC options

· Know your room size and the requirements that you have

·Compare all the features of these ACs and then check the price

·Decide on the AC that you want to buy

· Check for some discounts or bank offers on the choice that you have made

·Make the purchase

Price of the best 2-ton split ACs at a glance:

Product

Price

LG Dual Inverter Split AC, PS-Q24HNXE

Rs. 64,990

Panasonic Wi-Fi Twin Cool CS/CU-XU24YKYF

Rs. 61,990

Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 AR24BY4YAWK

Rs. 53,999

Voltas 2 Ton Split Ac 243 CZZ (R32)

Rs.49,390

Carrier 4-in-1 Flexicool R32

Rs. 51,999

Panasonic Wi-Fi Twin Cool

Rs. 54,990

Hitachi Inverter RMQG322HEEAHitachi Inverter RMQG322HEEA

Rs. 48,999

Croma 4 in 1 Convertible AC

Rs. 42,990

IFB Convertible 8-in-1 AC CI2433E323G1

Rs. 46,490

Hitachi Inverter Split RMRG524HEEA

Rs. 57,950

FAQs

1. Can I buy a 2-ton split ACthat comes with a voice assistant?

The 2-ton split ACs by Panasonic has in-built Wi-Fi connectivity, using which you can connect your air conditioner to a Google Home or an Amazon Alexa. Once the two devices get paired, you can use your voice to control the settings of your Panasonic air conditioner.

2. What are the advantages of inverter technology in ACs?

The inverter technology used in some of the 2-ton split ACs ensures that you get reduced electricity bills, and the AC consumes less power. Also, it offers consistent cooling and ensures the compressor can alter its speed efficiently. This technology tends to make the ACs last longer as much load is not transferred to a compressor.

3. What are smart ACs?

Smart ACs can easily take voice commands and are quite intuitive. These ACs are compatible with devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. They are the perfect example of the internet of things. You can also pre-program your AC using smart technology.

4. How do I know if I need a 2-ton split AC?

You need to factor in the size of your room to understand the tonnage of the AC. Also, you must check if your room has multiple or large windows. Consider the general temperature of your room and the floor on which the room is located.

5. How can I get the annual cost of the electricity consumed using a 2-ton split AC?

The energy label on your AC shows a figure that denotes how many units or amounts of electricity your AC would consume. You can then consider the per unit electricity rate in your city and multiply it with the annual electricity consumption to get an amount.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

