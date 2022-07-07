Best 2-ton split ACs in India: Ideal option for large rooms

2-ton split AC is best-suited for big sized rooms.

Air conditioners are no longer a luxury. They have become necessary given the soaring temperatures and the increased humidity across the cities. You can buy a 2-ton split AC and keep your house cool. If you have huge rooms, a 2-ton split AC will meet all of the requirements and help you reach a comfortable temperature that will make you feel at ease. People prefer buying split ACs as they add to the house's aesthetic appeal. Also, you do not have to make any major adjustments to the infrastructure of your house when you get a 2-ton split AC installed in your home. Let's look at some of the best options that will help you choose the best 2-ton split AC for your home. The Best 2 Ton Split ACs Out There. There are several 2-ton split ACs in the market. It would be best if you understood what each of the AC has to offer so that you can make a well-informed purchase decision: 1. LG Dual Inverter Split AC, PS-Q24HNXE The convertible 6 in 1 2-ton split ACis one of the best 2-ton ACs available on the market. Also, it has an inverter compressor which ensures that it works well on inverter backup. Also, the AC has an anti-bacterial filter that ensures the outflow of purified air. The AC also has a fast-cooling option, which can bring down the room's temperature in the next 10 minutes.

Pros Cons Dust filter and a high-density filter No Wi-Fi option Convertible No voice assistant Dehumidifier No warranty on outdoor casting Anti-bacterial filter 3-Star · MRP: Rs. 64,990 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 32 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 1232.78 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 11 kg · Dimensions: 21 X 99.8 X 34.5 cms

2. Panasonic Wi-Fi Twin Cool CS/CU-XU24YKYF The best part about this 2-ton split AC is that you can control it with your Alexa or Google Assistant. You need to connect your devices with your home's Wi-Fi connection. Also, the dust filter ensures that the air that comes from the air conditioner is free from harmful particles. You can also customise the sleep profiles of the AC so that it works based on your requirements.

Pros Cons Dust filter and a high-density filter Heavy Works with Voice assistant A little loud Customised sleep profiles No drainage pipe Stabilizer-free · MRP: Rs. 61,990 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 40 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 1042.48 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 49 kg · Dimensions: 107 X 24.1 X 29.6 cm

3. Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 AR24BY4YAWK This 2-ton split ACBy Samsung comes with a dehumidifier, and you can also activate sleep mode on this AC based on your needs. The 4-star energy rating ensures you don't waste much electricity while using the air-conditioner. Also, it is a 5-in-one device where you can enjoy other benefits.

Pros Cons HD filter No dust filter 2 Way Swing No voice assistant Dehumidifier No Wi-Fi Auto-clean feature Stabiliser needed ·MRP: Rs. 53,999 ·Capacity: 2 tons ·Noise Level: 40 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 230 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 40 kg 600

4. Voltas 2 Ton Split Ac 243 CZZ (R32) Voltas is known for manufacturing some of the best budget-friendly air conditioners, and this 2-ton split ACalso has several good features. The AC has a dust and anti-bacterial filter that keeps your surroundings safe and dust-free. Also, the multi-stage filtration process ensures that you breathe in the fresh air.

Pros Cons Dust Filter Bit noisy Anti-bacterial filter No voice assistant Self-diagnosis No Wi-Fi Eco-friendly refrigerant Stabiliser needed · MRP: Rs. 49,390 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 51 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 1499.44 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 57 kg 100 gm · Dimensions: 110 X 65 X 36.5 cm

5. Carrier 4-in-1 Flexicool R32 This 2-ton split AC by Carrier is one of the best air conditioners on the market. It comes with an advanced dust filter and an air purification filter, ensuring that you breathe fresh and clean air. Also, you can use the air-conditioner as a dehumidifier. The best part about buying this AC is that you don't need to spend much on its upkeep.

Pros Cons Dust Filter No self-diagnosis Air purification filter No voice assistant dehumidifier No Wi-Fi Stabilizer Free · MRP: Rs. 51,999 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 39 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 1257.12 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 14 kg 200 gm · Dimensions: 104.5 X 23.5 X 31.5 cm

6. Panasonic Wi-Fi Twin Cool This air conditioner comes with a Wi-Fi feature and is an auto convertible 2-ton split AC.You can easily connect it with any voice assistant and then use your voice to operate the air conditioner. The AC is well equipped with smart diagnosis and can adjust the temperature based on the external temperature. The AC also offers customised sleep profiles to meet all your needs.

Pros Cons Dust filter and a high-density filter Heavy Works with Voice assistant A little loud Customised sleep profiles No drainage pipe Stabilizer-free · MRP: Rs. 54,990 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 43 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 1044.47 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 12 kg · Dimensions: 107 X 23.5 X 29 cm

7. Hitachi Inverter RMQG322HEEA This 2-ton split AC by Hitachi comes with a one-touch silent fan speed accompanied by a soft dry feature. The air conditioner makes use of an eco-friendly refrigerant. The AC comes with an immersive display that helps you manage your room's temperature better. Also, the multiple slits provide a greater area for heat exchange, enabling the AC to cool the room faster.

Pros Cons Low noise level No auto cleaning Auto fan speed No Wi-Fi Eco-friendly refrigerant No voice assistant Soft dry feature · MRP: Rs. 48,999 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 37 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 1282.37 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 52 kg 300 gm · Dimensions: 176 X 53.9 X 89.4 cm

8.Croma 4 in 1 Convertible AC The 2 top split AC by Croma comes with a nano shield coating and blue fins. The dust filters are pre-installed along with the anti-microbial filters. If you are tight on your budget and are looking for a budget-friendly option, this will be a good choice. The air-conditioner uses R-32 green refrigerant for the cooling process.

Pros Cons Anti-microbial filter No auto cleaning Dust Filter No Wi-Fi Eco-friendly refrigerant No voice assistant Stabiliser free · MRP: Rs. 42,990 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 49 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 2070 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 49 kg

9. IFB Convertible 8-in-1 AC This budget-friendly 2-ton split ACcomes with eight different features. It has a copper condenser coil, ensuring that the AC gives better cooling and works efficiently. Also, the dual-display feature makes it easier to control the room's temperature. The AC also has an in-built activated carbon filter which removes the dust particles from the air conditioner.

Pros Cons Eight different features No auto cleaning Activated Carbon filter No Wi-Fi 4-way air swing No voice assistant R-32 refrigerant · MRP: Rs. 46,490 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 32 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 3600 KW hours per year · Voltage: 280 Volts · Weight: 24 kg · Dimensions: 77 X 20.5 X 25 cm

10. Hitachi Inverter Split The AC by Hitachi comes with a variable speed compressor where you can easily switch between temperatures and fan speed. Also, it ensures best-in-class efficiency as it has a 5-star energy rating. Therefore, it ensures you will waste a lot of energy while using the air conditioner. The immersive display on the AC helps you in having better control over the temperature of your room. Also, it indicates when the AC's filter needs cleaning.

Pros Cons Low noise level No auto cleaning Auto fan speed No Wi-Fi Eco-friendly refrigerant No voice assistant Soft dry feature · MRP: Rs. 57,950 · Capacity: 2 tons · Noise Level: 37 dB · Annual Energy Consumption: 1158.94 KW hours per year · Voltage: 230 Volts · Weight: 60 kg 600 gm · Dimensions: 178.9 X 55.2 X 89.4 cm

All the air conditioners listed above are the best 2-ton split ACavailable in the market. Best 3 Important Features for Customers There are several features that you must look for in a 2-ton split ACbefore you buy one. However, for your convenience, we have listed the three most essential features that will help you make a better purchase decision. These features are: ·Energy Star Rating:ACs are known to consume a lot of electricity, especially when the tonnage of the AC increases. Therefore, you should check the energy star rating of your AC before you buy one. The more stars the AC has, the lesser electricity the AC will consume, ensuring you don't burn a hole in your pocket. ·The coil used:You should check if your AC uses a copper or an aluminium coil for cooling. Copper ensures better heat transfer; hence, it cools your room faster. On the other hand, aluminium offers slower cooling as compared to copper. Also, an aluminium coil tends to erode faster than a copper coil. The coil impacts the cost of the 2-ton split AC.The air conditioners with copper coils are usually more expensive than those with aluminium coils. · Inverter technology:There are several air conditioners out there that come with the inverter technology, while some don't have it. The inverter technology essentially means that the air conditioner has a compressor that adjusts the air conditioner's settings based on your needs. If you are buying a 2-ton split AC,it is better to buy one that offers this technology. Best Value for Money If you are looking for a 2-ton split ACthat offers the best value for money, you should go ahead with Voltas 2 Ton Split AC 243 CZZ (R32). It is cheaper than most of the 2-ton split ACs out there. Also, the warranty of the products offered by Tata is great. The AC comes with a turbo cooling feature and uses an eco-friendly refrigerant that ensures the environment is not negatively impacted Best Overall If you are looking for some of the best-advanced features in your 2-ton split AC,you should go ahead with Panasonic Wi-Fi Twin Cool CS/CU-XU24YKYF.The AC connects to the Wi-Fi, and you can use voice control to operate the air conditioner. This AC is a smart-home-friendly AC that offers wireless control. Also, the AC has inverter technology and is auto-convertible, ensuring you have the best of all worlds. How to Find the Perfect 2 Ton Split AC It would be best if you took care of several things while searching for a 2-ton split AC.You can start by the following steps: · Search for the perfect 2-ton AC options · Know your room size and the requirements that you have ·Compare all the features of these ACs and then check the price ·Decide on the AC that you want to buy · Check for some discounts or bank offers on the choice that you have made ·Make the purchase Price of the best 2-ton split ACs at a glance: