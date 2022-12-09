Sign out
Best 25-litre geysers for home use: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 09, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Check out this list of the 10 best geysers 25 litres geyser options. Go through the specifications and the range of important details with a comprehensive buying guide.

Geysers with 25 litre storage capacity are decent enough for large families.

A 25-litre geyser is a perfect option for the average-sized household. The 25-litre geyser can be used for a long time with the recommended operating temperature of around 45 degrees Celsius. It is an ideal solution for those who want to buy a product with the highest quality and performance. It is a product designed to ensure optimum performance while maintaining a simple and attractive design. This is the product for you if you need a geyser in your home. The range comes with a powerful motor, a timer, and an auto shut-off. Take advantage of the opportunity to buy the best geysers 25 litres geyser.

1. Havells Monza EC

The mounting style and modest colour scheme of the Havells Monza EC Water Heater make it simple to match the colour scheme of your bathroom. The tank is constructed from incredibly thick, cold-rolled steel that is meant to last. The water tubes have Whirl Flow Technology installed. It prevents the flow of cold and hot water from coming into direct contact, allowing for quicker heating and optimum energy savings that result in 20% higher hot water output.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 68.5 x 43.5 x 44.5 cms

ProsCons
Adjustable temperature settingsNothing to mention
High pressure rating 
Whirlflow Technology 
Havells Monza EC 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Flexi Pipe, White 5 Star
42% off
8,699 15,060
Buy now

2. Havells Adonia Spin

Adonia's construction uses extremely thick, cold-rolled steel plates, which offers greater corrosion resistance and a longer lifespan than typical inner tank designs. PUF insulation with a high density offers greater energy efficiency. Additionally, you get colour-changing LEDs to show how hot the water is right now. It has the first inbuilt shock-safe plug in India with this feature, which cuts off the power during a current leak to prevent electric shocks.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 44.5 x 44 x 43 cms

ProsCons
Heavy Duty Anode RodOnly suitable for big family
PUF insulation for energy efficiencyWater heating takes time
LED Indication according to Temperature 
Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star
Check Price on Amazon

3. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025

The SDS-PLUS series is made to be as energy-efficient as possible. SDS-PLUS is a product that has received a BEE 5 star rating for excellent performance and global quality. It features a tank coated in a patented Blue Diamond material, practical temperature controls, interchangeable colour panels, and longer warranties.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 44.4 x 44.4 x 38.3 cms

ProsCons
Antiscalant glass-coated heating elementInstallation charges extra for few areas
Thermal safety valve 
Energy efficient 
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
30% off
11,299 16,200
Buy now

4. V-Guard Divino

Divino is a great option in situations with hard water because of its antiscalant and anti-corrosive properties. Because it can sustain pressure up to 8 bar, it can be used in pressure pump applications and high-rise structures with up to 35 stories. The self-sacrificing magnesium anode rod serves as an additional line of defence against corrosion and extends the lifespan of the water heater.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 cms

ProsCons
Dual Overheat ProtectionGeyser makes hissing noise sometimes
Suitable for up to 35 floors 
5-in-1 safety valve 
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
23% off
7,349 9,500
Buy now

5. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025

A strong sturdy tank, it is twice as stronger and thicker than ordinary geysers. It also has a blue diamond glass-lined technology that makes it long-lasting. With a high on saving with high-energy efficiency, this AO Smith water heater gives maximum energy savings and unmatched performance.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 cms

ProsCons
Thick tankNot good customer service
PIX4 safety 
PUF insulation for energy efficiency 
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
17% off
7,899 9,500
Buy now

6. Candes Perfecto

Enjoy taking long, warm showers with this stunning water geyser. It has a stainless steel tank that delivers great functionality and a sleek contemporary look. This geyser, which has a sturdy design, includes features like an LED Indicator to provide you a hot, steaming bath whenever you want, Copper-sheathed Heating Element, I-Thermostat, and an all-purpose RPR Valve.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 49 x 33 x 33 cms

ProsCons
Inbuilt pressure release valveLeakage problems
Installation kit included 
Heat retention technology 
Candes 25 Litre Perfecto 5 Star Rated Automatic Instant Storage Electric Water Heater with Special Metal Body Anti Rust Coating With Installation Kit, 2KW Geyser (Ivory)
43% off
4,749 8,399
Buy now

7. Racold Buono Pro

Superior durability and resistance capability are some of the best features of the Buono Pro water heater. It has a heating element and a titanium steel tank that was specially developed to withstand pressure and water contaminants. It has a unique anode that conducts an electrolytic process to prevent corrosion of the heating element, substantially extending its lifespan. Additionally, three levels of safety are offered against high temperatures and pressure thanks to a multipurpose safety valve, a cutout, and a cutting-edge adjustable thermostat that complies with international requirements.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 51.3 x 36.7 x 36.7 cms

ProsCons
Carossion free heating elementTakes time to heat water
Energy efficientPoor installation process
Outer body is rustproof 
Racold Buono Pro 25 Litres Vertical 5 star Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
39% off
6,999 11,500
Buy now

8Crompton Arno Neo 25-L

With a better heating element of 1200 grams for quicker heating, in 10 minutes, it can reach a temperature of 45 °C. High-grade PUF insulation guarantees excellent heat retention, which lowers your utility costs. The geyser's iron body is powder coated to provide a skin, keeping it resistant to rust. It greatly aids in keeping the water heater functional and robust even after many years of use.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cms

ProsCons
Antiscalant heating elementTakes long time to heat
Stand by cutoff for energy efficiencyCustomer service is poor
Powerful heating element 
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
28% off
7,199 10,000
Buy now

9. Racold Eterno Pro 25L

Superior durability and resist capacity may make the Eterno Pro water heater one of the best water heaters. It has a heating element and a titanium steel tank that was specially developed to withstand pressure and water contaminants. The unique deflector slows the mixing of cold and hot water in the tank, extending the time that the water stays hot and minimising the need for frequent restarts. This can result in up to 40% electricity savings and up to 10% extra hot water for you.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 cms

ProsCons
Titanium plus technology for durabilityFinishing is not good
Smart mix to keep water hot for a longer periodCustomer service is not good
Anticorrosion heating element 
Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with free Standard Installation and free Installation Pipes
49% off
8,699 16,899
Buy now

10. Orient Electric Enamour Prime 25L - 7790

This water heater has a Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology that gives it a 40% longer lifespan, making it suitable for hard/high TDS water and preventing corrosion. Optimal water heating is perfectly taken care of by the nickel-coated copper heating element. The anti-rust qualities of the high-strength polymer body is waterproof and shockproof. With a pressure capacity of 8 bar, you can use it in high-rise buildings too.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Product Dimensions: 46 x 39 x 46 cms

ProsCons
Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology for durabilityInstallation process takes time
Anti-rust bodyPoor design
Temperature indicator dial 
Orient Electric Enamour Prime 25L Glassline Storage Water Heater (Geyser), 5-star BEE rated, 5-layer safety shield, Suitable for high-rise buildings (White & Grey)
39% off
9,490 15,590
Buy now

Price of 25-litre geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Havells Monza ECRs. 8,699
Havells Adonia SpinRs. 13,900
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025Rs. 11,299
V-Guard DivinoRs. 7,572
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025Rs. 8,499
Candes PerfectoRs. 4,299
Racold Buono ProRs. 6,999
Crompton Arno Neo 25-LRs. 7,290
Racold Eterno Pro 25LRs. 8,899
Orient Electric Enamour Prime 25LRs. 9,490

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
PowerMaximum Operating PressureSpecial Feature
Havells Monza EC2000 watts‎8 BarsWhirlflow Technology
Havells Adonia Spin2000 watts‎8 BarsPUF insulation for energy efficiency
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-0252000 watts‎8 BarsBlue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank
V-Guard Divino2000 watts‎8 Bars5-in-1 safety valve
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-0252000 watts‎8 BarsPIX4 safety
Candes PerfectoRacold Buono Pro2000 watts‎8 BarsInbuilt pressure release valve
Racold Buono Pro2000 watts‎8 BarsAnti-rust outer body
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L2000 watts‎8 BarsStand by cutoff for energy efficiency
Racold Eterno Pro 25L2000 watts‎8 BarsSmart mix to keep water hot for a longer period
Orient Electric Enamour Prime 25L2000 watts‎8 BarsTemperature indicator dial

Best value for money

The Candes 25 Litre Perfecto Geyser is the best at a price below 5000. At a price of 4,299, it is a fast heating energy-efficient water heater, is a 5-star rated product, ISI Marked, and comes with a 5-year warranty. All these aspects make it the best geysers 25 litres geyser.

Best overall

This Havells Monza EC is the best water heater of all. It comes with a 5 star rating which saves your energy and 25-litre storage capacity. The adjustable knob will help you to adjust the temperature according to your needs. Its BEE rating is 5 and the price is Rs. 8699.00. Based on all these features, it is indeed the best geysers 25 litres geyser.

How to find the best 25 litres geysers

You'll find that you have more options than previously if you're looking to buy a new water geyser for your home, so doing your research is important.

Purchase a geyser that is the appropriate size for your needs. An excessive geyser will heat water that is not necessary.

Buy a geyser with a longer lifespan and easily changeable parts if you want to save money.

A geyser with a five-star rating uses less electricity to heat water and loses far less heat.

When buying a geyser, be sure to check the guarantee on the heating element and tank.

Consider crucial characteristics while choosing a geyser, such as:

Glass coated heating element

Automatic thermal cut-out

Rust proof outer body

Safety valve for pressure release

Adjustable thermostat settings

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 25-litres geysers

How much time does a 25-litre geyser take to heat up?

The 2000W power consumption provides efficient heating at all times, while the geyser has a reheating time of only up to 60 minutes to provide you with warm water instantly when you need it. 

Is a 15-litre or 25-litre geyser more efficient? 

A 15-litre geyser will ensure that the water is optimum hot when you bathe at places where the tap water temperature is not too low. Each household member has their bath one by one and uses 25 litres of water.

Which geyser is the best choice for a two-person household?

In choosing a geyser, you should calculate the size of the geyser your family needs. A small family with 2-3 members will need a 6-litre instant geyser or a 10 to 15-litre storage geyser for bathing using a bucket.

