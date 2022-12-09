Best 25-litre geysers for home use: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 09, 2022





Summary: Check out this list of the 10 best geysers 25 litres geyser options. Go through the specifications and the range of important details with a comprehensive buying guide.

Geysers with 25 litre storage capacity are decent enough for large families.

A 25-litre geyser is a perfect option for the average-sized household. The 25-litre geyser can be used for a long time with the recommended operating temperature of around 45 degrees Celsius. It is an ideal solution for those who want to buy a product with the highest quality and performance. It is a product designed to ensure optimum performance while maintaining a simple and attractive design. This is the product for you if you need a geyser in your home. The range comes with a powerful motor, a timer, and an auto shut-off. Take advantage of the opportunity to buy the best geysers 25 litres geyser. 1. Havells Monza EC The mounting style and modest colour scheme of the Havells Monza EC Water Heater make it simple to match the colour scheme of your bathroom. The tank is constructed from incredibly thick, cold-rolled steel that is meant to last. The water tubes have Whirl Flow Technology installed. It prevents the flow of cold and hot water from coming into direct contact, allowing for quicker heating and optimum energy savings that result in 20% higher hot water output. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 68.5 x 43.5 x 44.5 cms

Pros Cons Adjustable temperature settings Nothing to mention High pressure rating Whirlflow Technology

2. Havells Adonia Spin Adonia's construction uses extremely thick, cold-rolled steel plates, which offers greater corrosion resistance and a longer lifespan than typical inner tank designs. PUF insulation with a high density offers greater energy efficiency. Additionally, you get colour-changing LEDs to show how hot the water is right now. It has the first inbuilt shock-safe plug in India with this feature, which cuts off the power during a current leak to prevent electric shocks. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 44.5 x 44 x 43 cms

Pros Cons Heavy Duty Anode Rod Only suitable for big family PUF insulation for energy efficiency Water heating takes time LED Indication according to Temperature

3. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 The SDS-PLUS series is made to be as energy-efficient as possible. SDS-PLUS is a product that has received a BEE 5 star rating for excellent performance and global quality. It features a tank coated in a patented Blue Diamond material, practical temperature controls, interchangeable colour panels, and longer warranties. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 44.4 x 44.4 x 38.3 cms

Pros Cons Antiscalant glass-coated heating element Installation charges extra for few areas Thermal safety valve Energy efficient

4. V-Guard Divino Divino is a great option in situations with hard water because of its antiscalant and anti-corrosive properties. Because it can sustain pressure up to 8 bar, it can be used in pressure pump applications and high-rise structures with up to 35 stories. The self-sacrificing magnesium anode rod serves as an additional line of defence against corrosion and extends the lifespan of the water heater. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 cms

Pros Cons Dual Overheat Protection Geyser makes hissing noise sometimes Suitable for up to 35 floors 5-in-1 safety valve

5. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 A strong sturdy tank, it is twice as stronger and thicker than ordinary geysers. It also has a blue diamond glass-lined technology that makes it long-lasting. With a high on saving with high-energy efficiency, this AO Smith water heater gives maximum energy savings and unmatched performance. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 cms

Pros Cons Thick tank Not good customer service PIX4 safety PUF insulation for energy efficiency

6. Candes Perfecto Enjoy taking long, warm showers with this stunning water geyser. It has a stainless steel tank that delivers great functionality and a sleek contemporary look. This geyser, which has a sturdy design, includes features like an LED Indicator to provide you a hot, steaming bath whenever you want, Copper-sheathed Heating Element, I-Thermostat, and an all-purpose RPR Valve. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 49 x 33 x 33 cms

Pros Cons Inbuilt pressure release valve Leakage problems Installation kit included Heat retention technology

7. Racold Buono Pro Superior durability and resistance capability are some of the best features of the Buono Pro water heater. It has a heating element and a titanium steel tank that was specially developed to withstand pressure and water contaminants. It has a unique anode that conducts an electrolytic process to prevent corrosion of the heating element, substantially extending its lifespan. Additionally, three levels of safety are offered against high temperatures and pressure thanks to a multipurpose safety valve, a cutout, and a cutting-edge adjustable thermostat that complies with international requirements. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 51.3 x 36.7 x 36.7 cms

Pros Cons Carossion free heating element Takes time to heat water Energy efficient Poor installation process Outer body is rustproof

8Crompton Arno Neo 25-L With a better heating element of 1200 grams for quicker heating, in 10 minutes, it can reach a temperature of 45 °C. High-grade PUF insulation guarantees excellent heat retention, which lowers your utility costs. The geyser's iron body is powder coated to provide a skin, keeping it resistant to rust. It greatly aids in keeping the water heater functional and robust even after many years of use. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cms

Pros Cons Antiscalant heating element Takes long time to heat Stand by cutoff for energy efficiency Customer service is poor Powerful heating element

9. Racold Eterno Pro 25L Superior durability and resist capacity may make the Eterno Pro water heater one of the best water heaters. It has a heating element and a titanium steel tank that was specially developed to withstand pressure and water contaminants. The unique deflector slows the mixing of cold and hot water in the tank, extending the time that the water stays hot and minimising the need for frequent restarts. This can result in up to 40% electricity savings and up to 10% extra hot water for you. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 cms

Pros Cons Titanium plus technology for durability Finishing is not good Smart mix to keep water hot for a longer period Customer service is not good Anticorrosion heating element

10. Orient Electric Enamour Prime 25L - 7790 This water heater has a Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology that gives it a 40% longer lifespan, making it suitable for hard/high TDS water and preventing corrosion. Optimal water heating is perfectly taken care of by the nickel-coated copper heating element. The anti-rust qualities of the high-strength polymer body is waterproof and shockproof. With a pressure capacity of 8 bar, you can use it in high-rise buildings too. Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Product Dimensions: 46 x 39 x 46 cms

Pros Cons Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology for durability Installation process takes time Anti-rust body Poor design Temperature indicator dial

Price of 25-litre geysers at a glance:

Product Price Havells Monza EC Rs. 8,699 Havells Adonia Spin Rs. 13,900 AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Rs. 11,299 V-Guard Divino Rs. 7,572 AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Rs. 8,499 Candes Perfecto Rs. 4,299 Racold Buono Pro Rs. 6,999 Crompton Arno Neo 25-L Rs. 7,290 Racold Eterno Pro 25L Rs. 8,899 Orient Electric Enamour Prime 25L Rs. 9,490

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Power Maximum Operating Pressure Special Feature Havells Monza EC 2000 watts ‎8 Bars Whirlflow Technology Havells Adonia Spin 2000 watts ‎8 Bars PUF insulation for energy efficiency AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 2000 watts ‎8 Bars Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank V-Guard Divino 2000 watts ‎8 Bars 5-in-1 safety valve AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 2000 watts ‎8 Bars PIX4 safety Candes PerfectoRacold Buono Pro 2000 watts ‎8 Bars Inbuilt pressure release valve Racold Buono Pro 2000 watts ‎8 Bars Anti-rust outer body Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 2000 watts ‎8 Bars Stand by cutoff for energy efficiency Racold Eterno Pro 25L 2000 watts ‎8 Bars Smart mix to keep water hot for a longer period Orient Electric Enamour Prime 25L 2000 watts ‎8 Bars Temperature indicator dial

Best value for money The Candes 25 Litre Perfecto Geyser is the best at a price below ₹5000. At a price of ₹4,299, it is a fast heating energy-efficient water heater, is a 5-star rated product, ISI Marked, and comes with a 5-year warranty. All these aspects make it the best geysers 25 litres geyser. Best overall This Havells Monza EC is the best water heater of all. It comes with a 5 star rating which saves your energy and 25-litre storage capacity. The adjustable knob will help you to adjust the temperature according to your needs. Its BEE rating is 5 and the price is Rs. 8699.00. Based on all these features, it is indeed the best geysers 25 litres geyser. How to find the best 25 litres geysers You'll find that you have more options than previously if you're looking to buy a new water geyser for your home, so doing your research is important. Purchase a geyser that is the appropriate size for your needs. An excessive geyser will heat water that is not necessary. Buy a geyser with a longer lifespan and easily changeable parts if you want to save money. A geyser with a five-star rating uses less electricity to heat water and loses far less heat. When buying a geyser, be sure to check the guarantee on the heating element and tank. Consider crucial characteristics while choosing a geyser, such as: Glass coated heating element Automatic thermal cut-out Rust proof outer body Safety valve for pressure release Adjustable thermostat settings

