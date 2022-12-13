Best 25 litre water geysers you can invest in: A complete guide

Summary:
With the end of summer, you can feel the slight nip in the air. It is also the time when you might wish to give yourself a treat with a long warm water bath after a tiring day at work. This is why water geysers have become necessary home appliances.
With the onset of winter, it's time for you to purchase a new water geyser or upgrade your old one from among the best water geysers 25 litres. As water geysers can be a long-term investment, selecting one that fits all your needs can be daunting. In this article, we have listed down some of the best geysers 25 liter with their features, rates, specifications, and more to help you with your selection.
The 10 best 25 litre water geysers
1. V-Guard Divino
This energy-efficient geyser, designed for maximum heat retention, is among the best water geyser in the 25liter category. It is made with an advanced vitreous enamel coating that protects the inner tank. It is designed with a single weld line tank that helps reduce leakage by 66%. It is also available in multiple capacities. This geyser is suitable even if you stay on higher floors and your area has a hard water supply.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 cm
Item Weight: 12.8 Kg
Heating Element: 2 kW
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Temperature Range: 35-75°C
Valve: 5-in-1 safety valve
Warranty: 2 years on the product, 3 years on the heating element, 5 years on the inner tank
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for high-rise building
|Installation not free
|Extra thick PUF insulation
|Suitable for hard water
2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo
Bajaj New Shakti Neo is a durable storage water geyser as its outer surface is made from plastic, making it corrosion and rust-free. The PUF-insulated tank traps and maintains the temperature for a long time, making it one of the best water geysers in the 25-liter group. Designed with Titanium armour, it improves the tank life and prevents corrosion. It comes with child safety mode and an efficient long-life copper element. Suitable for high-rise buildings, it also comes with fire-retardant cable and multiple safety systems.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 34 x 60.6 x 38 cm
Item Weight: 11.8 Kg
Heating Element: 2 kW
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Temperature Range: 50°C
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 5 years for the tank, 2 years for the element, 1 year for the product
|Pros
|Cons
|Swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water
|Not very sturdy
|Child safety mode
|Glass-lined tank
3. Havells Instanio Prime
This model of Havells geyser comes with a LED that changes colour from blue to amber to indicate water temperature. This geyser is designed with ulitera-thick super cold rolled steel plates in the inner tank that provides a longer life as it is resistant to corrosion. The superior heating element makes it suitable for both pressure pump applications and high-rise buildings.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 38.3 x 36.1 x 52.3 cm
Item Weight: 11.6 Kg
Rated Input Current: 8.7 Amps
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Reheating Time in Minutes to Raise 50 °C: 41 mins
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 7 years for the inner container; 4 years for the heating element; 2 years for comprehensive
|Pros
|Cons
|Whirlflow technology
|Energy efficiency
|Colour-changing LED display
|PUF insulation
4. Hindware Atlantic Xceed
This compact geyser is designed to retain water for a longer duration. A perfect appliance for high-rise buildings, this is one of the best water geysers in 25l. Also, as the outer body of the geyser is made from powder-coated metal, it protects the body against rust and corrosion. Additionally, the Copper heating element ensures efficient heating and also long-lasting performance.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 37 x 39 x 56.5 cm
Item Weight: 10.9 Kg
Power Supply: 220-240 V
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Temperature Range: 72°C
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 5 years on the tank, 2 years on the product & 2 years on the heating element
|Pros
|Cons
|i-Thermostat technology
|Durability
|Glass Lined Tank
|Class 1 working pressure
5. Racold Eterno Pro
Designed with smart bath logic, this geyser with intelligent functions helps save up to 30% of electricity. It gives an option like bucket baths, shower baths etc to select from, making it one of the best water geysers in 25liter. This geyser also comes with a special anode which protects against corrosion, thus enhancing the life of the product.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 cm
Item Weight: 10 Kg
Power Supply: 230 Volts
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 2 years on the product; 3 years on the heating element and 7 years on the tank
|Pros
|Cons
|40% energy saving
|After-sales service
|3-1 safety
|Smart bath logic
6. Orient Electric Enamour Classic
This aesthetically pleasing and elegant water geyser is designed to suit modern households. This energy-efficient geyser will not only save your electricity bill but will also protect your family with the 5-level safety shield. Designed for durability and better heating, it is considered the best water geyser in 25 liters and the glass line tank makes it look good from the inside out.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 37.8 x 40.5 x 53 cm
Item Weight: 13.5 Kg
Power Supply: 230 Volts
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 7 years on the tank, 3 years on the heating element, 2 years on the product
|Pros
|Cons
|Ulitera-Diamond Glassline tank
|Noisy
|10% longer heat retention
|Sophisticated design
7. Crompton Arno Neo
Made from Nano Polybond technology, this is one of the best water geysers in 25liters because of its unique AkzoNobel polymer coating. This corrosion resistance and Copper for heating water make the geyser durable. With efficient storage and quick heating technology, this is a highly recommended product.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cm
Item Weight: 9.5 Kg
Power Supply: 230 Volts
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Temperature Range: 25-75°C
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the element and 2-year warranty on the product
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart energy management
|No free installation
|Smart shield
|Advanced safety level
8. AO Smith
Made with a blue diamond glass-lined technology tank, this geyser is two times more sturdy than regular geysers and designed for durability. The insulated PUF retains heat and saves on the electricity bill. It offers IPX4-rated maximum safety. The look of the geyser makes it an aesthetically fit appliance in any modern bathroom.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 cm
Item Weight: 37.9 Kg
Power Supply: 250 Volts
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Temperature Range: 25-75°C
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 2+1 years extended warranty on the heating element and 2 years comprehensive
|Pros
|Cons
|Glass-coated heating element
|Very heavy
|Safety features
|Compact design
9. Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant
The Candes storage water geyser is a good buy at a reasonable cost for the entire family. It comes with an auto cut-off feature that prevents the heater from overheating. It also has LED indicators informing you when the water is ready for use. One of the best water geysers in the 25 liter group, the outer body is made of ABS Material.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 cm
Item Weight: 10.95 Kg
Power Supply: 230 Volts
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Temperature Range: 25-75°C
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 5 years on inner tank & 1-year standard warranty on manufacturing defects
|Pros
|Cons
|Diamond heating element
|Leaks have been noted
|Pre-set thermal cut-out
|Reduced electricity consumption
10. Usha Aquerra
The Usha Aquerra is one of the best water geysers in 25liter when it comes to water heating solutions. With features like 20% more heating, temperature cut-off, maximum energy saving, and a safety valve for pressure release is the ideal choice for you. This technologically-enhanced product also uses a magnesium anode rod to prevent corrosion even in hard water.
Specification:
Item Dimension: 40.4 x 45.5 x 45.5 cm
Item Weight: 13.52 Kg
Power Supply: 230 Volts
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Safety Features: 5
Mount: Vertical
Warranty: 8 years on the tank, 3 years on the element, 2 years on the product
|Pros
|Cons
|Performance-based heat tech
|Expensive
|Whirl flow technology
|Glass line coating
|Product
|Price
|V-Guard Divino
|₹7351
|Bajaj New Shakti
|₹7299
|Havells Instanio Prime
|₹9190
|Hindware Atlantic Xceed
|₹6499
|Racold Eterno Pro
|₹8999
|Orient Electric Enamour Classic
|₹7590
|Crompton Arno Neo
|₹7345
|AO Smith
|₹8499
|Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant
|₹4464
|Usha Aquerra
|₹9699
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Max operating pressure
|BEE rating
|Heating Element
|V-Guard Divino
|8 Bars
|5 star
|Incoloy
|Bajaj New Shakti
|8 Bars
|4 star
|Incoloy
|Havells Instanio Prime
|8 Bars
|4 star
|Incoloy
|Hindware Atlantic Xceed
|8 Bars
|5 star
|Copper
|Racold Eterno Pro
|7 Bars
|5 star
|Titanium
|Orient Electric Enamour Classic
|8 Bars
|5 star
|Copper
|Crompton Arno Neo
|8 Bars
|5 star
|Copper
|AO Smith
|8 Bars
|5 star
|Incoloy
|Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant
|8 Bars
|5 star
|Copper
|Usha Aquerra
|8 Bars
|5 star
|SS 316
Best value for money
Candes 25 L storage water geyser fulfils all your basic hot-water requirements within a reasonable price. This geyser is designed with a thermal cut-out which acts as a major safety feature. The insulated body also helps save energy without compromising on quality. The stainless steel tank ensures that the geyser remains rust-free.
Best overall product
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L storage water geyser doesn’t just provide hot water, but it also saves energy. The tank is designed with insulation in such a way that the inner water remains hot for a longer time. This Crompton geyser comes with a power indicator and advanced 3-level safety, making it a suitable appliance for modern households.
How to find the perfect water geyser 25 Ltr
If you are planning on investing in a 25-litre water geyser, you will need to check the below-mentioned things before shopping.
Water Conservation: Today, most geysers ensure that there is minimal water wastage. With global warming and the water crisis, these small steps contribute a lot towards conserving water.
Energy Efficiency: Most good brands will heat water, however, it is important to choose a product that is energy efficient. This will turn out to be economical in the long run.
Safety: Another key factor you should never compromise on. The best water geysers of 25 litres are equipped with safety devices like thermostats and safety valves.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
The capacity of the best water geyser is directly related to your family size. A family of 4 or fewer members can use 10-15 litres, and a family of more than 4 members will need a 25 litres geyser.
Some of the best geysers last up to 10 years with proper care and maintenance. However, it also depends on the water quality in your area.
Regular maintenance can keep your geyser working for a longer time. Once a year, you should flush the geyser to remove all debris and sediments. This will help avoid rusting.
Traditionally, geysers just heat water with the help of a heating element.
Smart water geysers on the other hand, in addition to heating water, also regulate the temperature and can be operated using a smartphone.
For a small family, an instant electric water geyser should be a good choice. For larger families, where hot water is used more frequently, storage electric geysers are a better option. For rural areas, gas geysers are recommended.