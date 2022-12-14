Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best 25 litre water geysers you can invest in: A complete guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 13, 2022 20:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

With the approaching winter, if you are looking for buying the best water geyser for your home, here is a complete list. Pick any from the top 10 selections.

product info
A 25 litre water geyser works well for a family of 6 or 7 in intense winters when demand is high.

With the end of summer, you can feel the slight nip in the air. It is also the time when you might wish to give yourself a treat with a long warm water bath after a tiring day at work. This is why water geysers have become necessary home appliances.

With the onset of winter, it's time for you to purchase a new water geyser or upgrade your old one from among the best water geysers 25 litres. As water geysers can be a long-term investment, selecting one that fits all your needs can be daunting. In this article, we have listed down some of the best geysers 25 liter with their features, rates, specifications, and more to help you with your selection.

The 10 best 25 litre water geysers

1. V-Guard Divino

This energy-efficient geyser, designed for maximum heat retention, is among the best water geyser in the 25liter category. It is made with an advanced vitreous enamel coating that protects the inner tank. It is designed with a single weld line tank that helps reduce leakage by 66%. It is also available in multiple capacities. This geyser is suitable even if you stay on higher floors and your area has a hard water supply.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 cm

Item Weight: 12.8 Kg

Heating Element: 2 kW

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Temperature Range: 35-75°C

Valve: 5-in-1 safety valve

Warranty: 2 years on the product, 3 years on the heating element, 5 years on the inner tank

ProsCons
Suitable for high-rise buildingInstallation not free
Extra thick PUF insulation 
Suitable for hard water 
cellpic
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
23% off 7,349 9,500
Buy now

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo

Bajaj New Shakti Neo is a durable storage water geyser as its outer surface is made from plastic, making it corrosion and rust-free. The PUF-insulated tank traps and maintains the temperature for a long time, making it one of the best water geysers in the 25-liter group. Designed with Titanium armour, it improves the tank life and prevents corrosion. It comes with child safety mode and an efficient long-life copper element. Suitable for high-rise buildings, it also comes with fire-retardant cable and multiple safety systems.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 34 x 60.6 x 38 cm

Item Weight: 11.8 Kg

Heating Element: 2 kW

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Temperature Range: 50°C

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 5 years for the tank, 2 years for the element, 1 year for the product

ProsCons
Swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot waterNot very sturdy
Child safety mode 
Glass-lined tank 
cellpic
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater with Multiple Safety System, White
59% off 6,299 15,270
Buy now

3. Havells Instanio Prime

This model of Havells geyser comes with a LED that changes colour from blue to amber to indicate water temperature. This geyser is designed with ulitera-thick super cold rolled steel plates in the inner tank that provides a longer life as it is resistant to corrosion. The superior heating element makes it suitable for both pressure pump applications and high-rise buildings.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 38.3 x 36.1 x 52.3 cm

Item Weight: 11.6 Kg

Rated Input Current: 8.7 Amps

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Reheating Time in Minutes to Raise 50 °C: 41 mins

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 7 years for the inner container; 4 years for the heating element; 2 years for comprehensive

ProsCons
Whirlflow technologyEnergy efficiency
Colour-changing LED display 
PUF insulation 
cellpic
Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater with Flexi Pipe and Free installation (White Blue)
52% off 8,699 18,290
Buy now

4. Hindware Atlantic Xceed

This compact geyser is designed to retain water for a longer duration. A perfect appliance for high-rise buildings, this is one of the best water geysers in 25l. Also, as the outer body of the geyser is made from powder-coated metal, it protects the body against rust and corrosion. Additionally, the Copper heating element ensures efficient heating and also long-lasting performance.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 37 x 39 x 56.5 cm

Item Weight: 10.9 Kg

Power Supply: 220-240 V

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Temperature Range: 72°C

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 5 years on the tank, 2 years on the product & 2 years on the heating element

ProsCons
i-Thermostat technologyDurability
Glass Lined Tank 
Class 1 working pressure 
cellpic
Hindware Atlantic Xceed 25L 5-Star Rated Electric Water Heater With Corrosion Resistant & Highly Durable Glass Lined Tank (White)
46% off 6,499 11,990
Buy now

5. Racold Eterno Pro

Designed with smart bath logic, this geyser with intelligent functions helps save up to 30% of electricity. It gives an option like bucket baths, shower baths etc to select from, making it one of the best water geysers in 25liter. This geyser also comes with a special anode which protects against corrosion, thus enhancing the life of the product.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 cm

Item Weight: 10 Kg

Power Supply: 230 Volts

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 2 years on the product; 3 years on the heating element and 7 years on the tank

ProsCons
40% energy savingAfter-sales service
3-1 safety 
Smart bath logic 
cellpic
Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with free Standard Installation and free Installation Pipes
49% off 8,699 16,899
Buy now

6. Orient Electric Enamour Classic

This aesthetically pleasing and elegant water geyser is designed to suit modern households. This energy-efficient geyser will not only save your electricity bill but will also protect your family with the 5-level safety shield. Designed for durability and better heating, it is considered the best water geyser in 25 liters and the glass line tank makes it look good from the inside out.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 37.8 x 40.5 x 53 cm

Item Weight: 13.5 Kg

Power Supply: 230 Volts

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 7 years on the tank, 3 years on the heating element, 2 years on the product

ProsCons
Ulitera-Diamond Glassline tankNoisy
10% longer heat retention 
Sophisticated design 
cellpic
Orient Electric Enamour Classic 25L Storage Glassline Water Heater(Geyser), 5-star BEE ratings, Suitable for high-rise buildings
37% off 7,590 11,990
Buy now

7. Crompton Arno Neo

Made from Nano Polybond technology, this is one of the best water geysers in 25liters because of its unique AkzoNobel polymer coating. This corrosion resistance and Copper for heating water make the geyser durable. With efficient storage and quick heating technology, this is a highly recommended product.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cm

Item Weight: 9.5 Kg

Power Supply: 230 Volts

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Temperature Range: 25-75°C

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the element and 2-year warranty on the product

ProsCons
Smart energy managementNo free installation
Smart shield 
Advanced safety level 
cellpic
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
24% off 7,179 9,500
Buy now

8. AO Smith

Made with a blue diamond glass-lined technology tank, this geyser is two times more sturdy than regular geysers and designed for durability. The insulated PUF retains heat and saves on the electricity bill. It offers IPX4-rated maximum safety. The look of the geyser makes it an aesthetically fit appliance in any modern bathroom.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 cm

Item Weight: 37.9 Kg

Power Supply: 250 Volts

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Temperature Range: 25-75°C

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 2+1 years extended warranty on the heating element and 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
Glass-coated heating elementVery heavy
Safety features 
Compact design 
cellpic
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
11% off 8,499 9,500
Buy now

9. Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant

The Candes storage water geyser is a good buy at a reasonable cost for the entire family. It comes with an auto cut-off feature that prevents the heater from overheating. It also has LED indicators informing you when the water is ready for use. One of the best water geysers in the 25 liter group, the outer body is made of ABS Material.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 cm

Item Weight: 10.95 Kg

Power Supply: 230 Volts

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Temperature Range: 25-75°C

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 5 years on inner tank & 1-year standard warranty on manufacturing defects

ProsCons
Diamond heating elementLeaks have been noted
Pre-set thermal cut-out 
Reduced electricity consumption 
cellpic
Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant Storage Geyser Multiple Safety System (Ivory)
46% off 4,499 8,399
Buy now

10. Usha Aquerra

The Usha Aquerra is one of the best water geysers in 25liter when it comes to water heating solutions. With features like 20% more heating, temperature cut-off, maximum energy saving, and a safety valve for pressure release is the ideal choice for you. This technologically-enhanced product also uses a magnesium anode rod to prevent corrosion even in hard water.

Specification:

Item Dimension: 40.4 x 45.5 x 45.5 cm

Item Weight: 13.52 Kg

Power Supply: 230 Volts

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Safety Features: 5

Mount: Vertical

Warranty: 8 years on the tank, 3 years on the element, 2 years on the product

ProsCons
Performance-based heat techExpensive
Whirl flow technology 
Glass line coating 
cellpic
Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater (White)
42% off 9,900 16,990
Buy now

Price of geyser at a glance:

ProductPrice
V-Guard Divino 7351
Bajaj New Shakti 7299
Havells Instanio Prime 9190
Hindware Atlantic Xceed 6499
Racold Eterno Pro 8999
Orient Electric Enamour Classic 7590
Crompton Arno Neo 7345
AO Smith 8499
Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant 4464
Usha Aquerra 9699

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Max operating pressureBEE ratingHeating Element
V-Guard Divino8 Bars5 starIncoloy
Bajaj New Shakti8 Bars4 starIncoloy
Havells Instanio Prime8 Bars4 starIncoloy
Hindware Atlantic Xceed8 Bars5 starCopper
Racold Eterno Pro7 Bars5 starTitanium
Orient Electric Enamour Classic8 Bars5 starCopper
Crompton Arno Neo8 Bars5 starCopper
AO Smith8 Bars5 starIncoloy
Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant8 Bars5 starCopper
Usha Aquerra8 Bars5 starSS 316

Best value for money

Candes 25 L storage water geyser fulfils all your basic hot-water requirements within a reasonable price. This geyser is designed with a thermal cut-out which acts as a major safety feature. The insulated body also helps save energy without compromising on quality. The stainless steel tank ensures that the geyser remains rust-free.

Best overall product

Crompton Arno Neo 25-L storage water geyser doesn’t just provide hot water, but it also saves energy. The tank is designed with insulation in such a way that the inner water remains hot for a longer time. This Crompton geyser comes with a power indicator and advanced 3-level safety, making it a suitable appliance for modern households.

How to find the perfect water geyser 25 Ltr

If you are planning on investing in a 25-litre water geyser, you will need to check the below-mentioned things before shopping.

Water Conservation: Today, most geysers ensure that there is minimal water wastage. With global warming and the water crisis, these small steps contribute a lot towards conserving water.

Energy Efficiency: Most good brands will heat water, however, it is important to choose a product that is energy efficient. This will turn out to be economical in the long run.

Safety: Another key factor you should never compromise on. The best water geysers of 25 litres are equipped with safety devices like thermostats and safety valves.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Water Purifiers for Your Home!
Best GoPro cameras: A buyer's guide
Best Pantum printer options for you
Best 10-litre water geysers: A buyer's guide
Best mobile mounts and stands you can buy online

Best water geyser

What capacity geyser should I buy for my family?

What is a domestic geyser’s lifespan?

How can I make my water geyser last longer?

What is a smart geyser?

Which type is the best water geyser for your home?

View More
electronics FOR LESS