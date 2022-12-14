Best 25 litre water geysers you can invest in: A complete guide

A 25 litre water geyser works well for a family of 6 or 7 in intense winters when demand is high.

With the end of summer, you can feel the slight nip in the air. It is also the time when you might wish to give yourself a treat with a long warm water bath after a tiring day at work. This is why water geysers have become necessary home appliances. With the onset of winter, it's time for you to purchase a new water geyser or upgrade your old one from among the best water geysers 25 litres. As water geysers can be a long-term investment, selecting one that fits all your needs can be daunting. In this article, we have listed down some of the best geysers 25 liter with their features, rates, specifications, and more to help you with your selection. The 10 best 25 litre water geysers 1. V-Guard Divino This energy-efficient geyser, designed for maximum heat retention, is among the best water geyser in the 25liter category. It is made with an advanced vitreous enamel coating that protects the inner tank. It is designed with a single weld line tank that helps reduce leakage by 66%. It is also available in multiple capacities. This geyser is suitable even if you stay on higher floors and your area has a hard water supply. Specification: Item Dimension: 40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 cm Item Weight: 12.8 Kg Heating Element: 2 kW Wattage: 2000 Watts Temperature Range: 35-75°C Valve: 5-in-1 safety valve Warranty: 2 years on the product, 3 years on the heating element, 5 years on the inner tank

Pros Cons Suitable for high-rise building Installation not free Extra thick PUF insulation Suitable for hard water

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo Bajaj New Shakti Neo is a durable storage water geyser as its outer surface is made from plastic, making it corrosion and rust-free. The PUF-insulated tank traps and maintains the temperature for a long time, making it one of the best water geysers in the 25-liter group. Designed with Titanium armour, it improves the tank life and prevents corrosion. It comes with child safety mode and an efficient long-life copper element. Suitable for high-rise buildings, it also comes with fire-retardant cable and multiple safety systems. Specification: Item Dimension: 34 x 60.6 x 38 cm Item Weight: 11.8 Kg Heating Element: 2 kW Wattage: 2000 Watts Temperature Range: 50°C Mount: Vertical Warranty: 5 years for the tank, 2 years for the element, 1 year for the product

Pros Cons Swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water Not very sturdy Child safety mode Glass-lined tank

3. Havells Instanio Prime This model of Havells geyser comes with a LED that changes colour from blue to amber to indicate water temperature. This geyser is designed with ulitera-thick super cold rolled steel plates in the inner tank that provides a longer life as it is resistant to corrosion. The superior heating element makes it suitable for both pressure pump applications and high-rise buildings. Specification: Item Dimension: 38.3 x 36.1 x 52.3 cm Item Weight: 11.6 Kg Rated Input Current: 8.7 Amps Wattage: 2000 Watts Reheating Time in Minutes to Raise 50 °C: 41 mins Mount: Vertical Warranty: 7 years for the inner container; 4 years for the heating element; 2 years for comprehensive

Pros Cons Whirlflow technology Energy efficiency Colour-changing LED display PUF insulation

4. Hindware Atlantic Xceed This compact geyser is designed to retain water for a longer duration. A perfect appliance for high-rise buildings, this is one of the best water geysers in 25l. Also, as the outer body of the geyser is made from powder-coated metal, it protects the body against rust and corrosion. Additionally, the Copper heating element ensures efficient heating and also long-lasting performance. Specification: Item Dimension: 37 x 39 x 56.5 cm Item Weight: 10.9 Kg Power Supply: 220-240 V Wattage: 2000 Watts Temperature Range: 72°C Mount: Vertical Warranty: 5 years on the tank, 2 years on the product & 2 years on the heating element

Pros Cons i-Thermostat technology Durability Glass Lined Tank Class 1 working pressure

5. Racold Eterno Pro Designed with smart bath logic, this geyser with intelligent functions helps save up to 30% of electricity. It gives an option like bucket baths, shower baths etc to select from, making it one of the best water geysers in 25liter. This geyser also comes with a special anode which protects against corrosion, thus enhancing the life of the product. Specification: Item Dimension: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 cm Item Weight: 10 Kg Power Supply: 230 Volts Wattage: 2000 Watts Mount: Vertical Warranty: 2 years on the product; 3 years on the heating element and 7 years on the tank

Pros Cons 40% energy saving After-sales service 3-1 safety Smart bath logic

6. Orient Electric Enamour Classic This aesthetically pleasing and elegant water geyser is designed to suit modern households. This energy-efficient geyser will not only save your electricity bill but will also protect your family with the 5-level safety shield. Designed for durability and better heating, it is considered the best water geyser in 25 liters and the glass line tank makes it look good from the inside out. Specification: Item Dimension: 37.8 x 40.5 x 53 cm Item Weight: 13.5 Kg Power Supply: 230 Volts Wattage: 2000 Watts Mount: Vertical Warranty: 7 years on the tank, 3 years on the heating element, 2 years on the product

Pros Cons Ulitera-Diamond Glassline tank Noisy 10% longer heat retention Sophisticated design

7. Crompton Arno Neo Made from Nano Polybond technology, this is one of the best water geysers in 25liters because of its unique AkzoNobel polymer coating. This corrosion resistance and Copper for heating water make the geyser durable. With efficient storage and quick heating technology, this is a highly recommended product. Specification: Item Dimension: 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cm Item Weight: 9.5 Kg Power Supply: 230 Volts Wattage: 2000 Watts Temperature Range: 25-75°C Mount: Vertical Warranty: 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the element and 2-year warranty on the product

Pros Cons Smart energy management No free installation Smart shield Advanced safety level

8. AO Smith Made with a blue diamond glass-lined technology tank, this geyser is two times more sturdy than regular geysers and designed for durability. The insulated PUF retains heat and saves on the electricity bill. It offers IPX4-rated maximum safety. The look of the geyser makes it an aesthetically fit appliance in any modern bathroom. Specification: Item Dimension: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 cm Item Weight: 37.9 Kg Power Supply: 250 Volts Wattage: 2000 Watts Temperature Range: 25-75°C Mount: Vertical Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 2+1 years extended warranty on the heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons Glass-coated heating element Very heavy Safety features Compact design

9. Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant The Candes storage water geyser is a good buy at a reasonable cost for the entire family. It comes with an auto cut-off feature that prevents the heater from overheating. It also has LED indicators informing you when the water is ready for use. One of the best water geysers in the 25 liter group, the outer body is made of ABS Material. Specification: Item Dimension: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 cm Item Weight: 10.95 Kg Power Supply: 230 Volts Wattage: 2000 Watts Temperature Range: 25-75°C Mount: Vertical Warranty: 5 years on inner tank & 1-year standard warranty on manufacturing defects

Pros Cons Diamond heating element Leaks have been noted Pre-set thermal cut-out Reduced electricity consumption

10. Usha Aquerra The Usha Aquerra is one of the best water geysers in 25liter when it comes to water heating solutions. With features like 20% more heating, temperature cut-off, maximum energy saving, and a safety valve for pressure release is the ideal choice for you. This technologically-enhanced product also uses a magnesium anode rod to prevent corrosion even in hard water. Specification: Item Dimension: 40.4 x 45.5 x 45.5 cm Item Weight: 13.52 Kg Power Supply: 230 Volts Wattage: 2000 Watts Safety Features: 5 Mount: Vertical Warranty: 8 years on the tank, 3 years on the element, 2 years on the product

Pros Cons Performance-based heat tech Expensive Whirl flow technology Glass line coating

Price of geyser at a glance:

Product Price V-Guard Divino ₹ 7351 Bajaj New Shakti ₹ 7299 Havells Instanio Prime ₹ 9190 Hindware Atlantic Xceed ₹ 6499 Racold Eterno Pro ₹ 8999 Orient Electric Enamour Classic ₹ 7590 Crompton Arno Neo ₹ 7345 AO Smith ₹ 8499 Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant ₹ 4464 Usha Aquerra ₹ 9699

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Max operating pressure BEE rating Heating Element V-Guard Divino 8 Bars 5 star Incoloy Bajaj New Shakti 8 Bars 4 star Incoloy Havells Instanio Prime 8 Bars 4 star Incoloy Hindware Atlantic Xceed 8 Bars 5 star Copper Racold Eterno Pro 7 Bars 5 star Titanium Orient Electric Enamour Classic 8 Bars 5 star Copper Crompton Arno Neo 8 Bars 5 star Copper AO Smith 8 Bars 5 star Incoloy Candes 25 Litre Automatic Instant 8 Bars 5 star Copper Usha Aquerra 8 Bars 5 star SS 316

Best value for money Candes 25 L storage water geyser fulfils all your basic hot-water requirements within a reasonable price. This geyser is designed with a thermal cut-out which acts as a major safety feature. The insulated body also helps save energy without compromising on quality. The stainless steel tank ensures that the geyser remains rust-free. Best overall product Crompton Arno Neo 25-L storage water geyser doesn’t just provide hot water, but it also saves energy. The tank is designed with insulation in such a way that the inner water remains hot for a longer time. This Crompton geyser comes with a power indicator and advanced 3-level safety, making it a suitable appliance for modern households. How to find the perfect water geyser 25 Ltr If you are planning on investing in a 25-litre water geyser, you will need to check the below-mentioned things before shopping. Water Conservation: Today, most geysers ensure that there is minimal water wastage. With global warming and the water crisis, these small steps contribute a lot towards conserving water. Energy Efficiency: Most good brands will heat water, however, it is important to choose a product that is energy efficient. This will turn out to be economical in the long run. Safety: Another key factor you should never compromise on. The best water geysers of 25 litres are equipped with safety devices like thermostats and safety valves.