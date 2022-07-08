Best 3.5-inch mobile phones under 5000 in India: Here are top 10 options

Summary:
You want the best 32MP front camera phone, but a 32MP camera alone won’t give you the best selfie. Various other factors also play an equally important role, such as the ISP of the chipset. The ISP stands for Image Signal Processor, and this processor is the one that’s responsible for what the final images come out looking like. It uses advanced techniques such as demosaicing, geometry correction, colour corrections, and noise reduction, among other things. So, our curated list of 32MP front camera phones includes all these advanced techniques to ensure you get the best options to choose from.
Top 10 32 MP front camera phones
1. Vivo X60 Pro 5G
The Vivo X80 5G is an excellent flagship smartphone with a picture-perfect 32MP selfie camera and a rock-solid triple rear camera system. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for a fast user experience. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent front and rear cameras
|FuntouchOS comes with a couple of bloatware
|Fast and smooth user experience
|Older Android 11
|Great battery life
|Under-display fingerprint sensor
|Display colour accuracy
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology with an extremely bright 1750 nits display panel. It is powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Samsung Exynos 2200 processor. The smartphone is pre-loaded with Android 12 out of the box and has the new OneUI 4.1. The main rear wide camera sensor is the 108MP wide sensor, while the other 3 sensors are 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP periscopic sensor for 10x optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto sensor for 3x optical zoom.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fantastic front and rear cameras
|The huge size can be an issue for some
|Highly customisable OneUI
|The sharp edges of the corners may not be everybody’s liking.
|Exceptional battery life
|Best display technology
|Excellent design
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
The Xiaomi 12 Pro is another excellent flagship smartphone with a solid camera system. An LTPO AMOLED panel powers the display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with the latest technologies such as LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage system.
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth user experience
|MIUI is infamous for bloatware
|The 32 MP front camera lens delivers excellent picture quality
|No headphone jack
|Fully charges the battery in just 18 - 20 minutes.
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|The body is made up of soft-touch materials with the green-coloured model.
4. Oneplus Nord 2
The Oneplus Nord 2 launched with much fanfare and is a well-received smartphone. The phone features an excellent design and comes loaded with OxygenOS software, a favourite among enthusiasts. The phone has at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for optimal performance. The display is powered by a 6.43 inches AMOLED display, perfect for one-handed usage.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent display
|Rumours of the phone’s battery exploding
|Fast user experience
|Lacks wireless charging
|Great battery life
|Fully charges the battery in under 30 minutes.
|The size and weight ratio are just perfect.
5. Oneplus 10 Pro
The Oneplus 10 Pro is an excellent flagship smartphone that builds up on the previous Oneplus 9 Pro and takes things up a notch. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and OxygenOS to provide a fast and smooth experience. An LTPO 2 AMOLED panel powers the display. It comes in four colours, Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, and Panda White.
|Pros
|Cons
|Flagship camera performance
|While the international version has 80W fast charging, the North American version only has 65W
|Unique design
|120 Hz high refresh rate that can get down to 1Hz to save battery
|5g connectivity
|Vapour chamber cooling
6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M53 is Samsung’s best phone in the ‘M’ Series. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor and comes with the latest OneUI 4.1, which is highly customisable. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy.
|Pros
|Cons
|The phone is quite slim and lightweight
|No water or dust resistance
|It provides a smooth 120Hz user experience
|The design is a bit dated
|Great cameras
|Gorilla Glass 5
|DIsplay colour accuracy
7. Oppo F21 Pro
The F21 Pro is a fantastic offering from Oppo. It features a perfect combo of high-end specifications and great features. The phone is powered by the latest Android 12 with a ColorOS user interface on top of it. When it comes to security, the phone has an under-display fingerprint sensor.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent cameras
|The Snapdragon 680 processor is not as fast as other smartphones in the same price range
|Under-display fingerprint sensor
|Not suitable for gaming
|Design is very appealing for Gen-Z users
|ColorOS provides various customisation options
|IPX4 water resistance
8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Being a successor to the A52S, the Galaxy A53 brings robust quality and premium aesthetics that is usually only seen on their S series of smartphones. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy.
|Pros
|Cons
|Solid design with side panels for added strength
|The price is a bit on the higher side
|Smooth 120Hz high refresh rate experience
|The chipset doesn’t perform as well as many other smartphones in the same category
|IP67 water and dust resistance
|Gorilla Glass 5 protection
|Camera has OIS stabilisation
9. Vivo V23
The Vivo V23 5G was the first phone in India to launch with a colour-changing back. The phone features a fluorite AG glass which causes the colour of the glass to change into a different shade when hit by the sun's UV rays, and that's the secret of the phone's elegant look. Apart from the design, the phone also provides excellent cameras and performance.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent front camera performance
|The company shouldn’t include a lacklustre 2MP lens
|Colour-changing is the highlight of the phone
|The price of the phone is quite costly depending on the region
|Solid battery life
|44W fast charging
|Great design
10. Motorola Edge 20
The Motorola Edge 20 is one of the most feature-packed and balanced phones in its price category. The small changes and refinements that the phone brings over its predecessor, Edge 20, make this smartphone one of the most exciting phones of this year.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent design of the phone
|Due to its extreme thinness, the battery size is smaller than the
|Stock Android experience
|No wireless charging
|Water repellent design
|Extremely slim and light-weight
|144Hz refresh rate
|Product
|Price
|Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G
|Rs. 69,999
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Rs. 109,999
|Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
|Rs. 62,999
|Oneplus Nord 2
|Rs. 27,999
|Oneplus 10 Pro
|₹66,999
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|Rs. 26,499
|Oppo F21 Pro
|Rs. 22,999
|Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
|Rs. 31,499
|Vivo V23
|Rs. 29,990
|Motorola Edge 20
|Rs. 27,900
3 Best Features For You
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G
|Perfect selfie camera
|Snapdragon 888
|55W Charging
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Dynamic Super AMOLED Display
|QHD+ resolution
|5 Cameras
|Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|LTPO AMOLED Display
|120W Charging
|Oneplus Nord 2
|OxygenOS Experience
|Excellent display
|Fully charges the battery under 30 minutes
|Oneplus 10 Pro
|Flagship camera performance
|Vapour chamber cooling
|50W wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|Mediatek Dimensity 900
|Smooth 120Hz user experience
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Oppo F21 Pro
|Design is very appealing for Gen-Z users
|Under-display fingerprint sensor
|IPX4 water resistance
|Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
|Premium aesthetics
|IP67 water and dust resistance
|OIS stabilisation
|Vivo V23
|Color-changing back panel
|44W fast charging
|Mediatek Dimensity 920
|Motorola Edge 20
|Extremely slim and light-weight
|144Hz refresh rate
|Stock Android experience
Best value for money
While most other phones provide an excellent 32MP front camera system, the Motorola Edge 30 and Oneplus Nord 2 provide the best value for your money.
Best overall
If we have to pick the best overall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra wins hands down, thanks to the excellent hardware, industrial design and the best camera system in the world of Android smartphones.
How to find the perfect 32 MP front camera phone?
While all the smartphones on our list have a 32MP front camera, which one will be the best for you will depend greatly on what you want from a smartphone. Maybe performance is your priority, or perhaps it's the display. Choose the one that provides the features that you want.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Which phone has the best camera system overall?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the best camera system overall, thanks to the excellent combination of 108MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 12MP Periscopic + 10MP Telephoto + ToF Lens. It provides an excellent Penta-camera system, which is very rare in the smartphone industry.
2. Which is the fastest smartphone of them all?
All smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are the fastest.
3. Which phone has the fastest charging system?
The Xiaomi 12 Pro has the fastest charging system with 120W charging support.
4. Which phone has the largest display?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the largest display at 6,9 inches.
5. Which phone has the best battery?
The Oneplus 10 Pro has the best battery life among 10 smartphones.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.