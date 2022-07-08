Story Saved
Best 3.5-inch mobile phones under 5000 in India: Here are top 10 options

  Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jul 08, 2022 17:27 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for the best 32 MP front camera phones in the market? 32MP camera phones currently provide the best selfies.

product info
Get the best selfies with these camera phones.

You want the best 32MP front camera phone, but a 32MP camera alone won’t give you the best selfie. Various other factors also play an equally important role, such as the ISP of the chipset. The ISP stands for Image Signal Processor, and this processor is the one that’s responsible for what the final images come out looking like. It uses advanced techniques such as demosaicing, geometry correction, colour corrections, and noise reduction, among other things. So, our curated list of 32MP front camera phones includes all these advanced techniques to ensure you get the best options to choose from.

Top 10 32 MP front camera phones

1. Vivo X60 Pro 5G

The Vivo X80 5G is an excellent flagship smartphone with a picture-perfect 32MP selfie camera and a rock-solid triple rear camera system. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for a fast user experience. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy.

  • Android Version: Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Wide + 48MP Ultra-wide + 32MP 2x Telephoto + 8MP 5X Periscopic Telephoto Lens
  • Display: 6.56 inches AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 888
  • Battery: 4200mAh & 55W Charging
  • Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Excellent front and rear camerasFuntouchOS comes with a couple of bloatware
Fast and smooth user experienceOlder Android 11
Great battery life 
Under-display fingerprint sensor 
Display colour accuracy 
cellpic
Vivo X60 Pro+ (Emperor Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No-Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
7% off
69,999 74,990
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology with an extremely bright 1750 nits display panel. It is powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Samsung Exynos 2200 processor. The smartphone is pre-loaded with Android 12 out of the box and has the new OneUI 4.1. The main rear wide camera sensor is the 108MP wide sensor, while the other 3 sensors are 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP periscopic sensor for 10x optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto sensor for 3x optical zoom.

  • Android Version: Android 12 with the new OneUI 4.1
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 108MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 12MP Periscopic + 10MP Telephoto + ToF Lens
  • Display: 6.9 inches Dynamic Super AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Battery: 5000mAh & 45W Charging
  • Memory: 12GB RAM & 256GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Fantastic front and rear camerasThe huge size can be an issue for some
Highly customisable OneUIThe sharp edges of the corners may not be everybody’s liking.
Exceptional battery life 
Best display technology 
Excellent design 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom White, 12GB, 256GB Storage) Without Offer
30% off
92,459 131,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is another excellent flagship smartphone with a solid camera system. An LTPO AMOLED panel powers the display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with the latest technologies such as LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage system.

  • Android Version: Android 12 with MIUI 13
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Wide + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto Lens
  • Display: 6.73 inches LTPO AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery: 4600mAh & 120W Charging
  • Memory: 8GB RAM & 256GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Smooth user experienceMIUI is infamous for bloatware
The 32 MP front camera lens delivers excellent picture qualityNo headphone jack
Fully charges the battery in just 18 - 20 minutes. 
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 
The body is made up of soft-touch materials with the green-coloured model. 
cellpic
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Couture Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship Cameras(OIS) | 10 bit 2K+ AMOLED Display | Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
21% off
62,999 79,999
Buy now

4. Oneplus Nord 2

The Oneplus Nord 2 launched with much fanfare and is a well-received smartphone. The phone features an excellent design and comes loaded with OxygenOS software, a favourite among enthusiasts. The phone has at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for optimal performance. The display is powered by a 6.43 inches AMOLED display, perfect for one-handed usage.

  • Android Version: Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Depth Lens
  • Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 1200
  • Battery: 4500mAh & 65W Charging
  • Memory: 6GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Excellent displayRumours of the phone’s battery exploding
Fast user experienceLacks wireless charging
Great battery life 
Fully charges the battery in under 30 minutes. 
The size and weight ratio are just perfect. 

5. Oneplus 10 Pro

The Oneplus 10 Pro is an excellent flagship smartphone that builds up on the previous Oneplus 9 Pro and takes things up a notch. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and OxygenOS to provide a fast and smooth experience. An LTPO 2 AMOLED panel powers the display. It comes in four colours, Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, and Panda White.

  • Android Version: Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 48MP Wide + 50MP Ultra-wide + 8MP Telephoto Lens
  • Display: 6.7 inches LTPO 2 AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery: 5000mAh & 65/80W Charging
  • Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Flagship camera performanceWhile the international version has 80W fast charging, the North American version only has 65W
Unique design 
120 Hz high refresh rate that can get down to 1Hz to save battery 
5g connectivity 
Vapour chamber cooling 

6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 is Samsung’s best phone in the ‘M’ Series. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor and comes with the latest OneUI 4.1, which is highly customisable. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy.

  • Android Version: Android 12 with OneUI 4.1
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens
  • Display: 6.7 inches AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 900
  • Battery: 5000mAh & 25W Charging
  • Memory: 6GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
The phone is quite slim and lightweightNo water or dust resistance
It provides a smooth 120Hz user experienceThe design is a bit dated
Great cameras 
Gorilla Glass 5 
DIsplay colour accuracy 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP Camera | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 32MP Front Camera | 6nm Processor | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
20% off
26,499 32,999
Buy now

7. Oppo F21 Pro

The F21 Pro is a fantastic offering from Oppo. It features a perfect combo of high-end specifications and great features. The phone is powered by the latest Android 12 with a ColorOS user interface on top of it. When it comes to security, the phone has an under-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Android Version: Android 12 with ColorOS UI
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 64MP Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens
  • Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 680
  • Battery: 4500mAh & 33W Charging
  • Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Excellent camerasThe Snapdragon 680 processor is not as fast as other smartphones in the same price range
Under-display fingerprint sensorNot suitable for gaming
Design is very appealing for Gen-Z users 
ColorOS provides various customisation options 
IPX4 water resistance 
cellpic
OPPO F21 Pro (Sunset Orange, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) Without Offers
21% off
21,990 27,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Being a successor to the A52S, the Galaxy A53 brings robust quality and premium aesthetics that is usually only seen on their S series of smartphones. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy.

  • Android Version: Android 12 with OneUI 4.1
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 64MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 5MP Macro + 5MP Depth Lens
  • Display: 6.5 inches AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Battery: 5000mAh & 25W Charging
  • Memory: 6GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Solid design with side panels for added strengthThe price is a bit on the higher side
Smooth 120Hz high refresh rate experienceThe chipset doesn’t perform as well as many other smartphones in the same category
IP67 water and dust resistance 
Gorilla Glass 5 protection 
Camera has OIS stabilisation 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A53 (128, 8 GB Awesome Black, New)
19% off
32,550 39,990
Buy now

9. Vivo V23

The Vivo V23 5G was the first phone in India to launch with a colour-changing back. The phone features a fluorite AG glass which causes the colour of the glass to change into a different shade when hit by the sun's UV rays, and that's the secret of the phone's elegant look. Apart from the design, the phone also provides excellent cameras and performance.

  • Android Version: Android 12 with FuntouchOS 12
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 64MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro Lens
  • Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 920
  • Battery: 4200mAh & 44W Charging
  • Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Excellent front camera performanceThe company shouldn’t include a lacklustre 2MP lens
Colour-changing is the highlight of the phoneThe price of the phone is quite costly depending on the region
Solid battery life 
44W fast charging 
 Great design 
cellpic
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
14% off
29,990 34,990
Buy now

10. Motorola Edge 20

The Motorola Edge 20 is one of the most feature-packed and balanced phones in its price category. The small changes and refinements that the phone brings over its predecessor, Edge 20, make this smartphone one of the most exciting phones of this year.

  • Android Version: Stock Android 11, upgradable to Android 12
  • Front Camera: 32MP Lens
  • Rear Camera: 108MP Wide + 16MP Ultra-wide + 8MP Telephoto Lens
  • Display: 6.7 inches OLED Display
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 778G
  • Battery: 4000mAh & 30W Charging
  • Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage
ProsCons
Excellent design of the phoneDue to its extreme thinness, the battery size is smaller than the 
Stock Android experienceNo wireless charging
Water repellent design 
Extremely slim and light-weight 
144Hz refresh rate 
cellpic
MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
25% off
26,380 34,999
Buy now

Price of best 32 MP front camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Vivo X60 Pro+ 5GRs. 69,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 UltraRs. 109,999
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5GRs. 62,999
Oneplus Nord 2Rs. 27,999
Oneplus 10 Pro 66,999
Samsung Galaxy M53 5GRs. 26,499
Oppo F21 ProRs. 22,999
Samsung Galaxy A53 5GRs. 31,499
Vivo V23Rs. 29,990
Motorola Edge 20Rs. 27,900

3 Best Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G Perfect selfie camera Snapdragon 888 55W Charging
Samsung Galaxy S22 UltraDynamic Super AMOLED Display QHD+ resolution 5 Cameras
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Corning Gorilla Glass Victus LTPO AMOLED Display 120W Charging
Oneplus Nord 2 OxygenOS Experience Excellent display Fully charges the battery under 30 minutes
Oneplus 10 Pro Flagship camera performance Vapour chamber cooling 50W wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Mediatek Dimensity 900 Smooth 120Hz user experience Gorilla Glass 5
 Oppo F21 Pro Design is very appealing for Gen-Z usersUnder-display fingerprint sensor  IPX4 water resistance
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Premium aesthetics IP67 water and dust resistance OIS stabilisation
Vivo V23 Color-changing back panel 44W fast charging Mediatek Dimensity 920
Motorola Edge 20 Extremely slim and light-weight 144Hz refresh rate Stock Android experience

Best value for money

While most other phones provide an excellent 32MP front camera system, the Motorola Edge 30 and Oneplus Nord 2 provide the best value for your money.

Best overall

If we have to pick the best overall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra wins hands down, thanks to the excellent hardware, industrial design and the best camera system in the world of Android smartphones.

How to find the perfect 32 MP front camera phone?

While all the smartphones on our list have a 32MP front camera, which one will be the best for you will depend greatly on what you want from a smartphone. Maybe performance is your priority, or perhaps it's the display. Choose the one that provides the features that you want.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which phone has the best camera system overall?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the best camera system overall, thanks to the excellent combination of 108MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 12MP Periscopic + 10MP Telephoto + ToF Lens. It provides an excellent Penta-camera system, which is very rare in the smartphone industry.

2. Which is the fastest smartphone of them all?

All smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are the fastest.

3. Which phone has the fastest charging system?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has the fastest charging system with 120W charging support.

4. Which phone has the largest display?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the largest display at 6,9 inches.

5. Which phone has the best battery?

The Oneplus 10 Pro has the best battery life among 10 smartphones.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

