Best 3-litre water heater geysers: A buyer's guide

A water heater geyser with 3-litre storage space is decent enough for a small family.

A water heater geyser is one of the most important items people want to use during winter. Winter is knocking on the door, and you must choose from one of the best geysers. There are different capacities of water heater geysers. A 3-Litre geyser is another variant; you would love to use those if you don't want to store your water for a long time. Not only that, but you will also be able to go ahead and make sure that these are the instant geysers you will be able to use. Best 3-litre Water Heater Geysers 1. AO Smith EWS-3 This long-lasting product will be a better pick for you. The premium quality material will also be the perfect value for the money you can get. This one is easy to install, and you must follow all the manuals and guidelines. Specifications Brand: AO Smith Power Source: Corded Electric Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Colour: White Special Feature: Rust-free outer body

Pros Cons Instant water heater No replacement after installation Rust-free outer body Require a professional for any changes Long-lasting Product Takes small area

2. V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser If you are looking for a geyser with a lot of safety, you will need to look for this one. This one has a high-density copper wire that will do all the heating. The graphical LED light will help you to understand all the updates that will help you to understand the update of the geyser too. Specifications Brand: V-Guard Power Source: Electric Material: Stainless steel, copper Colour: White-blue Special Feature: Safer to use

Pros Cons Instant water heater No replacement after installation Safer to use Require a professional for any changes Copper wire to make it more heat Takes small area

3. Bajaj Splendora This one has a perfect ABS body, and along with that, you will be able to get an SS tank as well. You will also be able to get the copper heating element with an incredibly long life. Also, you will get a fire-retardant cable and neon indicator for heating. This one is a perfect choice for you to heat water. Specifications Brand: Bajaj Power Source: Electric Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Colour: White Special Feature: fire retardant cable

Pros Cons Instant water heater You need someone to install that product Fire retardant cable Require a professional for any changes Copper material to make it more heat Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene will work better as a material.

4. Havells Instanio This geyser will help you to understand every change that will happen inside the geyser with the colour-changing LEDs. Rust and shockproof outer body will also make this one a long-lasting one. Also, there will be a stainless steel inner tank that will make the heating work just perfectly, and you will be able to use that as well. Specifications Brand: Havells Power Source: Electric Material: Stainless-steel tank Colour: white-blue Special Feature: Shock and rust-proof outer body

Pros Cons Shock and rust-proof outer body This is a bit heavy Stainless steel tank Need to take care a lot while using Will heat the water instantly , Long-lasting one to use

5. Crompton InstaBliss If you are going to get this one, then you need to know that the safety you will get with this one will be advanced. Also, there is a fast-heating technology as well, that you will be able to use. The warranty is something interesting for this geyser as well. You will even be able to get a rust-free body for this one as well. Specifications Brand: Crompton Power Source: Electric Material: Rust Free body Colour: Ivory Special Feature: Advanced safety feature

Pros Cons Rust-proof outer body You need someone to install that product Long-term warranty plan Need to take care a lot while using Will heat the water instantly Advanced safety features

6. Hindware Atlantic Compacto This one has all the comparative latest technologies that you can use. You will get the I-thermostat Feature in this particular geyser and with more safety. The copper heating element will help you to understand the speed of heating of the water that you will be able to get. Not only that, but you can also fit this item in a smaller space. Specifications Brand: Hindware Atlantic Power Source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Colour: white and grey Special Feature: Latest technologies

Pros Cons Instant water heater No replacement after installation Latest technologies to use Require a professional for any changes Copper wire to make it more heat Takes small area

7. Anchor by Panasonic Astra 3L Geyser, 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) This one will give you the feature for a pre-set water flow at some exceeding rate as the safety valve will work like the same. There will be a perfectly working thermostat, and that will cut out of the heating process whenever required as well. So, you will be able to make it perfect for you. Specifications Brand: Anchor by Panasonic Power Source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Colour: White Special Feature: Perfect thermostat

Pros Cons Instant water heater No replacement after installation Perfect thermostat Require a professional for any changes Automatic cut-off Stainless-steel tank

8. Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH Once you get this, you will be able to use a power heating geyser for you, which will also be a perfect one once you start using this one. You will also get 4-level safety with the anti-siphon method of this one. The nickel-coated element will make the resistance perfect, and you can use this one for your warm and hot water. Specifications Brand: Crompton Power Source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Colour: White Special Feature: Anti-siphon method

Pros Cons Nickel-coated element for perfect resistance Not good customer service Anti-siphon method Get a powerful water heater Auto-cut off of heating

9. Racold Pronto Pro You will get a perfect PUF with the density and thickness inside, and that will help you to keep the temperature perfect. Once you will use this one, you will get more efficiency in energy savings too. Also, the high-power heating element will make it perfect when you try to get hot water. Specifications Brand: Racold Power Source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Colour: ‎White Special Feature: Thick and dense PUF

Pros Cons Thick and dense PUF Slow in heating water Ultra-powerful heating elements Get warm water in no time Stainless steel tank

10. Orient Electric Aura Neo The 5-level safety shield will make it an even better choice for you if you get this one perfect for you. The high-grade stainless-steel tank will be long-lasting, and the copper element will make it a perfect combination for you. Neon indicators will help you to understand the changes in the geyser, and that will be the one to make you understand if the water is ready to use. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Power Source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Colour: ‎Turquoise Special Feature: Neon indicators

Pros Cons High-quality stainless-steel tank No temperature controller Heavy copper heating material Neon indicators 5-level safety enabled

Price of water heater geysers at a glance:

Product Price AO Smith EWS-3 ₹ 4790 V-Guard Zio ₹ 4700 Bajaj Splendora ₹ 5500 Havells Instanio ₹ 5870 Crompton InstaBliss ₹ 4400 Hindware Atlantic Compacto ₹ 4590 Anchor by Panasonic Astra ₹ 4495 Crompton Rapid Jet ₹ 4400 Racold Pronto Pro ₹ 4849 Orient Electric Aura Neo ₹ 4890

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Power Max operating pressure Weight AO Smith EWS-3 3000 watts 8 Bars 4.2 Kg V-Guard Zio 3000 watts 6.5 Bars 2.9 Kg Bajaj Splendora 3000 watts 6 Bars 2.2 Kg Havells Instanio 3000 watts 6.5 Bars 3 Kg Crompton InstaBliss 3000 watts 6.5 Bars 2.48 Kg Hindware Atlantic Compacto 3000 watts 6.5 Bars 2.5 Kg Anchor by Panasonic Astra 4500 watts 6 Bars 4 Kg Crompton Rapid Jet 3000 watts 6.5 Bars 2.5 Kg Racold Pronto Pro 3000 watts 6.5 Bars 2.7 Kg Orient Electric Aura Neo 3000 watts 6.5 Bars 3.4 Kg

Best value for money If you are looking for a value for money geyser that you can use, then Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH might be the best one for you. You will be able to get this one just at Rs. 4400, but there will be a lot of features that you might not get in some others as well. There will be 4-level safety along with a Nickel-coated element for excellent resistance. You will also be able to get an anti-siphon method for this one. So, you can use this one for hot and warm water perfectly. Best overall Product Hindware Atlantic Compacto 3 Litre Instant water heater with Stainless Steel Tank will be your best overall geyser. It will cost you Rs. 4590, and you will get all the latest technologies and an instant water heating process. The copper element will make the complete heating process fast and efficient. Also, there will be an I-thermostat that will cut off the process instantly if necessary. How to select the best 3-litre water heater geyser? When you choose the best 3-Litre geyser water heater for you, you need to take care of some factors. First, you need to look for the one that will give you warm water soon. Also, you need to check the price and the budget. Not only that, but you will also need to make sure that you will get to know about the technology too. If you get one with all the latest technology, then it will be the perfect one for you. Once you check everything, it will be easier for you to make a perfect pick for you.