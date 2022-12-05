Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Best 3-litre water heater geysers: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 05, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Best 3-litre water heater geysers have decent storage space and are best suitable for those living with their immediate families.

product info
A water heater geyser with 3-litre storage space is decent enough for a small family.

A water heater geyser is one of the most important items people want to use during winter. Winter is knocking on the door, and you must choose from one of the best geysers. There are different capacities of water heater geysers.

A 3-Litre geyser is another variant; you would love to use those if you don't want to store your water for a long time. Not only that, but you will also be able to go ahead and make sure that these are the instant geysers you will be able to use.

Best 3-litre Water Heater Geysers

1. AO Smith EWS-3

This long-lasting product will be a better pick for you. The premium quality material will also be the perfect value for the money you can get. This one is easy to install, and you must follow all the manuals and guidelines.

Specifications

Brand: AO Smith

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Colour: White

Special Feature: Rust-free outer body

ProsCons
Instant water heaterNo replacement after installation
Rust-free outer bodyRequire a professional for any changes
Long-lasting Product 
Takes small area 

2. V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser

If you are looking for a geyser with a lot of safety, you will need to look for this one. This one has a high-density copper wire that will do all the heating. The graphical LED light will help you to understand all the updates that will help you to understand the update of the geyser too.

Specifications

Brand: V-Guard

Power Source: Electric

Material: Stainless steel, copper

Colour: White-blue

Special Feature: Safer to use

ProsCons
Instant water heaterNo replacement after installation
Safer to useRequire a professional for any changes
Copper wire to make it more heat 
Takes small area 
cellpic
V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White-Blue | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | High-Quality Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty
Check Price on Amazon

3. Bajaj Splendora

This one has a perfect ABS body, and along with that, you will be able to get an SS tank as well. You will also be able to get the copper heating element with an incredibly long life. Also, you will get a fire-retardant cable and neon indicator for heating. This one is a perfect choice for you to heat water.

Specifications

Brand: Bajaj

Power Source: Electric

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Colour: White

Special Feature: fire retardant cable

ProsCons
Instant water heaterYou need someone to install that product
Fire retardant cableRequire a professional for any changes
Copper material to make it more heat 
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene will work better as a material. 
cellpic
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater, White
48% off 2,885.94 5,500
Buy now

4. Havells Instanio

This geyser will help you to understand every change that will happen inside the geyser with the colour-changing LEDs. Rust and shockproof outer body will also make this one a long-lasting one. Also, there will be a stainless steel inner tank that will make the heating work just perfectly, and you will be able to use that as well.

Specifications

Brand: Havells

Power Source: Electric

Material: Stainless-steel tank

Colour: white-blue

Special Feature: Shock and rust-proof outer body

ProsCons
Shock and rust-proof outer bodyThis is a bit heavy
Stainless steel tankNeed to take care a lot while using
Will heat the water instantly , Long-lasting one to use 
cellpic
Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue)
38% off 3,645 5,870
Buy now

5. Crompton InstaBliss

If you are going to get this one, then you need to know that the safety you will get with this one will be advanced. Also, there is a fast-heating technology as well, that you will be able to use. The warranty is something interesting for this geyser as well. You will even be able to get a rust-free body for this one as well.

Specifications

Brand: Crompton

Power Source: Electric

Material: Rust Free body

Colour: Ivory

Special Feature: Advanced safety feature

ProsCons
Rust-proof outer bodyYou need someone to install that product
Long-term warranty planNeed to take care a lot while using
Will heat the water instantly 
Advanced safety features 
cellpic
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety
41% off 2,599 4,400
Buy now

6. Hindware Atlantic Compacto

This one has all the comparative latest technologies that you can use. You will get the I-thermostat Feature in this particular geyser and with more safety. The copper heating element will help you to understand the speed of heating of the water that you will be able to get. Not only that, but you can also fit this item in a smaller space.

Specifications

Brand: Hindware Atlantic

Power Source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Colour: white and grey

Special Feature: Latest technologies

ProsCons
Instant water heaterNo replacement after installation
Latest technologies to useRequire a professional for any changes
Copper wire to make it more heat 
Takes small area 
cellpic
Hindware Atlantic Compacto 3 Litre Instant water heater with Stainless Steel Tank, Robust Construction, Pressure Relief Valve And I-thermostat Feature (White And Grey)
48% off 2,399 4,590
Buy now

7. Anchor by Panasonic Astra 3L Geyser, 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

This one will give you the feature for a pre-set water flow at some exceeding rate as the safety valve will work like the same. There will be a perfectly working thermostat, and that will cut out of the heating process whenever required as well. So, you will be able to make it perfect for you.

Specifications

Brand: Anchor by Panasonic

Power Source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Colour: White

Special Feature: Perfect thermostat

ProsCons
Instant water heaterNo replacement after installation
Perfect thermostatRequire a professional for any changes
Automatic cut-off 
Stainless-steel tank 
cellpic
Anchor by Panasonic Astra 3L Geyser, 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Glassline Inner Tank (Free Installation) (White and Blue)
33% off 3,015.94 4,495
Buy now

8. Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH

Once you get this, you will be able to use a power heating geyser for you, which will also be a perfect one once you start using this one. You will also get 4-level safety with the anti-siphon method of this one. The nickel-coated element will make the resistance perfect, and you can use this one for your warm and hot water.

Specifications

Brand: Crompton

Power Source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Colour: White

Special Feature: Anti-siphon method

ProsCons
Nickel-coated element for perfect resistanceNot good customer service
Anti-siphon method 
Get a powerful water heater 
Auto-cut off of heating 
cellpic
Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH (White)
39% off 2,700 4,400
Buy now

9. Racold Pronto Pro

You will get a perfect PUF with the density and thickness inside, and that will help you to keep the temperature perfect. Once you will use this one, you will get more efficiency in energy savings too. Also, the high-power heating element will make it perfect when you try to get hot water.

Specifications

Brand: Racold

Power Source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Colour: ‎White

Special Feature: Thick and dense PUF

ProsCons
Thick and dense PUFSlow in heating water
Ultra-powerful heating elements 
Get warm water in no time 
Stainless steel tank 
cellpic
Racold Pronto Pro 3Litres 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser)
38% off 2,999 4,849
Buy now

10. Orient Electric Aura Neo

The 5-level safety shield will make it an even better choice for you if you get this one perfect for you. The high-grade stainless-steel tank will be long-lasting, and the copper element will make it a perfect combination for you. Neon indicators will help you to understand the changes in the geyser, and that will be the one to make you understand if the water is ready to use.

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Power Source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Colour: ‎Turquoise

Special Feature: Neon indicators

ProsCons
High-quality stainless-steel tankNo temperature controller
Heavy copper heating material 
Neon indicators 
5-level safety enabled 
cellpic
Orient Electric Aura Neo Instant 3L Water Heater (Geyser), 5-level Safety Shield, Stainless Steel Tank (White & Turquoise)
43% off 2,790 4,890
Buy now

Price of water heater geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
AO Smith EWS-3 4790
V-Guard Zio 4700
Bajaj Splendora 5500
Havells Instanio 5870
Crompton InstaBliss 4400
Hindware Atlantic Compacto 4590
Anchor by Panasonic Astra 4495
Crompton Rapid Jet 4400
Racold Pronto Pro 4849
Orient Electric Aura Neo 4890

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
PowerMax operating pressureWeight
AO Smith EWS-33000 watts8 Bars4.2 Kg
V-Guard Zio3000 watts6.5 Bars2.9 Kg
Bajaj Splendora3000 watts6 Bars2.2 Kg
Havells Instanio3000 watts6.5 Bars3 Kg
Crompton InstaBliss3000 watts6.5 Bars 2.48 Kg
Hindware Atlantic Compacto3000 watts6.5 Bars2.5 Kg
Anchor by Panasonic Astra4500 watts6 Bars4 Kg
Crompton Rapid Jet3000 watts6.5 Bars2.5 Kg
Racold Pronto Pro3000 watts6.5 Bars2.7 Kg
Orient Electric Aura Neo3000 watts6.5 Bars3.4 Kg

Best value for money

If you are looking for a value for money geyser that you can use, then Crompton Rapid Jet 3-Litre Instant WH might be the best one for you. You will be able to get this one just at Rs. 4400, but there will be a lot of features that you might not get in some others as well. There will be 4-level safety along with a Nickel-coated element for excellent resistance. You will also be able to get an anti-siphon method for this one. So, you can use this one for hot and warm water perfectly.

Best overall Product

Hindware Atlantic Compacto 3 Litre Instant water heater with Stainless Steel Tank will be your best overall geyser. It will cost you Rs. 4590, and you will get all the latest technologies and an instant water heating process. The copper element will make the complete heating process fast and efficient. Also, there will be an I-thermostat that will cut off the process instantly if necessary.

How to select the best 3-litre water heater geyser?

When you choose the best 3-Litre geyser water heater for you, you need to take care of some factors. First, you need to look for the one that will give you warm water soon. Also, you need to check the price and the budget. Not only that, but you will also need to make sure that you will get to know about the technology too. If you get one with all the latest technology, then it will be the perfect one for you. Once you check everything, it will be easier for you to make a perfect pick for you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

