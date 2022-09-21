Best 32-inch TVs to enhance viewing experience By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Smart TVs have been around us for more than a decade now. However, today, we can choose their sizes and features based on our preferences. Here’s the complete buyer’s guide for 32-inch TV.

A 32-inch smart TV offers users a lot many interesting features.

Having a smart tv in your bedroom or living area is truly a matter of joy as you can binge-watch your favourite tv shows or movies at any hour of the day. A smart tv that comes with features such as voice control and streaming services. With a powerful processor, internet connection, and easy-to-navigate software, you have a world at your fingertips. If you’re looking for an ideal 32-Inch tv, we have got you covered! Here is the complete list of best32-Inch televisions in the market. Let’s get started! List of the best 32-Inch TV 1. Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV The first in our list of best 32-Inch tv is Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV. Recently launched by Samsung, it is a 32-Inch wide television with 60-hertz refresh rate and 1366x768HD ready resolution for smooth function. Some of its prime features include a Personal computer, screen share, music system, content guide, and others. Brand - Samsung Model year - 2021 RAM - 1.5 GB Operating system - Tizen Display technology - LED Resolution - 768p Screen size - 32-Inches

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish look Available in only one colour 1366x768HD resolution Inadequate RAM Excellent refresh rate

2. Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV. If you’re going for a vintage-style smart television with a few features, you can go with the Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV. It is a 32-Inch wide television that offers 178 Degree wide viewing angle for a better viewing experience. It is also supported by most internet services like Hotstar, Netflix, Browser, etc. Brand - MI Model - L32M7-5AIN Model name - Xiaomi TV 5A 32 Model year - 2022 Product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 Kilograms Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Pros Cons Cost-effective and value for money Small screen size Supported by most internet services Low refresh rate It has adequate colour options

3. Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV Next on the list is the Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV. Foxsky is a renowned name in the world of a smart TV as they are known for building feature-rich, budget-friendly smart television. This smart TV comes with features such as 720p resolution and built-in Wi-Fi design Hotstar, which makes it a preferred choice among the lot. Additionally, it is supported by Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, and Eros Now. Screen resolution - HD Ready (1366x768) Sound: 30 Watts Output Refresh Rate: 60 hertz Features - Built-in Wi-Fi. Built-in YouTube, Netflix, Built-in Miracast, and Media centre Display: A+ Grade Panel, Micro Dimming, True Colour.

Pros Cons Easy on pocket Inadequate sound quality It has a big screen size Low refresh rate Millions of colour options

4. Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Another 32-Inches smart television that is breaking the ice is the Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV. It comes with a 32-Inches wide television display, allowing you to focus on every detail. Additionally, features like HD-ready display, vivid picture, dual band wifi, and so on offer a wholesome experience. Brand - Redmi Model - L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA Model name - Redmi Smart TV 32 Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 Kilograms Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required Memory storage capacity - 8GB

Pros Cons Cost-effective Small in size Great Screen Resolution Low refresh rate Rich and clear sound quality

5. OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV Comes with a unique TV stand, OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV comes with a huge range of colours that offers a treat to the eyes. It comes with a handful of features, including OnePlus connect, Chromecast, Play store, Google Assistant, and so on. Additionally, it supports applications such as Netflix, prime video, and youtube. Brand - OnePlus Model year - 2020 RAM - 1GB Operating system - Android Hardware interface USP and HDMI Resolution - 720p Remote control type - Bluetooth, IR

Pros Cons Adequate screen size Inadequate RAM size Lightweight and sturdy Comes in only one colour Comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface

6. LG HD Ready Smart LED TV Launched recently by LG, LG HD Ready Smart LED TV is a 32-Inch smart tv that is compact in size and comes with many features. It is available in Dark Iron Grey, which looks classy. This television is also budget-friendly, with 1 USB port and a 1366x768 screen resolution. Brand - LG Model - 32LM563BPTC Model name - LED SMART Model year - 2020 Product dimensions - 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm; 5.1 Kilograms Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required Item model number - 32LM563BPTC

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Low refresh rate Dynamic Color Enhancer Active HDR for Incredible Detail

7. AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Craving for unlimited entertainment? AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a 32-Inch smart TV with built-in Fire TV, Alexa, and Alexa's voice controls to conduct operations easily. Additionally, the Quad-core processor offers great performance. Brand - AmazonBasics Model - AB32E10SS Model year - 2020 Product dimensions - ‎73.2 x 8.3 x 43.9 cm; 3.65 Kilograms Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB Operating system - FireOS

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Low refresh rate Wide Angle View Parental Control

8. VW HD Ready Smart LED TV Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV under 10000? What better than investing your money in a 32-Inches HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S by Vision World? It gives you a PVR-like experience at home! The screen size of this smart TV under 10000 is 32-Inches Resolution - 1366x768 pixels Colour - Black Product Dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 Kilograms Graphics Coprocessor - Multi-Core Mali-400MP2 Operating system - Android Special Features - Super Slim Bezel, ‎A+ Grade Panel, HDR-10 Picture Quality, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Eco Vision, Quantum Lucent Technology, Quad-Core Processor. Audio Wattage - 20 Wattage

Pros Cons Smart TV under 10000 fits in the budget Do not support Bluetooth technology Great Screen Resolution Low refresh rate Adequate special features Low Ram Memory Installed Size

9. Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV Launched recently in 2022, the Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV is an ideal pick to invest in if you’re looking for the best 32-Inch television. It comes with a 32-Inches display supported by applications like Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, SonyLiv, Youtube, JioCinema, and Hotstar. You can binge-watch anything here, starting from cartoons to movies. Product Dimensions - 80 x 8 x 50 cm; 4.5 Kilograms Ram Memory Installed Size - 512 MB Graphics Coprocessor - Multi Core Mali-400MP2 Resolution- 720p Remote Control Description - Keypad remote Display Type - A+ Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Do not support Bluetooth technology Advanced HRDD Technology Low refresh rate Wide Angle View No batteries included

10. Croma HD Ready LED TV Last on the list is a smart tv by Croma. Croma HD Ready LED TV is a perfect add-up in the world of 32-Inch smart TVs. This TV is priced under 10,000, which makes it affordable. Besides this, the tv comes with an array of exciting features to offer an enhanced viewing experience. Display Technology of this smart TV under 10000 is LED Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels Speaker Surround - 2.0 Audio Wattage - 20 Watts Resolution - 720p Hardware Interface - ‎VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees

Pros Cons Offers value for money Do not support Bluetooth technology This smart TV under 10000 has a 32-Inches screen display Low refresh rate Wide viewing angle Inadequate sound quality

Price of 32-inch TV at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV ₹ 22,900 Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV ₹ 24,999 Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 22,499 Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 24,999 OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV ₹ 19,999 LG HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 21,990 AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV ₹ 27,000 VW HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 16,999 Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 16,999 Croma HD Ready LED TV ₹ 20,000

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV Excellent battery backup Adequate sound quality Supports apps like Netflix, youtube, and prime Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV LED panel Amazing sound quality Easy connectivity Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV Excellent viewing angle Powerful sound quality Budget-friendly Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Fits in budget Ultra HD resolution Family-friendly OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV High screen resolution HD picture quality Sleek and stylish design LG HD Ready Smart LED TV Vintage look Packed with powerful features Great display size AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Powerful connectivity Flagship performance Crystal clear screen VW HD Ready Smart LED TV Excellent picture quality Great RAM size Future-ready technology Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV Excellent viewing angle Powerful sound quality High screen resolution Croma HD Ready LED TV Packed with powerful features Great display size Flagship performance

Best value for money The VW HD Ready Smart LED TV is priced at ₹8,299 after a discount, making it a budget-friendly option. Additionally, the phone has several exciting features, making it worth investing in. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly 32-Inch smart tv, go for VW HD Ready Smart LED TV. Best overall With such a wide list of options, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to choose one. However, one product that stands out is the Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV. This product is priced at ₹ ₹24,999. However, after the discount, its price falls to ₹16,990. Besides being pocket-friendly, it comes with an array of features such as built-in WiFi design Hotstar. Additionally, it is supported by Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, and Eros Now. How to find the perfect 32-Inch TV? When looking for the best 32-Inch TV for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind: Screen size matters. Keep a budget range fixed. Do not go for the look and feel of the tv. Rather, prioritise its features and quality. Look for a feature-rich setup. Pick the one which is not too heavy or bulky.

