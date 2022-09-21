Best 32-inch TVs to enhance viewing experience

Summary:
Having a smart tv in your bedroom or living area is truly a matter of joy as you can binge-watch your favourite tv shows or movies at any hour of the day. A smart tv that comes with features such as voice control and streaming services. With a powerful processor, internet connection, and easy-to-navigate software, you have a world at your fingertips.
If you’re looking for an ideal 32-Inch tv, we have got you covered! Here is the complete list of best32-Inch televisions in the market. Let’s get started!
List of the best 32-Inch TV
1. Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV
The first in our list of best 32-Inch tv is Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV. Recently launched by Samsung, it is a 32-Inch wide television with 60-hertz refresh rate and 1366x768HD ready resolution for smooth function. Some of its prime features include a Personal computer, screen share, music system, content guide, and others.
Brand - Samsung
Model year - 2021
RAM - 1.5 GB
Operating system - Tizen
Display technology - LED
Resolution - 768p
Screen size - 32-Inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and stylish look
|Available in only one colour
|1366x768HD resolution
|Inadequate RAM
|Excellent refresh rate
2. Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV.
If you’re going for a vintage-style smart television with a few features, you can go with the Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV. It is a 32-Inch wide television that offers 178 Degree wide viewing angle for a better viewing experience. It is also supported by most internet services like Hotstar, Netflix, Browser, etc.
Brand - MI
Model - L32M7-5AIN
Model name - Xiaomi TV 5A 32
Model year - 2022
Product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 Kilograms
Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
|Pros
|Cons
|Cost-effective and value for money
|Small screen size
|Supported by most internet services
|Low refresh rate
|It has adequate colour options
3. Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV
Next on the list is the Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV. Foxsky is a renowned name in the world of a smart TV as they are known for building feature-rich, budget-friendly smart television. This smart TV comes with features such as 720p resolution and built-in Wi-Fi design Hotstar, which makes it a preferred choice among the lot. Additionally, it is supported by Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, and Eros Now.
Screen resolution - HD Ready (1366x768)
Sound: 30 Watts Output
Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
Features - Built-in Wi-Fi.
Built-in YouTube, Netflix, Built-in Miracast, and Media centre
Display: A+ Grade Panel, Micro Dimming, True Colour.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|Inadequate sound quality
|It has a big screen size
|Low refresh rate
|Millions of colour options
4. Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV
Another 32-Inches smart television that is breaking the ice is the Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV. It comes with a 32-Inches wide television display, allowing you to focus on every detail. Additionally, features like HD-ready display, vivid picture, dual band wifi, and so on offer a wholesome experience.
Brand - Redmi
Model - L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA
Model name - Redmi Smart TV 32
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 Kilograms
Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
Memory storage capacity - 8GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Cost-effective
|Small in size
|Great Screen Resolution
|Low refresh rate
|Rich and clear sound quality
5. OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV
Comes with a unique TV stand, OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV comes with a huge range of colours that offers a treat to the eyes. It comes with a handful of features, including OnePlus connect, Chromecast, Play store, Google Assistant, and so on. Additionally, it supports applications such as Netflix, prime video, and youtube.
Brand - OnePlus
Model year - 2020
RAM - 1GB
Operating system - Android
Hardware interface USP and HDMI
Resolution - 720p
Remote control type - Bluetooth, IR
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate screen size
|Inadequate RAM size
|Lightweight and sturdy
|Comes in only one colour
|Comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
6. LG HD Ready Smart LED TV
Launched recently by LG, LG HD Ready Smart LED TV is a 32-Inch smart tv that is compact in size and comes with many features. It is available in Dark Iron Grey, which looks classy. This television is also budget-friendly, with 1 USB port and a 1366x768 screen resolution.
Brand - LG
Model - 32LM563BPTC
Model name - LED SMART
Model year - 2020
Product dimensions - 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm; 5.1 Kilograms
Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
Item model number - 32LM563BPTC
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Low refresh rate
|Dynamic Color Enhancer
|Active HDR for Incredible Detail
7. AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
Craving for unlimited entertainment? AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a 32-Inch smart TV with built-in Fire TV, Alexa, and Alexa's voice controls to conduct operations easily. Additionally, the Quad-core processor offers great performance.
Brand - AmazonBasics
Model - AB32E10SS
Model year - 2020
Product dimensions - 73.2 x 8.3 x 43.9 cm; 3.65 Kilograms
Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB
Operating system - FireOS
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Low refresh rate
|Wide Angle View
|Parental Control
8. VW HD Ready Smart LED TV
Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV under 10000? What better than investing your money in a 32-Inches HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S by Vision World? It gives you a PVR-like experience at home!
The screen size of this smart TV under 10000 is 32-Inches
Resolution - 1366x768 pixels
Colour - Black
Product Dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 Kilograms
Graphics Coprocessor - Multi-Core Mali-400MP2
Operating system - Android
Special Features - Super Slim Bezel, A+ Grade Panel, HDR-10 Picture Quality, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Eco Vision, Quantum Lucent Technology, Quad-Core Processor.
Audio Wattage - 20 Wattage
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart TV under 10000 fits in the budget
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|Great Screen Resolution
|Low refresh rate
|Adequate special features
|Low Ram Memory Installed Size
9. Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV
Launched recently in 2022, the Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV is an ideal pick to invest in if you’re looking for the best 32-Inch television. It comes with a 32-Inches display supported by applications like Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, SonyLiv, Youtube, JioCinema, and Hotstar. You can binge-watch anything here, starting from cartoons to movies.
Product Dimensions - 80 x 8 x 50 cm; 4.5 Kilograms
Ram Memory Installed Size - 512 MB
Graphics Coprocessor - Multi Core Mali-400MP2
Resolution- 720p
Remote Control Description - Keypad remote
Display Type - A+
Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees
Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|Advanced HRDD Technology
|Low refresh rate
|Wide Angle View
|No batteries included
10. Croma HD Ready LED TV
Last on the list is a smart tv by Croma. Croma HD Ready LED TV is a perfect add-up in the world of 32-Inch smart TVs. This TV is priced under 10,000, which makes it affordable. Besides this, the tv comes with an array of exciting features to offer an enhanced viewing experience.
Display Technology of this smart TV under 10000 is LED
Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels
Speaker Surround - 2.0
Audio Wattage - 20 Watts
Resolution - 720p
Hardware Interface - VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone
Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers value for money
|Do not support Bluetooth technology
|This smart TV under 10000 has a 32-Inches screen display
|Low refresh rate
|Wide viewing angle
|Inadequate sound quality
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV
|₹22,900
|Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|₹24,999
|Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV
|₹22,499
|Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV
|₹24,999
|OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV
|₹19,999
|LG HD Ready Smart LED TV
|₹21,990
|AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|₹27,000
|VW HD Ready Smart LED TV
|₹16,999
|Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV
|₹16,999
|Croma HD Ready LED TV
|₹20,000
Best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV
|Excellent battery backup
|Adequate sound quality
|Supports apps like Netflix, youtube, and prime
|Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|LED panel
|Amazing sound quality
|Easy connectivity
|Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Excellent viewing angle
|Powerful sound quality
|Budget-friendly
|Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Fits in budget
|Ultra HD resolution
|Family-friendly
|OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV
|High screen resolution
|HD picture quality
|Sleek and stylish design
|LG HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Vintage look
|Packed with powerful features
|Great display size
|AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|Powerful connectivity
|Flagship performance
|Crystal clear screen
|VW HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Excellent picture quality
|Great RAM size
|Future-ready technology
|Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Excellent viewing angle
|Powerful sound quality
|High screen resolution
|Croma HD Ready LED TV
|Packed with powerful features
|Great display size
|Flagship performance
Best value for money
The VW HD Ready Smart LED TV is priced at ₹8,299 after a discount, making it a budget-friendly option. Additionally, the phone has several exciting features, making it worth investing in. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly 32-Inch smart tv, go for VW HD Ready Smart LED TV.
Best overall
With such a wide list of options, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to choose one. However, one product that stands out is the Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV. This product is priced at ₹ ₹24,999. However, after the discount, its price falls to ₹16,990.
Besides being pocket-friendly, it comes with an array of features such as built-in WiFi design Hotstar. Additionally, it is supported by Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, and Eros Now.
How to find the perfect 32-Inch TV?
When looking for the best 32-Inch TV for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind:
Screen size matters.
Keep a budget range fixed.
Do not go for the look and feel of the tv. Rather, prioritise its features and quality.
Look for a feature-rich setup.
Pick the one which is not too heavy or bulky.
Here is the list of the top two 32-Inch TV-
VW 80 cm (32-Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)
Foxsky 80 cm (32-Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model)
The best brands for 32-Inch TV are the following -
eAirtec
VW
Sony Bravia
Here is the list of features offered by a 32-Inch TV-
Watch videos on the youtube
Streaming on-demand content
Listen to music
Browse internet
Play games
The price range of a 32-Inch Tv generally lies between 9,000 to 35,000 only.
For people with small to medium size rooms, a 32-Inch Tv would be an ideal choice. However, if you like to go for a bigger screen; this size might not suit you well.