Best 32-inch TVs to enhance viewing experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 15:30 IST

Summary:

Smart TVs have been around us for more than a decade now. However, today, we can choose their sizes and features based on our preferences. Here’s the complete buyer’s guide for 32-inch TV.

A 32-inch smart TV offers users a lot many interesting features.

Having a smart tv in your bedroom or living area is truly a matter of joy as you can binge-watch your favourite tv shows or movies at any hour of the day. A smart tv that comes with features such as voice control and streaming services. With a powerful processor, internet connection, and easy-to-navigate software, you have a world at your fingertips.

If you’re looking for an ideal 32-Inch tv, we have got you covered! Here is the complete list of best32-Inch televisions in the market. Let’s get started!

List of the best 32-Inch TV

1. Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV

The first in our list of best 32-Inch tv is Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV. Recently launched by Samsung, it is a 32-Inch wide television with 60-hertz refresh rate and 1366x768HD ready resolution for smooth function. Some of its prime features include a Personal computer, screen share, music system, content guide, and others.

Brand - Samsung

Model year - 2021

RAM - 1.5 GB

Operating system - Tizen

Display technology - LED

Resolution - 768p

Screen size - 32-Inches

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish lookAvailable in only one colour
1366x768HD resolutionInadequate RAM
Excellent refresh rate 
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
2. Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV.

If you’re going for a vintage-style smart television with a few features, you can go with the Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV. It is a 32-Inch wide television that offers 178 Degree wide viewing angle for a better viewing experience. It is also supported by most internet services like Hotstar, Netflix, Browser, etc.

Brand - MI

Model - L32M7-5AIN

Model name - Xiaomi TV 5A 32

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 Kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

ProsCons
Cost-effective and value for moneySmall screen size
Supported by most internet servicesLow refresh rate
It has adequate colour options 
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
3. Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV

Next on the list is the Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV. Foxsky is a renowned name in the world of a smart TV as they are known for building feature-rich, budget-friendly smart television. This smart TV comes with features such as 720p resolution and built-in Wi-Fi design Hotstar, which makes it a preferred choice among the lot. Additionally, it is supported by Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, and Eros Now.

Screen resolution - HD Ready (1366x768)

Sound: 30 Watts Output

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Features - Built-in Wi-Fi.

Built-in YouTube, Netflix, Built-in Miracast, and Media centre

Display: A+ Grade Panel, Micro Dimming, True Colour.

ProsCons
Easy on pocketInadequate sound quality
It has a big screen sizeLow refresh rate
Millions of colour options 
Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black)
4. Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV

Another 32-Inches smart television that is breaking the ice is the Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV. It comes with a 32-Inches wide television display, allowing you to focus on every detail. Additionally, features like HD-ready display, vivid picture, dual band wifi, and so on offer a wholesome experience.

Brand - Redmi

Model - L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA

Model name - Redmi Smart TV 32

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 Kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Memory storage capacity - 8GB

ProsCons
Cost-effectiveSmall in size
Great Screen ResolutionLow refresh rate
Rich and clear sound quality 
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
5. OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

Comes with a unique TV stand, OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV comes with a huge range of colours that offers a treat to the eyes. It comes with a handful of features, including OnePlus connect, Chromecast, Play store, Google Assistant, and so on. Additionally, it supports applications such as Netflix, prime video, and youtube.

Brand - OnePlus

Model year - 2020

RAM - 1GB

Operating system - Android

Hardware interface USP and HDMI

Resolution - 720p

Remote control type - Bluetooth, IR

ProsCons
Adequate screen sizeInadequate RAM size
Lightweight and sturdyComes in only one colour
Comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface 
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
6. LG HD Ready Smart LED TV

Launched recently by LG, LG HD Ready Smart LED TV is a 32-Inch smart tv that is compact in size and comes with many features. It is available in Dark Iron Grey, which looks classy. This television is also budget-friendly, with 1 USB port and a 1366x768 screen resolution.

Brand - LG

Model - 32LM563BPTC

Model name - LED SMART

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm; 5.1 Kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Item model number - 32LM563BPTC

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyLow refresh rate
Dynamic Color Enhancer 
Active HDR for Incredible Detail 
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
7. AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Craving for unlimited entertainment? AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a 32-Inch smart TV with built-in Fire TV, Alexa, and Alexa's voice controls to conduct operations easily. Additionally, the Quad-core processor offers great performance.

Brand - AmazonBasics

Model - AB32E10SS

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - ‎73.2 x 8.3 x 43.9 cm; 3.65 Kilograms

Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB

Operating system - FireOS

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyLow refresh rate
Wide Angle View 
Parental Control 
AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV AB32E10SS (Black)
8. VW HD Ready Smart LED TV

Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV under 10000? What better than investing your money in a 32-Inches HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S by Vision World? It gives you a PVR-like experience at home!

The screen size of this smart TV under 10000 is 32-Inches

Resolution - 1366x768 pixels

Colour - Black

Product Dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 Kilograms

Graphics Coprocessor - Multi-Core Mali-400MP2

Operating system - Android

Special Features - Super Slim Bezel, ‎A+ Grade Panel, HDR-10 Picture Quality, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Eco Vision, Quantum Lucent Technology, Quad-Core Processor.

Audio Wattage - 20 Wattage

ProsCons
Smart TV under 10000 fits in the budgetDo not support Bluetooth technology
Great Screen ResolutionLow refresh rate
Adequate special featuresLow Ram Memory Installed Size
VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)
9. Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV

Launched recently in 2022, the Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV is an ideal pick to invest in if you’re looking for the best 32-Inch television. It comes with a 32-Inches display supported by applications like Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, SonyLiv, Youtube, JioCinema, and Hotstar. You can binge-watch anything here, starting from cartoons to movies.

Product Dimensions - 80 x 8 x 50 cm; 4.5 Kilograms

Ram Memory Installed Size - 512 MB

Graphics Coprocessor - Multi Core Mali-400MP2

Resolution- 720p

Remote Control Description - Keypad remote

Display Type - A+

Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees

Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyDo not support Bluetooth technology
Advanced HRDD TechnologyLow refresh rate
Wide Angle ViewNo batteries included
Kevin 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV KN32MAX (Black) (2022 Model) | With In-built Soundbar
10. Croma HD Ready LED TV

Last on the list is a smart tv by Croma. Croma HD Ready LED TV is a perfect add-up in the world of 32-Inch smart TVs. This TV is priced under 10,000, which makes it affordable. Besides this, the tv comes with an array of exciting features to offer an enhanced viewing experience.

Display Technology of this smart TV under 10000 is LED

Screen Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Speaker Surround - 2.0

Audio Wattage - 20 Watts

Resolution - 720p

Hardware Interface - ‎VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone

Viewing Angle - 178 Degrees

ProsCons
Offers value for moneyDo not support Bluetooth technology
This smart TV under 10000 has a 32-Inches screen displayLow refresh rate
Wide viewing angleInadequate sound quality
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (CREL7369, Black) (2021 Model)
Price of 32-inch TV at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV 22,900
Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24,999
Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV 22,499
Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 24,999
OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV 19,999
LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 21,990
AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 27,000
VW HD Ready Smart LED TV 16,999
Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV 16,999
Croma HD Ready LED TV 20,000

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TVExcellent battery backupAdequate sound qualitySupports apps like Netflix, youtube, and prime
Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TVLED panelAmazing sound qualityEasy connectivity
Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TVExcellent viewing anglePowerful sound qualityBudget-friendly
Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TVFits in budgetUltra HD resolutionFamily-friendly
OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TVHigh screen resolutionHD picture qualitySleek and stylish design
LG HD Ready Smart LED TVVintage lookPacked with powerful featuresGreat display size
AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TVPowerful connectivityFlagship performanceCrystal clear screen
VW HD Ready Smart LED TVExcellent picture qualityGreat RAM sizeFuture-ready technology
Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TVExcellent viewing anglePowerful sound qualityHigh screen resolution
Croma HD Ready LED TVPacked with powerful featuresGreat display sizeFlagship performance

Best value for money

The VW HD Ready Smart LED TV is priced at 8,299 after a discount, making it a budget-friendly option. Additionally, the phone has several exciting features, making it worth investing in. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly 32-Inch smart tv, go for VW HD Ready Smart LED TV.

Best overall

With such a wide list of options, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to choose one. However, one product that stands out is the Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV. This product is priced at 24,999. However, after the discount, its price falls to 16,990.

Besides being pocket-friendly, it comes with an array of features such as built-in WiFi design Hotstar. Additionally, it is supported by Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, and Eros Now.

How to find the perfect 32-Inch TV?

When looking for the best 32-Inch TV for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind:

Screen size matters.

Keep a budget range fixed.

Do not go for the look and feel of the tv. Rather, prioritise its features and quality.

Look for a feature-rich setup.

Pick the one which is not too heavy or bulky.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 32-inch TV

What is the top two 32-Inch TV?

Here is the list of the top two 32-Inch TV- 

VW 80 cm (32-Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)

Foxsky 80 cm (32-Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model)
 

Which brands are the best for 32-Inch TV? 

The best brands for 32-Inch TV are the following - 

eAirtec 

VW

Sony Bravia

What are the features offered by a 32-Inch TV? 

Here is the list of features offered by a 32-Inch TV- 

Watch videos on the youtube 

Streaming on-demand content 

Listen to music 

Browse internet 

Play games 

