Best 4.5 inch mobiles: Complete buyer’s guide

Whether you're looking for an affordable or high-end device, this guide can help you choose a mobile per your needs. As mobile phones have become an essential part of a present living, endless models of different sizes, colours, and other features have been made. However, not every phone is perfect. For instance, phones with long screens don't get inside normal pockets. This is where small phones shine as a solution, not too big, not too small, the sweet spot. To make a choice easier, this buying guide has been made for you to make a choice easier. The list of 10 best 4.5-inch mobile phones is sorted below.
List of 10 Best 4.5 Inch Mobile phones
1. Vivo Y11 (Blue)
Below 4.5-inch phones are almost keypad phones. However, there are a few Touch-screen phones also. Vivo Y11 is one of them. With an excellent 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP selfie camera, this phone features almost all necessary features such as Email, FM radio and a video player. In case you want a touch screen phone under 4.5 inches, Vivo Y11 can be an ideal pick.
|Pros
|Cons
|Necessary features like Email, FM radio, GPS, and Music players are available.
|Available in only one colour
|Selfie camera
|Limited storage.
|Powerful 1700 mAh battery
2. Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 (Pure White)
How can we miss Samsung when talking about phones. Galaxy Ace GT-s5830 of Samsung has been made to our list. With Gingerbread OS and 3G connectivity, this phone also features a solid 5 MP camera making it ideal for people who love to click photos.
|Pros
|Cons
|Solid 5 MP camera
|Quite heavy, about 1 kilogram
|Bluetooth, LCD display and radio
|Limited storage.
|3G connectivity
|No 4G connectivity
3. Micromax Ninja 4.0 A87 (Black)
Micromax Ninja is a stylish phone with several essential features. It is 4 inches long and features a Qualcomm MSM processor for fast functioning. Moreover, a strong battery and 3G connectivity enhance this phone even more and make it an ideal pick. If you want a normal phone for you or your father just for calling, this phone is a great option.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of camera, Bluetooth, and radio.
|Less RAM
|Available in different colours
|It has no RAM present.
|LCD display and strong battery
4. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB, FM with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
Motorola is another brand that has plenty of nice devices available under the 4.5-inch mobile category. Motorola a10 is the one among them which offers dual sim, FM radio, and other exciting features. Moreover, that's not all, it is also available in different colours and also has expandable memory.
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|No android OS
|Available in different joyful colours
|No 4G connectivity
|Excellent Ram as compared to other devices on list
5. Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM
Due to its exceptional strength and compatibility, the Nokia 225 G mobile phone shines out among the other 4.5-inch mobile phones. You may use this phone's fundamental features with just one SIM slot. It is also compatible with 4G network connectivity which is a real highlight of the device.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and sturdy design
|Available in only one colour
|Presence of video player.
|Limited storage.
|Comes with a dual sim
6. Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB, camera, 2.4 inch Screen with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
One of the most popular options on the list is the Motorola A70. 32 GB storage capacity is the real highlight of this device. Moreover, it is one of many Motorola products that has been able to capture the hearts of many thanks to characteristics like a long-lasting battery, lighting, and signature durability.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|Small screen size
|Solid Storage Space
|No 4g Connectivity
|Lasting battery
|Keypad phone.
7. Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Black)
After different options, here is another Samsung device which is on our list of best 4.5-inch mobile phones. With a 2-inch screen, powerful battery backup and dual SIM features, this phone can be said as one of the best bargains owing to its reasonable price.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|No touch screen
|Bluetooth, Rear camera, and Video Player
|No 3G connectivity
|Less RAM size
8. Samsung Guru Music2 (SM-315)
The most recent model, the Samsung Guru Music2 Dual SIM Keypad Phone, has a number of intriguing features. If you're looking for mobile phones under 4.5 inches, this phone is a wise purchase because it has a long battery life, radio, Bluetooth and some pre-loaded games as well.
|Pros
|Cons
|It provides you with a huge display with a 2-inch screen.
|Limited storage space.
|The operating system is fully functional and has a tonne of functions.
|RAM is absent.
Lightweight and fashionable body.
9. Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)
Nokia 105 Single phone is another phone on the list. With a 1.8-inch display, the keypad is also fully functional and very much responsive. The phone can be an ideal pick as it offers way too more features than the value of the device.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of a torch and wireless radio
|Absence of Android OS.
|Straightforward and sturdy design
|Limited space for memory storage.
|Bluetooth present.
|No 3G and 4G connectivity
10. Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
Another popular Nokia release that is under 4.5 inches in height is the Nokia 110. The phone is equipped with all fundamental and cutting-edge functions to keep you engaged. In addition,This phone is fantastic to have because it has a 1.77-inch touchscreen and flexible storage that can hold up to 32 GB.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual Sim
|Available in only one colour
|Extensive storage space of 1 GB and powerful battery
|Limited storage.
|camera, torch, music player and
|Product
|Price
|Vivo Y11
|₹10,500.00
|Samsung Galaxy Ace
|₹9,200
|Micromax Ninja
|₹7,999.00
|Motorola a10
|₹1,630.00
|Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM
|₹4,399
|Motorola a70
|₹2,320.00
|Samsung Metro 313
|₹2,849.00
|Samsung Guru Music2
|₹2499
|Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)
|₹2999
|Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
|₹1,949
Best 3 Important Features for Consumers
Best Value for Money
One of the most current Nokia smartphones under 4.5-inches is the Nokia 105 Single SIM which is priced at just Rs.1700. In terms of features and characteristics, it's a great purchase and the best value for money on our list. This can be a terrific offer if you're looking for a high-quality mobile phone with amazing features like camera quality, RAM, storage, and so on.
Best Overall
Out of all the above, we can say that the Motorola a70 is the ideal pick. With massive storage space and 1750 mAh strong battery, the Motorola a70 is durable as well as promises a good user experience. If you're looking for a great calling and music phone, the Motorola a70 can be a great deal as it is not much pricey, and it is totally worth it as it has numerous great features within the return.
How to Find the Perfect4.5 Inch Mobile?
Here are some of the features you must look at before making any purchase of 4.5-inch mobile phones:
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are 4.5 Inch Mobiles better?
Investing in 4.5 Inch Mobiles is an ideal decision as they are pocket friendly and offer all essential features as well, such as FM radio, Bluetooth, Music player, camera and so forth. In addition, there are equal to no chances of dropping the phone as they fit in calm perfectly.
What are some ideal options for 4.5 Inch Mobiles?
Here are some -
What is the average price of 4.5 Inch Mobiles?
4.5 Inch Mobiles start from ₹1,000. However, they can go up to ₹10,000 and even more.
What are some features of the Motorola a10?
Some essential specifications of the Motorola a10 are as follows:
Which phone is best if I just want to do calling and messaging?
There are numerous options available for phones which are under 4.5 inches and pocket friendly. As the purpose is just calling and messaging, here is the list of phones which also offer other features as well alongside them.
