Best 40-inch smart TVs: Connect to internet, view streaming apps and more

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 21:00 IST

TVs today are more than simply dumb devices that stream video via a set-top box. Smart TVs are equipped with a variety of capabilities, including the ability to connect to the internet, app stores from which you can download games and streaming apps, and support for IoT device connectivity.

40-inch smart TV allows one a great viewing experience owing to its screen size and all the advantages that come with a smart TV.   

Smaller TVs appear to be out of style. Even though owning a 40-inch large screen would be fantastic, making the best choice is made harder for people by the abundance of options in the market. We've therefore put together this comprehensive buying guide to assist you in picking the greatest television possible.

List of top 40-inch smart TVs:

1. TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505 (Black)

The TCL Android Smart TV is a great choice for rapid pick-up-and-play gaming. Thanks to the integrated Google Play, you can access numerous cloud gaming services like Google Stadia and Steam Link as well as a plethora of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. In the event that your home internet connection is set up with an appropriate gaming router, you can stream games directly from your gaming rigs to your TV.

Key Specifications

Resolution 1080p

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Colour: Black

Item Dimensions LxWxH 90.5 x 18.5 x 51.8 Centimeters

Pros Cons
Built-in ChromecastThe refresh rate is not enough for some games
Voice remote 
Excellent sound quality 
2. Westinghouse 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV WH40SP50 (Black)

The company is well known for leading the market and offering some of the best TVs to consumers. You can see the coloured elements on the screen in vivid detail thanks to this TV's brilliant display, which raises the brightness and contrast levels in each scenario. You can transform your living room into a movie theatre thanks to its strong 24 W speakers, which produce immersive and bass-boosted sound.

Key Specifications

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Model Name: WH40SP50

Colour: Black

ProsCons
LightweightPoor customer support
Excellent picture quality 
Excellent sound quality 
3. TCL 40-Inch HD LED Smart Android TV

TCL HD LED Android TV enables you to take pleasure in entertainment with ease. The 1080p resolution of this Full HD TV offers outstanding picture detail. You can get top-notch contrast and color on this television. The Google Assistant incorporated into the TV makes it a useful option.

Key Specifications

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Flat

Model Name: 40S434

Included Components: Power Cable, Voice Remote Control, Stand

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

ProsCons
Minimalistic designNo remote control
Stable connection 
Excellent picture quality 

4. Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO (Black)

The robust 24W output speakers included into the device ensure that you can clearly hear every sound. The best entertainment is offered with perfection flowing. TV creates an immersive visual experience by using varied contrast levels on different parts of the screen, which gives you an excellent sense of image depth. Up to 500 nits of enhanced screen brightness enable vivid picture quality with appropriate contrast. The darkest parts of your favourite movies are no longer so dark.

Key Specifications

Resolution 1080p

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Connector Type Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Remote is very functionalThe picture quality could have been better
Fair price 
Excellent sound quality 
5. Coocaa 100 cm (40 inches) Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV 40S3U Pro (Black)

Coocaa is one of the companies that has been around for a while. Without a network connection, you may use this smart TV to project content from your smart devices. Additionally, you can effortlessly use your smartphone to operate this smart TV and change channels. Additionally, for a clever and intelligent operation experience, you can view information about an IoT device on the screen of this smart TV. Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, and Youtube are just a few of the popular apps available on TV in India.

Key Specifications

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 1080p

Model Name 40S3U Pro

Operating System: ‎Linux

ProsCons
Great in-built speakersAttaching legs is challenging
Sleep timer function 
Great color and contrast 
6. Panasonic 40-Inches Full HD Android Smart LED TV

The Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV is a small and fashionable television. It is powered by Android OS, letting you immerse yourself in as much entertainment as you like. Additionally, this TV offers true-to-life skin tones and colors for clearer, brighter visuals. Additionally, the TV reaches greater brightness while requiring more power, providing amazing brightness.

Key Specifications

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Bezel-less designExpensive
Great sound quality 
Built-in google assistant 
7. eAirtec (40 Inches) HD Ready LED TV

One of the top 40-inch smart TVs is the 102 cm (40 inches) HD Ready LED TV 40DJ (Black) (2022 Model) from eAirtec. It uses quantum luminit display technology, HD Ready (1366 x 768) resolution, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it offers a 178-degree viewing angle and a wide color gamut (NTSC-95%).

Key Specifications

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Connector Type: HDMI

Colour: Black

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 90 x 4 x 52.3 Centimeters

ProsCons
Good displayNA
Decent sound quality 
Affordable price 
Price of smart TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice
TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified AndroidRs. 40, 990
Westinghouse 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV WH40SP50 (Black)Rs. 25,999
TCL 40-Inch HD LED Smart Android TVRs. 29,126
Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified AndroidRs. 24, 999
Coocaa 100 cm (40 inches) Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV 40S3U Pro (Black)Rs. 39,999
Panasonic 40-Inches Full HD Android Smart LED TVRs. 36,990
eAirtec (40 Inches) HD Ready LED TVRs. 17,900

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified AndroidBuilt-in ChromecastVoice remoteExcellent sound quality
Westinghouse 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV WH40SP50 (Black)LightweightExcellent picture qualityExcellent sound quality
TCL 40-Inch HD LED Smart Android TVExcellent picture qualityStable connectionMinimalistic design
Kodak 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified AndroidRemote is very functionalFair priceExcellent sound quality
Coocaa 100 cm (40 inches) Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV 40S3U Great in-built speakersSleep timer functionGreat color and contrast
Panasonic 40-Inches Full HD Android Smart LED TVBezel-less designGreat sound qualityBuilt-in google assistant
eAirtec (40 Inches) HD Ready LED TVGood displayAffordable priceDecent sound quality

Best value for money

The best 40-inch TVs work well in tiny rooms like bedrooms, dorm rooms, and living rooms. They're beneficial for consumers trying to save money on a high-quality TV as well, as the price of TVs is heavily influenced by screen size. With a multitude of 40-inch smart TV options available in the market, it might be difficult for you to choose the right one! In such a scenario, TCL 40 Inch HD LED Smart Android TV is truly the best value for money.

Best overall

The greatest smart TV overall on this list is the Panasonic 40-Inch Full HD Android Smart LED TV. Its high dynamic range restores brightness and holds more colors in scenarios with harsh lighting, giving you an exceptional contrast. The HS450 Series provides excellent entertainment with superb vision and sound along with well-known video streaming services.

How to find the best 40-inch smart TV?

One of the most crucial factors to take into account when purchasing a 40-inch smart TV is sound. The sound output increases with increasing wattage. As a result, we have listed TVs with strong audio output. HDR typically enhances the images' color, contrast, brightness, and highlights and shadows. By enhancing image quality, it produces images that are crisper and more distinct. Therefore, the HDR of a smart TV should also be taken into account.

The refresh rate often indicates how frequently a picture is refreshed on the screen each second. Typically, Hertz is used to expressing it (Hz). The typical refresh rate is 60 Hz because scenes with quickly moving objects can appear fuzzy with a lower refresh rate. Therefore, you should always look for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen resolution is an additional crucial factor to take into account when purchasing a smart TV. The image might be more detailed if the screen resolution is higher. Additionally, higher resolutions can fit more viewable content than low resolutions.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Are 40-inch smart TVs very big?

Medium-sized rooms are suitable for 40-inch televisions. One thing, though, should always be kept in mind: the size of the TV depends on the size of your room.

Why are inputs and outputs crucial in smart TVs?

You must confirm that your TV has the connections available if you want it to function with a variety of other devices. You can quickly connect your TV to many peripherals when it contains numerous HDMI connections, USB ports, and other significant inputs.

How far away from a 40-inch TV should I sit?

It is suggested that you sit roughly 6 feet away from a 40-inch TV for the best viewing experience. Any further than that, you can have trouble deciphering details.

 

