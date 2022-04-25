Best 40 inches LED smart TVs: Bring home big screen experience

A television set today is not simply a device on which you watch programmes and news. The latest generation of TVs are smart devices that let you do many things. What's more is that with improvement in technology, these TVs are also energy efficient. They also look good and add to the decor of your home.

These days TV sets are often dubbed as 'Smart TVs' . What that implies is that you can do much more than be a passive viewer of content. Now, you can access streaming service like Netflix and Hotstar etc on your TV, vastly increasing your content choices. These TVs give you internet access which means you can browse the Web at your will. They are also a delight to gamers as you can have a very interactive experience using these TVs. If your smart TV is an LED one, it would mean that you get to save electricity too. A 40 inches TV set significantly improves your viewing experience. Your movie or streaming content experience can go up several notches, thanks to this screen size.

If you are keen on picking one such TV for your family, then online platforms are a good place to begin your search. We have shortlisted some TVs and they are definitely worth a dekko.

Croma 40 Inches Smart LED TV

This 40 inches TV from Croma is black in colour and can be wall mounted or be kept on a table. It supports internet services from Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube. You can also browse the net.

Some other features:



1) Display technology: LED



2) Connector type: HDMI



3) Resolution: Full HD (1980x1080)



4) Refresh rate: 60 hertz | 178 degree wide viewing angle



5) Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | Bluetooth 5.0 to connect Bluetooth speakers, earphones and TWS earphones

Sound: 20 Watts powerful stereo speakers | Dolby Audio



6) Smart TV features : Android TV 11 | Miracast | Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV, 5000+ apps from Play Store | Auto Low Latency Mode | Quad core processor | Dual band Wi-Fi | 1GB RAM + 8GB storage.

Kodak 40 Inches LED TV

This black-coloured 40 inches TV provides internet services from the following video content providers - ALT Balaji, Zee5, Voot, Prive Video, SonyLiv, YouTube, MXPlayer and Disney+ Hotstar.

Some other features:

1) Display technology: LED

2) Connector type: Wi-Fi

3) Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080) | Refresh rate: 60 hertz

4) Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

5) Sound output: 24 Watts output

6) Smart TV Features: Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Prime Video

Mi 40 inches LED TV

This 40 inches TV provides internet services from the following video content providers - Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives you access to Android Play Store.

Some other features:

1) Display technology: LED

2) Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

3) Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080) resolution | Refresh rate : 60 Hertz | 178 degree wide viewing angle

4) Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 3.5 mm to connect your headphones | S/PDIF port to connect speakers

5) Sound: 20 Watts output | Powerful stereo speakers | DTS-HD

Sansui 40 inches LED TV

This 40 inches TV supports internet service from video content providers such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar and YouTube. It can be wall mounted as well be placed on table.

Some other features:

1) Display technology: LED

2) Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

3) Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh rate: 60 hertz | Wide viewing angle

4) Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect multiple devices | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 3.5mm to connect your headphones | Bluetooth | Wi-Fi | RJ45 | Antenna

5) Sound: Dolby Audio | 20 Watts audio output

